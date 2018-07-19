‘Day Zero’ Wars, and Greening: Africa’s Climate Truth

Guest essay by Vijay Jayaraj
It has long been claimed that climate change has been the reason behind the wars and violence in Africa. Even the recent water crisis in Cape Town was blamed on climate change.
But is it really so? What if the reality was completely different one?
Climate change is real. The world is changing, but not dying.
Africa is probably one of the under-reported continents in the international news section of the mainstream media. The reasons are obvious. Abject poverty, a weak economy, and vast geographical areas seriously lacking in communication facilities.
However, the city of Cape Town in South Africa grabbed global headlines this year, for the wrong reasons. The city faced an acute shortage of water, leading to a Day-Zero countdown, the day on which the city was forecasted to run out of its drinking-water supply.
Climate alarmists (those who believe that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity is causing a dangerous increase in global temperature levels) were quick to blame the Cape Town crisis on climate change.
Their claims turned out to be false. Cape Town survived through the severe drought and is now experiencing abundant rainfall. In fact, the major reservoirs that provide water to the region are more than 55 percent full.
It has since been revealed that the extraordinary claims by alarmists about Cape Town’s current climate were based on a false set of temperature measurements from America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The city had experienced equally high temperature levels back in the 1930s, and the current temperatures are not alarming by any stretch of imagination.
Drought is not the only thing they blame on climate change. In 2017, it was widely claimed in mainstream media that climate change was the chief cause of violence and displacement in East Africa.
Yet a recent scientific paper by University College London has categorically proved that climate change was not the reason. The research indicated that poverty and politics were the key drivers.
It is reasonable to conclude that the dangers of climate change have been exaggerated and blown out of proportion to create mass hysteria among the people.
But on the flipside, climate change has actually made positive contributions that have benefitted the continent immensely in the past two centuries.
Contrary to popular opinion in mainstream media, climate change has been the main reason behind Africa’s greening in the last 20 years. Studies reveal that the growth of green cover in the continent can be directly attributed to the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration levels.
Expansive spreads of Savannah grasslands became forests, increasing biodiversity and eventually resulting in increased forest cover.
This is also true globally. Since the Little Ice Age in the 16th and 17th centuries, an increase in temperature levels and carbon dioxide concentration helped the planet become greener and contributed to the agricultural success we enjoy today.
One cannot undermine the positive impact of this greening on the poverty situation in Africa and other poor areas, and on the diversification of natural resources caused by the greening, which can be utilized for progress and development.
This is shocking news to climate alarmists. They can no longer blindly blame climate change and carbon dioxide emissions for Africa’s—or the rest of the world’s—problems.
Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), Research Associate for Developing Countries for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, lives in Chennai, India.
They will use the same old talking points ….they have no shame .
Facts be damned ! Money ! Now !
“Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), ”
Doth my eyes deceive?
This reasonable take would be permitted to be published from someone working at that university? wow!
Now “living in Chennai” might explain it.
“The city had experienced equally high temperature levels back in the 1930s”..
Wonder if there’s some sort of ~80 year cycle?
“The research indicated that poverty and politics were the key drivers.’
Most African societies have what to the western world is a “culture of corruption.”
And that is not just the government officials taking public monies and using it for their own personal use or accepting bribes. It weaves through much of the entire African culture.
Example: If you have a job at a warehouse, it is expected you will occasionally take stuff from your employer, even if you don’t need it and give it to family members who do or who can sell it to support their family. This is seen as expected. Even if one has a good job, taking stuff is expected to give to others in your family. Food and medicine aid from NGO’s is commonly stolen and sold in markets for example. This supports the family.
Supporting the extended family is the cultural pressure, not personal ethics or adherence to some kind of western ideals of honesty or even of politics.
It is a very deeply embedded cultural idea, to support your extended family with occasional or regular theft from your employer, this essentially supplementing an income. Employers of course hire entry exit guards whose sole jobs it is to inspect workers bags and backpacks coming and going. But the guards themselves often are in on it for a % of the take.
The culture has to change for the African poverty to be solved.
Things may have been substantially better in the past. See https://www.nas.org/articles/the_case_for_colonialism
Man made greening of the Sahara desert
Go to Google Earth and zoom in at N22 14 6, E28 44 6 (look at max close up) then pan North up to N22 50 , absolutely amazing. Possibly they found large underground water reservoir.
copy
N22 14 6, E28 44 6
and paste into google earth search box, top page left
In prior decades the blame game was directed at America and the “West” as the cause for all things bad and the CIA caused AIDS to make it worse. That was about the same time that Zimbabwe was held up as the great example of success with change. Now it’s climate change caused by those same deep pocket countries. That is in between trying to flee to those same evil lands.
OT Anthony… There’s a browser hijacker that has somehow attached to your home page… I was just reading over the list of stories and was whisked away… Windows 10 & Chrome.
There is a “crime” being committed that requires the intentional or unintentional collaboration of scientists, environmentalists and policy makers who ignore what observations tell us about climate and instead speak only about their quasi-religious belief that people are a plague on the earth and consuming fossil fuels is the root cause of all evil. The crime allows the UN, World Bank and EU to forbid funding for life-giving, reliable and affordable electricity to those who need it most. It allows the US to divert 40% of the corn food crop into ethanol production for fuel when there is no proven benefit to the environment (probably harm instead) and when it dramatically raises food prices for those with the most marginal nutrition – now there is a great way to start conflict. This conspiracy of ignorance or malevolent antihumanism allows sicence illiterates to believe that clearing rain forrests in Indonesia to grow biofuel is a virtuous act, that particulates with no proven health concern in American cities are more of a problem than the foul, life-shortening aerosols from cooking fires that sicken and kill millions in poor nations.
This stupidity allows people to justify taking tax money from poor people and giving it to rich people so they can purchase electric cars (with larger carbon footprints than traditional sedans), solar panels and wind mills as toys and subsidy magnets, while the poor see their energy costs skyrocket. It allows supposedly sane environmentalists to claim in one breath that the EU is leading the climate charge while they miss all their targets for carbon-dioxide reduction, that the US is the most irresponsible and evil country on earth for backing out of the Paris accord while simultaneously reducing carbon-dioxide emissions faster than any other developed nation, and that China is the golden child of the energy transformation while they have the most rapid rise in fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions of any nation on the planet.
This is the exact opposite of virtue and so, not surprisingly, it is called virtue by all the idiocracy that stuff their mouths at the table of global warming.
I live in Cape Town.
The politicians knew this was coming – it was a mathematical certainty – we are in fact statistically only 1 standard deviation below average which means that 16 years in 100 will be drier than this – so all the claims of “the worst drought in 100 years”, “the worst drought in living memory” are simply political B.S.
If this was the worst drought in 100 years then we would be seeing 50 year old trees dying off – as I have seen happen elsewhere in protracted droughts – the Cape is actually quite green (before the rains came) – and from the air looked little to no different than normal.
They even bought off a UCT academic to produce a “model” which says that it’s the worst drought in 1000 years.
Academic crystal ball gazing but using a computer to cloak mysticism in “science” – I call B.S.
I am tired of being lied to by politicians. Like Patricia De Lille banging on about this being the worst drought in 100 years, which to me did not ring true. So after considerable trouble, I gathered the rainfall statistics for Theewaterskloof Dam back to 1975 as these were the most readily available and also that dam represents 53 % of total storage and other dams would be quite similar.
This revealed the following annual rainfall statistics, highest 972mm in 1977, lowest 319mm in 2004. Average over last 32 years is 561mm.
Now if you do a 3 year running average, we get a figure of 485mm for the latest three years (507/420/529). Going back to 1975 we have the 7 other years when the prior 3 year running average was lower than now. 472mm in 2010/2011/2012, 479mm in 2009/2010/2011, 471mm in 2003/2004/2005 and 465mm 2002/2003/2004, 438mm in 1990/19911992, 465mm in 1982/1983/1984 and the worst was 428mm in 1978/1979/1980 . In those years we had, through proper planning, surplus storage. The bad news is that the last two drought cycles lasted 4 years, this is only year 3.
Drought implies a lack of RAINFALL, so this is nowhere near the worst drought and this is only going back 33 years, not one hundred. What REALLY we have is the worst water shortage (storage/person) in a 100 years, if not of all time. We do not have too little water but too many people. The politicians cannot say that, as that implies bad planning. It is far easier to blame the Mother Nature or global warming.
You also cannot blame the experts as they know that there are no quick solutions and that you need to build reserve capacity well in advance of population growth. Unfortunately in 2007/8 they warned of future problems but we had good rain in 2008 of 729mm and they warned again 2012/13 but again we had good rain in 2014 of 729mm. This gave the politicians the excuse to divert the required funds to projects that pleased the electorate rather than on some vital but boring water project.
The D.A. is now trying to hide behind the excuse that bulk water supply is the remit of central government – true – but……..
They have in the past demonstrated remarkable alacrity in taking the ANC/Zuma/government to court over all manner of things but singularly failed to force their hand on this issue.
P.S. I hit the academic (Dr. Piotr Wolski) with this data and he phoned to say he was working off information supplied by the City of Cape Town – goddammit a “scientist” believing politically supplied data – no wonder we have the global warming fiasco. I have seen that data and it is simply cherry picked “bad” data to make a political point.
He has subsequently issued a different report (after gathering more data) in which he says he was previously “working off incomplete data” – that’s as close to an apology as he got. But as you can imagine the politicians keep screaming from the rooftops that this is the worst drought in 1000 years – B.S. !
Greening — so, Africa owes us. That’s the way climate justice works, right?
The causes of violence in Africa have virtually nothing to do with climate and everything to do with cultural, political, economic, social and tribal conditions. The idea that climate might be playing a role is, of course yet another unprovable hypothesis coming from the climate alarm industry that exists solely to keep the term “climate change” in the news.