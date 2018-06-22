Pipe dream: Norway wants electric airplanes to provide passenger service

WUWT reader “Non Nomen” writes:

Norway now wants to electrify domestic air traffic by 2040.

Will they be able to recharge at every overhead power line?

If they are on medication, they’d better stop that.

If not, they’d better take their pills.

Medication aside, I don’t think these people understand the concept and difficulty of scaling up such technology.

Here is another video worth watching:

