L. A. Times climate alarmist story on recent Los Angeles peak summer temperatures

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The L. A. Times climate alarmist article falsely claiming that recent Los Angeles monthly measured temperatures demonstrate that “climate change” can be observed in “your neighborhood” is totally absurd.

The Times offers its “evidence” by showing a graph portraying that monthly average temperatures are higher in 2017 and 2018 than “average historical” monthly temperatures.

NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for the U.S., California and Los Angeles covering the period from 1895 to 2018 for the nation and California and from 1945 to 2018 for Los Angeles documents that monthly maximum temperatures for June occurred decades ago in all cases as noted in the NOAA temperature measurement time series data and graphs shown below which can be easily obtained from their website.

For the Contiguous U.S. NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for the month of June are:

The peak June monthly U.S. maximum temperatures occurred in 1933 with 1988 second highest while 7 of the top 10 temperature years were from 30 to more than 100 years ago.

For the state of California NOAA monthly maximum temperature data for June are:

For California the maximum monthly temperature for the month of June occurred in 1918 while 7 of the top 10 highest monthly June temperatures occurred between 30 to 100 years ago.

For the city of Los Angeles NOAA maximum monthly temperature data for June are:

The NOAA peak maximum monthly temperature for the month of June in Los Angeles is in 1981 with 9 of the top 10 years occurring before the year 2000.

The L. A. Times is simply stuck in an irrational climate alarmism propaganda rut and its many politically driven alarmist articles are prime examples of the distortion, deception and dishonesty of its scientifically unsupported climate fear campaign.

