by James Delingpole
Why is it that so many prominent environmental campaigners turn out to be such scumbags, sleazebags, hypocrites or frauds?
The latest to be exposed is, of course, New York’s ex-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
When Schneiderman wasn’t busy – allegedly – “choking, beating and threatening” women, he was busy bullying the people he calls “climate deniers”.
Here he is on a video in 2014 declaring that “climate deniers have no place in public life.”
He was also one of the lead instigators of a scheme by liberal Attorneys General to use lawfare to harass fossil fuel companies such as Peabody Energy and Exxon Mobil. In 2016, he hosted 16 fellow Democrat AGs and former Vice President Al Gore to launch a coalition called AGs United for Clean Power.
“With gridlock and dysfunction gripping Washington, it is up to the states to lead on the generation-defining issue of climate change. We stand ready to defend the next president’s climate change agenda, and vow to fight any efforts to roll-back the meaningful progress we’ve made over the past eight years,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Our offices are seriously examining the potential of working together on high-impact, state-level initiatives, such as investigations into whether fossil fuel companies have misled investors about how climate change impacts their investments and business decisions.”
My, how the wheel of fortune has turned since!
Schneiderman’s departure from the scene represents a major blow for the Climate Industrial Complex and its efforts to undermine the Trump administration’s environmental and energy reforms. The jubilation among skeptics has been unconfined, as E & E News reports:
“A lot of climate skeptics are smiling at his downfall because he was an out-of-control, really wacky guy who held a lot of power,” said Marc Morano, who runs the blog Climate Depot.
Morano and his allies have been especially disdainful of the legal attempts Schneiderman led to hold Exxon Mobil Corp. and other oil companies accountable for global warming, calling him “the ultimate shakedown artist.”
“Let’s take a moment to pause and take a look at the strategy of blaming energy companies for bad weather,” Morano said. He added that Schneiderman’s resignation and quick disappearance from the public scene will force climate activists to reconsider their approach.
“He was the lightning rod,” he said. “He was the instigator. It definitely limits the movement when you take out the lead guy.”
Yup. But we still haven’t answered the question: why is it that so many prominent environmental campaigners turn out to be such reptiles?
Let me give you a few more examples:
Al Gore and the Portland massage therapist (one of several victims, allegedly, of his tentacular groping…)
Rajendra Pachauri, former head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, exposed as a serial sex pest.
David Suzuki – Canada’s most feted eco-campaigner who just happens to be a dick who is extremely rude and – see also Gore – an appalling hypocrite:
Suzuki, who did not return calls to respond, spends a lot of time hectoring others about over-population (but he has five children), reducing our carbon footprint (he has a jet-set lifestyle of the rich and famous), living smaller (he owns four houses in B.C. and an apartment in Port Douglas, Australia) and much else besides.
Journalist Licia Corbella: David Suzuki told me to ‘F-off’, but his hypocrisy gives the finger to his message
‘Suzuki is fond of flying all over the planet to deliver his $30,000 to $50,000 speeches, while hypocritically imploring others to stay close to home.’
Michael Mann – creator of that discredited artifact the Hockey Stick – who apart from being a hypersensitive and hyper-litigious bully likes to claim, falsely, that he won the Nobel Prize.
etc.
This is only a hypothesis – though it’s a lot more plausible, I think, than man-made global warming theory – but I think it might have to do with the well-observed phenomenon that unpleasant people are attracted to environmental causes in order to greenwash their image.
They’re a bit like sinners who in the past tried to expunge themselves of their earthly vices by engaging in particularly bracing acts of religious devotion.
Championing green causes is the modern equivalent of donning a hair shirt, or going on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, or renouncing society altogether and living on top of a rock in the desert.
The difference is, of course, that there is no personal cost, no suffering involved. You just parade all your green virtue and, hey presto, it magicks away all your vices without any of the trouble of forcing yourself to become a better person.
This isn’t just true of green virtue-signaling, by the way. It’s true of people who espouse liberal politics generally.
Greens and liberals are always looking for dirt in the lives of leading conservatives. The psychological term for this is “Projection.”
Full story at Breitbart
In other news:
Fate Of Schneiderman’s Climate Fight Could Hinge On NY’s Conservative Senate
11 thoughts on “Why is it that so many prominent environmental campaigners turn out to be such scumbags, sleazebags, hypocrites or frauds?”
He is absolutely right.
Of course he is right, but who do you hold up as an icon of virtue? DJT? Don’t make me laugh.
Depends on what you mean by “icon of virtue”? There’s no such thing as a perfect person. The question is how imperfect one is allowed to be. Trump had few if any complaints before he was elected, so it’s fairly safe to assume that the hatred and complaints are not about his behavior, but the fact that he beat Hillary.
What is an “icon of virtue”? Are they like unicorns—pure fantasy?
Great article James. Sadly it is too true!
Good old Dellers – always get’s to the heart of the matter.
“Moral” crusaders often turn out to be rather reprehensible people.The example that comes to mind was Charles Keating, a prominent anti-pornography activist who was later convicted of fraud in the Lincoln Savings and Loan case.
A very interesting question. I’ve thought about a variation of it from time to time . . . People who set themselves up as highly principled, as do gooders, people whose mission in life is apparently to serve others, seem often to get themselves embroiled in sex and other scandals to a noticeable degree. . . They often come across as genuinely intent on doing good and may get themselves into the public glare more as a result, and that might create a false impression that they’re more inclined to derail themselves than folks from the right of the political spectrum, who make no bones about being out to further their own interests and who get less media attention (yeah, yeah, I’m digging out my flak jacket as I type!). .. . Or . .
Or, it might just be, which is what I suspect, that trying to do good (and frequently failing because they can’t resist temptation) is simply compensatory behaviour; a kinda pursuit of redemption, which they seek because of either awareness of their inclinations, or some subconscious mechanism is at work to balance their scandalous proclivities with something saintly. I’m not saying that all do-gooders are potential sex criminals, but I think there’s something to the compensatory behaviour idea . . .
Schneiderman
Schneiderman
Just another rat-faced man
Wears eye liner
As a tell
Role plays slavery
In his cell
Look out! Here comes that Schneiderman
Webs of lies
Any size
Beats the girls
Till they cries
Look out! Here comes that Schneiderman
His AG crew
Framed #ExxonKnew
Thought they’d apply
The money screw
Look out! Here comes that Schneiderman
Ah, the pains of climate virtue signalling….
What’s happening now is that a lot of jerks (and I suspect, some innocent folks) are being held to account. It’s going way overboard and people’s lives are being ruined over things that aren’t illegal.
I’m beginning to think that social media are ruining America. link We’re quickly going back to the days of lynch mobs and witch burnings.
I think it has to do with “Hero Complex” issues. I suspect that most of these guys were real losers in high school, college, and elsewhere. I mean, look at McKibbles, or anyone that gets arrested for greenpeas antics, would you really want them trap-blocking for you on delayed handoff up the B gap? I think not, I think I’d rather have Pompeo or Brett Baier or the Trumpster cut-blocking that linebacker