Rapid cloud clearing phenomenon – another piece of the climate puzzle?

From NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
Rapid cloud clearing phenomenon could provide another piece of climate puzzle
Researchers from North Carolina State University have described rapid and dramatic clearing of low cloud cover off the southwest coast of Africa. This newly observed phenomenon could help climatologists understand how clouds affect Earth’s heating and cooling.
While reviewing many years of satellite data from NASA and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), NC State atmospheric scientist Sandra Yuter and her team noticed abrupt clearings of cloud cover off the coasts of Namibia and Angola.
“Large areas of low cloud are a normal feature over the ocean in the subtropics west of continents,” Yuter says. “What is unusual in this case is that the cloud erosion occurs rapidly along an organized line hundreds of miles long, like a sun shade being pulled away. The lines can move west for a day or more and clear out a cloud area more than twice that of California.”
The rapid cloud removal events happen throughout the year and peak in May – occurring on over half the days of the month. Yuter and her team noted that the wind direction at cloud level was often perpendicular to that of the clearing. This shows the cloud is not pushed away by the wind.
Video: Movie of 15-minute visible imagery for 26 May 2014 from 05:00 to 18:15 UTC showing (left) regional view off the southwest coast of Africa and (right) close-up view corresponding to the yellow box on the left. CREDIT Sandra Yuter, NC State University. Meteosat satellite data from EUMETSAT.
The clearings start off the coast around midnight and continue through the night and the following day, suggesting that solar heating does not cause these events. “This kind of cloud erosion has never been documented before,” Yuter says. “How it happens is still a mystery, although we theorize that atmospheric gravity waves are the most likely mechanism.
“These waves cause up-and-down motions in the atmosphere, akin to a boat bobbing on the ocean. We hypothesize that offshore winds from Africa interact with stable air over the ocean to make these waves, which then move through the cloud field and promote mixing and cloud evaporation.”
Yuter believes that this discovery will improve scientists’ understanding of climate processes. “We were very surprised by what we found,” she says. “This is a way of changing large cloud areas that has not been documented before. Scientists are interested in anything that changes the area of low clouds over the ocean because these clouds reflect sunlight and cool the Earth.
“Understanding how this happens will help us predict what might happen to clouds in a warming climate,” Yuter adds. “It’s about the balance of warming and cooling effects – and this is one of the pieces that make up that balance.”
###
The paper: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2018/07/18/science.aar5836
Almost appears as a front shearing its way north.
Didn’t Willis expound on this? Though his musings were for the South Pacific
More settled science. Awesome!
rip
Kind of like the fog along the west coast.
I despair! What is wrong with these climate scientists. They think they have discovered some new phenomenon but in reality it is well known, well studied and nothing to see here folks. Move along. Next time ask a Met.
The GCM climate modelling community will get right on this.
Anyone interested in buying a bridge?
Curiosity, you never know where it might lead.
As a technical comment, this appears to be large regional size roll clouds.
“Roll clouds are a rare treat usually awarded to those living in coastal areas. When a large pool of cooler, sinking air near the ground sweeps under moister, warmer air, the contrast can give the air a spin along a long horizontal axis, much like a rolling pin. The cool air may come from a sea breeze or a decaying thunderstorm. A roll cloud is often detached from all other nearby clouds, giving it extra prominence.”
One of perhaps hundreds or thousands of natural phenomena which were not apparently necessary to be understood in the making of climate models. Such models are most impressive for their refined predictive skill in the absence of any knowledge of most of what makes climate tick. Sort of like how I can tell the future from the tea leaves in my cup.
The timing makes it look like it is an offshore breeze as the land cools down faster than the ocean. So it is caused by solar heating but only as the heat stored in the land is lost while the ocean is still warm. There is a large body of research on such breezes at the coasts. Later in the day the breeze will reverse as the land warms faster than the ocean.
I don’t think that will work. The ocean is quite cold in this area while it is very hot inland, so the sea breeze is virtually constant, even at night. As a matter of fact the dew from this breeze is vital to the Namib desert ecosystems.
How does the speed correspond to planetary movements at the time of obs.?
Gravitational drag lifting the atmosphere?
Nothing new under the sun and the moon has seen a lot too.
This cloud cover is being, in local parlance “burnt off” by the sun as the liquid element is being evaporated; but there is insufficient replacement of the water from surface evaporation. This could possibly be due to very dry winds at the surface surface coming from the dry interior. Elevated wind direction is often often very different from surface winds.
Winds do not necessarily move clouds. Lenticular clouds on top of mountains stay where they are in spite of the prevailing wind. This primarily due to the pressure differences on each side of the mountain.