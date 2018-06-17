Spectacular flyover video of Kilauea eruption shows massive devastation

Aerial Survey of River of Lava as it Flows Down Valley in Hawaii
Footage from an Hawaii Army National Guard survey of the Kilauea eruption. Starting with fissure eight, that has developed a sizable cone around it and is sending channelized lava down to Kapoho. The lava river is at this time well over 100 foot across a moves quickly. (U.S. AIR National Guard video by Tech. Sgt Andrew Jackson) Source: USDOD
Earlier this week, USGS did a flyover:
A helicopter overflight video of the lower East Rift Zone on June 14, 2018, around 6:00 AM, shows lava fountaining at fissure 8 feeding channelized lava flows that flow into the ocean. Lava is still flowing out of fissure 8 unabated and the channel is full. At the start of the video, standing waves in the lava channel can be seen near the vent exit.
The channel appears crust-free from vent to the bend around Kapoho Crater. A surface crust forms over the channel as it spreads out during its approach to the ocean. The overflight along the ocean entry is from north to south along the coastline. The ocean entry is active along the whole length – approximately 1 mile. Small litoral explosions are occurring and there are several plumes of laze.
Been watching the events on Hawaii for days, amazing. Tough for those in the path of this.
It’s worse than we thought …. localized global warming has broken out
Please watch your language. ‘Localized global’ is an expression that just might catch on with the CAGW crowd.
In that first video, it almost looks as though there’s a humpback playing in the steaming water. (about 1 minute before the video ends)…
If you live on an active volcanic area in Hawaii, occasionally you’ll get a front row seat of how the islands were, and are, being formed.
movie is great…but it doesn’t give you the perspective of how close to people it really is
..or how fast it’s really moving
lots of new real estate being created there.
Hawaii has been our fastest growing state for decades. I don’t mean the population, I mean the STATE!
Sucks if you live right next to it, but this IS how that entire chain of islands was formed. There’s no point whatsoever in taking the weather and geologic phenomena personally; it’s not ABOUT us, it’s just the Earth doing what it does . . . maybe the AGW doom cult will figure this out someday, too.
It’s God’s wrath for us evil sinners emitting CO2. Repent! /
Wait for it… wait for it…!!!
And here it is…
“shows massive devastation” ? I see creation. Without this there would be no Hawaii.
Shiva in action? Perhaps those Hindus have the correct idea.
Some 600-700 homes have been destroyed, nearly all of them when the flow reached the Kapoho area. The destruction doesn’t show up on video well as the house foundations are covered with lava and the lake in the Green Mountain crater boiled away in 2.5 hours.
There is no estimate when the eruption will stop (or even let up!), The island may wind up with a lot of new land by then.
Awe inspiring displays…. superlative descriptors are insufficient to adequately evoke the volcanic forces on display! A Terrible Beauty….
Anyone besides me wonder if this has anything to do with the Earth’s magnetic poles wanting to swap ends?
That is a very informative video. Thanks for providing it.
I’m waiting to see what happens in the East African rift zone. Once the rupture starts, cain’t nothing stop it.
Happy Fathers Day to any Dads out there in the internet.
There are geologist that comment here that can better explain it. The Earth has been cooling since it was created but the rate of cooling is not constant. While I don’t believe Hawaii is over a tectonic plate but a “hot spot”. Tectonic plates do not slide continuously but in fits and starts. If I remember correctly there is another growing “island” over the hot spot under the sea to the east or southeast of the Big Island that ultimately will be the next island in the chain. If you look at a good undersea map the line of seamounts Hawaii is on stretches all the way to the Aleutians. The seamounts in the chain are fished by longliners and sablefish (black cod) trappers.
Thanks, Edwin. I was just wondering how much “stirring the pot” might be associated with the magnetic poles swapping positions.
We’ve had volcanoes since the earth was young.
Indeed we have, which makes this all the more spectacular.
I’m guessing, but I think this “hot spot” may not die back and cool off for a long while. I know the islands are quite different from Iceland, which is slowly moving apart, but there is a dirth of real information about how much magma can come out of one of these hot spot volcanoes.
Erta Ale, for example, sits on a rift zone and has gone from mostly noise and lava lake in 2005 to a full blown full caldera spillover, and I do not think it will be long before it becomes a fountain eruption like Kilauea.
The river of lava stays red hot and fluid over several miles and over a considerable time interval I am surprised that it does not freeze sooner. any thoughts anyone?
It is similar to molten glass, which maintains its heat similarly. The immediate surface will tend to freeze (relatively speaking), but that acts as an insulator, allowing the hotter, more liquid material to flow freely underneath.
The lava is a tremendous thermal mass and a tremendous rate of flow.
If it were a lesser flow, the surface would have a chance to form a crust from the sides of the channel and across the flow, forming a lava tube. There’s so much lava here that a crust can’t form until it gets closer to the ocean where it spreads out.
This is typical of shield volcanoes with low-viscosity basaltic lava. It forms a flat, shield-like mountain rather than a cone. It is also the reason that the Hawaiian islands are so much larger than “normal” volcanic islands.
Current evidence that “Creation” was not an event. it is a PROCESS!
Oh. Earthquake magnitudes.
The vent-to-sea video is useful only for the flyover along the coast to show how wide the lava delta is. There’s a real vent-to-sea (all six miles) from a lower altitude. I think it’s on my FB page, hang on….
Yeah, here it is. Seven minutes to fly the six miles to the coast and then the mile along the coast. The wind was blowing parallel to the coast and all the steam and laze (lava + haze and hydrochloric acid and glassy shards) block the view, so Anthony’s video is better along the coast.
Also, I suspect most of the hot lava is reaching the water well below the sea surface, so the steam is condensing before it gets to the surface so there’s less steam along the coast than in my link here. There may be more lava flowing now than on the 7th!
David Middleton – does my suggestion make sense?
My FB description:
This is from Thursday AM [June 7th) and shows the entire length of the active lava flow of the Kilauea eruption from the source, fissure 8 in Leilani Estates, to the ocean. Six miles long, IIRC.
And the world was torn asunder, as the earth was born anew.
Popped into my head when I watch this.
Mother nature is truly beautiful in her power.
Putting things in perspective (as of 6/16/18)
The size of the big island of Hawaii is 4,008 square miles. It is bigger than all of the other islands combined and bigger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.
The lava flow from the current Kilauea volcano eruption covers 9.2 square miles or .23% of the big island. It flows downhill to the sea on the lightly populated southeast part of the big island. The volcano has been active and erupting for over 20 years.
The 416 wildfire in southern Colorado near Durango is at 51.6 square miles, over 5 times the size of the lava flow. Colorado is 104,185 square miles, so the fire covers .05% of the state. The fire started on June 1.
