NYT: Global Greening, Faster Plant Growth, is Bad

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Howard “Cork” Hayden – According to New York Times all the commercial greenhouse growers who artificially elevate CO2 in greenhouses to more than double natural atmospheric levels are making a terrible mistake, because increased CO2 does not produce better crop yields.
‘Global Greening’ Sounds Good. In the Long Run, It’s Terrible.
Rising carbon dioxide levels are making the world greener. But that’s nothing to celebrate.
By Carl Zimmer
July 30, 2018
“Global greening” sounds lovely, doesn’t it?
Plants need carbon dioxide to grow, and we are now emitting 40 billion tons of it into the atmosphere each year. A number of small studies have suggested that humans actually are contributing to an increase in photosynthesis across the globe.
Elliott Campbell, an environmental scientist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and his colleagues last year published a study that put a number to it. Their conclusion: plants are now converting 31 percent more carbon dioxide into organic matter than they were before the Industrial Revolution.
…
While photosynthesis does pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, much of that gas goes right back into the air. The reason: At night, the chemical reactions in plants essentially run backward. In a process known as respiration, plants pump out carbon dioxide instead of pulling it in.
“Part of the story is that photosynthesis is going up, and part of the story is that so is respiration,” said Dr. Campbell.
While the increase in photosynthesis is greater than that of respiration, the ultimate benefit to crops has been small — and it doesn’t explain our modern agricultural revolution.
“The driving factor has to be the fertilizers, the seed varieties, the irrigation,” Dr. Campbell said.
…
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/30/science/climate-change-plants-global-greening.html
That “small” benefit is lucrative enough that commercial greenhouses burn tons of natural gas every year, discard the heat, and feed their crops with the CO2 produced by burning the gas, using devices like the Johnson CO2 generator.
Even the Canadian Government advises CO2 be elevated to 800-1000ppm in greenhouses, to increase photosynthesis by up to 50%.
To be fair to Dr. Campbell current atmospheric levels of around 400ppm are far lower than what the Canadian government advises for improved crop yields. So perhaps the natural effect is currently too small, we need to push a lot more CO2 into the atmosphere to realise the full benefits.
Go ask a commercial tomato grower who spends big money on liquid CO2 if the increased yield and production is worth the investment.
Who is this inside Christmas tree grower?
It is estimated that the CO2 Fertilisation Effect has added biomass equivalent to five billion giant redwood trees over the last forty years. What’s not to like..?
We could do with a lot more CO2 out there.
The NYT frequently gets things bass ackwards ….
Gotta believe the NYT – they have fact checkers and experts ‘n stuff like that.
Not only that, they are printed on dead trees that eventually release CO2 into the atmosphere.
“and it doesn’t explain our modern agricultural revolution.
“The driving factor has to be the fertilizers, the seed varieties, the irrigation,” Dr. Campbell said.”
Strawman- no one has ever argued that CO2 is responsible for what fertilisers, seed varieties and irrigation are known to have achieved. It’s simply added to it.
But the part added is very very bad.
I live in Colorado and have been employed often to provide HVAC design services for our growing marijuana businesses. They pump CO2 into the greenhouses to improve production. Ya think the greenies in California are in favor of growing weed sans CO2?
I’m sure they’ll find some justification. These are likely the same people who claim that growing food underground to reduce urban food miles is climate friendly.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/06/climate-idea-reduce-food-miles-with-urban-food-produced-under-grow-lights/
Maybe. After all they ban plastic straws but hand out plastic needles to everyone.
This guy really sounds like an idiot. I thought he was going to bring up the fact that in California, greening is going to produce more wildfires. Maybe he did (but I didn’t read the whole article linked)…
As far as these wildfires, why can’t CA get it’s act together and smother these fires when they are small/first start? Is there a delay in reporting fires? Don’t they have fire towers like they do in Pennsylvania? And in CA don’t they have large planes to dump fire retardant on small fires, or do they just wait until they are large fires?? I can’t remember when PA had it’s last large wildfire/forest fire…(PA does have some droughts too sometimes).
Greenhouse management
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/05/24/elevated-co2-and-crop-chemistry/
I love it – throwing on a bit of fertiliser fixes any nutrient shortages.
We should stop using the term ‘coal-fired power stations’ and rather call them ‘coal recycling plants’. Then perhaps Joe (and Josephine) Public will twig that all of the carbon in coal measures came from CO2 in the atmosphere and Earth can never be as green as it once was without the higher CO2 levels that nourished the vegetation that produced the coal measures. RECYCLE COAL – OXIDISE IT!
I dont know where this idiot Dr Campbell had earned his degree but one has to ask:
If what comes in during day,goes out during the night, how come cellulose accumulate in these plants?
So in the same day CO2 is greening the world, which is bad, and not greening the world, which is bad https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/07/31/pushing-the-great-american-desert-eastward-reality-or-hype/. Now I get it.
So in a nut shell… High levels of greenhouse gases are great in actual greenhouses, but warmists claim the rest of the world isn’t worthy to have those higher levels.
I’ve been seeing this type of propaganda filth for a few years now and I’m getting more and more disgusted.
At some point, one would hope that even those most entrenched in the dogma will awaken to the reality this is the new eugenics. Nick claims to be a scientist but how many of these fraudulent articles and studies have to be disproven before the faithful shake themselves out of the trance?
It is simple. Maurice strong was a dark occultist (you can read his words and dissect his intentions; it equals pure satanism), and many like him are outside of the average populations purview. The choice of Carbon was not accidental. 6 protons 6 neutrons 6 electrons. this is symbolic, as they are attacking man directly, while claiming mankind itself is the beast responsible. From the moment a child is born it begins exhaling CO2, which based on weight and height is measurable, calculable, and thence can be added until the child is of working age.
This is the plan folks. Energy as currency.
All of this stuff ties in together as one ultimate, cashless system of complete surveillance with no individual rights.
While it is true photosynthesis does reverse to respiration at night a great deal of the carbon taking in during the day has gone into plant growth. Carbon dioxide taken in certainly does equal carbon dioxide respired.
Bullshit