Spencer on Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapses, Nobel Prizes, and the Psychology of Catastrophism

Last week I had the privilege of being invited to present a talk at a small conference of world experts in a variety of disciplines.
The venue was spectacular, on the French Riviera, and we had an entire late-1800’s hotel to ourselves, right on the Mediterranean. For me, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I had the feeling that the organizers wanted the event to have a low profile, and so I won’t mention names.
I had about 12 minutes to lay out the case for climate skepticism. My talk was generally well-received and led to many follow-up discussions over the following days.
One of the attendees was an elderly particle physicist who was also a Nobel Prize winner. During Q&A, he mentioned how he had been teaching a climate class at his university for several years, and that he thought my skepticism was unwarranted.
He was convinced that the Antarctic ice sheet was headed for collapse and we would have to deal with a 30 m rise in sea level as a result.
What was more than a little disturbing was that he openly declared that climate policy would not be able to move forward like it needs to until old skeptics like me die out.
Part of my talk was about the fact that credentialed and published skeptical climate researchers are indeed slowly dying out, with an average age of around 70 now, and that governmental bias in climate funding will basically kill off skeptical research if things don’t change.
I approached him afterward and politely said I didn’t think either one of us was going to change our minds and hoped we could just enjoy the nice dinner that was planned for us. He politely smiled and agreed to that.
I guess what was interesting to me is that the “belief” (his word) in catastrophic climate change, like religion, exists at all education levels. One also can’t help but notice how Nobel Prize winners tend to also be experts in all disciplines after they win their prize. Stephen Hawking comes to mind.
The whole experience was quite fascinating.
Read more at Dr. Roy Spencer’s website
Hawking was never awarded a Nobel Prize, for the good reason that his work didn’t merit one.
We actually dont have proof that black holes exist. I am now doubting the whole theory. As well as the big bang theory and along with that the cosmic background radiation, dark energy, dark matter, and gravitational waves. I now think all of this is bogus and astronomy and cosmologists should just start over. The clue to all this was when they started to take string theory seriously. The key fact about string theory was that it was impossible to test. Anything that is impossible to test doesnt exist.
Black holes and gravitational waves have been detected.
The LIGO team was awarded a Physics Nobel last year for their observations confirming the predictions of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.
Dr. Spencer might have told the physicist that before he dies, Nature will probably already have yet again shown CACA to be BS.
You may have simply asked at what point in his career he decided to abandon science in pursuit of religion?
Abandon skepticism? What sort of scientist does that?
Too bad Nobel Laureate Ivar Giaever apparently wasn’t there.
Mass movements like environmentalism become indistinguishable from religion.
Dr. Spencer’s website seems to be under assault. I am getting a “can’t be found”
error.
I was able to access Dr Spencer’s site at 12:48 pm EDT, no issues.
One of the pieces of evidence that exposes the flim-flam of climate change is how these conferences which could be held in a banquet room of any Marriott type hotel in any big city get scheduled in “The venue was spectacular, on the French Riviera, and we had an entire late-1800’s hotel to ourselves, right on the Mediterranean.” As pointed out this is truly a religion and its College of Cardinals aka “small conference of world experts in a variety of disciplines.” are its Church leaders. Nobody does indoctrination and brainwashing better than faith based religion. The, problem this modern day Climate Religion has with the old geezers it that they got their education when logic and reasoning were still prerequisites undergraduate courses.
“One also can’t help but notice how Nobel Prize winners tend to also be experts in all disciplines after they win their prize.” In many cases they aren’t even real “experts” in their own field. The prizes are awarded for sometimes limited research and often for political reasons. Paul Krugman comes to mind.
True of the Peace Prize. The Economics award isn’t a real Nobel. Krugman got it because three Scandinavian socialists agreed with him.
Minor edit required for clarity. The first person narrative is Dr Spenser’s correct? The article is attributed to A.W. A subhead indicating guest content would have saved me a bit of confusion.