Thirty Years Of Failed Climate Predictions – the video

On June 23 1988, NASA’s James Hansen testified before Congress and made very specific predictions about global warming. In this video I show how he got them exactly backwards, and how scientists and journalists continue to spread baseless misinformation.
Interesting summary video.
Indeed. Tony is low-key, humorous, and thought-provoking in rubbing their noses in their own doodoo. Thanks to both he & Toto, and AW for featuring it.
The thing that is most striking today is the complete lack of progress in Hansen’s, Schmidt’s, Trenberth’s, and Mann’s thinking, and down the line amongst the AGW climateers.
They can’t tie specific events like the 1988 drought and heatwave, or other extremes to CO2, yet they are very successful in giving everyone the impression they have. CO2 has increased since 1988, so why haven’t we had more frequent heatwaves like in 1988?
Hansen failed to understand the 1988 drought and heatwave was driven by the rapid rise of solar cycle 22, following the solar cycle influence, coming after solar minimum driven clearer skies La Nina conditions.
We’ve had somewhat similar conditions this year in May. Blazing hot under high UV index, worsening the growing drought in the SW. CO2 was not required for this to happen. CO2 wasn’t required for the 1920’s and 1930’s droughts and heatwaves either.
Ironically – June 23 also happens to be the anniversary of the day in 2014 when I made my first 100% solar activity prediction here at WUWT, which is described in the link above.
It took me about a year to figure out what the AGW crew hasn’t touched in 30 years, how the sun warms and cools the ocean, causing extreme events and climate change.
Jim Hansen’s main competence is in leading AGW cult followers and the unaware to a false belief – making ole Jimmy boy a false prophet indeed.
The last line of the video sums it up perfectly. It’s nothing to do with facts and all about redistribution of global wealth by controlling world energy policy.
Christina Figeras also openly admitted as much. Sadly that is where we are today.
Now that you have looked at Hansen’s 1988 video have a look at a more recent one to see just how mad this madman is. See if you can spot the circular reasoning in one of his points.
Wow, was so distracted by the spinning about it almost eluded me! Makes me wonder if that Polo shirt is made of hair? And did he leave his sandwich board blazoned with Doom Is Nigh in the green room? Such a depressing way to view life, wonder how he wakes each day to face it.
If you can’t spot the circular reasoning in one of his arguments, then try to answer an easier test question. What 2 concepts did Hansen mixup?
I can’t stomach listening to him and his lies for very long, but he certainly uses every trick in the book to push his propaganda. He is the quintessential liar, and he’s good at it.
According to Hansen, “something else” causes an initial warming. It doesn’t matter what the initial cause is, but C02, which is then released by said warming then kicks in, causing further warming. The Stupid, it burns. CO2, to these freaks, is like a fire-breathing dragon, which, once awakened, becomes a force unto itself. But, even within their own stupid logic, what stops it from becoming runaway? How does it go, sometimes suddenly, into cooling? Crickets.
I only watched a little over three minutes, where Hansen mixed up the concepts of energy and heat — that’s where I stopped watching. It was too painful to proceed, after he said that CO2 absorbs heat.
NOTHING “absorbs” heat. To think otherwise is almost as absurd as saying, “I collected three pounds of work today.” Heat is NOT, in and of itself, a stuff that can be absorbed or “trapped”, just as work is NOT, in and of itself, a stuff that can be collected.
Quire right. No proper physicist would mix up the concepts of heat with energy.
Very good. Go to the head of the CO2 101 class. Now we are all learning something. Heat is not IR. IR is electromagnetic radiation or if you will, light; light that can’t be seen by the human eye. Everything in this universe eventually breaks down into subatomic particles. Heat itself is not a physical commodity. It is only a measure of the excitation or vibration of the molecules that it affects. Einstein’s equation of E =mc^2 only relates to the massive amount of energy contained within each particle of mass in relation to that mass. When something is burned, the chemical reaction produces different elements plus heat. If a carbon source is burned, CO2 is always produced along with heat. That heat eventually escapes to the rest of the universe through outer space. If it was possible to burn up all the non star materiel in the universe, the heat produced would eventually all find its way into the void of space. Because space is infinite, you cannot heat up outer space.
The heat death of the universe happens after both events of everything burning and /or everything decaying. When the heat death of the universe happens, it is NOT because there is less heat. The heat doesnt even disappear when the molecule that it is contained in ; decays into subatomic particles. Before that happens it just gets spread out to more and more of outer space. Outer space is NOT a perfect vacuum. A perfect vacuum is impossible. Because outer space is infinite you have an infinite amount of space absorbing a finite amount of heat. Thus the amount of heat per volume gets smaller and smaller as time goes on and the closer the universe gets to absolute ZERO. Nothing moves at absolute ZERO. However even absolute ZERO is impossible because even after every molecule decays to a subatomic particle, the space will still contain these subatomic particles. The heat even then is still there. Witness the average temperature of outer space is 2K. Even if all of outer space broke down to subatomic particles the average temp would still be a little bit above 0 K. ABSOLUTE ZERO would mean that there is no heat. But we have just demonstrated that the heat does not disappear. It simply gets spread out more and more over an increasing amount of space. Heat never stops moving. It is the lowest entity in the tree of the universe. You cannot go backward from heat. Heat can never be transformed into a materiel object because it is motion not matter. That motion can never be stopped completely. this concept is known as Entropy. Total entropy always increases.
Now back to Hansen and heat.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2010/02/the_hidden_flaw_in_greenhouse.html
The above article shows how Hansen and GISS a division of NASA have screwed up the concept of heat and light. Hansen seems to think they are equal or the same thing. That they ARE NOT can be easily shown by focusing the suns rays (using a lens) on a tiny spot on a leaf. The leaf will start burning producing heat. The earth’s atmosphere is composed of almost 99% O2 and N2 and slightly less than 1% argon. The rest of the atmosphere is trace gases like CO2 which is 410 ppm.
Imagine if you had a container outdoors (size doesnt matter) and put thermometers in there. Suck out all the air so that it is almost a vacuum. Assume that outdoor temp is anywhere from 10 to 30 Celsius (Actual temp doesnt matter). Put the outside air back in so that the pressure is the same. Then suck out all the CO2 and all the H2O. The temp will drop so little that you cannot measure the drop. The heat capacity of O2 and N2 is 4000 times the heat capacity of CO2. It will remain essentially the same temp as outside air. Wait until winter until outside air drops to below freezing. Eventually the container temperature will drop so that it eventually equals the freezing temp outside. So what happened? The remaining O2 N2 and argon radiated IR to the walls of the container which radiated it to the outside. Just like a thermos bottle does. Everything contains heat and everything radiates IR. The O2 N2 and argon is why the container’s temperature was the same as the outside. So the O2 N2 and argon lost enough heat until the temperatures inside and outside were the same. So that means that the O2 N2 and argon were holding more than 4000 times the heat that CO2 does. That means that O2 N2 and argon are also greenhouse gases. The only difference is that they do not absorb IR like CO2 and H2O do. But they do absorb other forms of electromagnetic radiation (the short wavelengths) . If they didnt do that they couldnt contain any heat within their molecules and they would be at absolute ZERO. So the physics is all wrong within the computer models. Sure CO2 contains a little heat and absorbs a little IR but again I repeat. The heat capacity of O2 and N2 is 4000 times the heat capacity of CO2.
I contend that any heat increase since 1950 is because the world’s population has tripled and the world’s energy usage has increased 5 fold.
Fine Robert and Alan T, but how would YOU describe to a lay audience what CO2 does that delays exit of LWIR to space? Surely you can find enough wrong with the CAGW spiel that you dont get hung up on the minutae of the arguments. Teaching my grandson chemistry Im guilty of using Bohr’s simple structure of the atom to show how Na and Cl join to form table salt. I do tell him it is a very simplified stucture.
He’s a good speaker, no question. He puts ideas simply and in a sequence that the listener can easily follow, but oh, my, the errors in fact and argument are almost too many to list.
To this observer, the biggie is when he talks about temperature increase at the end of a glacial period preceding the rise in atmospheric CO2. He says that a change in solar input causes a bit of warming and icecap melting (correctly, or maybe it’s a drop in albedo caused by dust on the ice – thanks Javier), and then says (correctly) that warmer oceans discharge CO2, and then he goes on to describe a classic runaway spiral “more CO2 => more warming => more CO2 => more warming => more CO2 …….. ad infinitum”
Carefully omitting to note that the increase in atmospheric CO2 and increase in global temperature both stop, quite suddenly when deglaciation is complete. What is supposed to have caused that sudden halt in an unstoppable death spiral?
In my opinion, that is the Achilles heel of the whole alarmist movement: the assertion that increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are both a response to warming and a cause of warming. I first saw this assertion clearly articulated in exactly those words by Steven Mosher in a comment here at WUWT, and it hit me that he was describing an inherently unstable situation. A world in which there could never be even the possibility of a stable climate.
If it were true, the “stable” climate that Hansen wants to preserve is no more stable than a pencil standing in its point. Because of the huge heat capacity of the oceans, the analogy is more like a pencil standing on its point in a bowl of molasses. It must fall over in time, and nothing can stop it.
Perhaps climate science will come up with a counter-argument to this objection. They did that when they finally had no choice but to acknowledge that there is natural climate variation, and they brought it into their world view. They even use it to explain why warming projected by models is less than observed (“it’s a period of natural cooling, and guess what? -we predicted it”).
The alarmist movement is entirely based on the theory that increased CO2 causes global warming, whose effects will be catastrophic. But it’s not a real theory because it changes every time it encounters evidence it can’t explain. It’s more like a very good, fast-talking confidence trickster than a scientific theory. Or a virus that mutates when its victims start to build up resistance. Because it’s infected so many, you could say it’s a….
Ya know, if it wasn’t for baseless misinformation they would have no information at all. It is sad that these people are so desperate for calamity and misery to be visited upon people that they are absolutely blind to reality. The planet Earth is such a wondrous miracle, and all they can do is doomcry and attempt to terrify children and the easily duped with their apocalyptic stupidity, all the while living lives of luxury consuming as much energy, in all its forms, as they can. Hypocrites.
One of Tony’s most entertaining recent youtube videos is “How Did We Survive The 1970s?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qxQ7Bw7wbw
By the end, and the last “But they were just getting started…”, I was almost in tears of laughter.
Nick’s going to come along in a minute…and tell everyone that Hansen’s predictions were right…
….without realizing how that’s impossible
Hansen sez “I don’t want to be right”.
“The right way to call somebody an asshole is behind their back.”
Jerry Seinfeld
After this much time…it’s impossible that Hansen doesn’t know
…yet, he’s doubled down on it
fit’s my definition to a T
How is it possible that Hansen just keeps getting better looking every day?
As well as supporting nuclear power, I’ve always said that Hansen does at least sport a good looking hat.
So he’s only about 97% wrong.
It’s that Amish attire with Homer Simpson outlook and wit. He should ditch the watch, however.
Tony Heller has been all over Dr. James Hansen in the last week, with SIX blog posts, showing in various ways the many prediction failures Dr. Hansen made.
I can’t open Tony’s blog any more….for some reason, when he posts his pictures…they lock up my computer…..so I had to stop reading it
Tony is a national treasure.
Just finished a post on this topic:
It is Hard To Overstate Just How Wrong Jim Hansen’s Predictions Have Been
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/06/23/it-is-hard-to-overstate-just-how-wrong-jim-hansens-predictions-have-been/
https://ourfiniteworld.com/
All of the temperature increase in the last 68 years can be explained by the increase in population of 2.5 billion in 1950 to 7.6 billion today.
Everyone has to cook and everybody in northern climates has to heat their homes in winter. Plus there is more air travel more transportation of every kind more burning of forests more of everything. Since 1950 world energy use is now 5 times what it was . All of that energy except solar, geothermal, nuclear, wind and hydro has been because of burning things. Of the total energy use ; 80% of it is because of fossil fuels which have to be burnt to create energy with most of the energy being lost as heat. That heat has to show up in the thermometer measurements. It just doesnt magically disappear into space immediately. I am astonished that no one else has put forward this explanation.
No. The only thing it can do is skew temperature records, along with UHI. Man’s puny additions of heat are miniscule, compared to the sun and oceans.
Yes, only the records are impacted significantly via localized heating and UHI.
I am astonished that no one else has put forward this explanation.
Don’t be astonished, it’s simply because your “explanation” is plain wrong.
Do the maths, it’s simple enough to find out why. The result is short of a factor 100 or so.
Does contribute to urban heat island effect, though, i.e. changes climate locally in densely inhabited cities or regions but no sizable effect on global temperature.
By your logic, the Laurentide Ice Sheet melted 10,000-20,000 year ago because cave men burned wood?
Questions: 1) Was it a bad thing that the Laurentide Ice Sheet melted? 2) Did mankind have anything to do with its melting? My answers would be: 1) No, it’s hard to barbecue in your Chicago backyard under a mile of ice. 2) No, it melted on its own; even the 13,000 feet of ice over what is now the Quebec, Canada area melted all on its own. from where did the heat that melted all that ice come. We didn’t produce it. Maybe Fred and Wilma had too many children.
A Neanderthal named Grunk may have predicted it.
Al Grunk. You’re killing me! 🙂
We need to know two things:
1 – How much solar energy arrives?
2 – How much energy do humans consume?
First we calculate the area of a disk the size of the Earth. The radius is approximately 10,000 km. The disk’s area is approximately pi x 10000^2 = 3e8 square km. This is 3e14 square meters.
The energy flux hitting our disk would be around 1000 watts per square meter. Thus the energy flux hitting a disk the size of the Earth would be 3e17 watts.
The total energy hitting the Earth in a year would be 365 x 24 x 3e17 = 2.6e21 watt hours per year.
According to Wikipedia the world’s energy consumption in 2015 was 168,519 Terawatt hours. Tera means trillion, ie. 1e12. That’s 1.7e17 watt hours.
The ratio of anthropogenic to solar energy is 1.7e12 / 2.6e21 = 1/15000
In other words, the human consumption of energy isn’t even a rounding error in the total budget.
Thanks for sharing that interesting video!
Doubling down is exactly what these characters do. “Alinsky’s Rules” is on every neomarxbrother’s bookshelf.
https://www.steelonsteel.com/saul-alinskys-12-rules-for-radicals/
Scroll down for the rules. You will recognize pretty well all the tactics you see from trolls, clisci types, lefty elites…
James Hansen is a good example of a scientist who has gone wrong, climbing aboard a bandwagon and abandoning all scientific principles. Normally, the scientific process would have quickly weeded him out, but by then (1988) politics were in full play. In the annals of science, and of history, his name will go down as one who trashed science for personal gain (fame, glory, and a career). He, along with others, such as Mann, will be vilified as those who chose personal glory and career over science and truth, to the great detriment of humanity.
A truly evil person.
Indeed. And as all evil-doers do, pretending to only be doing good for humanity. “Think of the children” (or grandchildren) is their refrain. If only they were.
I like the screenshot from the NY Times – the other top story was about how immigration laws were failing to stop a flood of illegal immigrants from Mexico.
I noticed that also. No one really has any intention of fixing it.
I don’t live in Washington D.C. but I just checked the Washington Post for the local weather. 78F right now. Record high in 1988 – 98F. Tornado outbreak in 1944 – 150 fatalities. Climate changes. Weather changes a lot!
Greenhouse warming does not add energy to the earth system. Therefore there is no additional energy to power increased storm number or intensity. The radiation ‘blanket’ would simply try to reduce radiation power to space. Increase in temperature will restore the radiation power to space via increased radiation by the water molecules in the atmosphere. Total radiation is a constant value so far as a CO2 blanket is concerned. Any increase in power received must come from the sun, not from any increase in a greenhouse blanket.
If only Tony weren’t such a A hole, he would probably have triple the following. Then there’s his nazi like censoring of his blog comments. Don’t dare point out that his vomit inducing gif’s aren’t helping. Else your voice will disappear and you’ll be sent off to the comment review interment camp. He does good work and I do still subscribe to his youtube channel. But I’ve long since deleted his “constantly open and checked browser tab” (like the one I keep open for here).