Forbes: Tesla Green Car Production Circus Distracting From Solar City Woes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As Elon Musk ramps up the hype over whether Tesla will hit its Model 3 production targets, another financial disaster may be unfolding at Tesla’s subsidiary Solar City.
Tesla’s Constant Turmoil Can’t Hide The Fact That SolarCity Is Dying
Jim Collins
JUN 22, 2018 @ 03:07 PM
I am convinced that the financial media will never end its fascination with Tesla and this week has been even more rife with intrigue than most. While the actions of self-proclaimed whistleblower Martin Tripp—including his extraordinary email exchange with CEO Elon Musk—have garnered most of the headlines, there are more relevant news items for investors. Thursday’s Reuters article has the details of Tesla’s abrupt shutdown of a major part of its SolarCity sales network, and the ending of the company’s partnership with Home Depot had been announced last week in the press release detailing Tesla’s workforce reductions.
As Tesla’s struggles to perform the most basic assembly tasks at its Fremont car plant grab the headlines, the SolarCity news is signaling to the market a reality of which I have been convinced for some time: SolarCity is worthless. So, now the focus has to shift to that transaction, in which the former Tesla Motors paid 11 million shares of its stock to a company that was also chaired by its chairman and CEO and run on a day-to-day basis by his cousin (SolarCity’s former CEO Lyndon Rive.) The conflicts of interest were so obvious then, and even though most of Tesla’s Board members recused themselves from the SolarCity acquisition process, the simple fact is that Tesla picked up a lemon when they drove SolarCity off the lot.
…
How would the market perceive such a write-off given that Tesla is contractually obligated to spend $5 billion in capital in the ten years following the completion of the currently-in-construction (also being built by Panasonic) Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo? I am terrible at predicting Tesla’s share price movements over the short-term, but over the long-term, SolarCity will be a huge drain on the value of a car company that has been massively overvalued for years.
Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimcollins/2018/06/22/teslas-constant-turmoil-cant-hide-the-fact-that-solarcity-is-dying/
How different things would have been had Hillary Clinton won. Hillary Clinton pledged to install five hundred million solar panels during her presidency. Solar City would likely have been front of the queue to supply those solar panels, and Elon Musk would likely have pocketed billions of dollars of taxpayers cash helping Clinton fulfil her solar pledge.
Perhaps a Clinton victory is what Elon Musk had in mind when he bought out Solar City, and signed binding deals to build those extravagant Gigafactories.
Talk about nose dives, — maybe Tesla should next look at electric planes.
Oh how the mighty have fallen 🙂
Nah. They haven’t fallen. They’ve always been bottom feeders living in the muck. It was just the media who told you that they lived in the clouds.
The whole reason Tesla bought SolarCity in the first place was because SolarCity was one of Elon Musk’s companies and it was headed straight for bankruptcy. Having one of Elon Musk’s companies go bankrupt would tarnish the Savior’s name, and they couldn’t have that, so using Tesla to bail out SolarCity – and its shareholders, one of whom just happens to be Elon Musk – then gradually unwinding it was, from their perspective, the logical thing to do.
Musk shouldn’t have put Solar City planning on auto-pilot. He was just too confident that Clinton would win, and keep the lights turned on for him. Smart businesses held cash positions until after the election were over and it became obvious which way the wind was going to blow, ah, if the Business climate was going to be sunny for them. Instead, Musk hurried in and stuck a lot of money where the sun don’t shine.
Do we know how much the Clinton Foundation received?
“Oh we got trouble! Right here in Solar City!”
The hucksters and con artists are always with us…. and their confidence game is best aided and abetted by crony socialism.
Elon is no fool. Now he getting $$$ from the military for satellite launches.