New Holocene geological subdivisions. The Anthropocene nowhere to be found.

by Javier
The collapse of ancient civilizations defines the latest period.
The International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) has announced that the proposal by the International Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy (ISQS) for the subdivision of the Holocene Series/Epoch has been ratified unanimously by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).
The subdivisions are now:
“1. Greenlandian Stage/Age = Lower/Early Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary Stratotype (GSSP): NorthGRIP2 ice core, Greenland (coincident with the Holocene Series/Epoch GSSP, ratified 2008). Age: 11,700 yr b2k (before AD 2000).
2. Northgrippian Stage/Age = Middle/Mid-Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary Stratotype (GSSP): NorthGRIP1 ice core, Greenland. Global Auxiliary Stratotype: Gruta do Padre Cave speleothem, Brazil. Age: 8326 yr b2k.
3. Meghalayan Stage/Age = Upper/Late Holocene Subseries/Subepoch Boundary stratotype (GSSP): Mawmluh Cave speleothem, Meghalaya, India. Global Auxiliary Stratotype, Mount Logan ice core, Canada. Age: 4250 yr b2k.
These definitions represent the first formal geological subdivision of the Holocene Series/Epoch, resulting from over a decade of labour by members of the joint ISQS (International Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy) – INTIMATE Members Working Group (Integration of Ice-core, Marine and Terrestrial Records), led by Professor Mike Walker (University of Aberystwyth).”
So we have the following new ages:
Meghalayan Age 4250 – present
Northgrippian Age 8326 – 4250 B2K
Greenlandian Age 11700 – 8326 B2K
A news release by the Durham University explains the relevance of the Meghalayan Age:
Collapse of civilizations worldwide defines youngest unit of the Geologic Time Scale
“The Late Holocene Meghalayan Age, newly-ratified as the most recent unit of the Geologic Time Scale, began at the time when agricultural societies around the world experienced an abrupt and critical mega-drought and cooling 4,200 years ago.
Agricultural-based societies that developed in several regions after the end of the last Ice Age
were impacted severely by the 200-year climatic event that resulted in the collapse of civilizations and human migrations in Egypt, Greece, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and the Yangtze River Valley. Evidence of the 4.2 kiloyear climatic event has been found on all seven continents.
The Meghalayan Age is unique among the many intervals of the Geologic Time Scale in that its beginning coincides with a global cultural event produced by a global climatic event, said Dr. Stanley Finney, Professor of Geological Sciences at Long Beach State University and Secretary General of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).
The convergence of stratigraphy and human cultural evolution is extraordinary, according to Professor Martin Head, a geologist at Brock University in Canada and Chair of the International Commission on Quaternary Stratigraphy.
Yale University’s Harvey Weiss, Professor of Environmental Studies and Near Eastern Archaeology, considers this decision to be a significant moment in the history of Holocene climate and archaeology science.”
Here you can find the latest stratigraphic chart
But while geologists have spent 10 years working hard to reach a scientifically sound agreement that will stand the test of time, Canadian journalist Donna Laframboise reports that in the foreword to a recent book entitled “The Paris Agreement on Climate Change: Analysis and Commentary,” Christiana Figueres, the former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change goes full anti-science and writes:
“In fact, the human impact on the planet has been so profound that geologists recognize the end of the Holocene era and the beginning of the Anthropocene era.”
No Christiana, the geologists do not think the Anthropocene is a concept worthy of consideration, and you should be better informed.
Source: Oxford University Spreads Fake News
Frankly… I love it. Finally some divisions in the Holocene. Now… would the reports please come forward with plausible reasons WHY the 2200 BC catastrophic climate shift happened? Its not like there was a surplus of automobiles and Bessemer steel converters.
“…WHY the 2200 BC catastrophic climate shift happened?”
The exact sequence of causes and effects will probably never be fully understood, but it obviously doesn’t take much to slingshot a delicately poised, chaotic system off on a new diverging pathway.
The temperature change that brought on the Meghalayan does not appear that significant compared to the recent change.
And if that can cause a civilisation ending “mega-drought” then what is this going to do?
No what it shows is that a barely above subsistence-level civilization is very vulnerable to small changes in the earth system. Our current technology is far more robust than even that of 100 years ago. We can survive things that would’ve brought ancient civilizations to their knees.
zazove,
The links you provided don’t seem to be available. The first link may be temporarily unavailable, but Firefox says that Realclimate “has configured their website improperly” and it is insecure, and Firefox is not allowing access.
zazove,
You said, “The temperature change that brought on the Meghalayan does not appear that significant compared to the recent change.” Then why aren’t we experiencing an even more severe drought?
Now, who doesn’t think that living in the Meghalayan sounds much cooler than living in the Anthropocene?
The Meghalayan will presumably be followed by the Harrygingian.
So now the 8.2 KA event and the 4.2 KA event are “Golden Spikes”. I guess that means that even CAGW:ers will have to accept that they actually happened.
Except that 8.2kyr event was a cold spike in GISP2 and the 4.2kyr event was a warm spike in GISP2.
What? The 4.2kyr event is very cold and very prominent in the gisp2 record. See here https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2017/06/18/global-versus-greenland-holocene-temperatures/
4.2 kyr BP, a warm spike in GISP2. That is normal for a Grand Solar Minimum, just like the huge warm spike in GISP2 at 3250-3200 BP.
Maybe you are looking at 4.2kyr BC Andy?
Poor Christiana Figueres is locked into her own epoch, the Bureaucracene.
Unfortunately the Bureaucracene lasts forever. Once we hit the Bureaucracene in around ~ 3500BC there was no going back. Once things got written down, one could point to rules and then laws. There are 2 ways to hell. The fast way through violent struggle or the slow bureaucratic way that slowly strangles you with regulation. Bureaucracy is unstoppable.
The Bureaucracene, the cockroach of human civilization!
This is interesting. They’re using anthropological and historical evidence to suss out natural climate variability. It’s kind of the reverse of the process of trying to say that humans have left an indelible mark on geology. In other words, geology and climate leave their mark on humanity, not the reverse.
I was puzzled by this one:
Abrupt mega-drought and cooling? Does anyone have links to this? Not saying it doesn’t exist, just saying I’ve not read about it.
w.
https://judithcurry.com/2017/09/15/nature-unbound-v-the-elusive-1500-year-holocene-cycle/
You should read my articles. Here is what I had to say about it:
I wrote about this here:
https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/climate-and-human-civilization-over-the-last-18000-years/
4.2 Kiloyear Bond Event
“The 4.2 Kiloyear event was a very cool period in the Arctic (Bond Event 3) and it caused a severe drought in the Middle East. This probably caused the sudden collapse of the Egyptian Old Kingdom, famines and social disorder. Similar disruptions occurred in the Akkadian Empire as noted above, the Indus Valley and in China. It is interesting that the Monsoons in India, which are critical to farming in the Indus Valley, stopped between 4,200 BP and 4,000 BP.”
There has been a lot written about the 4.2 kyr event. Do a Google search.
The geology, archaeology, anthropology and diagenesis evidence for such was obtained by “adjusting and normalizing” the mass of data already available (ref. Karl, et.al.). Word is the ISQS do not intend to make their analyses techniques public information based on accepted precedents.
But..But…What about the “Adjustocene” ??
I’m puzzled why the Holocene is considered a separate epoch from the Pleistocene, rather than one of the ages within the Pleistocene, or even as a subset of the Late Pleistocene age. The Holocene is coincident with the latest interglacial warm period, but there have been many of these within the Pleistocene and none of those are considered worthy of epoch classification. So why should the latest of many interglacial warm periods be singled out as a special epoch? Even if it was classified as one of the ages within the Pleistocene, it would be by far the shortest.
Vanity, thy name is human. Civilization started in the latest interglacial so it’s special!
Stratigraphy predates our knowledge of the glacial cycle. At the time it made sense that the top stratum was different from all the previous ones. It was not so long ago when it was considered that there had been only four glacial periods. But until recently most geologists considered that the Holocene was part of the Pleistocene. However in the 21st century it has been assumed that the Holocene will not have an end for at least 50,000 years, and some consider that we have just put an end to the Quaternary Ice Age, as the ice-sheets over Greenland and Antarctica will soon melt.
Some ideas are like viruses, and when scientists get infected it might be difficult for them to get cured.
As shown in the article, the ISQS is on the path of subdividing the Holocene Series/Epoch into periods of roughly 4,000 years each, meaning that now is about the time for a newly named subdivision going forward.
I will be so presumptuous as to offer the name be “Algoreobscene” for this next subdivision.
The word etymology is, first, a nod to a unique globe-trotting public figure that has won the Nobel Peace Prize and an Academy Award and authored a book that was the basis for a Grammy award, all for raising alarm over global warming and the co-opted-but-as-yet-undefined phrase “climate change”.
The etymology for the second half of this name is both acknowledgment that all attempts to force scientific data to fit Mr. Gore’s meme have failed miserably and future high confidence that a developing multi-century period of natural global cooling will reveal the Biblical truth about those-who-would-mislead: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”
The ambition to control the temperature of the nearest planet is the greatest bureaucratic audacity–ever.
I think it should be called the “Egocene”.
The more I look at it, the more elegant it becomes.
Bob Hoye
Well, I am somewhat embarrassed to see that I careless overlooked the apparent convention of restricting “xxxxx-cenes” to Series/Epochs and having Stages/Ages of the “xxxxx-ian” or “xxxxx-yan” nomenclature. Therefore, I’ll switch my suggestion to “Algoreasinineian”.
I believe that you can see the etymology for this remains essentially the same.
Bob (subtle2), how does “Egoismeian” sound to you?
We are just now entering what will later be known as the idiocracene. Hope it doesn’t last 4000 years.
My model maps it out as a grand solar minimum impacting four solar cycles from around 2235 BC to 2190 BC. These type of events are the only climate change risk that we really need to be concerned about.
The Iron Age is the period generally occurring after the Bronze Age, marked by the prevalent use of iron. Iron production is known to have taken place in Anatolia at least as early as 1200 BC, with some contemporary archaeological evidence pointing to earlier dates.
Dorian Invasion: Despite nearly 200 years of investigation, the historicity of a mass migration of Dorians into Greece has never been established, and the origin of the Dorians remains unknown. Some have linked them or their victims with the emergence of the equally mysterious Sea Peoples.
Sea Peoples: The Sea Peoples are a purported seafaring confederation that attacked ancient Egypt and other regions of the East Mediterranean prior to and during the Late Bronze Age Collapse (1200–900 BC)
Alternate theory: The advent of the iron age and iron weaponry provided an opportunity for such as the Dorians and the Sea People to make themselves a serious plague on civilization, with the war and famine such events entail. This occurred about 1k years after the “Meghalayan Age” is said to have begun, but War is just as good as Climate at producing devastation.
“the 200-year climatic event that resulted in the collapse of civilizations and human migrations in Egypt, Greece, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and the Yangtze River Valley.”
Personally I think that some scientists are too quick to blame climate change on the collapse of civilisations.
Looking at our more recent and well documented past, there have been several collapse of empires and I would say climate change played very little part.
The constant competition between groups of people is the main cause for change IMO.