“Quartz: Climate Studies Need Hot Weather to Persuade”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Quartz, proper stage management and timing is required to make climate studies persuasive.
To get people talking about climate change, publish your study during a hot summer
By Akshat Rathi
That said, there’s still a sizeable population on the planet that doesn’t care about climate change or, worse, denies it’s real. To turn those people around, some of the world’s most preeminent scientists have figured out it makes sense to publish global-warming studies when it’s hot outside.
It was the trick Jim Hansen, one of the world’s leading lights on climate change, used when he gave his now-famous testimony to the US Congress on a blistering hot day in June 1988.
The good news is that it’s not too late. “We as a global community can also manage our relationship with the system to influence future planetary conditions,” Katherine Richardson of the University of Copenhagen told the BBC. But it will require bold moves, such as switching to fully zero-carbon energy sources by mid-century, readying ways to suck carbon dioxide from the air, and maybe even consider solar geoengineering. All that, however, will require all of us to believe that the threat of global warming is real and deserves drastic action.
Read more: https://qz.com/1350565/the-hothouse-climate-change-study-is-big-news-thanks-to-the-heatwave/
Remember the fairy Tinker Bell from the story Peter Pan? In the story, every time someone says “I do not believe in fairies”, somewhere a fairy dies. The only cure was to clap loudly while reciting “I do believe in fairies” over and over, until the belief was strong enough to revive the dying fairy.
Now we have a field of science where everyone has to believe or it doesn’t work.
Every time someone says “I do not believe in climate change”, somewhere a sad climate scientist decides to write about their feelings. Perhaps if we all clap hands and recite “I do believe in the climate crisis”, we can make them smile again, and help save the world.
“All that, however, will require all of us to believe that the threat of global warming is real and deserves drastic action.”
Translation:
All that, however, will require all of us to believe the myth of catastrophic global warming is real and requires global socialism.
Lies make baby Jesus cry. link
So Quartz decided to discriminate against those in the Southern Hemisphere by publishing ‘studies’ in the summer months in the USA/Europe. Funny how that works!
I would be surprised if the Quartz people understood that summer doesn’t occur everywhere at the same time on the Earth.
It is such a struggle to get people on board for a cause when you lack data, theoretical understanding of basic processes, honesty, scientific principles, mathematical rigor and when the natural world just won’t play along.
Translation: It’s hard to get people to believe, when your story is wholly unconvincing.
Hansen’s “nature trick”? Hot SUMMER day + air conditioning off + open windows = global warming! Got it! Thanks Hansen you are a real blessing to humanity.
“Thanks Hansen”
That story is rubbish, as has been gone over many times here. Of course Mr Worrall won’t do anything to make that clear.
Rubbish? Sure;
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/hotpolitics/interviews/wirth.html
Droughts and Bushfires also bring out the Warmista Global Warming Scientists, politicians media and newspapers in their droves, regardless of whether it is winter or summer.
They feed on disaster. There’s got to be some sort of psychology involved.
Drought here in Australia, bush fires in California, heatwaves in Europe. Yes the media here in Australia are wetting themselves with excitement about the coming climate catastrophe that cannot be stopped…unless we adopt a tax on energy and socialism.
So they have to cheat is what they are saying.
Largest Canadian climate study shows NO GLOBAL WARMING
Climate science is a renegade science with no scientific discipline and no morals. In the approximate 32000 papers that have been published in the last 40 years, the vast majority of them show no adherence to the null hypothesis scientific method , nor the true understanding of what a “p value” properly shows, nor do they interpret confidence intervals properly. To top this off, the vast majority assume CO2 as the major cause of global warming and you can begin to see what a mess climate science is in. It gets worse.
1) The trend toward publish or perish has resulted in pal review and magazine editor gatekeepers. Gatekeepers in climate science magazines are especially pernicious; in that if your study doesnt demonstrate belief in CO2 causes warming; it will be extremely difficut to get it published.
2) Climate science has developed its own set of “attack dog” scientists who publish fake rebuttals of any study that contradicts global warming and squeaks through the gatekeepers
3) The method of replying to rebuttals has been changed so that an original author often wont have the chance to reply to a rebuttal and thus the rebuttal stands as the last word to “prove” that the original study was debunked. Dr. Richard Lindzen in 2008 wrote an exscellent paper on this and other problems in trying to get accurate climate science published.
4) In 2015, the editor of Lancet magazine, the prestigious UK medical journal said that 50% of all medical studies could not be duplicated. Climate science has a worse problem than that. No one even tries to duplicate studies based on computer models.
5) Climate scientists have a big problem understanding the difference between accuracy and precision.
6) Climate scientists have adopted scare tactics in their studies that cry out for more funding.
As an example I am focusing on the most important climate study ever done for Canada. It finally got published online in 2010 even though the study was completed and submitted in September 1999 and published in the Journal Atmosphere and Ocean so was obviously peer reviewed. I doubt whether it would get past peer review today. Countless other climate reports (whenever talking about Canadian climate) afterwards are all citing this report.
https://www.pacificclimate.org/~wernera/zyp/Zhang%20Vincent%20Niitsoo%202000%20AO.pdf
What follows are specific criticisms of the above report. Pay particular attention to the last criticism no. 13.
“From 1900–1998, the annual mean temperature has increased between 0.5C and 1.5C in the south.”
1) This is the 1st conclusion in the abstract and it is shown to be an alarmist statement because in the actual report on page 11, they say
“There is a statistically significant positive trend, which accounts for an increase of 0.9 C, for the region during the period.”
Anybody that just reads the abstract will get a misleading picture.
2) The authors measure 6 variables maximum, minimum and mean temperatures; diurnal temperature range; precipitation totals and the ratio
of snowfall to total precipitation; with 3 types; temperature,rainfall, and snowfall. They discuss the ratio of snowfall to total precipitation and in the study the authors state that the issue is complex. In reality they don’t understand the science of snowfall to total precipitation and its importance. Therefore the authors should not have included it in the report.
3) The authors were not satisfied with measuring only trends of the above variables but attempted to measure extreme climate conditions. They were following in the footsteps of many others before whereby “extreme” means precipitation or temperature below the 10th or above the 90th percentile (approximately 2 sigma) of the relevant time series data. However they still werent satisfied with that so they invented the term “abnormal climate”. This is precipitation or temperature below the 34th or above the 66th percentile (approximately 1 sigma) of the relevant time series data.
I conjecture that this has led to some of the claims we see on the news today of abnormal weather events. It certainly categorizes much more weather than before as abnormal and when applied to climate studies it makes it seem the majority of weather is abnormal, if the population curve is Gaussian.
4) On page 19 of the study they say “The annual mean temperature anomalies relative to the 1961–1990 mean for the whole of Canada (1950–1998) are also shown in Fig. 3. No significant linear trend is detected for the entire country during the period.”
Why wasn’t this statement in the abstract? By omitting this statement the authors have shown their bias toward the AGW crowd.
5) It is when we get to page 3 that we find out the real reason for doing this study.
“As well, the anthropogenic climate change signal is projected to be stronger in the high-latitudes (Nicholls et al., 1996). This suggests that it might be easier to detect climate change in a country like Canada.”
However the next paragraph puts a minimum condition that has to be met to achieve the above.
“The detection of climatic trends, including those predicted to occur from rising
concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases (Wigley and Barnett, 1990), may
be sought in historical climate records providing that such records are representative
and cover a long enough period of time (typically more than 100 years).”
They had to break up the report into 2 time periods 1900- 1998 and 1950-1998. That is because they didnt have enough data for the above 60th parallel in the far north until 1950. They did not state how many weather sations are part of the far north since 1950. They only state the total number for Canada. 210 temperature stations and 489 precipitation stations. They found a 0.9 C difference( annual mean temperature) for the whole century 1900-1998 which covers Southern Canada because of the reason explained above. Since some of that was before 1950 it may explain why, the authors don’t break down the differences in temperatures between the 2 periods 1900-1949 and 1950-1998 except in Table 1 which gives gridded area % based on the abnormal data and in Figure 3 which graphs the Departures from the 1961–1990 mean of area average mean temperature(C).
So, for the one period 1900-1998 (Southern Canada only) that meets the above minimum condition for attempting to prove global warming (at least from a Canadian perspective) ; they failed to even look at the differences except by the graph in Figure 3. What they do say is the following:
“The linear trend is not exactly monotonic. The rises of temperature prior to the 1940s and after the 1970s account for the significant trend. There is a modest decrease during 1940–1970. ”
So it seems they gave up on their non-stated null hypothesis process. They actually produced this report and then ignored the real reason for writing the report!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
6) As for precipitation data I quote;
“The station data were gridded using a procedure developed by Hogg et al. (1997).
The procedure uses statistical optimal interpolation and employs climatology as a
“first guess” field and interpolating only the departures from the climatology of the
relevant field. ”
When you have to torture your data to this extent, it calls into question the relevance and accuracy.
7) The authors state on page 4 “Karl et al. (1996) developed and analyzed a climate extremes index
(CEI) and a greenhouse climate response index (GCRI) for the United States. They
found a positive trend in the U.S. GCRI during the 20th century that is consistent
with projections resulting from increased emissions of greenhouse gases.”
This is very curious because it was around that time that James Hansen had said there was no warming in the 20th century for the US.
8) It seems that Canadian data is also subject to adjustment upwards as witnessed by the above quote on page 5.
“A significant improvement over previous versions of the temperature database is the adjustment
in the minimum temperature to account for changes in observing procedure at principal stations in 1961 (Vincent and Gullet, 1999). Adjustment for this bias results in a less pronounced cooling in minimum temperature in terms of magnitude (by as much as 0.5 C) ”
9) On page 9 they attempt to parameterize an equation that takes the serial correlation into account. However they assume the trend is linear.
Since climate has seen many sine curves in the data over the years, this assumption is not valid.
10) On page 12 we find the source for the alarmist claim of 1.5C increase in the abstract.
“The greatest warming, which is in the Prairies, is about 1.5 C over the 99-yr period.”
11) No account is taken for Urban island heat effects.
12) On page 14 of the report the authors state:
“Most of the decrease in the diurnal temperature range (DTR) occurred prior to the 1950s, especially late in the first half of the 20th century,
coinciding with an increase in total cloud amount in Canadian mid-latitudes during
the first half of the 20th century (Henderson-Sellers, 1989; McGuffie and Hender-
son-Sellers, 1988). Henderson-Sellers (1989) did not propose any specific reasons
for the cloud increase. Significant decrease in the DTR did not occur in the second
half of the century when the greatest increase in greenhouse gases took place. This
suggests that trends in the DTR are closely related to changes in total cloud amount.
The trends in both DTR and total cloud cover differ from one season to the other.
Future investigation into the relationships between the changes in DTR and cloud cover is needed”
Since this is only conjecture , the authors should have left out any discussion of DTR. They admit it has nothing to do with global warming.
13) On page 25 of the report the authors state :
“The annual mean temperature for Canada has increased by 0.3C over the last 49 years(1950-1998), but this increasing trend was not statistically significant.”
However there are at least 4 parts of the report where the authors profess their belief in global warming.
THE AUTHORS SHOULD HAVE STATED UNEQUIVOCALLY THAT THERE WAS NO GLOBAL WARMING SHOWN IN THE DATA FOR CANADA.
It is climate shystering to the lowest common denominators.
“Quartz: Climate Studies Need Hot Weather to Persuade”
And so they chase after examples all over the globe to find the proper weather to support their contentions because all of the indicators they have declared canaries in the coal mine have failed to die in the mine and instead flew off somewhere else. It’s like an endless time and resource wasting internet finders game. The finder gets a jewel or coin every time they manage to find some new angle or take on some weather event somewhere that they can twist or lie about to support the meme. How I despise the game.
This is what happens when liberal arts majors talk about science.