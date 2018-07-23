Claim: Global warming to cause more suicides

From the “P-hacking gets you any claim” and the “that’s why people move to Florida” departments.
By Mike Bastasch
A July study claims that thousands of more people will commit suicide in the coming decades due to man-made global warming.
Published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Monday, the study found a one-degree increase in average monthly temperature correlated with suicide rate increases of 0.68 percent and 2.1 percent in the U.S. and Mexico, respectively.
The effect they found is extremely small, and in some cases, not statistically significant from zero. Still, the results were touted in media reports as evidence that increased temperatures exacerbate suicides.
The study predicts between 9,000 and 40,000 more people will off themselves by 2050 because of man-made warming — based on an extreme warming scenario that experts increasingly call “exceptionally unlikely.”
“So we take a specific location and we take a specific month, and we compare cooler versions of that month to hotter versions of that month, and we ask, ‘Are suicide rates different during those two months?’ We indeed find that they are,” lead author Marshall Burke told CNN.
“We find a very consistent relationship between temperature increases and increases in suicide risk,” said Burke, an assistant professor at Stanford University.
A lot of research has been done into suicide rates and temperature. A recent British study found that heat waves exacerbated existing mental health problems in individuals, including suicide.
But Burke’s study only looked at average monthly temperature, which does not give an indication of heat waves or other phenomena that could exacerbate suicides. Higher average temperatures in any given month could be from warmer nights, rather than scorching daytime temperatures.
Cato Institute atmospheric scientist Ryan Maue noted that correlations with monthly temperatures aren’t reliable. Maue also criticized the study’s dependence on Twitter postings to gauge “depressive” speech.
The suicide and climate change study correlates “monthly average temperature” with suicide risk — and then projects from RCP 8.5 models into 2050 — with “social media” postings
Correlating anything w/monthly temperatures is a p-hacking smorgasbord! https://t.co/dTBP70L2dt
— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) July 23, 2018
P-hacking refers to the reanalyzing of data until a statistically significant result is achieved. It’s become a major concern in recent years among scientists who fear the practice is damaging their credibility and leading to the hyping of bad science.
Burke’s study averaged monthly temperature correlations across the U.S., which also obscured negative relationships between suicides and temperature increases. Nevada and South Carolina, for example, saw decreases in suicide rates as temperatures increased, but those decreases are obscured in the national average.
The study also claims that temperature increases correlated with a less than one percent increase in “depressive” language on Twitter. However, those results were only significant in one coding, which then had to be adjusted for “lagged effect.”
Read more at Daily Caller
Yep, the liars spewing the lies of Man Caused Globall Warmining are killing themselves at increasing rates. I still don’t see why I should care, beyond laughing at their stupid a$$es.
Hmmmmm. Each day starts off cool and warms up into the afternoon. Today started at 62F (7am) and it’s up to 87F right now. And yet I feel not the least urge to commit suicide on this fine summer day. Several cold adult beverages may meet their demise soon, however…..
Theory: publishing scary AGW articles like this one leads to increased suicides, murder, and mayhem. Now all I need to do is go get me some data…
Silly boy, ya don’t need data just MODEL IT!!
An average day can see a 35-40F swing from day to night. And they are telling us 1 degree makes a difference. Gimme me a break
The real quote is:
“The suicide and climate change study correlates “monthly average temperature” with suicide risk — and then projects…”
i.e. Correlates… and then projects…
But it does beg the question, how did they assess “suicide risk” ?
I wonder if they compared their study for predicted suicide rates when it gets colder.
Y’know, just for a balanced view.
Might include windier, wetter and, of course, full moon.
This paper was a product of Stanford University…
….so was this
“THE study also took into account seasonal variation, levels of poverty, the news of celebrity suicides and even depressive social media commentary that can lead to more death…
WHAT level of responsibility is the mainstream media itself willing to accept for stoking “global warming” fears – flogging every heatwave or extreme weather event leading to the collective mass hysteria played out on social media?”
https://climatism.blog/2018/07/24/disgrace-shameless-link-between-suicide-and-climate-change-circulating-the-mainstream-medias-echo-chamber/
… News Flash !! …. Fake News causes depression among those at risk !!
..TDS ( Trump Derangement Syndrome ) is in full mode
It’s funny because Seasonal Affective Disorder correlated with suicide is way more common during winters and in Nordic countries.
three bears….too hot…too cold….just right….syndrome
I’m no longer surprised by these claims attributed to AGW and I believe the result is they are only digging themselves a deeper hole with their intended audience. By the time the whole AGW craze completely collapses there will be thousands of these spurious claims to be rectified.
The never ending lies of the Climate Change Warmer Nutjobs are certainly causing me to feel suicidal.
They’re getting desperate. They’re also contradicting themselves (again). All the Warmunistas are all Malthusian. A rise in suicide rates is presumably a desired goal for them.
Another day, another bad thing discovered to be caused by
capitalism, conservatism, Christianity, and evil white men who like these thingsthe awe powerful carbon dioxide.
If they could just get rid of the pesky white men and let socialism ‘fix’ it all…
The suicide and climate change study correlates “monthly average temperature” with suicide risk — and then projects from RCP 8.5 models into 2050 — when there’s no more air conditioners.
Darwinism at it’s best.
I find a correlation between stupid political decisions and suicide rates. So, does global warming cause bad politics OR does bad politics cause global warming (and in this case there is a necessary human connection because any other animals are smart enough to avoid politics)
Sound like a bit of hype about about SAD (link) to me.
[my bold]
If someone who is already depressed, knows none of the details about AGW and is continually bombarded with gloom and doom predictions like this, it just might increase their depression. Then they are now told that politicians like the “evil” Trump plan to do nothing to stop the “obvious” coming catastrophe, it just might increase the risk of the person doing something. Problem is it might not be suicide.
The line of attributing suicides to global warming is false and unseamly, yet again exploiting a real concern to promote CO2 obsession.
1. A suicide is a personal event with many contributing factors, weather and climate being the most peripheral.
2. Serious suicide researchers have identified risk factors that inform caregivers, no mention of climate.
3. Suicides occur more frequently in colder climates than in warmer ones.
4. Preventing suicides is a serious issue, and has nothing to do with reducing CO2.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/07/23/stanford-jumps-suicide-climate-shark/
And ….a constant suicide rate + an increasing population doesn’t equal more deaths ?
And that increasing population isn’t mostly in stressed nations ?