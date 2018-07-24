L. A. Times climate alarmist story on recent Los Angeles peak summer temperatures

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times climate alarmist article falsely claiming that recent Los Angeles monthly measured temperatures demonstrate that “climate change” can be observed in “your neighborhood” is totally absurd.
The Times offers its “evidence” by showing a graph portraying that monthly average temperatures are higher in 2017 and 2018 than “average historical” monthly temperatures.
NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for the U.S., California and Los Angeles covering the period from 1895 to 2018 for the nation and California and from 1945 to 2018 for Los Angeles documents that monthly maximum temperatures for June occurred decades ago in all cases as noted in the NOAA temperature measurement time series data and graphs shown below which can be easily obtained from their website.
For the Contiguous U.S. NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for the month of June are:
The peak June monthly U.S. maximum temperatures occurred in 1933 with 1988 second highest while 7 of the top 10 temperature years were from 30 to more than 100 years ago.
For the state of California NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for June are:
For California the maximum monthly temperature for the month of June occurred in 1918 while 7 of the top 10 highest monthly June temperatures occurred between 30 to 100 years ago.
For the city of Los Angeles NOAA maximum monthly temperature data for June are:
The NOAA peak maximum monthly temperature for the month of June in Los Angeles is in 1981 with 9 of the top 10 years occurring before the year 2000.
The L. A. Times is simply stuck in an irrational climate alarmism propaganda rut and its many politically driven alarmist articles are prime examples of the distortion, deception and dishonesty of its scientifically unsupported climate fear campaign.
What a shocker coming from an organisation whose stated policy is “not to publish anything they know to be untrue” and use this to justify not publishing anything that contradicts the global warming / climate change hoax (not even letters to the Editor).
But they do have a horoscope section ?
It’s an editorial algorithm. They don’t have proper editors these days. Too expensive.
We get the same type of fake news (climate change propaganda) in the UK. See https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/07/22/bbcs-fake-heat-record-claims/#comments
As we all know, it’s just weather, which is always changing.
I think that this is a con that is about played out. I don’t hear anyone talking about “Global Warming” anymore. I suspect they have moved over to getting rid of Trump and importing as many low skilled people into the country as possible.
The goal has not changed , only the vehicle used to reach the dystopia.
It has also been claimed that LA set all-time records in the hetawave earlier this month.
But if we look at nearby rural USHCN sites, we get a totally different story:
At Fairmont, for instance, just 110km from LA, the temperature peaked at 106F this month, a full 5F less than the record. Indeed there are 29 years there when the temperature has equalled or exceeded 106F
The more hysterical the alarmist claims get, the more they’ll be looked at disdainfully by the general population when shown to be a complete crock.
The historical average line in the first figure (the LA Times figure) is utterly meaningless to compare to a single year values without the sd error envelope (or 1sigma or 95%).
Junk science.
I noticed that the Drudge Report always reports the Heat Index F which is not the actual temperature in the shade, but the “feels like” temperature. I hate that. I would rather know the actual temperature and the actually humidity.
Drudge does the same thing in the winter when there is a “cold spell”, they publish the “feels like” wind chill, rather than the actual weather temperature. and the wind speeds (with direction). I hate that too. I used to run in the cold +or-10 F degree weather and if I was going against the wind, I would leave my gloves on, but coming back with the wind I would take my gloves off cause I was hot and sweating…maybe my wool hat and other stuff too…true story. Just sayin.
Again, tabloid science.