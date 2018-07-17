The cost of offshore wind power: worse than we thought

/ 56 mins ago July 17, 2018

By Andrew Montford

A few days ago, the BBC’s Roger Harrabin mentioned a new suggestion that instead of cutting up redundant oil rigs, we should simply sink them to the bottom of the sea, where they would become artificial reefs that would encourage a flourishing of marine flora and fauna. Observant readers of his Twitter feed were of course quick to point out that this was exactly what BP had proposed for their Brent Spar platform nearly twenty years ago. At the time there was an outpouring from environmentalists, who accused the oil giant of deliberately polluting the seas. The campaign became truly farcical when Greenpeace made the claim – which environmental correspondents, to a man, failed to challenge – that the platform was full of nuclear waste. This was a truly shameful moment.

The reason I mention this story today is that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy recently published a paper on the potential decommissioning costs of all those offshore wind turbines that they are so keen on installing. The answer is as follows:

The total estimated decommissioning cost is £1.28bn to £3.64bn…
That’s for 34 windfarms, so £100 million each. You can see why there might be a sudden upsurge of interest in creating artificial reefs out of large marine structures rather than having to fork out money to chop them up and take them back to shore.
Interestingly, the report also notes this:
…it was acknowledged that earlier studies on the Levelised Cost of Energy from offshore wind…did not account for decommissioning costs, or the cost of procuring securities.
They estimate that if a cash security was required up front, it would add nearly 5% to the levelised cost.
Cephus0

The rules for offshore hydrocarbon development licenses were always that the operator was responsible for reinstating the seabed to its original condition at the end of the period of useful production. If it hasn’t already I see no reason for that to change now.

July 17, 2018 4:42 am
Hartley

If you examine the reality of undersea structures, you would understand that these things (oil rigs, wind towers, piers, sunken ships, etc.) have already built up an attached ecosystem – it happens to every bit of structure underwater. To restore the seabed to its original state would destroy this ecosystem.

July 17, 2018 4:54 am
Mark Rogers

One rule for “renewables” another for everyone else?

July 17, 2018 4:45 am
Henning Nielsen

And the “renewers” free to make those rules themselves.

July 17, 2018 5:23 am
Mark Rogers

Thinking about this some more what is the anticipated amount of electricity this wind turbines are going to produce between being constructed at several tens of million of pounds each then removed at £100, 000,000.00 pounds each.
I am assuming there is no sane justification for building these things without the massive subsidies.

July 17, 2018 4:51 am
commieBob

The campaign became truly farcical when Greenpeace made the claim – which environmental correspondents, to a man, failed to challenge – that the platform was full of nuclear waste.

That’s a provably false lie. It’s defamation. Greenpeace could be sued. It’s a bit hard to win such a lawsuit because it looks like SLAPP. Even so, such lawsuits can be won. example The activists shouldn’t be able to peddle blatant lies and then hide behind their supposed virtue. Lies should have consequences.

July 17, 2018 4:52 am
Bruce Ploetz

CommieBob, you are right but as is so often the case, the truth does not fit anyone’s narrative. It won’t gain any traction with those whose opinions matter.

I am beginning to think this is not a flaw in education or the media, but an inherent flaw in elective democratic governments. In a post-modern, post-science, post-truth world all that matters is that the loudest voice gets the votes and thus the power.

Our American founding fathers warned that a republican system of government is only sustainable when the populace is educated. The rise of the powerful political parties made it possible to bypass education, to abrogate truth, to construct insane narratives completely divorced from truth whose only purpose is to demean the other side. To create a hostile environment where a vote for the other side is unthinkable.

George Washington warned us about this in his farewell address. Sadly he was right.

July 17, 2018 5:26 am
John M. Ware

I saw a comment saying that wind farms are not built on mountaintops. Actually, they are; anyone who travels in West Virginia or elsewhere in the Appalachians or the Blue Ridge will see them. That’s where the wind is.

July 17, 2018 5:02 am
Pameladragon

I was in the west a few weeks ago, there are a lot of new wind turbines in the Rockies and on through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon. The views are impaired and they constitute a blight upon the landscape! I estimate, roughly, an increase of close to 50% since my last trip 2 summers ago.

July 17, 2018 5:11 am
Adam Gallon

Two points here, Brent Spar was owned by Shell, not BP & there were no allegations of “Nuclear waste”, the structure was known to contain PCBs, crude oil & heavy metals. Greenpeace claimed that there were 5500 tonnes of oil contained in the structure, a hundred-fold overstatement.

July 17, 2018 5:16 am
Pameladragon

When I was in grad school in the ’80s in south Florida, one of my side gigs was monitoring the success of artificial reefs off the coast of Ft. Lauderdale. Bottom line, they worked well enough to continue sinking derelict ships as they became available. I am certain that sunken wind turbines will make equally successful artificial reefs, thereby banishing them to the deeps where they can cease to offend and as a minimal cost to the taxpayers.

July 17, 2018 5:25 am
Marcus

Hmmm, don’t they contain toxic components ?

July 17, 2018 5:29 am
