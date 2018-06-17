Spectacular flyover video of Kilauea eruption shows massive devastation

Aerial Survey of River of Lava as it Flows Down Valley in Hawaii

Footage from an Hawaii Army National Guard survey of the Kilauea eruption. Starting with fissure eight, that has developed a sizable cone around it and is sending channelized lava down to Kapoho. The lava river is at this time well over 100 foot across a moves quickly. (U.S. AIR National Guard video by Tech. Sgt Andrew Jackson) Source: USDOD

Earlier this week, USGS did a flyover:

A helicopter overflight video of the lower East Rift Zone on June 14, 2018, around 6:00 AM, shows lava fountaining at fissure 8 feeding channelized lava flows that flow into the ocean. Lava is still flowing out of fissure 8 unabated and the channel is full. At the start of the video, standing waves in the lava channel can be seen near the vent exit.

The channel appears crust-free from vent to the bend around Kapoho Crater. A surface crust forms over the channel as it spreads out during its approach to the ocean. The overflight along the ocean entry is from north to south along the coastline. The ocean entry is active along the whole length – approximately 1 mile. Small litoral explosions are occurring and there are several plumes of laze.

