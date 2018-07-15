“Global Warming Today is Now Haunted by an Almost Unbelievable Deceptive Beginning”

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
Bureaucracies are ideal environments for groupthink because it is critical for them to eliminate any notion that they are unnecessary or that the problems might have a resolution. You control the story by any means necessary.
Those involved in fighting the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) deception from the start, are all too familiar with the signs of groupthink that I identified in an earlier article. It was even more important in this case because, as the leaked Climatic Research Unit (CRU) emails indicate, they knew it was a false message. Indeed, the fact that the emails were so damaging is strong evidence.
A role of some members of the group is to act as “Mindguards,” those “who act as self-appointed censors to hide problematic information from the group.” It appears, we have a case of one of the Mindguards still operating. The question is why?
Recently, an event occurred that on the surface seemed innocuous. It reminded me that even though CRU and its denizens were exposed for corrupting climate science, many of them escaped and scattered to plum jobs groupthink continues., some continue the battle. One of the people heavily involved almost from the start was Gavin Schmidt. He later gained employment with NASA Goddard Institute of Space Studies (NASA GISS) where he appears to pursue the same activities of defending a false message. Recently it was reported that Schmidt sent the following Twitter message.
“This reminds me of a point made before (but not recently I think): the claim that the Jun 23rd 1988 Hansen testimony was deliberately scheduled for the climatologically hottest day of the year was (and is) wrong.”
The problem for Gavin is that the person who arranged the hearing explained what he did. Senator Timothy Wirth was interviewed on PBS Frontline, hardly a Koch Brothers sponsored network and responded to questions as follows.
“How did you know about Jim Hansen?
… I don’t remember exactly where the data came from, but we knew there was this scientist at NASA who had really identified the human impact before anybody else had done so and was very certain about it. So we called him up and asked him if he would testify. Now, this is a tough thing for a scientist to do when you’re going to make such an outspoken statement as this and you’re (sic) part of the federal bureaucracy. Jim Hansen has always been a very brave and outspoken individual.”
What else was happening that summer? What was the weather like that summer?
Believe it or not, we called the Weather Bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer. Well, it was June 6 or June 9 or whatever it was, so we scheduled the hearing that day, and bingo: It was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it. It was stiflingly hot that summer. [At] the same time you had this drought all across the country, so the linkage between the Hansen hearing and the drought became very intense.
And did you also alter the temperature in the hearing room that day?
… What we did it was went in the night before and opened all the windows, I will admit, right? So that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room and so when the, when the hearing occurred there was not only bliss, which is television cameras in double figures, but it was really hot. …
So Hansen’s giving this testimony, you’ve got these television cameras back there heating up the room, and the air conditioning in the room didn’t appear to work. So it was sort of a perfect collection of events that happened that day, with the wonderful Jim Hansen, who was wiping his brow at the witness table and giving this remarkable testimony. …
What is it about this that Schmidt doesn’t understand? Why is he claiming that it didn’t happen?
Some might say it’s because of the the recent WaPo article where Senator Wirth recants his former interview with PBS Frontline, which aired in 2007. Now 11 years later, he says he “made it up”, perhaps in response to blowback he’s gotten.
In my opinion, the answer to these questions appears to be in Schmidt’s role at the CRU. He was in groupthink classification a “Mindguard.” The group was increasingly annoyed at the questions and challenges they were getting as more people began to catch on to what they were doing. Schmidt proposed a counterattack.
The idea is that we working climate scientists should have a place where we can mount a rapid response to supposedly ‘bombshell’ papers that are doing the rounds and give more context to climate related stories or events.
The word “working” was used frequently by the group to suggest all those who criticized them lacked currency and inside information and were obviously uninformed. It is another trait of groupthink.
We know from the emails that they had reliable mainstream media people directly communicating with them. For example, on July 23, 2009, Seth Borenstein, masquerading as a national science writer for the Associated Press wrote to them,
“Kevin, Gavin, Mike, It’s Seth again. Attached is a paper in JGR today that Marc Morano is hyping wildly. It’s in a legit journal. Watchya think?”
Another example was the unhealthy connection between Richard Black of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the CRU. As Michael Mann wrote,
…extremely disappointing to see something like this appear on BBC. Its (sic) particularly odd, since climate is usually Richard Black’s beat at BBC (and he does a great job).
We may do something about this on RealClimate, but meanwhile it might be appropriate for the Met Office to have a say about this, I might ask Richard Black what’s up here?
RealClimate is a reference to Schmidt’s counterattack solution driven by their siege mentality, and clearly, these media people could serve as conduits. On December 10, 2004, Schmidt reported:
Colleagues, No doubt some of you share our frustration with the current state of media reporting on the climate change issue. Far too often we see agenda-driven “commentary” on the Internet and in the opinion columns of newspapers crowding out careful analysis. Many of us work hard on educating the public and journalists through lectures, interviews and letters to the editor, but this is often a thankless task. In order to be a little bit more pro-active, a group of us (see below) have recently got together to build a new ‘climate blog’ website: RealClimate.org which will be launched over the next few days:
The group he referred to included Mike Mann, Eric Steig, William Connolley, Stefan Rahmstorf, Ray Bradley, Amy Clement, Rasmus Benestad and Caspar Ammann. They are familiar names to anyone who followed the saga of the leaked emails and the ongoing climate science debate. Evasiveness pervaded the behavior recorded in the CRU emails, and RealClimate (RC) continued to counterattack.
So, we know Schmidt carved out a role as Mindguard at CRU. Now it appears he is continuing the role at NASA GISS. Why would he bother to concern himself with the shenanigans in 1988? Why would he try to revise what happened? We know the group has a history of rewriting history including the paleoclimatic and secular record.
There appear to be a few incentives. One is that public concern is waning as this report notes,
A lot of work on climate change these days is trying to address what seems to be a major part of the problem; people don’t care all that much.
A survey by the Guardian newspaper of 18,000 people in 17 different countries found that,
Overall, climate change achieved a 12.8 percent share of concern, ranking behind only international terrorism and the threat of poverty as the most concerning issues globally.
However, doesn’t that mean that 87.2% are not concerned?
The second incentive is the Trump election. It is threatening to expose the entire fiasco and certainly is making more people look at what was involved. US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement was followed by actions against the EPA and their involvement with the global warming issue. Pruitt began the process, but his replacement Wheeler is going to dig deeper and discover the entire story.
The third incentive is that the Green Climate Fund that replaced the Kyoto Protocol is failing. Virtually nobody is paying up, and the Executive Director Howard Bamsey resigned following a disastrous meeting in which no new projects were approved.
As more people reconstruct the entire AGW deception, they will undoubtedly find the Senator Wirth orchestration of the 1988 Senate hearing. The tone and details of the story are alarming and deeply disturbing to any normal outside person. What’s frightening is that Wirth appears to think that what he did was clever and well within the manipulations associated with Senate hearings. The truth is it is extreme even for that environment. Tell that story to the public, and you realize how damaging it is to the entire AGW story. I think that is why Schmidt wants to claim it never happened. On the face, this appears illogical because by mentioning it you run the risk of drawing attention. It was the type of risk the CRU group, with Schmidt’s active involvement as Mindguard, took for years. They thought as the creation of RealClimate confirms that by getting out in front of the story they could control it.
I think it is worth noting that, at its start, a politician was involved.
Politics and egos have ruled climate “science” ever since.
He couldn’t win “leader of the free world” so he decided the world didn’t deserve freedom and he would impose himself upon us anyway. Climate Weinstein.
Thank you. They think they can control the narrative, and they may think they understand the climate. They can’t and they don’t, at least to the extent they would like.
True; but only in the long term. Meanwhile a great deal of damage is done.
Anti-human climate alarmists control the narrative. There is no doubt about that.
Take a look at Hansen’s page at Wikipedia, for example. It has been changed many, many times to include a mention of the hearing’s sabotage and it has been deleted every time. At the time of this comment, the only reference to the sabotage is in the “Talk” tab and it will probably be removed from there too in not too long.
The anti-human climate alarmists have gotten away with murder in plain sight. Nothing is going to change that, so learn to live with it. The only hope is that they do not continue to murder and, let us be honest with ourselves, only a fortuitous spell of global cooling is going to take care of that.
When Senator Wirth first told the story, the story itself was about essentially faking the news, now that he retracts his story and admits he reported fake news, he undermines his credibility a second time as a representative of the people of this nation, and in concert with a supposed scientist. Wirth’s story the first time was reprehensible, and with his admission to lying (whether hid actually did or not) he seals his guilt.
Wirth should be impeached.
Wirth is the vice chair of the UN Foundation’s Board of Directors. Probably not impeachable.
Be careful with assumptions, the UNF is not a UN body, it is a private NGO originally financed by Ted Turner. It is headquartered in the US. Look at wiki and see who is on the board, and was. Eyes wide.
He probably lied to some extent in telling each story.
I always questioned whether June 23 would be around the hottest date in DC. In fact, the highest temperatures there usually occur between July 9 and July 20.
“When Senator Wirth first told the story”
The headline here describes that as
“an Almost Unbelievable Deceptive Beginning”
and if you take that literally it is true. As many have pointed out. The story was unbelievable, and it is not clear to me that Wirth meant it to be believed. But what is amply clear is that none of the supposed “deceptive beginning” actually happened. WaPo has set out why it is actually impossible. No-one but Wirth said it had, and he later said that it didn’t. So there is nothing there. But it’s what Dr Ball bases this story on.
D’OH !
“The story was unbelievable, and it is not clear to me that Wirth meant it to be believed.”
“No-one but Wirth said it had, and he later said that it didn’t.”
But you would argue this means there was no deception involved here.
There was no deception involved in 1988. Tim Wirth told a tall story in 2007, which he subsequently retracted. That is all.
So you would argue that Tim Wirth “told a tall story” in 2007 regarding what happened in 1988, and because he “subsequently retracted” that story, that there’s no deception here?
edit:
Are you talking about “Climategate” or the senate hearing?
The headline here was
“Global Warming Today is Now Haunted by an Almost Unbelievable Deceptive Beginning”
2007 was not the beginning. Wirth’s tall story might haunt Wirth (I doubt it), but not Global Warming.
A just cause doesn’t require deception or lying to convince.
“No-one but Wirth said it had, and he later said that it didn’t. So there is nothing there.”
except for the fact one of them is a lie
The climate con game didn’t just start off with shady science it needed an alignment of interests .
Hansen wasn’t just hand picked , they had to pick the hottest day to launch the campaign and open all the windows . Hansen only played his part of the white coat scientist when scientists were considered honest .
His roll was necessary to enable the con of Globalists (UN ) looking for a rallying point , corporate con men of the Enron variety , promoters like Al Gore and finally politicians looking for a new source of taxation .
The media , who are scientifically illiterate, pumped the tires because climate porn sold . Eventually people tuning out the” earth has a fever fear” stories and the science was more and more exposed
for grossly exaggerating increases in CO2 as well underestimating the benefits of Co2 which historically has been at much higher levels without any effects from humans .
The final nail was Trump being elected . This gave reason for political fence sitters to get off a loser
proposition that had enabled a massive fraud in the face of evidence that destroyed “scientific consensus” propaganda and unnecessarily lead to the premature deaths of hundreds of thousands from fuel poverty courtesy of politicians who knew what they were doing .
The jig is up , as the money drains away and the earth’s alleged fever disappears it will be replaced by something else … like plastics filling our oceans .
The $ trillion dollar climate fear industry better pick a winner this time .
The jig is up , as the money drains away and the earth’s alleged fever disappears it will be replaced by something else … like plastics filling our oceans .
And now we have the dead plastic whale in the Philippines. Someone spent a lot of time, effort and money creating this baseless alarm. Greenpeace couldn’t be that stupid. Oh, wait.
https://www.buzzworthy.com/haunting-dead-whale/
“In my opinion, the answer to these questions appears to be in Schmidt’s role at the CRU. “
“So, we know Schmidt carved out a role as Mindguard at CRU. Now it appears he is continuing the role at NASA GISS”
This is bizarre. Schmidt was never at CRU.
Never let reality get in the way of a good conspiracy.
Of course, the idea that people might be fully committed to their cause because they believe in it is far less believable than that they are just… evil.
None of this politics affects in any way whether the climate is in danger.
In my opinion it isn’t. But that’s based on logic and observations not my Corbyn supporting politics.
Can many Trump supporters say the same?
F**k it I voted Up when I meant to vote down – the climate change conspiracy is real and promulgated by all who support the idea of an unelected and unaccountable global government designed to end democracy and the the industrial-capitalist system that the UN had vowed to end
Just vote it down twice to correct it..
Obviously, Schmidt was never employed by CRU and did not (directly) work for them, but I do not think that that is what Dr Ball is saying, when he refers to Schmidt as a Mindguard.
That said, Dr Ball could certainly have better expressed the point he was making, and the article in my opinion lacks substance and does not set out a cogent case that global warming is built upon a deceptive beginning.
Further, if Dr Ball wishes to call out Senator Wirth then Dr Ball ought to produce statistically significant evidence that the day of the hearing is the hottest day of the year as Senator Wirth initially claimed.
I suspect that it is not. The real game being played at that hearing was to open all the windows the day before, so that the Aircon was not working effectively when the hearing took place. That added drama to the hearing.
“but I do not think that that is what Dr Ball is saying”
He says it several times. What else could this mean:
“It reminded me that even though CRU and its denizens were exposed for corrupting climate science, many of them escaped and scattered to plum jobs groupthink continues., some continue the battle. One of the people heavily involved almost from the start was Gavin Schmidt. He later gained employment with NASA Goddard Institute of Space Studies (NASA GISS) where he appears to pursue the same activities of defending a false message.”
“later gained employment”?? He has been at GISS since at least 1998.
Nick
What one states, and what one is trying to say, can be different things.
I know what he stated, and of course the starting point to any interpretation is to give a literal meaning to the actual words used. That said, I tend to give a purposeful construction to things written on blogs, and I seek to look to the meaning of the point that the writer is trying to make (however badly this may be expressed).
If you are seeking to make the point that the article as written is sloppy, I would agree.
In fact, I do not see the point of the article; it is little more than a moan fest.
If Dr Ball wanted to set out a case that as from the early days it was a “false message,” then there is plenty of material that could be set out to support that claim. The present article does not set out the supports.
Go and read the emails Nick.
So what did Gavin Schmidt say in the emails?
Ask Mann.
No-one else seems to know.
And Mann has fought tooth and nail to keep his emails hidden (using other’s money).
That’s why “no one else seems to know”.
PS I don’t know myself, but, has an FOIA request ever been filed for his Penn State emails?
PPS None of all the “FOIA” stuff would have been needed if he all the rest involved had been open and honest scientist to begin with.
PPPS Someone with a conscience released the ClimateGate stuff.
Only those without a conscience tried to hide them.
What has any of this got to do with Gavin Schmidt? If he is supposed to have done some mindguarding, why can’t anything be quoted?
Nick….Dr Ball called him one of the “mindguards”…..the emails and communication going back and forth…coordinating what they would say
CRU and its denizens ……..One who frequents a place….they were frequently in communication
Nick, it is impossible that you are not aware of the continuous communication and collaboration going on between the CRU, Penn State and Colorado’s feds.
Bell says: “Believe it or not, we called the Weather Bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer. Well, it was June 6 or June 9 or whatever it was, so we scheduled the hearing that day”
Amber says: “they had to pick the hottest day to launch the campaign and open all the windows”.
Fact check:
Except that the hottest average temp in Washington is late July/early August, hence the historical congressional adjournment in the late summer starting the 1790s. This whole story seems fabricated.
“What is it about this that Schmidt doesn’t understand? Why is he claiming that it didn’t happen?”
Because it prob’ly didn’t.
It is extremely unlikely that June is statistically the hottest month, but it could be the case that June 6 or June 9 is statistically the hottest day of the year, but I am sceptical of that claim, as I note in my comment below which crossed with yours.
PBS are an honest organisation. When they quote the Senator you can be pretty sure the Senator said that.
Therefore either the Senator is dishonest or Schmidt is dishonest.
If PBS and the Senator are telling the truth they must have meant that they picked the hottest day of the year – that Congress are sitting for. Which seems reasonable.
If Schmidt is telling the truth then we have discovered a very big scandal.
“If Schmidt is telling the truth then we have discovered a very big scandal”
Hardly. Wirth was actually speaking on PBS. But Wirth long ago said that it wasn’t true, as Hansen had always said. Schmidt is simply pointing out the obvious holes in the story.
As a foreigner I find the idea of a US Senator lying to the media and a media organisation not fact checking the politician to both be very big scandals.
You know there is this guy Trump? Lying is now fashionable.
This might not apply since it was in sworn testimony (under oath) and not said to the media, but, I suppose it all depends on what the definition of “is” is.
“US Senator lying to the media and a media organisation not fact checking the politician to both be very big scandals”
How about a President (currently in the UK, apparently trying to overthrow HM Government). But the media (WaPo) did fact check, although they admit, too late.
Wow, you really are sinking in the bullshit pile nick…..
Embrace the healing power of “and”. They can easily both be dishonest.
“The second incentive is the Trump election. It is threatening to expose the entire fiasco and certainly is making more people look at what was involved.”
I don’t think it’s making more people look at what was involved. Alarmists and SJWs are simply doubling down, and ridiculing everything Trump does, whether it’s climate related or not.
“statement as this and you’re (sic) part of the federal bureaucracy”
Why was a “(sic)” inserted after “you’re”. “You’re” is perfectly correct in this case.
Obviously Senator Wirth either lied first time around, or is lying in his retraction. Either way, he no longer has credibility.
I suspect that he was lying first time round, and wanted to portray a good story, and make it appear that he was clever.
The reason I hold this view is that he probably had rather little control over the precise scheduling of the hearing, and I am sceptical that the date in June is statistically significantly the hottest day of the year in DC. But no doubt somebody can look into that and answer that.
Accordingly, it could well be the case that factually Schmidt is correct.
“But no doubt somebody can look into that and answer that.”
The data for DC is here. The hottest time is July. It certainly isn’t June 6 or 9 (the hearing was June 23 anyway). So on that basis alone, Schmidt is right. But in fact, as the WaPo pointed out, the timing was dictated by the legislative process of the relevant energy bill, not by Tim Wirth.
The unconditioned hearing room, however, was dictated by Wirth.
I date the end of the old republic and the birth of the empire to the invention, in the late thirties, of air conditioning. Before air conditioning, Washington was deserted from mid-June to September. … But after air conditioning and the Second World War arrived, more or less at the same time, Congress sits and sits while the presidents — or at least their staffs — never stop making mischief.
Gore Vidal
Well, WaPo quotes the guy in charge of the infrastructure doubting whether the windows even can be opened, here. There is nothing from the time to indicate that the room was unusually hot.
Except that picture of Hansen sweating during the hearing?
Which picture?
Unfortunately CAGW is a religious cult. Which means no matter how many facts you feed people they will never accept it and will continue to virtue signal and parrot debunked alarmist points while proudly sharing the latest drivel from the guardian pronouncing doom upon us.
I believe they don’t think they are being deceptive, at least in the sense of promoting a total falsehood, they think they are doing whatever is necessary to draw people’s attention to an urgent issue, clearing obstacles from the path to climate action. It never crosses their minds that what they are doing might be wrong.
Eric, I believe that is exactly the case. I have had many discussions with CAGW types and the majority of them truly believe they are trying to save the planet and if they don’t continue their battle, the Earth will turn into a scorched rock.
These folks may be totally sincere but they are also incredibly ignorant of Earth’s history and paleoclimatology. When things like the LIA or MWP, RWP, or Holocene warming, they assume a glazed expression and start quoting Algore!
Eric, it’s time for them to consider it, conclude that they are doing something wrong (both scientifically and politically) and stop doing it.
For many they are victims of “the End justifies the means”. The decieved are the “useful idiots”.
The “End” has nothing to do with saving the planet.
In my opinion, this article would have been much better had it concentrated on the data.
As at the time of this hearing in 1988, Hansen was of the view that
(1) the contiguous US was not as warm as it was in the late 1930s/early 1940s, and
(2) that the Northern Hemisphere was not as warm as it was in the late 1930s/early 1940s, and
(3) that there was a sparsity of historic data for the Southern Hemisphere, and there was a lack of good spatial coverage in the Southern Hemisphere which compromised the worth of Southern Hemisphere data.
So notwithstanding about 40 years of rising CO2 emissions, there was no hard evidence of any warming. It is the lack of acknowledgement of the extent of natural variation and the false claim that the data established attribution which is the real deception upon which global warming is based.
Further, it was known that there was nothing global about the warming since many papers had been published in the 1980s showing that warming was not uniform, and even AR1 (1990) concedes that as at that time, the Northern Hemisphere is no warmer than it was in around 1940.
It was based on his models at the time not the record. He predicted the temp would rise, and it did, which is only now part of the “data”. So you might say he was saying what would theoretically happen, but he largely got it right. But there was nothing “deceptive” about it. He didn’t the temperature _would_ rise, he said the science pointed in that direction.
“The science”? Or his?
He made projections based on his science that have not come true.
Whether or not he was being honest back then, he was wrong.
Political policy has been based and trillions of dollars spent (and siphoned off by profiteers) on preventing what he got wrong.
“It appears, we have a case of one of the Mindguards still operating. The question is why?”
A trillion dollar per year industry (as of 2015, no less) might be a reasonable assumption as to why.
