New Holocene geological subdivisions. The Anthropocene nowhere to be found.

July 9, 2018

by Javier

The collapse of ancient civilizations defines the latest period.

The International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) has announced that the proposal by the International Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy (ISQS) for the subdivision of the Holocene Series/Epoch has been ratified unanimously by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).

Official announcement

The subdivisions are now:

“1. Greenlandian Stage/Age = Lower/Early Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary Stratotype (GSSP): NorthGRIP2 ice core, Greenland (coincident with the Holocene Series/Epoch GSSP, ratified 2008). Age: 11,700 yr b2k (before AD 2000).

2. Northgrippian Stage/Age = Middle/Mid-Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary Stratotype (GSSP): NorthGRIP1 ice core, Greenland. Global Auxiliary Stratotype: Gruta do Padre Cave speleothem, Brazil. Age: 8326 yr b2k.

3. Meghalayan Stage/Age = Upper/Late Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary stratotype (GSSP): Mawmluh Cave speleothem, Meghalaya, India. Global Auxiliary Stratotype, Mount Logan ice core, Canada. Age: 4250 yr b2k.

These definitions represent the first formal geological subdivision of the Holocene Series/Epoch, resulting from over a decade of labour by members of the joint ISQS (International Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy) – INTIMATE Members Working Group (Integration of Ice-core, Marine and Terrestrial Records), led by Professor Mike Walker (University of Aberystwyth).”

So we have the following new ages:

Meghalayan Age 4250 – present

Northgrippian Age 8326 – 4250 B2K

Greenlandian Age 11700 – 8326 B2K

A news release by the Durham University explains the relevance of the Meghalayan Age:

Collapse of civilizations worldwide defines youngest unit of the Geologic Time Scale

“The Late Holocene Meghalayan Age, newly-ratified as the most recent unit of the Geologic Time Scale, began at the time when agricultural societies around the world experienced an abrupt and critical mega-drought and cooling 4,200 years ago.

Agricultural-based societies that developed in several regions after the end of the last Ice Age
were impacted severely by the 200-year climatic event that resulted in the collapse of civilizations and human migrations in Egypt, Greece, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and the Yangtze River Valley. Evidence of the 4.2 kiloyear climatic event has been found on all seven continents.

The Meghalayan Age is unique among the many intervals of the Geologic Time Scale in that its beginning coincides with a global cultural event produced by a global climatic event, said Dr. Stanley Finney, Professor of Geological Sciences at Long Beach State University and Secretary General of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).

The convergence of stratigraphy and human cultural evolution is extraordinary, according to Professor Martin Head, a geologist at Brock University in Canada and Chair of the International Commission on Quaternary Stratigraphy.

Yale University’s Harvey Weiss, Professor of Environmental Studies and Near Eastern Archaeology, considers this decision to be a significant moment in the history of Holocene climate and archaeology science.”

Here you can find the latest stratigraphic chart

But while geologists have spent 10 years working hard to reach a scientifically sound agreement that will stand the test of time, Canadian journalist Donna Laframboise reports that in the foreword to a recent book entitled “The Paris Agreement on Climate Change: Analysis and Commentary,” Christiana Figueres, the former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change goes full anti-science and writes:

“In fact, the human impact on the planet has been so profound that geologists recognize the end of the Holocene era and the beginning of the Anthropocene era.”

No Christiana, the geologists do not think the Anthropocene is a concept worthy of consideration, and you should be better informed.

Source: Oxford University Spreads Fake News

 

 

 

 

 

GoatGuy

Frankly… I love it. Finally some divisions in the Holocene. Now… would the reports please come forward with plausible reasons WHY the 2200 BC catastrophic climate shift happened? Its not like there was a surplus of automobiles and Bessemer steel converters.

zazove

“…WHY the 2200 BC catastrophic climate shift happened?”

The exact sequence of causes and effects will probably never be fully understood, but it obviously doesn’t take much to slingshot a delicately poised, chaotic system off on a new diverging pathway.
The temperature change that brought on the Meghalayan does not appear that significant compared to the recent change.

comment image

And if that can cause a civilisation ending “mega-drought” then what is this going to do?

comment image

Peter Morris

No what it shows is that a barely above subsistence-level civilization is very vulnerable to small changes in the earth system. Our current technology is far more robust than even that of 100 years ago. We can survive things that would’ve brought ancient civilizations to their knees.

Clyde Spencer

zazove,
The links you provided don’t seem to be available. The first link may be temporarily unavailable, but Firefox says that Realclimate “has configured their website improperly” and it is insecure, and Firefox is not allowing access.

Clyde Spencer

zazove,
You said, “The temperature change that brought on the Meghalayan does not appear that significant compared to the recent change.” Then why aren’t we experiencing an even more severe drought?

Javier

Now, who doesn’t think that living in the Meghalayan sounds much cooler than living in the Anthropocene?

philsalmon

The Meghalayan will presumably be followed by the Harrygingian.

tty

So now the 8.2 KA event and the 4.2 KA event are “Golden Spikes”. I guess that means that even CAGW:ers will have to accept that they actually happened.

Ulric Lyons

Except that 8.2kyr event was a cold spike in GISP2 and the 4.2kyr event was a warm spike in GISP2.

Andy May

What? The 4.2kyr event is very cold and very prominent in the gisp2 record. See here https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2017/06/18/global-versus-greenland-holocene-temperatures/

Ulric Lyons

4.2 kyr BP, a warm spike in GISP2. That is normal for a Grand Solar Minimum, just like the huge warm spike in GISP2 at 3250-3200 BP.
comment image

Ulric Lyons

Maybe you are looking at 4.2kyr BC Andy?

philsalmon

Poor Christiana Figueres is locked into her own epoch, the Bureaucracene.

Alan Tomalty

Unfortunately the Bureaucracene lasts forever. Once we hit the Bureaucracene in around ~ 3500BC there was no going back. Once things got written down, one could point to rules and then laws. There are 2 ways to hell. The fast way through violent struggle or the slow bureaucratic way that slowly strangles you with regulation. Bureaucracy is unstoppable.

Andy May

The Bureaucracene, the cockroach of human civilization!

commieBob

This is interesting. They’re using anthropological and historical evidence to suss out natural climate variability. It’s kind of the reverse of the process of trying to say that humans have left an indelible mark on geology. In other words, geology and climate leave their mark on humanity, not the reverse.

Willis Eschenbach

I was puzzled by this one:

The Late Holocene Meghalayan Age, newly-ratified as the most recent unit of the Geologic Time Scale, began at the time when agricultural societies around the world experienced an abrupt and critical mega-drought and cooling 4,200 years ago.

Abrupt mega-drought and cooling? Does anyone have links to this? Not saying it doesn’t exist, just saying I’ve not read about it.

w.

Javier

I wrote about it here:

https://judithcurry.com/2017/09/15/nature-unbound-v-the-elusive-1500-year-holocene-cycle/

You should read my articles. Here is what I had to say about it:

The 4.2 kyr event

At about 4,200 yr BP an abrupt climate change took place that had a strong aridity effect at middle and low latitudes in Africa, the Middle East and southern Asia. The intense drought reduced precipitation by about 30% for about 100-200 years likely causing the end of the Egyptian Old Kingdom, the collapse of the Akkadian Empire in Mesopotamia, and initiated the dispersion of the urban Harrapan civilization in the Indus Valley. The 4.2 kyr event is also seen throughout the Northern hemisphere but in a more complex and irregular manner, unlike most Holocene cold events. Although intense cooling is detected in Iceland lake sediments at 4.2 kyr BP (Geirsdottir et al., 2013), it is brief and completely reversed in about 100 years. Glacier advances are also recorded at the time in Central Asia, the Southern Hemisphere and North America (Mayewski et al., 2004). Interestingly, the 4.2 kyr event is also seen in the GISP2 Greenland ice core. It shows as a significant drop in chlorides (sea salt) concentration (a sea ice proxy; Mayewski et al., 2002), unlike most cold events of the Holocene, suggesting that the cold might have been accompanied by reduced precipitation.

Proxies indicate that the 4.2 kyr event is centered in the Arabian sea region, affecting the East African and Asian monsoons, the Mediterranean and Southern Europe, with a smaller effect on the North Atlantic region and South America, while the cooling appears global. A Kilimanjaro (East Africa) ice core presents a 200-fold increase in dust particles at the time (Thompson et al., 2002; figure 74 a), while a marine sediment core in the Gulf of Oman presents a 10-fold increase in wind transported dolomite from the Mesopotamian region (Cullen et al., 2000; figure 74 b).

comment image

Figure 74. The 4.2 kyr event. a) 50-year average of the Holocene dust history from Kilimanjaro ice core NIF3. Dust concentration measured as 0.63-16.0 µm diameter particles per ml sample. Source: L.G. Thompson et al. 2002. Science 298, 589-593. b) Gulf of Oman core M5-422 changes in dolomite which reflect eolian mineral supply from Mesopotamian sources. Source: H.M. Cullen et al. 2000. Geology 28, 379-382. c) Deuterium changes in sedimentary plant leaf wax δDwax measured as ‰ vs. Vienna standard, as a proxy for East African monsoon strength at Lake Challa (Kenya). Source: J.E. Tierney et al. 2011. Quat. Sci. Rev. 30, 798-807.

Tierney at al. (2011) analyzed in detail the hydrology of Lake Challa, close to Kilimanjaro. One of the proxies they used was the proportion of deuterium in lake sediment plant leaf waxes, interpreted as a proxy for the strength of the East African monsoon. While other proxies indicate Lake Challa did not have low lake levels at the time, δDwax indicates the monsoon decoupled at the time from the total rainfall amount in the local basin. The East African monsoon showed at the time its weakest values in the entire Holocene (Tierney et al., 2011; figure 74 c). The 4.2 kyr event coincides also with a period of great weakness of the Asian monsoon (figure 54 f). The general monsoonal weakness during the 4.2 kyr event must have contributed to its unusual aridity.

We must conclude that the 4.2 kyr event is a uniquely abrupt regional arid event that also caused global cooling. The proxies that show it best do not display a clear periodicity (figure 74), indicating that Holocene climate cycles were not the cause. The very strong monsoon weakening and severe aridification are different to the rest of Holocene cooling events and underscore a primary atmospheric manifestation. Its cause is a complete mystery. Most authors talk about shifts and thresholds in oceanic/atmospheric systems. No big volcanic eruption or asteroid impact capable of such global effect has been convincingly linked to the event, although the abruptness, nature and development of the arid-cold event is compatible with a big tropical volcanic eruption or asteroid impact. Since 1998 soil scientist Marie-Agnès Courty has been defending that soil micro-fabrics bear the signature of a cosmic impact at the time (Courty et al., 2008). However, the lack of more substantive evidence, like iridium, nickel or platinum spikes, or a well-dated crater, has made her research largely ignored.

Whatever its cause, the 4.2 kyr event had a brutal impact on human societies, wiping out the most advanced civilizations at the time and changing the course of history. The world is now 100 times more populated and, despite civilization advances, no less vulnerable to the effects of the changes described. The success of the Akkadian empire was partly due to the sophisticated measures (at the time) they implemented to cope with recurrent droughts in the region. They were just unprepared for the unimaginable scale of what came their way.

Taphonomic

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4.2_kiloyear_event

Andy May

I wrote about this here:
https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/climate-and-human-civilization-over-the-last-18000-years/

4.2 Kiloyear Bond Event

“The 4.2 Kiloyear event was a very cool period in the Arctic (Bond Event 3) and it caused a severe drought in the Middle East. This probably caused the sudden collapse of the Egyptian Old Kingdom, famines and social disorder. Similar disruptions occurred in the Akkadian Empire as noted above, the Indus Valley and in China. It is interesting that the Monsoons in India, which are critical to farming in the Indus Valley, stopped between 4,200 BP and 4,000 BP.”

There has been a lot written about the 4.2 kyr event. Do a Google search.

Gordon Dressler

The geology, archaeology, anthropology and diagenesis evidence for such was obtained by “adjusting and normalizing” the mass of data already available (ref. Karl, et.al.). Word is the ISQS do not intend to make their analyses techniques public information based on accepted precedents.

Marcus

But..But…What about the “Adjustocene” ??

Bryan-oz4caster

I’m puzzled why the Holocene is considered a separate epoch from the Pleistocene, rather than one of the ages within the Pleistocene, or even as a subset of the Late Pleistocene age. The Holocene is coincident with the latest interglacial warm period, but there have been many of these within the Pleistocene and none of those are considered worthy of epoch classification. So why should the latest of many interglacial warm periods be singled out as a special epoch? Even if it was classified as one of the ages within the Pleistocene, it would be by far the shortest.

Andy May

Vanity, thy name is human. Civilization started in the latest interglacial so it’s special!

Javier

Stratigraphy predates our knowledge of the glacial cycle. At the time it made sense that the top stratum was different from all the previous ones. It was not so long ago when it was considered that there had been only four glacial periods. But until recently most geologists considered that the Holocene was part of the Pleistocene. However in the 21st century it has been assumed that the Holocene will not have an end for at least 50,000 years, and some consider that we have just put an end to the Quaternary Ice Age, as the ice-sheets over Greenland and Antarctica will soon melt.

Some ideas are like viruses, and when scientists get infected it might be difficult for them to get cured.

Gordon Dressler

As shown in the article, the ISQS is on the path of subdividing the Holocene Series/Epoch into periods of roughly 4,000 years each, meaning that now is about the time for a newly named subdivision going forward.
I will be so presumptuous as to offer the name be “Algoreobscene” for this next subdivision.
The word etymology is, first, a nod to a unique globe-trotting public figure that has won the Nobel Peace Prize and an Academy Award and authored a book that was the basis for a Grammy award, all for raising alarm over global warming and the co-opted-but-as-yet-undefined phrase “climate change”.
The etymology for the second half of this name is both acknowledgment that all attempts to force scientific data to fit Mr. Gore’s meme have failed miserably and future high confidence that a developing multi-century period of natural global cooling will reveal the Biblical truth about those-who-would-mislead: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”

subtle2

The ambition to control the temperature of the nearest planet is the greatest bureaucratic audacity–ever.
I think it should be called the “Egocene”.
The more I look at it, the more elegant it becomes.
Bob Hoye

Gordon Dressler

Well, I am somewhat embarrassed to see that I careless overlooked the apparent convention of restricting “xxxxx-cenes” to Series/Epochs and having Stages/Ages of the “xxxxx-ian” or “xxxxx-yan” nomenclature. Therefore, I’ll switch my suggestion to “Algoreasinineian”.
I believe that you can see the etymology for this remains essentially the same.

Bob (subtle2), how does “Egoismeian” sound to you?

JimG1

We are just now entering what will later be known as the idiocracene. Hope it doesn’t last 4000 years.

Ulric Lyons

My model maps it out as a grand solar minimum impacting four solar cycles from around 2235 BC to 2190 BC. These type of events are the only climate change risk that we really need to be concerned about.

pochas94

The Iron Age is the period generally occurring after the Bronze Age, marked by the prevalent use of iron. Iron production is known to have taken place in Anatolia at least as early as 1200 BC, with some contemporary archaeological evidence pointing to earlier dates.

Dorian Invasion: Despite nearly 200 years of investigation, the historicity of a mass migration of Dorians into Greece has never been established, and the origin of the Dorians remains unknown. Some have linked them or their victims with the emergence of the equally mysterious Sea Peoples.

Sea Peoples: The Sea Peoples are a purported seafaring confederation that attacked ancient Egypt and other regions of the East Mediterranean prior to and during the Late Bronze Age Collapse (1200–900 BC)

Alternate theory: The advent of the iron age and iron weaponry provided an opportunity for such as the Dorians and the Sea People to make themselves a serious plague on civilization, with the war and famine such events entail. This occurred about 1k years after the “Meghalayan Age” is said to have begun, but War is just as good as Climate at producing devastation.

Jeff

“the 200-year climatic event that resulted in the collapse of civilizations and human migrations in Egypt, Greece, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and the Yangtze River Valley.”

Personally I think that some scientists are too quick to blame climate change on the collapse of civilisations.
Looking at our more recent and well documented past, there have been several collapse of empires and I would say climate change played very little part.
The constant competition between groups of people is the main cause for change IMO.

