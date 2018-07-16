Hate mail illustrates a reason to help WUWT today (and it costs nothing extra)

Hello,

It’s been awhile since I’ve made a pitch for WUWT, mainly because I’ve been busy with several projects, including the move of WUWT to a new more um, “robust” (climate science loves that word, so I figure I can use it too) web server.

One of the reasons for the move to a new server is better security. As many readers know, WUWT is hated worldwide by people who believe the Earth is going to hell in a handbasket, and WUWT just helps it go faster because we dare challenge the “97% consensus”. They’d be happy to see it shut down.

Just the other day I got this piece of hate mail from a biologist in Northern California that illustrates this point:

Name: John Dittes Email: jcdittes@xxxxx.xxx Website: Message: Hello Anthony, it’s been a while. Listening to the news of record temperatures being marked weekly around the world, I’m thinking of you. Again, history will show you to be the carnival barker that you are. You are largely responsible for the Dark-Age mentality leading us to roast. I hope you have a heat stroke you obfuscating asshole. Best regards. John Dittes

As I note on my contact page, hate mail is fair game for publishing; he ignored the warning. Apparently Mr. Dittes has never seen this graph, from the EPA of all places:

So, you see what I’m up against, what we are all up against.

Speaking of the new web server and security, here’s one of the reasons why I’ve had to move. This screencap is from my WordPress dashboard just as I’m writing this today.

Those 10K+ malicious logins have all occurred since I put WUWT on the new server at the WordPress subsidiary “Pressable“. I get more malicious login attempts than I do spam.

This all takes time, money, and commitment to keep it going. So I’m asking for a little help.

People have bought recommended books about climate change at my suggestion in the past from Amazon.

Today is Amazon Prime Day – the biggest sale of the year.

If you are considering making a purchase on Amazon today, please follow this link or click on the picture above, and a small percentage of each purchase will go towards supporting WUWT.

It costs you nothing extra to use this link to make an Amazon purchase today, or any day.

Suggestion: If you haven’t bought this book yet, now published, which has a chapter that I authored, today is a good opportunity:

Or if you prefer, there’s the traditional route:

Support our work: HERE



As always, thanks to you – our readers, our volunteer modaerators, our contributors, and yes even our detractors for making WUWT what it is: The world’s most viewed climate website. -Anthony

