Climate Standoff: President Trump Looking to Repeal Californian Right to Regulate Vehicle Emissions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Bloomberg reports the Trump administration has mounted a direct attack on California’s right to regulate air pollution, and their apparent efforts to use their market weight to impose their vehicle emissions standards on everyone else.
Trump to Seek Repeal of California’s Smog-Fighting Power
By Ryan Beene , Jennifer A Dlouhy , John Lippert , and Ari Natter
24 July 2018, 02:07 GMT+10
The Trump administration will seek to revoke California’s authority to regulate automobile greenhouse gas emissions — including its mandate for electric-car sales — in a proposed revision of Obama-era standards, according to three people familiar with the plan.
The proposed revamp would also put the brakes on federal rules to boost fuel efficiency into the next decade, said the people, who asked to not be identified discussing the proposals before they are public. Instead it would cap federal fuel economy requirements at the 2020 level, which under federal law must be at least a 35-mile-per-gallon fleet average, rather than letting them rise to roughly 50 mpg by 2025 as envisioned in the Obama plan, according to the people.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will likewise assert that California is barred from regulating greenhouse gas emissions from autos under the 1975 law that established the first federal fuel-efficiency requirements, the people said.
California, with more than 2 million new cars and light trucks sold last year, is the nation’s biggest state market — on par with Canada. A dozen other states follow California’s vehicle rules, and together account for more than a third of U.S. auto sales. Colorado also plans to adopt California’s clean-car rules.
California and 16 other states plus the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on May 2 seeking to block the Trump administration’s effort to unravel the Obama-era emissions targets. Sperling said that number will grow as more people come to realize how fundamentally Trump is attacking the idea of states’ rights.
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-23/trump-is-said-to-seek-repeal-of-california-s-smog-fighting-power
I’m sympathetic to the idea of states rights, states rights can be a protection as well as a hinderance – the ability of states to resist Federal policies was instrumental in combatting Obama’s regulatory overreach. On the other hand, California appears to be attempting to use their market strength to usurp more control over national vehicle regulation.
Glad I don’t have to figure this mess out.
California’s usurpation extends far beyond the realm of automobile regulation. Just look at packaging for most goods. There seems to always be a clause regarding California.
Nor can you obtain any oil based paints or solvents, even by post. CA bans them so no large box retailer, Loews, Home Depot, etc. will carry them.
I remember back when I was a scenic artist living in CA in the late 90s how hard of a time the company I worked for struggled to find adequate paints. A lot of the stuff we painted was made to be outside 24/7 (lots of stuff went to amusements parks) and exposed to all sorts of weather (including intense sunlight) and it was a real challenge to find paints that could both be legally bought/used and would stand up to such harsh elements. Many of the allowed paints simply weren’t up to muster and my boss and co-workers would often complain about not being able to give the customer what they wanted in terms of durability. What tended to happen was that workers were sent rather frequently to do touch-ups and re-paints of installed pieces.
And this was 20 years ago – I can’t imagine how much worse it has gotten. I’m still a professional artist and I still use a lot of paint and I’m so glad I don’t live in California!
Yeah — “Known to cause cancer in California.” — and nowhere else!
therefore: California causes cancer…..
Ahh yes, back to one of the original purposes of government: Assuring fair interstate commerce. #winning
US Constitution:
This is a hard call. The spirit of states rights is for individual states to be able to have control over their state when specific fed. power is not given in the constitution. California is acting as a sudo federal Government, because of its market size, its laws end up being imposed on other states. I say the spirit of the law should prevail in this case.
As a retired attorney who practiced regulatory law, in a number of fields, i agree with you.
Hi bearman
Ah no it is not. No state can set up regulation that regulate outside of their borders. No state may bar the import of merchandise from another state.
California can regulate merchandise produced within it’s own borders, but not per say the city of Detroit that is outside it’s borders.
It can appeal on the grounds that there is a real hazard unique to their State. Example Conn. back in the 1980s wanting to ban triple trailer semi trucks. They lost.
Cal has been playing fast and loose they are about to be put in their place.
You can’t tell other states how the must regulate in regards to interstate commerce
michael
I don’t take anyone seriously who cannot spell per se.
How does it prevent paint with “large” amounts of volatile substances then? Seriously I had to drive considerable distances to obtain a can of red touch up paint for a Ford Mustang years ago, because the paint was banned in CA. Car manufacturers have troubles with red paint. Most other colors weren’t affected.
Mike
Surely California can have different laws as to what vehicles can be driven in the state.
So while it would be unconstitutional for California to ban you from buying a car from a different state it would not have to let you drive it.
Of course I am not a constitutional lawyer so that might be complete nonsense.
Seems to me I recall reading that back it FDRs day, the Supreme Court forced a famer to buy grain to feed his livestock because growing his own impacted commerce across state lines. We’ve had some very bad Supreme Court justices during and since Roosevelt’s socialist progressive era.
It’s not California’s fault that so many people want to live here, that we have a great deal of market clout. Our regulations and taxes are working quite well, thank you. We are the sixth largest economy in the world, partly because of those regulations and taxes. Contrast with, say, Kansas…
Not only that, but CA has:
– The nation’s highest poverty rate
– The world’s highest smugness rate
No idea about the smugness rate but according to Wikipedia California is rated 35th by
poverty rate among US states. Highest on the list in terms of poverty are the American territories suggesting that being ruled by the US results in a destruction of personal wealth.
Wikipedia is for 2014 which also includes the Supplemental Poverty Measure. The SPM takes into account food, clothing, shelter, utilities, as well as other factors. IOW, it takes into account the cost of living. For 2016 the U.S. Census Bureau Supplemental Poverty Measure (Excel File) puts California 2nd at 20.4% just behind the District of Columbia at 21.0%.
CA has high taxes, high electric rates, high gas prices, massive traffic and insane political leadership. If not for the generally pleasant weather and being the center of high tech, I wouldn’t have moved here decades ago. Now, I can’t wait to get the f out of here.
Tom-san:
California is now ranked 46th in the US for math, science and reading skills.
Rent prices in major California cities are some of the highest in the world because of insane “green” zoning laws, which severely curtails new apartment/housing construction.
It has the highest state and local taxes in the country, the streets are filled with poop, and insane EPA regulations make it difficult for manufacturers to turn a profit.
California’s water system is designed for a maximum of 25 million residents, however, at any given time, 40 million reside in the state, so there are often severe water shortages.
California’s state debt is now $1.3~2 TRILLION (nobody knows for sure) and is completely unsustainable and out of control. The only way out is to dramatically increase state taxes, which are already the highest in US.
California’s roads and bridges are some of the worst kept in the US and totally inadequate to meet the needs of 40 million residents.
California ranks DEAD LAST in quality of life… It’s designed for the very rich, the very poor and public sector employees, with the middle class getting clobbered with :exorbitant taxes, small living quarters and high living costs…
Leftist political hacks have destroyed California and have made the state a cautionary tale…
The argument to be made is that the air falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction. They control air traffic (FAA) and the media (FCC). They both are carried over the air.
Under strict adherence to the Constitution as it was written, the 9th and 10th the Amendments prohibit the Federal government from repealing/interfering with California’s pollution standards as such powers are not granted to the Federal government in the enumerated powers in Article 1, Section 8.
However, given SCOTUS’ utterly disgusting ruling in the 1942 Wizard v Filburn case regarding the unlimited scope of the Commerce Clause, the Federal government can pretty much do whatever the hell it wants…
The Willard V. Filburn case was used to establish the Federal EPA, so he who lives by Leftist SCOTUS rulings, can die by Leftist SCOTUS rulings; it’s a two-edged sword.
This could be a very interesting case. If California challenges the right of the Federal governemnt to repeal California’s pollution standards, and wins, then it would open the door for states to challenge federal EPA regulations they feel are too excessive.
Leftists should be carful what they wish for…
it would cap federal fuel economy requirements at the 2020 level, which under federal law must be at least a 35-mile-per-gallon fleet average, rather than letting them rise to roughly 50 mpg by 2025 as envisioned in the Obama plan, according to the people.
The regulations were ALWAYS meant for “fleet average”.
It was only under Obama that it became a single pursuit of individual car types.
The compromise should allow CA to keep regulating smog-forming emissions, but not CO2 emissions.
The EPA’s own CO2 Endangerment finding still stands in the way.
California can do what it wants within its’ own borders….. except opening them. It’s up to the rest of the states/country/world to decide whether or not they’ll follow the dictates. Just because they carry so much economical “clout” shouldn’t mean they are in control…. but they may be. California just removed the vote from the ballot that could split the state into 3 even though it was legally put there by petition. They’re afraid it might pass and reduce their clout. California is already a Socialist state controlled by outsiders intent on spreading the California “clout”.
“On the other hand, California appears to be attempting to use their market strength to usurp more control over national vehicle regulation.”
That is false. They are not doing it to usurp more control over national vehicle regulation. It is a side effect of their efforts over the years to reduce in-state pollution and now CO2 emissions.
It is quite amusing to see leftist Democrats (I know its a redundancy) defending “State’s Rights”. Until November 2016, they always said “State’s Rights” was a code word for racism.
BTW: California has the right to set its own automotive standards because Congress explicitly granted it to them. Congress could repeal it, and federal law would preempt California law.
Could the Federal Government create a car registration scheme open to all US citizens, regulated by Federal Law, completely bypass Californian laws? Does such a scheme already exist?
If so the Commerce clause of the Federal Constitution would allow Californians to buy cars from other states which do not comply with Californian registration regulations, and register them under the Federal scheme.
Maybe California should focus on basics, like providing 24/7/365 reliable, abundant, low cost electricity and natural gas to its citizens. And stop trying to tell the rest of the USA how to live!
The west coast heat wave is just getting started, with weeks stretching out in front yet, and Cali is facing power and natural gas shortages already.
California power grid urges consumers to conserve energy in heat wave
https://www.yahoo.com/news/socalgas-issues-natgas-curtailment-watch-ahead-california-heat-143930810–finance.html
California was granted a waiver in order for it to impose tougher standards.
Other states do not have this waiver.
That means California is treated differently under Federal law. Unconstitutional.
The Federal Clean Air Act has priority over state laws under Supreme Court interpretations of the interstate commerce clause of the US constitution. But the CAA allows the EPA to grant states waiver to make them tougher. That is what happened here.