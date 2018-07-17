Why we’re winning: WUWT gets more page views than the last two remaining government websites on climate

NBC News:
Two government websites on climate change survive in the Trump era
Reports of climate science being scrubbed from U.S. government websites arrived early in President Donald Trump’s tenure. And the hits keep coming. From the Environmental Protection Agency, to the Energy Department, to the State Department and beyond, references to climate change, greenhouse gases and clean energy keep disappearing.
But even as some corners of the Trump administration sow a cyber garden fertile for the fossil fuel industry, a pair of websites funded by the federal government have proclaimed an unvarnished view of the dangers of carbon-driven climate change.
The two sites, Climate.gov and CLEANet.org, have expanded to more than 700 entries and collectively drew more than 68,000 page views in May, a more than 50 percent increase from the year before. And the lessons delivered by the two sites — about the threat posed by a planet warmed by human actions — extends well beyond that core audience. That’s because both sites are aimed at teachers, who say they use the taxpayer-supported websites to create lessons on everything from increasing CO2 levels to threatened biodiversity to the potential of solar power.
The mere existence of the sites might be a surprise to some in hyper-partisan Washington, where news outlets have been reporting for months about federal departments eliminating or toning down reports on the global warming threat. The durability of Climate.gov and CLEANet.org websites shows that — even under the administration of a president who once denied climate change as a “hoax” — mainstream views of global warming can survive and even thrive.
“In a lot of the federal government, scientists are continuing to do their jobs and to be heard.”
“I think these sites show that in a lot of the federal government, scientists are continuing to do their jobs and to be heard,” said Michael Halpern, deputy director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science and Democracy. “They are publishing data and sharing information with the American public, until they are told to do otherwise.”
While NBC News might think that 68,000 page views per month is impressive, in comparison to our regular daily traffic on WUWT, it pales in comparison. For example, here is a screencap from my WordPress dashboard from yesterday, July 16th, which was a fairly typical summer day for WUWT. Note that it shows 92,467 page views in one day.
And here is the last two weeks: (data as of 9AM PST 07/17/18)
In the summer, we typically have about 20% lower traffic than we do in the fall through spring period, which has weekdays that are often well in excess of 100,000 page views.
While the traffic now isn’t as much as it used to be in the heady days post-climategate, WUWT still exceeds any other climate related website in views, despite our detractors.
The overall trend for interest in climate has been down according to Google trends, which looks for keyword searches. Graph by Google Trends, annotations mine:
Source: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=Global%20warming,Climate%20change
What’s most interesting is that while there’s been a slow, almost imperceptible increase in the phrase “climate change”, the search phrase “global warming” is getting far less use than it did when data was first collected, back in 2004. Right now, both “climate change”, and “global warming” have low interests.
A clearer illustration of the failure of “messaging” about the urgency of climate change could not be made.
For as long as I am able, WUWT will continue.
Thanks to everyone who has stood with me, who donated to keep WUWT going after seeing what we are up against, such as cyber-attacks, hatemail, and Google’s traffic throttling policy, among other things.
The Google Trends graph is interesting. It looks like Al Gore’s AIT (An Immense Trickiness) was the high point for public concern. It looks like Climategate was the nail in the coffin.
In spite of public disinterest the propaganda is unrelenting. I’m beginning to take Dr. Tim Ball’s musings on Agenda 21 seriously. There has to be some reason the CAGW zombie refuses to lie down and die.
The level of public concern about CAGW is indicated by my favorite Gallup poll: The Nation’s Most Important Problem. Presumably global warming/climate change is lumped in with Environment/Pollution. The whole thing is considered America’s most important problem by a mere two percent of respondents.
You absolutely should take it seriously because they are.
Go look at how the UN Agenda 21/2030 is being implemented throughout the country, from local through federal. This ties directly to cashless society, 5G full interface homes where every single energy using device is trackable, especially smart meters which are being forced upon citizens through county and state regulation, Private-public partnerships which redirect how land is used, national park access shut downs all over (especially in Colorado) based on nonsense like “rehabilitation” and other horse-hockey, zoning and building code laws that are nearly exact across the country for insulation and very specific items that should naturally vary by region and climate, building code related to water usage on private land all of this based on “sustainability” and all the deceit that goes along with it, S.M.A.R.T. cities with mixed use, high density urbanization (although convenient, was not planned organically and was discussed in the original charter, an ever increasing land grab by localities for water and other resources where humans aren’t permitted (Denver county is horrific about stealing all that land and preventing the public from fair access for recreation, hunting, camping, etc..)
as posted the other day:
http://www.unsceb.org/CEBPublicFiles/UN%20System%20Chart_ENG_FINAL_MARCH13_2017_0.pdf
go through and look at all of those UN agencies, read through each, and notice how the international court system isn’t yet completed. You think these people aren’t serious? You think this tin foil? I would suggest it is worth watching a few videos from independent researchers who discuss the tactics and reality of it, then determine for yourself whether they are credible:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRokoocSPQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEHWsdimVO4
I don’t want to thread b-mb but that is about 15 seconds of searching. If you don’t believe what is being said then maybe dig deeper and attempt to verify the information which you find dubious. I’d be interested to see what conclusion you draw after spending a few weeks exploring.
Bob, more creative pollsters than Gallup get much higher rates of concern. A recent example is Jon Krosnick from Stanford with his latest report published in phys.org Poll shows consensus for climate policy remains strong. My deep dive into his website shows how to word questions to get the proper results.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/07/17/the-art-of-rigging-climate-polls/
What’s most interesting is that while there’s been a slow, almost imperceptible increase in the phrase “climate change”, the search phrase “global warming” is getting far less use than it did when data was first collected, back in 2004. Right now, both “climate change”, and “global warming” have low interests.
Congratulations that you’ve managed to keep the site fun, relevant, informative and popular, even in the face of a waning interest in AGW from the general public.
I do think that there is still interest in climate SCIENCE – just not in the scam.
AAAS promotes AGW, and “science” educators buy in bigtime. Lesson plans available https://www.epa.gov/students/lesson-plans-teacher-guides-and-online-environmental-resources-educators
Still on government website. Public school must be changed at every level.
I dropped in at climate.gov to see what sorts of brainwashing info exists there.
On the “teaching climate literacy” (laugh) page — https://www.climate.gov/teaching/essential-principles-climate-literacy/essential-principles-climate-literacy
we find the bulk of the standard mantra.
Teachers are ingraining this, and teachers are ingraining their students with this.
I’m glad I’m beyond this level of “education” (laugh) now. Sadly, there’s still a government-funded machine churning out global-warming/climate-change, brain-dead zombies.
It’s even better than that. WUWT gets some very smart and knowledgeable commenters. It is far better at education and the dissemination of scientific ideas than either the MSM or the scientific journals. The former sometimes called the YSM, and the later could be called a swamp.
A critical question is whether teachers use WUWT to “create lessons on everything from [the beneficence of] increasing CO2 levels to [the non-threat to] biodiversity to the [fringe benefits of] solar power.”
Not to mention that no one knows, or presently can know, whether human CO2 emissions can cause climate warming.
If no one disseminates the content of WUWT to teachers, schools, and especially to children (calming the depressive trauma induced into them by the incessant drumbeat of alarmist doom-mongers), then the views here will have no lasting impact.
I wonder whether it would be possible to put together a “Teachers’ Corner” on WUWT? Lesson plans could be composed on various issues of central concern. Are there any teachers among WUWT readers who could contribute to that?
Not to assign work, but it seems to me that Willis Eschenbach has exactly the right temperament, story-telling talents, and personal outlook to shepherd, and contribute to, such an effort.
Further thought: wouldn’t a WUWT-based childrens’ book featuring illustrations by Josh be a wonderful idea?
That’s the Democrats’ strategy. Convince children to become political.
Like letting children dictate public policy and limits on Constitutional rights… not a good idea.
The Adults need to stay in charge and keep the Party of Children out of public policy.
Pat’s suggestion has nothing to do with children becoming political. The problem is ; children do not seek out skeptic sites. The school indoctrination has been complete.
It looks like the news circuit is benefiting in the process judging by all the odd placements of paid news out there including the call for carbon taxes on the general economy at CNBC.
“… the heady days post-climategate”
Just wait till the UofArizona emails are released unredacted.
Professor Overpeck may have run off to Michigan, but he won’t be able to hide from the internet.
It’s sad that the teachers are propping up support for these sites and yet it’s probable that any decrease in WUWT visits is attributable to an increase in the understanding that man’s not driving climate change after all! Even though the need for continued challenge is as great as ever, it’s logical that the new and better educated simply ‘move on’ without worry!
The teachers need to teach the difference between computer-run ‘near misses’ and the gathering of empirical evidence.
What is scary about the federal websites is they are now aimed directly at our youth through out education system. There is a strong belief among the left that they should give up on everyone over fifty, who are not already converts, and work on the coming generations. I have been told, “when your generation finally passes on we then can fix all the mess you people made.” [I have been told that a couple of times in the last year. The scariest was when a young nurse said it while she was prepping me for surgery.]
Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao and Che all believed that if you gave them the children to “educate” they would “change the world.”
Anthony:
