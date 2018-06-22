Pipe dream: Norway wants electric airplanes to provide passenger service

WUWT reader “Non Nomen” writes:
Norway now wants to electrify domestic air traffic by 2040.
Will they be able to recharge at every overhead power line?
If they are on medication, they’d better stop that.
If not, they’d better take their pills.
Medication aside, I don’t think these people understand the concept and difficulty of scaling up such technology.
Here is another video worth watching:
The key word is short.
I suggest these be made mandatory for travel to attend climate policy meetings. No reimbursement for any other forms of travel and penalties for using fossil fuel modes.
“Difficulty in scaling up” is a feature and not a bug. In the Malthusian world only the rich elite actually should have access to services like air travel. Making air travel exceptionally expensive and impossible to scale up meets this important need.
Yes, I am saying this tongue in cheek in a mocking tone. However, like all good jokes, it unfortunately has a basis in reality
2040 is the new 2030 prediction. It’s inflationary.
Well at least the West Side Hiway is for U-cars only in 2028. Unless Hansen comes up with a new date, as doommongers always do. Their heir, if dead themselves.
PS Prolly they’ll raise the street to be able to say the prediction would have been filled.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFLNXAoGiQI
But then:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_Impulse#Solar_Impulse_2_(HB-SIB)
Cool toy. Not much practical use though.
I want one….;)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69_QvMQ8nEc
haha
To be fair, they stated the limitations and uses quite clearly: this one is really only useful for flight training, and VERY short hops. They weren’t predicting trans-oceanic flights. It’s nice to see an electric vehicle company with a sense of proportion.
Even local passenger service in Norway will be fraught with difficulties. Any such aircraft will necessarily be lightweight. The WX in Norway will mean it won’t be able to fly on many days in winter, spring and fall.
Useful electric aircraft must await advances in battery technology. Even flying during daylight hours only, powered by solar cells, probably won’t be able to supply enough energy.
“Thank goodness, well-meaning energy ignorance has a short lease.”
Anonymous Heins
Video by COLDFUSION? Anyway this electric airplane looks like a great sport-toy. Any aircraft this light will end up in the cheap seats if a cross-wind gust hits it when landing, and the parachute won’t save you.
Lithium-ion might not hack it.
Aluminum air batteries have a theoretical energy density in the same neighborhood as jet fuel.
If “petrol fuel planes” demand fuel mixing “on the fly” and this plane does not give any experience regarding that, it is even of limited use in flight training, unless you expect to train only people who purchase $100,000 electric planes.
They are going to use Unicorns to help taxi the planes and then provide mid-air refueling of the Ultra-lite Lithiums with Santa’s Reindeer pulling the Green Battery Charger Sled. It’s all in the report man….can’t you read!
Things haven’t changed much over the years. I remember model airplanes powered by elastic bands. Maybe they should consider scaling them up as they don’t need massive batteries.