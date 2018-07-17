From the University of Amsterdam and the answer is nothing department comes this Lewandowsky style premise with an irrational idea: “climate change, at least in part, is rooted in human behavior”.
What psychological science can offer to reducing climate change
For some years, there is a good deal of consensus among scientific experts that climate change is real, and that it is caused by human behavior. The consequences of climate change are immense, and believed by many experts to be largely irreversible (and exponential), causing threats coming from heat waves, flooding, declines in agriculture, and decreasing biodiversity, to name a few. Given that climate change, at least in part, is rooted in human behavior, an obvious question to ask is: Can psychological science offer evidence-based solutions to climate change?
In their recent article in Current Directions in Psychological Science, an interdisciplinary group of professors from the Netherlands, USA and Germany offer some innovative answers. They frame climate change as a social dilemma, a pervasive conflict between immediate self-interest and long-term collective interest. Lead author and Professor of Psychology at the VU Amsterdam, Paul van Lange, emphasizes that “For effectively reducing climate change, it is essential to promote a longer-time perspective and a broadened intergroup perspective — in addition to strengthening the belief that climate change is real.”
One way to convince people about the reality of climate change, they argue, is to have governments tailor information to local circumstances because it is the most concrete and relevant to decision makers. As Jeff Joireman, Professor of Marketing and International Business at Washington State University, notes “Flooding is a key example that could be very concrete to some people living in lower-altitude countries, while increasing heat might be more convincing to people living in hotter climates.”
But how can a longer-time perspective be promoted? One way is to emphasize that the young and vulnerable, especially one’s own children, are the ones who need to deal with these futures. Manfred Milinski, Emeritus Professor of Evolutionary Biology at the Max Planck Institute at Plön, Germany, highlights the importance of kinship cues, and suggests that “The recommendation is to include children in public education campaigns for increasing awareness of what climate change means for the future. Children serve the cue of vulnerability and trigger the need of caring and protection.”
This is not the only recommendation to promote an orientation to the future. Paul van Lange adds: ” It is for some decisions wise to include relatively uninvolved people, expert-advisors, in discussions of climate change – and especially in advice regarding urban planning and infrastructure. Involved people are likely to focus on the here and now of their houses, but research has shown that uninvolved experts are prone to look at longer-terms consequences of human decisions”.
The final recommendation focuses on decisions that are made by representatives – such as national leaders when they have to reach an agreement about the climate agreements. As we know, such agreements are often less than successful. Why might that be? According to Paul Van Lange and Manfred Milinski: “Our research has shown that leaders tend to have a distrustful and competitive mindset toward one another. And those who are competitive with other leaders are often well-supported by the constituency” One potential solution is therefore to use this competitive mindset by having leaders compete over global reputations. For example, installing a “sustainable city award” may help majors to develop local policy to reduce car use in their cities or promote public transportation.
…N.U.T.S. !
How can we manipulate these morons to believe anything we say………
Isn’t it time we just ignored such blathering?
Lewandowsky has become something of a lightning rod for controversy.
But he is no more qualified to discuss the veracity of future projections of global climate, weather, etc. as a function of human CO2 emissions than the Average Joe.
This fellow feels empowered when attacked. Perhaps it’s time we yawned instead.
Climate Change is science which has yet to discover all it’s causes as the Climate was changing pre-industrialized history. Global Warming, on the other hand, is Political Science
Mind control, brain washing
Think of the children!
“caused by human behavior”
– That “odd” human behavior is to not see your children suffer and die from disease and starvation.
– That “odd” human behavior is due to an ancient desire to live nearly as well as the feudal King does in his castle surrounded by guards who go out and collect taxes from the peasants.
– That “odd” human behavior is not be lectured to by self-appointed, supposed betters who think they know what’s best for everyone else.
– That “odd” human behavior to write “silly little documents”, like the Declaration of Independence.
You get the point: It’s our human behavior to stay warm, stay fed, raise healthy families, to not get stomped on by a dictator’s jack-booted thugs claiming to be doing what is in our interest.
And then “they argue, is to have governments tailor information to local circumstances because it is the most concrete and relevant to decision makers. “
Governments tailoring information to locals… yeah, that’s the ticket.
There’s a word that begin with “P” that describes that brain-washing of the masses. And it requires the government or its allied media to control the information and message to succeed. Thus they attempts to control the internet we see slowing growing and creeping in today.
And the elitist attitude in that pile of junk social science paper reeks to high hell.
WTF, now we’re dissecting the observations of the likes of, “Jeff Joireman, Professor of Marketing and International Business at Washington State University” and “Manfred Milinski, Emeritus Professor of Evolutionary Biology at the Max Planck Institute at Plön, Germany” … regarding matters of Climate Policy?
Isn’t this just a tad insane?
Is this field so inundated with funding dollars that Marketing and Evolutionary Biology specialists now feel the need to opine on Climate Policy? What’s next, the Pope?
Oh, wait.
The Pope hasn’t got a prayer of affecting ‘Climate Change’. Neither does professor Paul van Lange.
They don’t wade into climate policy, which is in the realm of great scientists like Gavin Schmidt and Michael Mann, and politicians like Angela Merkel and Governor Brown. They only focus on how to manipulate you into de developing your lifestyle, paying higher taxes, and wearing sandals instead of boots.
Substitute “Bigfoot” for “Climate Change” in the “promoting belief” department and these people are only half a shade away from longhaired sandwich-sign wearers handing out flowers in airports. However, listen to wee-hours radio and you quickly learn that commercially viable numbers of people do indeed believe in Bigfoot, “ancient astronauts,” and placebo vegetable pills that mysteriously cure everything from MS to Alzheimer’s.
Go figure . . .
…you can fool some of the people all of the time…
They broadcast this tripe in the wee hours because only the credulously irrational stay up late at night worrying about such nonsense.
(I suspect they would be staying up late regardless as they search for something to fret over.)
Funny, I just ran across this 60 yr old cartoon posted.
It reflects our current conflict in a different era, yet still rings true.
OMG
> One way to convince people about the reality of climate change, they argue, is to have governments tailor information…
Anyone who read further wasted their time.
That’s where I finished up. I knew everything I needed to know.
Maybe U of Amsterdam needs a new school song.
What’s wrong with their old song:
Meanwhile, the US has led the world in the reduction of CO2 emissions…without even really trying.
Yawwwwnnnnnnn.
Did I miss anything?
Joseph Goebbels is apparently exempt from the post modern proscription of dead white males. Do these “academics” have any idea that they are treading over a well worn path? Or could this be an attempt at humor that misfired?
Re: “They frame climate change as a social dilemma, a pervasive conflict between immediate self-interest and long-term collective interest.”
Note the ‘framing of a social dilemma’ as a socialist ‘collective interest’.
Then Professor of Psychology Paul van Lange, emphasizes “… it is essential to promote a longer-time perspective and a broadened intergroup perspective — in addition to strengthening the belief that climate change is real.”
He urges “strengthening the belief that climate change is real” rather than strengthening the evidence that climate change is real. Applying psychology to ‘strengthen beliefs’ unsupported by evidence smacks of overt marketing and propaganda, not fact based science. This may serve a socialist collective agenda but it does not serve honest science and government.
“psychological science” Really? Just how sciency is psychology? Real repeatable studies? Objective, verifiable data?
Madness
Substitute “BIG BUCKS” for “reputation” and you might be on to something.
YACPPP – Yet another Climate Propaganda Positioning Paper.
At least there was less use of ‘ideation’ in the text.
Climate Related Authoritative Propaganda
All the world’s children have already been indoctrinated in global warming for over 30 years now. What more do these people want? Oh yah they want to convince the growing number of skeptics that havent got the message. Unfortunately as children turn to adults, not enough of them have taught themselves how to think independently. The school system surely doesnt. However you can only CRY WOLF for so long. I love watching the Guardian site clock where it shows the emission of CO2 by mankind at 1000 tons per second; always increasing. I love it, Go China and India Go. We need more CO2 in the atmosphere NOT less.
Why don’t we go all postmodern.
Anyway … climate change is merely a social construct. It is just the product of the oppressive patriarchy. Lewandowsky is a privileged white male and by definition one of the oppressors.
By postmodern logic, we can ignore climate change because it’s basically imaginary.
(The foregoing is a satire on postmodernism. It does not reflect the opinion of commieBob or any other sane person.)
“climate change is merely a social construct”
Actually, it is. I has nothing to do with weather. It is like truth, justice and the American way. Concepts that the orthodox must revere. A reification fallacy.
“For some years, there is a good deal of consensus among scientific experts that climate change is real, and that it is caused by human behavior. ”
Uh…….hasn’t the climate always changed? Is consensus science? And what is the percentage of human behavior causing the climate to change?
Why didn’t they just come out and say, “We need to make an infomercial!”?
This sounds to me almost exactly like the Hitler Youth Camps of the 30’s. A blatant attempt to Brainwash the youth of the time to follow the Nazi Credo
Just for the record. There are two universities at Amsterdam: the biggest ‘University of Amsterdam’ UvA, my Alma Mater, an institute founded on secular principles. And the ‘Vrije Universiteit’ VU, the somewhat ironicallly named ‘Free University’ of Amsterdam which is an institution originating in protestant and calvinist organisations. Biology at the VU could be challenging as they didn’t really figure out what to do with ‘intelligent design’. It does not surprise me that the lead author is at VU.
You don’t need propaganda, you don’t need to strengthen belief, you don’t need government controlling the message if you have actual evidence. But that’s the problem facing the global warming people and why they need propaganda. They have no hard evidence.
All you need to do if you want people to “believe” in global warming is produce an honest unbiased graph of average global temperature over the last forty or fifty years that is based on honest unadjusted data and make all of the data available to anyone who wants to examine it and make the data as transparent as possible. Just like real science does. But they can’t do that. So people are skeptical.
All they are trying to do here is figure out why their product doesn’t sell.
Hint – perhaps it is not the consumer.
Perhaps there is something wrong with the product.
Lets start with the premise Everyone Should Wear a Funny Hat. Immediately it becomes apparent that there are some recalcitrant insolents who refuse to wear these hats .. clearly they are deranged. A government department needs to be established to ensure Funny hat wearing is observed and belligerents who refuse must be encouraged by cutting their benefits, creating a PSA campaign to demonize and harass and of course they must be fined. In time in will become established that they have a psychological disorder and for their own benefit they will be classified as undesirables and their behavior counter to social stability – so they will be medicated and hats glued to their heads. The problem will be solved, Everyone will wear Funny Hats and the world will be made better. The end.
It’s so much easier when we start with a clear goal and push forward to achieve it .. the alternative would be allowing people to make up their own mind about things, live their own lives and determine their own point of existence and we can’t possibly have that !
I see that cartoon of Lewan(what’s his name?) sitting on the porcelain throne and doing what just about everyone does there….
I offer the following:
Robert’s Rules for Getting More People Scared As Hell About Climate Change (RRGMPSAHACC, for short)
(1) Every policy meeting shall be conducted in a space that crowds attendees as close together as possible, scheduled on the projected hottest day of the year, windows left open the night before, air conditioner turned to the “off”position. Formal dress is also required. All this promotes maximum CO2 concentration and maximum heat as a fitting backdrop to address the problems at hand.
(2) Meteorologists from all local news stations shall be convened on site with full camera crews, having been on vacation for two weeks prior, in order to encourage a state of boredom and chomping-at-the-bit anxiousness to get back to the work of hyping the latest heat wave, the latest storm threat, the latest drought, the latest tornado warming, … the latest anything to get a rise out of news ratings.
(3) Schools at all grade levels, K-6, middle and high school shall be required to carry the broadcast of all latest-anything weather news, as well as all policy meetings so scheduled per rule #1.
(4) Sale of all refrigerated drinks shall be restricted on said days.
(5) A policy-meeting tax shall be imposed on gas for the day of said meetings to help pay for promotional materials to advertise, coordinate, telecast, and otherwise spread its word.
This is just a rough draft. Much work needs to be done to refine and implement.
Yours truly,
suffering for climate justice
I am now stupider for having read that….
There’s just no hope for these people. Or, indeed, the rest of us if they ever get their hands on the levers of power…
I think its time to roll the climate shysters and rainmakers in tar and feathers and run them out of town
Not exactly science, is it? They have been using this disgusting ploy of invoking “the children” for some time. That it isn’t working ought to give them an inkling as to just how feeble their underlying intellectual case is, if they could tear themselves away from the emotional. But they just can’t take the hint that the universe keeps making.