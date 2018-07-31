CASE DISMISSED – Federal Judge puts the final nail in the coffin of California’ ‘Global Warming Lawsuit’ against oil companies

From the “It’s dead Jim” department comes this ruling from the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA, and Judge Alsup:

Some excerpts of the ruling:

The question is therefore whether or not plaintiffs’ alleged harm — namely, the effects of global warming-induced sea level rise — would have occurred even absent each defendant’s respective California-related activities. It is manifest that global warming would have continued in the absence of all California-related activities of defendants. Plaintiffs have therefore failed to adequately link each defendants’ alleged California activities to plaintiffs’ harm.

As earlier orders have pointed out, plaintiffs’ nuisance claims depend on a global complex of geophysical cause and effect involving all nations of the planet. Ocean rise, as far as plaintiffs contend, would have occurred even without regard to each defendant’s California contacts.

Lacking, however, is a causal chain sufficiently connecting plaintiffs’ harm and defendants’ California activities.

Finally, plaintiffs advocate for a less stringent standard of “but for” causation in light of the liability rules underlying public nuisance claims. Such an argument has been rejected by our court of appeals, which has instructed that “liability is not to be conflated with amenability to suit in a particular forum.”

For the same reasons discussed above, however, plaintiffs do not satisfy this third requirement. Even taking plaintiffs’ allegations as true, they have failed to show that BP or Royal Dutch Shell’s national conduct was a “but for” cause of their harm.

CONCLUSION
For the reasons stated above, defendants’ motions to dismiss pursuant to FRCP 12(b)(2) are GRANTED.

You can read the court order here:

SF.Oak_Alsup-Order-Granting-Dismissal-on-PJ-charges

9
Windsong

I fear these types of suits will continue to be filed in whatever jurisdiction or level goofy enough to accept them. Sort of like the scene from The Terminator: “I’ll be back.”

July 31, 2018 4:40 pm
Latitude

— would have occurred even absent each defendant’s respective California-related activities.

and so with the rest of the world

July 31, 2018 4:49 pm
J Philip Peterson

Good…!!!

July 31, 2018 4:53 pm
David Middleton

+Warp 42 for Star Trek reference.

July 31, 2018 5:01 pm
arthur4563

OH, the West Coast logic. If California was so certain the oil companies gas stations and natural gas pipelines were deadly, why didn’t the state shut them down?

July 31, 2018 5:06 pm
J Mac

Hurrah! Another baseless and false claim is rejected…

July 31, 2018 5:08 pm
wouldrathernotsay

Let’s hope the Colorado one faces the same fate.

July 31, 2018 5:10 pm
honest liberty

where are the detractors to claim this is only focused on the state of California, and therefore isn’t included in the global courts network? No, this is a one off!

what a sigh of relief! The tide is turning and me thinks the public is growing weary of this nonsense.

July 31, 2018 5:12 pm
Simon

What does anyone know about Trumps new science man Kelvin Droegemeier? Seems he knows his weather and is well respected across parties.

July 31, 2018 5:17 pm
