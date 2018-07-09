Latest paper predicting global warming “could be far worse than predicted” is so much hot air

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
USA Today, in common with most of the banestream media, appears to be temperamentally incapable of fairly reporting both sides of the climate question. On Friday July 6 Doyle Rice, its “weather editor”, published yet another “worser than y’all ever done thunk” piece, this time “reporting” – with his trademark lack of critical faculty – a “new study” suggesting that global warming may prove to be “double what had been predicted”.
The article opens in Doyle’s characteristically tramp-toting-“The-End-Is-Nigh”-banner style with the words “Collapsing polar ice caps, a green Sahara Desert, a 20-foot sea-level rise.”
Let’s knock Doyle’s rubbish on the head, point by fatuous point.
Collapsing polar ice caps: Doyle failed to mention that until the last couple of years Antarctic sea ice had been growing, or that both in Antarctica, home to 90% of the world’s ice, and in Greenland (5%), there is a striking correlation between areas of undersea volcanic activity and areas of ice loss, or that in Antarctica a new global low temperature record was recently set.
A green Sahara desert: Doyle somehow failed to mention that greening a desert (the Sahara was first reported to be greening as far back as 1981, so it’s not news) is a good thing, not a bad thing, just as the loss of permafrost in Russia and northern Canada would be a good thing, opening up vast new acreages of agricultural land.
Doyle Rice – “lack of critical faculty”
“A 20-foot sea-level rise”: Frankly, the world is becoming bored of this stale nonsense. IPCC has been menacing us with 20ft sea-level rises for decades, but nobody cares anymore, because sea level continues to rise at about 8 inches a century, not 20 feet. Even Al Gore’s sci-fi comedy horror movie, A Profitable Fiction, made the silly 20 feet claim: but, in the very year when Gore was making the movie, he was buying a $4 million condo at – er – Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, just feet from the allegedly rising ocean. Follow the money, Doyle, baby!
An artfully-colored world map: Again, we’ve seen it all before:
The caption read as follows: “This map shows Earth’s average global temperature from 2013 to 2017, as compared to a baseline average from 1951 to 1980, according to an analysis by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Yellows, oranges, and reds show regions warmer than the baseline.”
Yeah, whatever. Let’s recolor the map. New caption: “Green regions are where the world has benefited from slightly warmer weather”.
Doyle intones, tediously, that “Global warming could be twice as warm as current climate models predict.” Or it could be half as fast as models predict – just as it has been since the 1970s, not that Doyle tells you that. We’ll come back to this point shortly.
Next, Doyle says: “The rate of warming is also remarkable: ‘The changes we see today are much faster than anything encountered in Earth’s history. In terms of rate of change, we are in uncharted waters,’ said study co-author Katrin Meissner of the University of New South Wales in Australia.”
And did he show her – or, for that matter, USA Today’s few remaining readers – the following graph from the Central England Temperature Record for 1694-1733? Um, no. The CET record is quite a respectable proxy for global temperature change, and it shows – in common with many other lines of evidence from the end of the Little Ice Age – that for 40 years the rate of global warming was equivalent to 4.33 K/century – about twice as rapid as the fastest rate seen in any 40-year period since Man began influencing climate in 1950.
Doyle digs himself in deeper: “This could mean the landmark Paris Climate Agreement – which seeks to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels – may not be enough to ward off catastrophe.”
However, as the 2018 BP Annual Statistical Review of Energy shows, growth in GDP and in energy is a good deal faster in the non-OECD countries, to very few of which the “landmark” Paris agreement applies, than in the OECD countries, to nearly all of which it applies.
And does Doyle tell his readers that, after 20 years of politicized reporting by the likes of him, coal’s share of global power generation is 38%, exactly as it was 20 years ago? Nope.
On drones dreary Doyle: “Even with just 2 degrees of warming – and potentially just 1.5 degrees – significant impacts on the Earth system are profound,” said study co-author Alan Mix, a scientist from Oregon State University. “We can expect that sea-level rise could become unstoppable for millennia, impacting much of the world’s population, infrastructure and economic activity.”
Professor Nils-Axel Mörner, who has been studying sea level for half a century and has written more than 650 papers on the subject, says mean sea level rise was 8 inches in the past century and will be 2 ± 6 inches this century. Much of the apparent “sea-level rise” in the official record was artificially conjured into being by devices such as the fictitious “glacial isostatic adjustment” (see diagram above).
Now for the “Worse Than We Thought” meme: “Study lead author Hubertus Fischer of the University of Bern in Switzerland and his team found that our current climate predictions may underestimate long-term warming by as much as a factor of two. Meissner said that “climate models appear to be trustworthy for small changes, such as for low-emission scenarios over short periods, say over the next few decades out to 2100. But as the change gets larger or more persistent … it appears they underestimate climate change.”
Did Doyle check any of this nonsense before merely parroting it? Don’t hold your breath, gentle reader. Of course he didn’t. All he did was check that these supposed “findings” were consistent with the Party Line. And that was that.
We have already seen that the statement published by Doyle to the effect that recent warming was unprecedented was flat-out nonsense. Let us now check his repetition of the statement that “current climate predictions may underestimate long-term warming by as much as a factor of two.”
We shall check this statement in two directions: first, by seeing whether current warming is exceeding existing predictions, and then by seeing whether it is likely that warming will accelerate many times over so as to match the new, “Worse Than We Thought” predictions.
IPCC’s very large interval of predictions made in 1990 is the yellow zone in the graph above. The bright blue trend-line is the least-squares linear-regression trend on the mean of the NCEI and UAH global-temperature anomalies from 1990 to May 2018. The observed rate of global warming is entirely below IPCC’s original predictions, and not much above half of its mid-range prediction.
To exceed IPCC’s mid-range prediction by double, the warming rate would have to increase by more than triple, from 1.55 K/century equivalent to 5.55 K/century.
What of the computer models? In the CMIP5 ensemble, the mid-range estimate of equilibrium sensitivity to doubled CO2 (which is near enough the same as the mid-range estimate of 21st-century warming from all manmade sources) is 3.35 K (derived from Andrews 2012). To double the CMIP5 models’ mid-range rate, the warming rate would have to increase more than fourfold, from 1.55 K/century equivalent to 6.7 K/century.
It’s not going to happen – or, if it does, Man’s tiny perturbation of the climate is not going to be responsible. To show the arithmetically-challenged Doyle why global warming will be less than half of what is predicted rather than double, let’s do the math for him.
From Andrews 2012 we learn that the radiative forcing from doubled CO2 is about 3.464 Watts per square meter. The Planck sensitivity parameter is 0.299 Kelvin per Watt per square meter (Schlesinger 1985). So reference sensitivity to doubled CO2, before accounting for feedback, is the product of the two: i.e. 1.035 K.
Since the difference between reference and equilibrium sensitivity is accounted for solely by the feedback factor (i.e., the fraction of equilibrium temperature that is feedback-driven), all we need to do is find out what that feedback factor is. That is the holy grail of climate-sensitivity studies.
IPCC mentions “feedback” >1000 times in its 2013 Fifth Assessment Report, but it has no idea of the true value. Why not? Because in 1985 James Hansen at NASA made a striking error of physics that climatologists have profitably copied ever since.
James Hansen, ex-head of NASA GISS, should perhaps have been arrested for bad science.
From Lacis et al. 2010, the albedo in the absence of greenhouse gases would be 0.418 compared with today’s 0.293. Today’s insolation is 1364.625 Watts per square meter (Mekaoui et al., 2010; see also DeWitte & Nevens 2016). To this we should add the direct forcing of about 38.6 Watts per square meter from the presence of the non-condensing greenhouse gases. From these data the fundamental equation of radiative transfer tells us that emission temperature, which would obtain at the surface in the absence of greenhouse gases, would be 254.3 K before taking any account of temperature feedback.
However, the surface temperature in 1850, before any appreciable anthropogenic perturbation, was 287.55 K (HadCRUT4). From these values, we can directly find the hitherto-elusive feedback factor. It is simply 1 – 254.3 / 287.55, or 0.116. And not the 0.6-0.9 assumed by the usual suspects. Ever since Hansen’s catastrophic 1984 paper, climate science has, in effect, been using an equation to represent the influence of feedback on temperature that, though not incorrect, is incomplete and, therefore, incapable of determining the feedback factor correctly.
How official climatology subtracted out the Sun by mistake and got global warming wrong. Its variant is the difference between two equilibrium states of the full, mainstream equation.
Climatology’s defective variant of the system-gain equation that is universal in control theory – the study of feedback in dynamical systems (systems that change their state over time) – is, in effect, the difference between two equilibrium states in the complete, mainstream equation.
Since the emission temperature is common to all equilibrium states, Hansen’s use of an equation that takes the difference between them subtracts out the Sun’s warmth – the principal input on which the feedback response depends. That is why the feedback factor has until now been exaggerated up to sixfold, and climate sensitivity up to fourfold.
How have things changed since 1850? Well, there has been 2.29 Watts per square meter of net anthropogenic radiative forcing (IPCC, 2013, fig. SPM.5). Multiply that by the Planck parameter 0.299 to obtain the reference warming from 1850-2011 attributable to Man: about 0.7 K. But there was 0.75 K warming from 1850-2011 (HadCRUT4 again), and to this we might add 0.25 K to this, making 1 K in all, to allow for the imagined (and probably imaginary) “radiative imbalance” of 0.6 Watts per square meter over the period.
So the feedback factor for 2011 is 1 – (254.3 + 0.7) / (287.55 + 1.0) = 0.116, exactly as it was in 1850. To three decimal places it is the same as the feedback factor for 1850. Why so little change? The reason is that the 0.7 K reference warming contributed by Man is so paltry compared with the 254.3 K already contributed by the Sun and by the pre-existing greenhouse gases.
Now that we know the feedback factor, we can derive equilibrium sensitivity to doubled CO2 concentration. It is simply the ratio of the reference warming of 1.035 K from doubled CO2 to (1 – 0.116), which works out at less than 1.2 K. Not the 1.5-4.5 K predicted by IPCC; not the 2.1-4.7 K predicted by the CMIP5 models; and certainly not the 6.7 K implicit in the paper on which Doyle’s silly, extremist article is predicated. The Party Line is no substitute for doing the math.
When your science comes from non-scientists…
You have to remember that the wamistas define a scientist as anyone who agrees with them.
Regardless of training or knowledge.
Likewise anyone who disagrees with them is not a scientist.
Despite those with qualifications in natural history calling themselves scientists, the term scientist was coined by a branch of philosophers who identified themselves as adhering to a very specific philosophy , one that was opposed to inductive logic and which relied on the principles of falsification.
You could have a pile of degrees in as many of the sciences as you like, it does not make you a scientist in the strictest sense of the term. In fact a scientist need not even have a degree as long as they adhere to the philosophy..
Well, nowdays of course anyone can be a “scientist” since it’s been redefined to suite – when you can degrees in all manner of things which require ‘science’ to be tacked onto the end to signify it’s self important and oft delusional belief that it’s a science rather than a formalized dogma like climatism, economics or ‘health’.
Wouldn’t you agree this sort of self aggrandizement dilutes the real principles of science? I’d tend to view scientists as legitimate claimants to the title, not by holding a bit of paper that says they paid for a course, but more by their actions and principles.
How about we nominate Alley as the official Purveyor of Non-Science on the WUWT blog.
When your pot shots come from blind Alleys……
I reckon with increasing temperature half of the things that happen would be good and half bad. Likewise with decreasing temperature – the other halves would be good and bad. Up to a point of course – too hot or too cold would both be bad…
But the global warmongering scaremongering brigade, otherwise known as the lunatic left, would have us believe that everything will be bad. Worse, in fact, than our greatest fears. And you can bet your bottom dollar, because that’s what they’re after, that were we in a cooling cycle at the moment they would be crying about global cooling and the next ice age. Just as they were doing in the 1970’s in fact. During the last (natural) cooling cycle.)
Warmer is better for life, so I would disagree with your reckoning.
(Up to a point of course), warming will have overwhelmingly positive effects and relatively few negative effects, if any. A minor warming of the sort we have in store with ECS of 1.2K or less, would give us slightly more rain to improve agriculture, which will also be improved by enriched CO2 in the atmosphere, which additionally will make plants more resistant to water stress due to more efficient water use when CO2 concentrations are higher. Taken together, these factors will expand the arable land area across the globe, likely without reducing it anywhere. To make things even less scary, bear in mind that any warming will be primarily in the form of higher minimum temperatures at night.
If all of this is accepted as the case, then logically the opposite (cooling) must have overwhelmingly negative effects and relatively few positive.
Warming of a degree or so will also add millions of acres of land on which agriculture becomes possible.
The observed warming is minimum temperatures, not maximum. If anything the climate is becoming milder.
” Much of the apparent “sea-level rise” in the official record was artificially conjured into being by devices such as the fictitious “glacial isostatic adjustment” (see diagram above).”
This shows the whole disingenuous lying venture for what it its.
We are supposed to be scared into action by sea level rise but they do not tell us how much sea level is rising. Instead they claim the oceans are getting deeper. Well fine then, we don’t need to worry.
The main areas which have a REAL sea level change problem are where there is a subsidence problem which far outweighs true sea level rise.
Bangladesh is in dire trouble but that trouble comes for uncontrolled land use, river mismanagement and third world chaos. That does not prevent lefties trying use the country as poster child for the dangers of man made sea level rise.
Their problems are indeed man made but nothing to do with CO2, methane or fossil fuels.
Could someone please provide some links or references to just why this GIA is “bad science”. I know Willie Soon has mentioned this in his presentations. I agree with Moncton and also think it is but still need to have some good links/references to present to our climate obsessed government here in NZ.
Are there any links to failed GPS checking on the GIA predictions for example? That would be very good evidence that the whole thing is unreliable.
Our government is currently having a public consultation process on their new Zero Carbon Bill from our new Climate Commission which I am keen to submit on.
Thanks…
https://video.ultra-zone.net/watch?v=k9sw_HfLejg&list=PLs5Phz-k2g8hw1mpgosGRnXHC3VHHXsWH
Tony Heller gives a good explanation of GIA at the end of the video.
“This map shows Earth’s average global temperature from 2013 to 2017, as compared to a baseline average from 1951 to 1980,…”
It’s easy (and dishonest) to invent alarmist claims when one uses the coldest 30 year period of the 20th Century as the basis of comparison to a 4 year period in the 2nd decade of the 21st Century. A 4 year period which additionally is centered on a strong El Nino.
There is a certain desperation to keep the weekly climate scare drumbeat going after Obama’s liturgical climate calendar of agency pronouncements ended. The unofficial, way off Broadway productions are lower quality but still pass for news at USA Today.
Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Excellent job, as always…
I like the way it is going thus far this year. Global temperatures and overall sea surface temperatures both continue to be lower.
July is looking quite cold in particularly in Antarctica.
One has to predict BEFORE it happens if it has any meaning. I say 2018 is the transitional year. I much rather be early then late when predicting. Late has no meaning it is after the fact.
Of course it is still to early to celebrate and more months have to go by but it has to start sometime if it is going to occur.
The climate when it does really shift or go to another regime does so abruptly not slow and gradual. Ice Core data shows this to be the case
The climate post Dalton shifted to the present climatic regime in a period of 10 years and has been in the same climate regime other then the climatic shift in the late 1970’s which was all natural and accounts for all of the rise in temperatures from the Little Ice Age.
If I turn out to be correct I will be on pretty firm ground because I would not have only pin pointed the transitional year(before it happened) but also the reasons why and how and my website climatebusters.org backs this up.
My website being done some 5 years ago way in advance of this potential change.
We have pictures of La Jolla California from a century ago. We have pictures of the NYC Battery from near a century ago. The Portsmouth (ME) Naval Shipyard was established on June 12, 1800 and sits on a cluster of conjoined islands called Seavey’s Island in the Piscataqua River. The HMS Falkland was commissioned there in 1696.
CM, might we see you back charting the dreaded “Pause” again? I note that the cooling of the seas has resulted in the once “ridiculously persistent hot blobs” switching to cold blobs, the large wedge of cold water just below the equator the result of cold blobs bleeding equatorward rather than upwelling in the eastern Pacific and indicating a decoupling of ENSO from the behavior of global temperatures. The big El Nino was partly amplified by the former hot blobs and, it would seem the weak La Nina to borderline El Nino didn’t prevent the most precipitous drop in equatorial temperatures ever recorded. The cold water is still there nearby, but not in the ENSO boxes.
I am troubled by BOM of Australia looking after ENSO data. The temp has “stalled” at 0.53 for three weeks. In other metrics, like sea level, and global temperatures, an interruption in adding data points presaged an “overhaul” of the metric to the dark side. Is BOM up to something?
HOW can we make these muttonheads accountable.. really. I mean when the dust settles and the truth of their maniacal drivel is discovered, they’ll be presenting the view that they’re ‘astonished’ or excuse themselves with claims of ‘being deceived” with wide-eyed, butter wouldn’t melt in their gobs expressions and sheepish grins when all the time basic chemistry, physics and biology was there demonstrating it was all a fiction.
So maybe we need to discuss how we can make these fish-for-brains media goats accountable?
It makes me sick at the waste, the psychological and real pain they’re causing the population, the tyrannical authoritarian edifices they’re building – and if things go on without some sort of intervention they’ll happily collapse society then stand about gormlessly proclaiming they had no idea.
I like to write to companies seeking clarification on their stances on various matters, pointing out and referencing clear claims and factual accepted, demonstrable information and have them write back with their position addressing their stance in defiance of facts.. Get it on record so to speak, so when the dung hits the wind maker they can’t field the usual ‘we didn’t know’ in defense. I did this to a large manufacturer of mouthwash inquiring why they did not put warning labels on their alcoholic products given the innumerable cancer risks associated with even topical applications of ethanol – they evaded in their reply, but across the years they transitioned to manufacturing alcohol free mouthwash. It’s was not speculative – cellular mutations are demonstrable in the lab .. and they made the change.
I continue to write to media organizations seeking similar reactions, clear statements where they nail their colours to the flagpole but they’re evasive as all heck and make politicians look like bastions of clarity – they simply slither, squirm and avoid making statements that would hold them to account.
Recently I’ve come to wonder whether ALL media outlets should be declared political organizations, subject to the same rules and laws of disclosure as any other, without actually stating what sort of political organization they are.
For one thing it would force them to examine themselves – to ask themselves who they are and what they stand for. It would probably make them without prompt, state their allegiances. They may conclude they’re libertarian right or authoritarian left and it may make them take stock. Some editors and reporters may find themselves alienated once they realize just who they’ve been working for, they may question themselves and their goals and we may in fact get more honesty from them.
If nothing else it would allow the viewer to differentiate and to actually question themselves and stop viewing politics as a bloody team sport where they barrack for their team irrespective of the facts.
One thing that would really please me is the Aussie ABC could be cut loose and the tax money spent on them diverted to benefit the taxpayers not the self important, overpaid pills who populate that particular sheltered workshop.
Brillant except that the sensitivity factor will be even a lot less if you factor in the logarithmic scale of CO2 forcing. Plus factor in the IRIS factor of Dr. Lindzen and the forcing factor drops precipitously. And factor in that the absorption factor on the wings of CO2 is 40% less according to Dr. Happer. All these taken together doesn’t leave much room for any warming by CO2.
Christopher have you submitted any of this to proper peer review yet? If not why not? Sure there are some very bright people on this blog but it won’t be accepted as proper PR.
Interesting to see if Nick Stokes is able to puncture the math, but I seem to remember that a prominent sceptical scientist doesn’t quite accept your calculation as well.
You may well be correct, who knows?
1 – The underlying assumption for feedback analysis is that we are dealing with a linear time-invariant (LTI) system. That assumption is unwarranted as far as the climate is concerned.
2 – “… fluctuations in atmospheric temperature, sea surface temperature, precipitation or other parameters can be quasi-periodic, often occurring on inter-annual, multi-annual, decadal, multidecadal, century-wide, millennial or longer timescales.” link In other words, even if the system were LTI, it would be at least second order (that’s the basic requirement for ringing or oscillation). Simple algebra does not apply.
A very long time ago a buddy’s thesis advisor observed that students will apply random formulas no matter how inappropriate. That is precisely what Dr. James Hansen has done. As our esteemed CM points out, Hansen also got the math wrong. Sad.
We use simplifying assumptions all the time for systems we understand well. We don’t understand the climate well enough to get away with that.
‘However, the surface temperature in 1850, before any appreciable anthropogenic perturbation, was 287.55 K’
Yes, Hansen’s misappropriation of Bode’s LINEAR amplifier analysis to support a sensitivity higher than the physics will allow is the keystone of climate alarmism. Fix this and the whole house of cards collapses.
The timing of the Schlesinger paper that ‘corrected’ 2 of Hansen’s many errors was interesting. One was the unacknowledged assumption of unit open loop gain and the other was swapping the gain and feedback terms. Schlesinger either didn’t notice or didn’t care that Hansen failed to honor the preconditions Bode stated for using his analysis in the first place.
The Hansen paper came out in 1984 and was the key that provided a theoretical path to justify a climate sensitivity as high as they needed to form the IPCC. As they were preparing AR1, they discovered 2 of the critical errors in Hansen’s paper and needed a fix as this was their primary theoretical justification. It may have been Schlesinger who noticed the errors and in any event, came up with the fix. He actually added more errors than were fixed, including a failure to actually correct Hansen’s assumption of unit open loop gain. The Schlesinger paper was subject to very weak peer review and rushed into publication just in time for the formation of the IPCC. It was prominently referenced along with Hansen’s paper as supporting theory. This misapplied theory has since been canonized in the minds of alarmists and is why the science has been so hard to fix.
Whether this was the result of incompetence or malfeasance is the only open question left. My guess is that it was done because they thought they would eventually find something more solid to support their claims and that the ends justified the means. In this case, it was a little of both and those that made this decision should be held accountable.
CO2ISNOTEVIL
Could you please explain the saturation effect of CO2 for us dummies both for and against arguments? As there is always new CO2 going into atmosphere and new photons from earth surface, I dont understand how CO2 can get saturated.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/08/10/the-diminishing-influence-of-increasing-carbon-dioxide-on-temperature/#more-114325
this should help
Any linear trend calculation starting in 1990 and ending at the present time is increased by more than a factor of 2 due to Pinatubo, the 2015-16 El Nino and general noise in the climate system. The claimed warming of .44 C is a mirage.
If you look at months least affected by climate noise during years with the least climate noise, you end up with more like .18 C of warming (UAH 6).
April-August 1990 14.5 C (58.1F) .02C
April-August 1995-96 14.6 C (58.2F) .09C
April-August 1998-2003 14.7 C (58.4F) .17C
April-August 2007 14.7 C (58.4F) .18C
April-August 2014 14.7 C (58.4F) .17C
April-June 2018 14.7 C (58.4F) .20C
This comes out to about .06 C/decade. However, some fraction of this is due to the AMO going positive in the mid 1990s. The take away is even the small warming shown in the satellite data is overstating the situation. The models are even worse than it appears.
“The CET record is quite a respectable proxy for global temperature change, and it shows – in common with many other lines of evidence from the end of the Little Ice Age – that for 40 years the rate of global warming was equivalent to 4.33 K/century – about twice as rapid as the fastest rate seen in any 40-year period since Man began influencing climate in 1950.”
About twice is something of an exaggeration. CET between 1962 – 2001 inclusive was 3.17°C / century, making the 1694 – 1733 rate about a third faster.
Which raises the question if you think that CET is a respectable proxy for global temperatures, why don’t you use it for modern temperatures instead of using the global records?
Of course this very rapid 4.33°C / century does depend on less reliable data, based on imperfect instruments and probably a lot of guess work.