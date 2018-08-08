…Claim: Failure to Control CO2 Emissions will Lead to Global Fascism…

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A climate scientist has shared his insight into the dystopian future which will occur unless we do as he says.
Don’t despair – climate change catastrophe can still be averted
The future looks fiery and dangerous, according to new reports. But political will and grassroots engagement can change this
…
As a research scientist in this field, I can give some nuance to the headlines. One common way of thinking about climate change is the lower the future carbon dioxide emissions, the less warming and the less havoc we will face as this century progresses. This is certainly true, but as the summer heatwave and the potential hothouse news remind us, the shifts in climate we will experience will not be smooth, gradual and linear changes. They may be fast, abrupt, and dangerous surprises may happen. However, an unstoppable globally enveloping cascade of catastrophe, while possible, is certainly not a probable outcome.
Yet, even without a hothouse we are on track to transform Earth this century. The world, after 30 years of warnings, has barely got to grips with reducing carbon dioxide emissions. They need to rapidly decline to zero, but after decades of increases, are, at best, flatlining, with investments in extracting new fossil fuels continuing, including last month’s scandalous announcement that fracking will be allowed in the UK. Temperatures have increased just 1C above preindustrial levels, and we are on course for another 2C or 3C on top of that. Could civilisation weather this level of warming?
…
It is then easy to see these intersecting crises dovetailing with calls from the new far-right populists for strong authoritarian leaders to solve these problems. Inward-looking nationalists could then move further away from the internationalism needed to ensure the continuation of stable global food supplies and to manage migration humanely. And without cooperative internationalism serious carbon dioxide mitigation will not happen, meaning the underling drivers of the problems will exacerbate, leading to a lock-in of a deteriorating, isolationist, fascist future.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/07/climate-change-catastrophe-political-will-grassroots-engagement
Who but a climate scientist could so eloquently establish the link between permitting fracking in the UK, and the global downfall of Democracy?
We need to exert extensive and all-embracing controls on any and all aspects of life to avoid fascism.
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Facebook, Google, et al, have heard the call and have taken action.
Well said Rhoda.
When Marxists want to sabotage a country, they increase energy costs unnecessarily, which cripples the economy. That is the left’s strategy, and it is working, except in the USA, China and a few other countries.
A key leftist strategy is to cripple the energy industry – examples are endless regulatory snarls and successful anti-pipeline movements – these have cost Canada $120 billion in lost revenues – a huge amount of money that should have been available for industrial re-investment, job creation, health, education, etc.
The leftists were the scourge of the 20th Century – Hitler, Stalin and Mao killed a total of about 200 million people. Then there are the many lesser leftists killers, who like Mao and Stalin almost always murdered their own citizens
Almost 200 countries that once had viable economies are on a downward spiral – Zimbabwe and Venezuela lead the way, but many others follow. That is the Marxist agenda, and it is working.
Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/07/03/can-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-save-the-world-from-climate-change/#comment-2395902
Marxism made simple:
The Groucho Marxists are the leaders – they want power for its own sake at any cost, and typically are sociopaths or psychopaths. The great killers of recent history, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot. etc. were of this odious ilk – first they get power, then they implement their crazy schemes that do not work and too often kill everyone who opposes them.
The Harpo Marxists are the followers – the “sheeple” – these are people of less-than-average intelligence who are easily duped and follow the Groucho’s until it is too late, their rights are lost and their society destroyed. They are attracted to simplistic concepts that “feel good” but rarely “do good”.
George Carlin said it best: “Think of how stupid the average person is; and then realize half of them are stupider than that!”
One can easily identify many members of these two groups in the global warming debate – and none of them are ”climate skeptics”.
Need more evidence? Read the quotations at http://www.green-agenda.com
Just a few examples:
“The goal now is a socialist, redistributionist society,
which is nature’s proper steward and society’s only hope.”
– David Brower,
founder of Friends of the Earth
“If we don’t overthrow capitalism, we don’t have a chance of
saving the world ecologically. I think it is possible to have
an ecologically sound society under socialism.
I don’t think it is possible under capitalism”
– Judi Bari,
principal organiser of Earth First!
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the
industrialized civilizations collapse?
Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”
– Maurice Strong,
founder of the UN Environment Programme
“A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the
United States. De-development means bringing our
economic system into line with the realities of
ecology and the world resource situation.”
– Paul Ehrlich,
Professor of Population Studies
How extraordinary, a trace gas whose influence is both limited and logarithmic can bring about so much change! Another British idiot, I regret to say we have far too many here.
Just how is that last comment helpful Barry? Yes, why not tar an entire nation of 60 million people with the same derogatory brush?
The problem in the UK – and I suspect a great many other countries in the world – is that the debate has hardly even started in public. Such is the extreme bias of the great majority of our media and our politicians, that the average, even highly educated, person in the street doesn’t even have the first inkling that there is a serious issue with believing “hothouse earth” and similar memes. They have thus never given it real thought, leave alone researched it. That doesn’t make them idiots. The debate will happen in time but if the starting point is “you are an idiot if you don’t believe me”, it’ll be dead in the water before it gets going.
If you look up the etymology of “idiot” you will find Barry is spot on
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiot
The sheeple are not stupid for not understanding the problems with the failed hypothesis of CAGW, they are just uneducated.
theyve had since at least 2009 when it got huge media spin
if they havent bothered to get informed then they ARE idiots
The True Believers don’t come to WUWT to have their views challenged. And although the label “idiot” is quite mild compared to the common accusations made against skeptics, if you want to change someone’s views you should not insult them.
That said, we can all take comfort in the fact no more convincing on either side is necessary. We have already had our public debate, and society has decided to NOT decarbonize the global economy, because based on what we know the expected benefits are not worth expected costs.
Ian, since reading and exploring the first IPCC report I have gone onto to read a bewildering amount from all sorts of sources regarding mankind’s impact on the climate. What stands out to me over two and half decades of general interest is that the views both for and against cannot find an established consensus. Skeptical minds looking for evidence that stands up tend now to be faced with condemnation linking with past crimes (the holocaust) that bare no relation or relevance to questions of scientific doubt. So here, quite what the conclusion of a fascist future has to do with a debate about the global climate and its future trends I am not sure, but it is self evident the intention is to override any questioning of the points the academic is making. None of this insults sixty million Britons, it means what I said it does, that Britain has a surfeit of individuals who bluster and insult as a means of trying to win the argument. It is idiotic as a technique, he can say what he wants to say without resorting to this sort of ridiculous conclusion.
“Strange as it seems, no amount of learning can cure stupidity, and higher education positively fortifies it.” Stephen Vizinczey
…Claim: Failure to Control CO2 Emissions will Lead to Global Fascism…
Um. The problem is that you can only control CO2 Emissions through Global Fascism as well.
Looks like, either way, we’re in for a bout of Global Fascism. Still, they had great uniforms….
I think it was the shiny boots that Feric Jaggar found so appealing….
Would not require wages to one-way fly green expats to North Korea. Their dreamland that is. Almost no cars, permanent energy poverty, self-defined highly democratic supreme leader.
Once on location they will quit jetting to climate conferences and international green junkets. Sizeable fuel savings ahead.
Fundraising? I’ll chip in on it!
War is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.
Fascism? Takes one to know one.
England might have had great science in the past but it is quickly being erased by CO2 fanatics. In prior centuries Muslim fundamentalism ended Arab science inquiry. Such lessons are not learned.
He is an environmental ecologist and he is one of a group of people using the the title Global Change science to describe himself so that he can call himself a research scientist in this field. I call BS
Especially galling is he all but claims any flatlining of CO2, present or future, is because of the work put in by climate scientists.
Global cooling has just begun and ‘….the shifts in climate we will experience will not be smooth, gradual and linear changes. They may be fast, abrupt, and dangerous surprises may happen.’
Old chartroom saying: -Climate doesn’t kill, weather does.
Putative scientists face climate press conferences daily, we face the weather hourly.
The summer occurence of icing conditions at transition ltitude increases. Had quite some in July and even last Sunday.
Beats me how this can qualify for warming.
All the nations should really work to reduce the Carbon Dioxide content in the atmosphere. The drawbacks of the increased level of CO2 have become visible few years ago. Now the situation got worsened. Several problems like rise in temperature, melting of polar icecaps etc. are some of the consequences of this increased CO2 content. Now it is the time to work together to overcome this problem.
You forgot the /sarc.
I don’t think he intended to be sarcastic — sounds like maybe a true believer has spoken his version of his beliefs.
Well it is in the Grauniad.
Success to Control CO2 Emissions will Lead to Global Socialism.
Good, this exposes the true agenda behind CAGW: Global socialistic governance.
But… ‘Climate Science’ IS global fascism…!!!
The scientists have lost their collective minds. They have turned into sooth-sayers and tea-leaf readers. This is just speculative nonsense. Warm is good, cold is bad. CO2 is plant food. Science, what a crock.
It looks to me as if Global Fascism or Global Socialism leads to widespread dissemination of a belief and enforcement of belief in Global Warming and Social Control of CO2 emissions.
funny
i see the warmists as fascists
they want one world order, pref from the EUrotard centres
So… is the author saying that fighting climate change requires us to give up democracy, or that if we don’t fight the climate that we’ll lose our democracy?
Yes.
It is interesting that it is now claimed that the hypothetical CO2-induced global warming will result in abrupt changes. None of the climate models predict this type of instability.
Faux attempts to control CO2 emissions are just one of the tools of global fascism.
Warmunists keep ramping up the AGW hype. They make it seem like humans should have never, ever, modernized to make ourselves a better life.
I applaud the concept that politics is an education free environment, anyone can become the Prime Minister of the UK or the POTUS irrespective of their educational achievements. I therefore find it appalling that a scientific education is used as leverage to justify a knowledge of the planet’s political future.
We are all allowed a political opinion including Simon Lewis and in my opinion Fascism is politics derived from the left. Mussolini, the mobiliser of the concept, was brought up by highly politicised left wing parents and was a prominent member of Italy’s left wing politics. He was kicked out and went on to develop fascism using brute force to intimidate voters and opposing party members.
He was admired by Adolf Hitler, the head of the National Socialist Workers Party who mimicked Mussolini’s blackshirts with his version, the brownshirts and, additionally mobilised the Hitler Youth to similarly intimidate voters and opposing party members.
To suggest Trump is an authoritarian leader (which in my opinion he’s doing) wholly demonstrates the man’s profound ignorance and indoctrination with left wing propaganda. Trump is the very one who is creating jobs to ensure people stand on their own two feet, are granted their fundamental freedom to work and contribute willing to America’s prosperity by paying taxes.
It’s the mobilisation of the modern day blackshirts; a left wing media, scientific community, and an education environment steeped in left wing PC values. This all supported by wealthy elites like Maurice Strong and Christina Figuers who have announced their desire to use climate change as a vehicle to destroy industrialisation and impose a single world government. These are the real threats presented to the free world.
Jordan Peterson points out that totalitarianism is likely to spring from the left. Peterson also points out that somehow the Communists get a free pass even though they killed millions.
The arrogant elitists like Strong (now deceased) and Figuers aren’t just a danger to our freedom but to our very lives.
….education environment steeped in left wing PC values.
“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.” — George Orwell
How very strange. Marxists just do not understand how Fascism arises, or even the very nature of Fascism.
When you boil it all down, Fascism and Socialism are identical in every way but one: who is to blame. All other differences are derived from this.
As for the cause of Fascism, generally the loss of faith in the promises of Socialism leads the public to consider the alternatives, of which Fascism tends to be the most capable of contending against the Left’s inevitable repressive thuggery with thuggery of their own.
As all of this is heretical to Orthodox Socialism, I guess that they’ll never learn.
fourth rate scientist writing in a third rate newspaper…what is he doing in a first rate university?
Clapton alone knows…
The cheek! Another fool trying to foist eco fascism onto us and claiming that he is an anti-fascist.
Carbon dioxide emissions need to decline to zero? Are we talking about the extinction of all animal and plant life here?
OMG….do you know what this means????
It’s even worse than we thought! 😉
https://www.geog.ucl.ac.uk//people/academic-staff/simon-lewis
Simon is a plant ecologist by training with a central focus on the tropics and global environmental change including climate change. His primary interest is in how humans are changing the Earth as a system. This is because one of the key issues facing humanity in the 21st century will be to address how a population of at least 8 billion can lead fulfilled lives without breaching environmental thresholds that may cause serious social, economic and environmental disruption, or even more severe outcomes.
Simon is a plant biologist, sort of, I think, hard to tell for sure.
His very-scary statements are unsupported by credible evidence.
IN FACT, THE FOLLOWING STATEMENTS ARE DEMONSTRABLY TRUE:
1. There is NO credible evidence of dangerous man-made global warming – it was significantly warmer in recorded human history
2. There is highly credible evidence that the sensitivity of climate to increasing atmospheric CO2 is low, less than ~1C/(2xCO2).
3. There is NO credible evidence of wilder weather over the past several decades.
4. There is nothing unusual happening in global climate over the past several decades.
5. The only measurable impact of increasing atmospheric CO2 is much higher plant and crop yields.
6. Atmospheric CO2 is not alarmingly high, it is alarmingly low for the continued survival of terrestrial life on Earth.
7. CO2 reduction and CO2 abatement schemes are destructive nonsense that increase energy costs and Excess Winter Deaths.
8. Most green energy schemes are not green, produce little useful (dispatchable) energy, and de-stabilize vital energy systems..
9. Twenty times more people die from cool and cold weather than from warm and hot weather.
10. Increasing atmospheric CO2 may cause some mild warming that should reduce Excess Winter Deaths, globally about 2 million/year.
11. Increasing atmospheric CO2 is strongly net beneficial for humanity and the environment.
12. Climate change is overwhelmingly natural and adaptation is the best approach to dealing with it, to date.
WHAT IF THE ENTIRE VERY-SCARY GLOBAL WARMING ALARMIST MANTRA IS FALSE?
BECAUSE IT IS!
‘The future looks fiery and dangerous, according to new reports.’
Same as the old reports.
‘calls from the new far-right populists for strong authoritarian leaders to solve these problems.’
The ‘new far-right populists’ (sic) don’t think there is a problem. Nothing to ‘solve’ here.
Fascism: strong, autocratic central control of a private economy.
The only difference between fascism and communism is who owns the means of production.