Claim: Machine learning may be a game-changer for climate prediction

From the COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCE and the “learn garbage in, get garbage out” department.
Machine learning may be a game-changer for climate prediction
New York, NY–June 19, 2018–A major challenge in current climate prediction models is how to accurately represent clouds and their atmospheric heating and moistening. This challenge is behind the wide spread in climate prediction. Yet accurate predictions of global warming in response to increased greenhouse gas concentrations are essential for policy-makers (e.g. the Paris climate agreement).
In a paper recently published online in Geophysical Research Letters (May 23), researchers led by Pierre Gentine, associate professor of earth and environmental engineering at Columbia Engineering, demonstrate that machine learning techniques can be used to tackle this issue and better represent clouds in coarse resolution (~100km) climate models, with the potential to narrow the range of prediction.
“This could be a real game-changer for climate prediction,” says Gentine, lead author of the paper, and a member of the Earth Institute and the Data Science Institute. “We have large uncertainties in our prediction of the response of the Earth’s climate to rising greenhouse gas concentrations. The primary reason is the representation of clouds and how they respond to a change in those gases. Our study shows that machine-learning techniques help us better represent clouds and thus better predict global and regional climate’s response to rising greenhouse gas concentrations.”
The researchers used an idealized setup (an aquaplanet, or a planet with continents) as a proof of concept for their novel approach to convective parameterization based on machine learning. They trained a deep neural network to learn from a simulation that explicitly represents clouds. The machine-learning representation of clouds, which they named the Cloud Brain (CBRAIN), could skillfully predict many of the cloud heating, moistening, and radiative features that are essential to climate simulation.
Gentine notes, “Our approach may open up a new possibility for a future of model representation in climate models, which are data driven and are built ‘top-down,’ that is, by learning the salient features of the processes we are trying to represent.”
The researchers also note that, because global temperature sensitivity to CO2 is strongly linked to cloud representation, CBRAIN may also improve estimates of future temperature. They have tested this in fully coupled climate models and have demonstrated very promising results, showing that this could be used to predict greenhouse gas response.
About the Study
The study is titled “Could Machine Learning Break the Convection Parameterization Deadlock?”
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018GL078202
Authors are: P. Gentine1 , M. Pritchard2 , S. Rasp3 , G. Reinaudi1, and G. Yacalis2 (1Earth and Environmental Engineering, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA, 2Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine, CA, USA, 3Faculty of Physics, LMU Munich, Munich, Germany).
You beat me to it GIGO.
Machine learning can be a useful tool. But only if the machine is trained on good data, not the cooked data endemic in climate “science”.
“They have tested this in fully coupled climate models and have demonstrated very promising results, showing that this could be used to predict greenhouse gas response.”
The only test is validation against real-world data. But not a single climate model has been fully (or even partly) validated. Hence the GIGO.
The only test is validation against real-world data.
Ah err. No.
There are many times when you cannot practically test the model against real world data
because it will never exist. Example, many disaster simulations: earth quake, tsunami, asteriod impact, super volcano eruption, .Carrington event You build a model that estimates to the best of your ability the danger/damage of the event. If you are lucky you get some real data from a disaster that comes close to the one you are modelling to calibrate your model.
The approach they use is pretty standard when it comes to simulating complex systems when you cannot run controlled real world tests.
You build a model of the highest fidelity, and you use paramterizations in lower fidelity models to emulate the higher fidelity models. Done all the time in aircraft simulation,
war simulations, etc Standard practice.
It would be good if these guys had to bet their salary on the predictions being roughly correct.
Double or nothing.
Should work, but only if we change the projectionists who loads the film?
“A major challenge in current climate prediction models is how to accurately represent clouds and their atmospheric heating and moistening”
Well duuuhh! So if this is a matter still in play, i.e. they still have not come up with accurate models of “clouds and their atmospheric heating and moistening”, on what basis all the alarmism?
I would like to hear Pat Frank’s take on all of this about machine learning of climate science. I bet that you can find a child with a perfect memory and great intelligence (people like that do exist) and then you have a committee teach that child over 15 years on every principle about climate change that is known. However if you then insisted that they incorporate the idea that CO2 causes temperature forcing on any significant scale, I predict that this child now grownup would turn skeptic immediately and say Are you nuts? And then on 2nd thought maybe NOT. The reason is that there seems to be 1000’s of groupthinkers that think that CO2 does create significant forcing of temperature increases.
they should rename it: S4BRAINS
James Hansen was one of the first computer climate modellers that in 1988 predicted warming scenarios. Because he actually published 2 papers in 1981 on CO2 forcing and went to Congress twice to testify in 1987 and again in 1988 in favour of global warning you may accurately say that he James Hansen is the father of computer climate modelling .
James Hansen is truly deranged. Completely unstuck mentally. A nut case, devoid of any common sense or rational thought. To think he was the director of GISS for 32 years and was the initiator of global warming in the US where he preached before Congress twice. It boggles the mind. He was arrested 5 times for protesting illegally for green causes. Some of his predictions and some statements in his own words, and hallmarks of his life are as follows:
1) In 1988 he predicted that the Hudson River would overflow because of rising sea level caused by CO2 and New York would be underwater by 2008.
2) In 1986 he predicted that the earth would be 1.1C higher within 20 years and then by
3) 1999 he said that the earth had cooled and that the US hadn’t warmed in 50 years
4 He had also said that the Arctic would lose all of its ice by 2000.
5) In december 2005, Hansen argued that the earth will become “a different planet” without U.S. leadership in cutting global greenhouse gas emissions.
6) He then reversed course again and said in march 2016 that the seas could rise several metres in 50 to 150 years and swamp coastal cities .
7) He also said that global warming of 2C above preindustrial times (~ 1850) would be dangerous and that mankind would be unable to adapt.
8) in 2009 Hansen called coal companies criminal enterprises and said that Obama had 4 years left to save the planet.
9) In 2012 Hansen accused skeptics of crimes against humanity and nature.
10) Hansen is involved with a 2015 lawsuit involving 21 kids that argues that their constitutional rights were interfered with by CO2
11) in 2017 he has admitted that CAGW does not happen with burning fossil fuels.
“One flaw in my book Storms of My Grandchildren is my inference you can get runaway climate change on a relatively short timescale. ”
“Do you think that’s possible on a many-millions-of-years timescale?
It can’t be done with fossil-fuel burning.”
12) Then he said “But if you’re really talking about four or five degrees, that means the tropics and the subtropics are going to be practically uninhabitable.”
He doesnt seem to know that their average temperature is 28C.
13) But then he said that climate change was running a $535 trillion debt
14) He has been quoted many times that equates climate change to all sorts of extreme weather events. No database in the world shows any more than there ever were.
15) Hansen has published way over 100 fraudulent climate studies with almost all of them using results from computer climate models that are woefully inadequate and that have never been validated except by the human modeler.
Obviously the man just doesnt know when to shut up.
His model was correct.
https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-well-have-climate-models-projected-global-warming
Was hansen one of the first? Hmm. first model was 1930s. It also was correct in predicting a rise in temperature from increased c02
“Yet accurate predictions of global warming in response to increased greenhouse gas concentrations are essential for policy-makers (e.g. the Paris climate agreement).“
I think they are implying all the past model outputs were crap. That is, they are in over their heads and need AI to save their model junk.
Oh … and send more money.