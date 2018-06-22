Forbes: Tesla Green Car Production Circus Distracting From Solar City Woes

/ 2 hours ago June 22, 2018

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As Elon Musk ramps up the hype over whether Tesla will hit its Model 3 production targets, another financial disaster may be unfolding at Tesla’s subsidiary Solar City.

Tesla’s Constant Turmoil Can’t Hide The Fact That SolarCity Is Dying

Jim Collins
JUN 22, 2018 @ 03:07 PM

I am convinced that the financial media will never end its fascination with Tesla and this week has been even more rife with intrigue than most. While the actions of self-proclaimed whistleblower Martin Tripp—including his extraordinary email exchange with CEO Elon Musk—have garnered most of the headlines, there are more relevant news items for investors.  Thursday’s Reuters article has the details of Tesla’s abrupt shutdown of a major part of its SolarCity sales network, and the ending of the company’s partnership with Home Depot had been announced last week in the press release detailing Tesla’s workforce reductions.

As Tesla’s struggles to perform the most basic assembly tasks at its Fremont car plant grab the headlines, the SolarCity news is signaling to the market a reality of which I have been convinced for some time: SolarCity is worthless. So, now the focus has to shift to that transaction, in which the former Tesla Motors paid 11 million shares of its stock to a company that was also chaired by its chairman and CEO and run on a day-to-day basis by his cousin (SolarCity’s former CEO Lyndon Rive.)  The conflicts of interest were so obvious then, and even though most of Tesla’s Board members recused themselves from the SolarCity acquisition process, the simple fact is that Tesla picked up a lemon when they drove SolarCity off the lot.

How would the market perceive such a write-off given that Tesla is contractually obligated to spend $5 billion in capital in the ten years following the completion of the currently-in-construction (also being built by Panasonic) Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo?  I am terrible at predicting Tesla’s share price movements over the short-term, but over the long-term, SolarCity will be a huge drain on the value of a car company that has been massively overvalued for years.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimcollins/2018/06/22/teslas-constant-turmoil-cant-hide-the-fact-that-solarcity-is-dying/

How different things would have been had Hillary Clinton won. Hillary Clinton pledged to install five hundred million solar panels during her presidency. Solar City would likely have been front of the queue to supply those solar panels, and Elon Musk would likely have pocketed billions of dollars of taxpayers cash helping Clinton fulfil her solar pledge.

Perhaps a Clinton victory is what Elon Musk had in mind when he bought out Solar City, and signed binding deals to build those extravagant Gigafactories.

noaaprogrammer

Talk about nose dives, — maybe Tesla should next look at electric planes.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:08 pm
markl

Oh how the mighty have fallen 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:09 pm
J.H.

Nah. They haven’t fallen. They’ve always been bottom feeders living in the muck. It was just the media who told you that they lived in the clouds.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 10:30 pm
Marmocet

The whole reason Tesla bought SolarCity in the first place was because SolarCity was one of Elon Musk’s companies and it was headed straight for bankruptcy. Having one of Elon Musk’s companies go bankrupt would tarnish the Savior’s name, and they couldn’t have that, so using Tesla to bail out SolarCity – and its shareholders, one of whom just happens to be Elon Musk – then gradually unwinding it was, from their perspective, the logical thing to do.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:16 pm
Lokki

Musk shouldn’t have put Solar City planning on auto-pilot. He was just too confident that Clinton would win, and keep the lights turned on for him. Smart businesses held cash positions until after the election were over and it became obvious which way the wind was going to blow, ah, if the Business climate was going to be sunny for them. Instead, Musk hurried in and stuck a lot of money where the sun don’t shine.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:17 pm
Martin Howard Keith Brumby

Do we know how much the Clinton Foundation received?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:19 pm
Roger Knights

Perhaps a Clinton victory is what Elon Musk had in mind when he bought out Solar City, and signed binding deals to build those extravagant Gigafactories.

Illuminating. BTW, to follow daily pro and con articles and news alerts on Tesla (mostly con), go to the Seeking Alpha stock market site here: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TSLA

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:24 pm
J Mac

“Oh we got trouble! Right here in Solar City!”
The hucksters and con artists are always with us…. and their confidence game is best aided and abetted by crony socialism.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 9:32 pm
Richard Hill

Elon is no fool. Now he getting $$$ from the military for satellite launches.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 22, 2018 10:26 pm
