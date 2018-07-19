More WINNING! NYC climate lawsuit thrown out by Federal judge

By Spencer Walrath
Today a U.S. District Judge threw out New York City’s lawsuit against five major energy companies alleging damages relating to climate change.
Judge John Keenan wrote in his opinion that, “Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two other branches of government,” not the judiciary, according to Bloomberg.
This major blow marks the third climate case to be thrown out—litigation in San Francisco and Oakland was dismissed by a federal judge last month on similar grounds. Both of these cases were dismissed by U.S. District Court judges after the suits were ordered to be heard in federal court rather than state court, where they were initially filed.
Given these recent developments, it’s safe to say that the nationwide climate litigation campaign is not going exactly as planned. But while this isn’t the outcome activists are seeking, it’s possible that it’s still the outcome they expected.
Remember, the campaign itself can be traced back to a 2012 meeting among climate activists and lawyers in La Jolla, Calif., where a plan to stigmatize energy companies was devised. During the meeting, participants discussed ways to replicate the broad-based litigation brought against tobacco companies in the 1990s and apply it to fossil fuel companies. But during the meeting, Dan Yankelovich, co-founder of Public Agenda and expert in public opinion research, expressed reservations about depending on a legal strategy to change climate change policy:
“I am concerned about so much emphasis on legal strategies. The point of departure is a confused, conflicted, inattentive public. Are legal strategies the most effective strategies? I believe they are important after the public agrees how to feel about an issue. Then you can sew it up legally. Legal strategies themselves are a double-edged sword. The more adversarial the discourse, the more minds are going to be closed.”
The recent case dismissals call into question the future of the other pending lawsuits. As Amy Harder of Axios recently pointed out, three additional pending lawsuits, filed in Washington State, Colorado and Rhode Island, have recently been punted from state to federal court—following the same track as the New York City and San Francisco and Oakland cases.
Here’s the ruling: (h/t to WUWT reader Bob)
U.S. District Court Southern District of New York (Foley Square)
CIVIL DOCKET FOR CASE #: 1:18-cv-00182-JFK City of New York v. BP P.L.C. et al OPINION & ORDER re: 102
MOTION to Dismiss Amended Complaint filed by ConocoPhillips, 99
MOTION to Dismiss / NOTICE OF CHEVRON CORPORATION’S MOTION TO DISMISS PLAINTIFF’S AMENDED COMPLAINT filed by Chevron Corporation, 95 MOTION to Dismiss Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint filed by Exxon Mobil Corporation. For the reasons stated above, the U.S.-based Defendants’ motion to dismiss is GRANTED and the City’s amended complaint is dismissed with prejudice in its entirety. The Clerk of Court is respectfully directed to terminate the motions docketed at ECF Nos. 95, 99, and 102 and to close this case.
SO ORDERED. (Signed by Judge John F. Keenan on 7/19/2018) (anc) (Entered: 07/19/2018)
Don’t forget. Today, the court in Oregon said YES to the teenagers lawsuit.
Lawsuits against petroleum companies have been dismissed. The Childrens’ lawsuit is against the federal government and, if I understand correctly, can’t be dismissed on the same grounds.
In Judge Alsup’s ruling he mentioned the benefits of fossil fuels, but didn’t have to deal with them because he could rule based on law. Is the Childrens’ lawsuit the only one left? Could it have to deal with the benefits of fossil fuels? What other grounds are there for it to be tossed out?
Exactly. Completely different than lawsuits against petroleum industry. And today, the court in Oregon stayed with the Childrens’ lawsuit with their claim against the government, not against the industry.
This type of litigation is suing for damages before any damage has occurred. Without damage there is no proximate cause. How do you decide which scenario in the model will actually occur?
I agree. However, the court in Oregon is staying today with the teenagers claiming that climate change will affect their future life. The teenagers are not suing the “climate changers” (the fuel industries) they are suing the government for depriving them of a right to have a good life.
“Lawsuits against petroleum companies have been dismissed. The Childrens’ lawsuit is against the federal government and, if I understand correctly, can’t be dismissed on the same grounds.”
“Exactly. Completely different than lawsuits against petroleum industry. And today, the court in Oregon stayed with the Childrens’ lawsuit with their claim against the government, not against the industry.”
Ironically, the Hansen lawsuit has merit, but in reverse of the way it is intended. Governments which introduce renewable energy targets, backed up by taxpayer subsidies in the billions of dollars, WILL cause damage to the lifestyles of our children & grandchildren. It will happen due to the lost economic growth resulting from the future lack of reliable, base-load electricity after the fossil fueled generators close.
As for the Climate For Children Abuse lawsuit, it may linger in the 9th circuit court to maximize the publicity value but, as soon as it is moved or appealed to the Supreme Court, it is dead meat.
Anyone have a link to the text of judge Keenan’s ruling? Thanks.
Judge Alsup’s ruling in the San Francisco/Oakland case made for pleasant reading …
Perhaps using the courts as a substitute for the legislative process should be disconnected. Far too much of the courts time is taken up with ‘this ain’t the way it ‘otta be’ lawsuits.
I saw one of the legal professors talking about this the other day – made sense. Just because one side or the other is unable to make progress legislatively does NOT mean the courts should take up the issue.