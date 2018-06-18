“What If India And China Used Natural Gas And Oil Like The U.S.?”… What a wonderful world it would be!

Guest salivating by David Middleton, petroleum geologist
From Forbes…
JUN 17, 2018
What If India And China Used Natural Gas And Oil Like The U.S.?
Jude Clemente , CONTRIBUTOR
BP’s just released Statistical Review of World Energy 2018 has got my wheels turning. The first thing you should know is that global energy consumption has essentially just begun: around 85% of the global population – 6 in every 7 humans – still lives in developing nations. They don’t live in rich cities, like San Francisco, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, London, or Tokyo; they live in poorer ones, like Mumbai, Lagos, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Calcutta, and Karachi. This is where the future energy action is man: at least 90% of future demand will be in nations that are currently not developed. We rich, “all the energy that we want at our fingertips” Westerners still aren’t grasping a sad and cold reality: most of the world is poor and energy deprived.
Given that economic growth, especially in the still developing nations where energy demand structures are still immature, is directly tied to more energy usage. So, this has got me thinking about the future energy demands of the world, which of course naturally focuses on the most most critical giants, India and China. These two coal-based titans have really just started to consume natural gas and oil. For the first graphic, don’t forget that “wealth is health.”
[…]
Natural gas and oil supply 60- 65% of the energy used in the world’s richest nations. India and China have 37% of the world’s population but consume just 9% of the world’s natural gas and 17% of the oil. So it becomes very apparent: latent gas and oil demand in India and China is immense.
So now the punch line. How much natural gas and oil will the future world need? Surely a lot more, but what if Indians and Chinese were to consume natural gas and oil like we rich Americans do? International energy markets would quake. Even using half of what we use would cause the gas and oil markets to explode.
The final graphic demonstrates why U.S. oil and gas exporters, as well as the others in the world, are salivating at the opportunity that lies ahead.
[…]
[…]
When considering how even in rich, developed Europe, where incremental demand was tiny, the Kyoto protocol to drastically curtail fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions was a complete failure, and then considering the huge incremental energy needs of the poor countries that signed the latest climate agreement back in December 2015, is it any wonder: “The global Paris climate failure.”
After how rich, healthy, and long living, India and China have watched us oil and gas devouring Westerners become, can you really blame them for wanting to use more? But, somebody else summed up my “hey you can’t use the energy that I use” frustration much better. The headline of the decade: “Should climate scientists fly?”
If Red China and India used oil & natural gas like Americans, we’d know pretty quickly how close the world is to Peak Oil and Peak Natural Gas.
It’s nice to dream big! Note what a huge difference it would make if the UK, France and Germany kicked to oil habit (of course that was a sarcastic remark, that’s why I made it.)
What’s more likely by 2040? A 150% increase in crude oil and 177% increase in natural gas production or a 2,898% increase in lithium, 1,928% increase in cobalt, 655% increase in rare earths and a 524% increase in graphite production?
What if America was some backward shithole like China and India?
….just asking
You calling China a shithole?. They have 45% of the worlds skyscrapers. If you are referring to their lack of freedom and pollution then I agree with you
The world’s plants are salivating at the prospect.
It’s not a “what if ?”. It is a “when ?”, and at current rate it will be in ~20 years
@paqyfelyc- I think 20 years is too optimistic because the big fields have been in production for a long time now and like Mexico and Saudi they are running on empty.
.
.
There have been fewer new field’s discovered each year because the majors cut way back on exploration in the fourth quarter of 2013. We have not been replacing the oil used each year with a new field at least that big.
.
.
I would predict that the production of oil will be down by 70% at the end of 2022.
.
.
Sandy,
Minister of Future
Damn… I’ll never be able to retire!
Hi Dave. Thanks For highlighting the energy consumption and production problem. I believe going forward it will be a zero-sum game. As the underdeveloped countries try to grow they will take energy from the Big Ten.
.
.
Actually, the decline of civilization began in 1960 with the widespread use of the electric can opener. Long before flying Greenies, heh.
.
.
Mexico, a.k.a. Gangland, was the seventh-largest oil producer in the world as of 2006, producing 3.71 million barrels per day of petroleum products, of which 3.25 million barrels per day was crude oil.
.
Mexican oil production has started to decline rapidly. The U.S. Energy Information Administration had estimated that Mexican production of petroleum products would decline to 3.52 million barrels per day in 2007 and 3.32 million barrels per day in 2008.
.
Mexican crude oil production fell in 2007, and was below 3.0 million barrels per day by the start of 2008. In mid-2008, Pemex said that it would try to keep crude oil production above 2.8 million barrels per day for the rest of the year. Mexican authorities expected the decline to continue in future, and were pessimistic that it could be raised back to previous levels even with foreign investment.
.
Most of Mexico’s production decline involves one enormous oil field in the Gulf of Mexico. From 1979 to 2007, Mexico produced most of its oil from the supergiant Cantarell Field, which used to be the second-biggest oil field in the world by production.
.
Because of falling production, in 1997 Pemex started a massive nitrogen injection project to maintain oil flow, which now consumes half the nitrogen produced in the world.
.
As a result of nitrogen injection, production at Cantarell rose from 1.1 million barrels per day in 1996 to a peak of 2.1 million barrels per day in 2004.
.
*However, during 2006 Cantarell’s output fell 25% from 2.0 million barrels per day in January to 1.5 million barrels per day in December, with the decline continuing through 2007.
.
.
So … Mexico has been running on fumes for 10 yrs. Just like the Saudi. Notice the lack of promotion for their $5000 Bn IPO? They wouldnt let any experts audit, heh. The barn’s empty, hahahaha.
.
.
Sandy,
Minister of Future
We will never run out of oil. Peak oil is bullshit. We have enough reserves for 50 years. If the reserves get drawn down the price goes up we then use less and explore and FIND more. That cycle has been going on for 100 years and will never stop.
If we started using natural gas like there’s no tomorrow, it would become economic to run freighters to Titan where there are oceans of the stuff.
Technically we could do this now – but there is no economic justification. Gas demand would provide this…
The plants are going to love this. mmmmmmmmmmmmmm much more CO2 into the atmosphere hopefully and more photosynthesis going on. The downer is that no matter how much CO2 we humans add, the oceans always find a way to take it out of the atmosphere. But in any case the more CO2 emitted the better. We need more CO2 NOT less. The alarmists have it completely backwards.