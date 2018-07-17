The cost of offshore wind power: worse than we thought

By Andrew Montford
A few days ago, the BBC’s Roger Harrabin mentioned a new suggestion that instead of cutting up redundant oil rigs, we should simply sink them to the bottom of the sea, where they would become artificial reefs that would encourage a flourishing of marine flora and fauna. Observant readers of his Twitter feed were of course quick to point out that this was exactly what BP had proposed for their Brent Spar platform nearly twenty years ago. At the time there was an outpouring from environmentalists, who accused the oil giant of deliberately polluting the seas. The campaign became truly farcical when Greenpeace made the claim – which environmental correspondents, to a man, failed to challenge – that the platform was full of nuclear waste. This was a truly shameful moment.
The reason I mention this story today is that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy recently published a paper on the potential decommissioning costs of all those offshore wind turbines that they are so keen on installing. The answer is as follows:
The total estimated decommissioning cost is £1.28bn to £3.64bn…
…it was acknowledged that earlier studies on the Levelised Cost of Energy from offshore wind…did not account for decommissioning costs, or the cost of procuring securities.
The rules for offshore hydrocarbon development licenses were always that the operator was responsible for reinstating the seabed to its original condition at the end of the period of useful production. If it hasn’t already I see no reason for that to change now.
If you examine the reality of undersea structures, you would understand that these things (oil rigs, wind towers, piers, sunken ships, etc.) have already built up an attached ecosystem – it happens to every bit of structure underwater. To restore the seabed to its original state would destroy this ecosystem.
One rule for “renewables” another for everyone else?
And the “renewers” free to make those rules themselves.
Thinking about this some more what is the anticipated amount of electricity this wind turbines are going to produce between being constructed at several tens of million of pounds each then removed at £100, 000,000.00 pounds each.
I am assuming there is no sane justification for building these things without the massive subsidies.
That’s a provably false lie. It’s defamation. Greenpeace could be sued. It’s a bit hard to win such a lawsuit because it looks like SLAPP. Even so, such lawsuits can be won. example The activists shouldn’t be able to peddle blatant lies and then hide behind their supposed virtue. Lies should have consequences.
CommieBob, you are right but as is so often the case, the truth does not fit anyone’s narrative. It won’t gain any traction with those whose opinions matter.
I am beginning to think this is not a flaw in education or the media, but an inherent flaw in elective democratic governments. In a post-modern, post-science, post-truth world all that matters is that the loudest voice gets the votes and thus the power.
Our American founding fathers warned that a republican system of government is only sustainable when the populace is educated. The rise of the powerful political parties made it possible to bypass education, to abrogate truth, to construct insane narratives completely divorced from truth whose only purpose is to demean the other side. To create a hostile environment where a vote for the other side is unthinkable.
George Washington warned us about this in his farewell address. Sadly he was right.
I saw a comment saying that wind farms are not built on mountaintops. Actually, they are; anyone who travels in West Virginia or elsewhere in the Appalachians or the Blue Ridge will see them. That’s where the wind is.
I was in the west a few weeks ago, there are a lot of new wind turbines in the Rockies and on through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon. The views are impaired and they constitute a blight upon the landscape! I estimate, roughly, an increase of close to 50% since my last trip 2 summers ago.
Two points here, Brent Spar was owned by Shell, not BP & there were no allegations of “Nuclear waste”, the structure was known to contain PCBs, crude oil & heavy metals. Greenpeace claimed that there were 5500 tonnes of oil contained in the structure, a hundred-fold overstatement.
When I was in grad school in the ’80s in south Florida, one of my side gigs was monitoring the success of artificial reefs off the coast of Ft. Lauderdale. Bottom line, they worked well enough to continue sinking derelict ships as they became available. I am certain that sunken wind turbines will make equally successful artificial reefs, thereby banishing them to the deeps where they can cease to offend and as a minimal cost to the taxpayers.
Hmmm, don’t they contain toxic components ?