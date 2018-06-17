TOTAL FAILURE of the climate crusade: Coal power has the same energy share it had 20 years ago

A couple of days ago, we noted that this year’s edition of BP’s annual Statistical Review of World Energy report on global energy use is out, and it contains one of the most telling charts about the failure of the climate crusade’s “war on coal” ever presented.
Most of the lamestream media coverage has focused on this particular chart from the BP report, which shows coal having a small uptick in 2017 after several years of decline. Doesn’t look like much, does it? Just a blip. Nothing for the enviro-faithful to worry about, the net trend is still down, right? They are blaming president Trump for it.
But, despite Trump’s focus on putting coal miners back to work during his presidency, that really doesn’t figure in much for the rest of the world.
Here is the real kick in the pants for environmentalists from the BP report:
Coal has the same share of global power generation it had 20 years ago
In 1997, coal power had a 38 percent share of global power generation.
And….in 2017, despite billions being thrown at renewable energy, it still had a 38 percent share of global power generation.
The idea that Al Gore, Bill McKibben, and their army of trained flying monkeys hell bent on stamping out coal use have made a difference in the past 20 years of climate crusading just went up in smoke. But, get this, their buddy, George Soros, has invested millions in coal, according to the Guardian.
Old “weepy Bill” is gonna need more tissues.
Meanwhile, in the USA, greenhouse gas production drops for the third straight year,
UPDATE: WUWT Author David Middleton adds this graph in comments, noting that CO2 emissions from coal use have risen sharply.
That’s why the planet is greening.
Take a graph, focus in, increase the scale of the axees, and BOOM, it says what you want it to!
The graph shows the same relationship at any scale.
LOL! Total failure on the part of MattS. 38% in 1997 is still the same as 38% in 2017, no scaling will change that.
I’d think MattS was suggesting you clip the graph 2013-mid2016 and so show continuous decline in coal and surging non fossil
Yes, I think you’re right.
The only graph that has undergone a dramatic change is that of WUWT-appearing trolls in recent days. Apparently, there was again fresh money from Soros after he flew out of Hungary. He probably spared that on his Internet troll army.
However, he should have paid more attention to the intelligence of his soldiers.
In addition, it’s 38% of a bigger pie, meaning an absolute increase. Focus in on that MattS!
” 38% in 1997 is still the same as 38% in 2017,”
I don’t think so…..The percentage may have stayed the same..
But production has greatly increased
It’s the same percentage….but now it’s a percentage of a much bigger number
Ratios are too hard for lefties to understand.
That’s due to the fact that ratios involve context.
They can’t handle more than one number at a time.
Which is also why they are dead set against using context to examine numbers.
They have trouble with fractions,
lefties understand percentages, …… as long as it is always 97%.
They probably don’t realize that a percentage is also a ratio.
That is generally true. We’ve observed it many times.
The other thing you have to watch is what’s being graphed. The graph shown above shows coal as a percent of total power. If you look at the actual consumption of coal, it has more than doubled since 1980. link
World energy consumption has been increasing steadily in recent decades. link Even if the percent contribution of coal were to decrease, the amount of coal (in tons) could increase.
Anyway, your point is well taken. You always have to be aware of what’s being graphed and how the graph is presented. WUWT
It is against the rules to ask a liberal arts major to do math.
“Anyone who cannot cope with mathematics is not fully human. At best, he is a tolerable subhuman who has learned to wear his shoes, bathe, and not make messes in the house.” Robert A. Heinlein
MattS,
Then what is your level of outrage over the abuse of graphs to deceive people about temperature and SLR?
“Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, to have approached global warming as if it is real means energy conservation, so we will be doing the right thing anyway in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” – Sen. Tim Wirth
You’ve been watching NPR again, haven’t you.
Oil and gas has increased, but non-fossil has reduced, presumably due to proportionally less nuclear. Intermittent ruinables have done very little, except to drive up energy costs. The only renewable that is any use is hydroelectricity.
Wind doesn’t suck everywhere… Pun intended.
Hydro and Geothermal are of use in the right locations.
Tidal could be of use. Although it is expensive, it is reliable and dispatchable.
Wind and Solar are a special case of stupid.
Here’s an even cooler graph from the US Energy Information Administration…
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/ieo/exec_summ.php
Global CO2 emissions from coal have roughly doubled since 1990.
And an even more cooler graph…
Global coal consumption has doubled since 1990 and projected to remain stable through 2040.
“projected to remain stable through 2040”
But a reducing share. Here is the detailed brwakdown plot of shares of primary energy. Coal black, oil green, gas red:
Ah, projections, projections. What would we do without projections?
Computer games, really.
And what would we do without Nick, providing us with nonsense to debunk?
In a lot of cases, renewables are just fossil fuel use in disguise. But wait it’s worse, coal conversion to fuels and chemicals via direct liquefaction and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis is on the rise, particularly in China.
Anyone can guarantee to make you a millionaire. First, they get more than a million from somewhere (and pocket the extra). That’s basically how renewables work, where the money comes from ratepayers, taxpayers and their indebtedness.
If you knew the future you’d have won the lottery at least once by now … QED.
“But a reducing share”
Nick, consumption and production have massively increased…it’s a tiny percentage..of a much bigger number
Usually, points on a graph represent actual measurements, not extrapolations. The points should be removed and the projected lines changed to dashed lines. I know that you didn’t make the graph, but it was a poor choice.
“But a reducing share.”
Nick, They are predicting a smaller percentage…..of a much bigger number.
David’s emissions graph even shows emissions going up…emissions can’t go up unless more coal is produced
“TOTAL FAILURE of the climate crusade”
Well, another number not separated by the grouping here is that the share of non-hydro renewables is now up to 8.4%. Here is the breakdown
LOL! Nick is putting on a brave face, trying to salvage something, anything, from the total failure.
The more detailed breakdown graph is below. Renewables have been rising exponentially. Coal has been holding on, at the expense of oil and nuclear.
. . . and renewables are going to save us from what? Prosperity? Long healthy lives? A greening earth? Beautiful scene scapes w/o BWBWs (Big White Bird Whackers)? Fewer gov rent seekers? etc. etc.
“Renewables have been rising exponentially”….
Well of course it has……it’s filling a new niche market…and government money is funding it…even while they are forcing it
…but that new niche market is not a bottomless pit either
You are right! The number two renewable, coal, is rising. Good catch. The number 1 renewable, gas is rising exponentially, so, yea, you are right, yet again.
“Never give up, never surrender.”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_V5Eqg6C34E#
And as every troll knows, any trend that I approve of will continue to infinity.
..8.4% of nothing is still nothing ! LOL..Nice try though…
Then I guess you could say 38% of nothing is nothing. But I don’t see the point.
“but I don’t see the point”
….not for the first time, Nick
Yes, 8.4% of unreliables, mostly intermittent, highly subsidised and harmful to the grid (apart from all that wood and dung which is burnt and causes huge numbers of deaths in third world countries).
I think the rise in non-hydro renewables has come largely at the expense of nuclear power.
Another Epic Fail on the part of the Climatariat… They’re replacing a carbon-free source that works with intermittent sources… Good job!
“largely at the expense of nuclear power”
Oil and nuclear power. Graph below.
But was the decline of nuclear because of climate activity? Seems to me that it was well in decline in USA, and much of Europe, because of safety concerns, and lack of enthusiasm from investors.
Oil is a relatively insignificant source of electricity generation. The decline in nuclear power is due to cost, regulatory malfeasance and the public’s irrational fear of radiation.
However, as a primary energy source, which includes transportation, oil is king for the forseeable future, gas may replace coal as #2 and renewables (including hydro) lag behind with nuclear power…
From 1990-2015, renewables, including hydro, “skyrocketed” from 10 to 12%.
In terms of reducing carbon emissions, solar bites the big one, wind breaks even, nuclear reduces emissions fastest at a high cost and natural gas kicks ass…
But, but, from 10 to 12 percent? When I look at our landscape here in Europe, these two percent feel like a hundred percent increase in windmills and solar panels. How to be so deceived. So we hold: An incredible financial and material expense for two percent? How will that end when the world, as desired by the Greens, feeds on 100 percent renewable sources. A windmill every 500 meters. And a hunger dead every twenty yards?
It takes about 4 MW of windmills and solar panels to generate the equivalent of 1 MW of coal, gas and nuclear. So, in order to increase the output from 10-12&, they had to add 4 times the MW than coal, gas or nuclear would have required.
Oil based power has increased to provide load leveling and emergency backup to wind and solar, from what I have read.
Keep looking for that point….
Tell enough lies regarding the safety of nuclear, then blame the fact that politicians react to the fears you have created to “safety concerns”.
Here is the graph of percentages. Watch the dark orange one rising. Click to enlarge.
Watch the yellow one fall as the orange one rises and the red one rise as fast as the orange.
The really funny thing is that the green one is a relatively insignificant source for electricity generation, except on islands and other places with limited access. The orange one only recently rose to the insignificance of the green one.
While the black one just chugs along at 38-40%.
“the red one rise as fast as the orange”
Yes. The red is the fracking revolution that we have heard so much about. The orange is renewables.
Fracking A, bubba!
Nick, does the “renewables other than hydro” category include wood chips and ethanol?
Pure coincidence that all of the lines EXCEPT “renewables” show up and down variation in the trend lines, but the renewables line looks like a smooth mathematical formula that only ever goes up. Do not be deceived into believing the crazy idea that this is because the number is just made up from thin air and wishful thinking.
What is that number if wood burning stoves (and other “biofuels”) were taken out of the renewables portion of primary energy?
George, “As we see, historical production of renewable energy has been dominated by traditional biomass – the burning of wood, forestry materials and agricultural waste biomass. … Today, traditional biofuels remain the largest source of renewables, accounting for 60-70 percent of the total.”
https://ourworldindata.org/renewables
Well if renewables and natural gas are rising we should be happy about that. We should not be happy about nuclear as its the biggest potential non-intermittent power source we have.
Is that 8.42% based on nameplate capacity? I suspect it is. If so, it should be cut by 2/3 or 3/4 or 4/5.
Also, is that 8.42% a share of total energy (as the other charts have been) or just of electricity production. If so, as I suspect, its share of total energy should be cut by … what? 60%?
Calm down, dear! The climate changing properties of Carbondioxide are greatly exagerated. It just doesn’t matter. What does is that the coal-fired power plants are state-of-the-art clean coal utilities. King Coal is far from dead. Long live the King!
Left-wing governments tend _not_ to solve problems they declare “war” on.
For example, after fifty years of “War On Poverty”, in the United States, poverty levels are now still about the same as then:
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2014/01/13/whos-poor-in-america-50-years-into-the-war-on-poverty-a-data-portrait
Why is this? I think one of the reasons is that “activism” tends not to solve problems (like “climate change” for example) is that if these problems were completely solved then the activists would be out of a job and would lose their power over society (especially in elected democracies).
So to maintain power over the electorate, it is better for the activists to let these problems become the status quo. Then they rule forever. Long live the Status Quo!
A Hunger death all 20 yards……. The desire of the greens.
The other problem is that leftists tend to misdiagnose the problem. They honestly believe all problems are a problem of too many or too few resources.
They believe that people are poor because they lack money. So they create government programs to give poor people money. They are then surprised to discover that the same people who were poor, are still poor.
Poverty is caused by behaviors that make people poor. Until those attitudes and behaviors are changed, money can’t solve poverty. The only thing it does is make poverty more comfortable, so that there is less reason for people to work at becoming not poor.
Non-fossil, which includes all renewables, went from ~ 37% to 36% over 20 years. If only some of the ENGO money spent on propaganda had been spent on subsidising yet more renewables! Me being silly. The reason so much is spent subsiding renewables is because of all the money first spent on propaganda.
Global coal production peaked in 2013 so far, four years ago.
http://www.iea.org/newsroom/energysnapshots/170808TotalCoalProduction.png
This is despite not being in a global crisis and having plenty of coal. I guess it is peak demand.
Demand didn’t “peak” in 2013… Consumption continued to rise…
Not according to BP.
https://www.bp.com/content/dam/bp/en/corporate/images/energy-economics/svg/coal-consumption-by-region-stsr-bp.svg
“free-fall”
eh?
In my mind a free-fall evokes something like an unimpeded precipitous vertical fall through the air. A gentle decline is what the image graph shows instead, and the ‘recovery’ uptick, is also a gentle minor fractional percentage rise. Such drama.
Not my language, but BP’s. They are mainly a fossil fuel company. The question is that absolutely nobody anticipated a decline in coal production from 2013 to 2017.
Coal is not so fashionable these days. There is plenty but many countries don’t want to burn it.
I’m guessing freezing/frying in thedark has perhaps become less fashionable too, which would be good for coal.
All of this about global coal consumption is fine. But here in the US the average age of coal fired stations continues to climb. As of August of 2017 the median age of all operating coal fired utility units was 52 years. The preponderance of generating capacity by US coal fired units came online between 1955 and 1984.
And the cororally to that, how many wind farms and solar installations will still be operating after 52 years?
…close to 0 large scale wind and solar in 20 years.
and a public crisis over who pays to remove them.
And where do the too expensive to recycle economically composite blades and housings get dumped? Africa? The masts are recyclable or even possibly reusable as are the actual mechanical portions of the transmission and generating components. But then you still have the deep steel reinforced concrete foundations which I suspect will be demolished to 3′ feet or so below grade and covered up.
Then there are the problems with toxicity of certain components of solar panels.
Another characteristic of religious folly:
Tremendous obsession over some tenet of the faith that actually makes no difference whatsoever.
The “climate concerned” obsession on coal is a case in point.
The objective of the “climate concerned” has been to raise the fraction of renewables. That is what the Paris etc agreements were about. And that is succeeding very well, with continued exponential growth. I’m sure that many would prefer that coal went down relative to gas, say. But that is not the primary aim.
Wrong. The objective of the “climate concerned” is the transfer of wealth and power, from advanced, primarily Western and European countries to developing and poor nations. That is what the so-called “Paris Agreement” was all about, and that is why Trump’s refusal to participate in that chicanery has driven the Greenie goombahs and socialist sociopaths bonkers.
>That [raise the fraction of renewables] is what the Paris etc agreements were about.
The [Paris agreement][1] is not about increasing renewables specifically. It is about mitigating and adapting to climate change, in part by reducing GHGs, which is not at all the same as increasing renewables.
“Renewable” is mentioned twice on the Paris Agreement summary page. Once reporting on IPPC work and once in this paragraph:
> > Mitigation measures are translated in, for example, an increased use of renewable energy, the application of new technologies such as electric cars, or changes in practices or behaviours, such as driving less or changing one’s diet. Futher, they include expanding forests and other sinks to remove greater amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere, or simply making improvements to a cookstove design.
[1] : http://bigpicture.unfccc.int/#content-the-paris-agreemen “Summary of the Paris Agreement”
Green Climate Fund, established by the Paris agreement has nothing to do with wind mills in the USA.
“GCF was established by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in DEVELOPING countries, and to help adapt vulnerable societies to the unavoidable impacts of climate change” [bold mine].
https://www.greenclimate.fund/home
Hmmm…. the power station north of the state line had stacks that were visible for miles, emitting a lot of steam from coal power generation. It was built in the early 1980s. It was shuttered recently and has been replaced by a natural gas-fired power station, because natural gas is cheaper.
I don’t get any electricity from that company, but the local power station that does supply my little house with electricity has also switched to natural gas because it is cheaper. My electric bill has dropped by about $15/month since I got that notice, so there is something to be said for using a lower cost item to do the job.
The same company also has several nuclear reactors in the state, which supply power to many communities and homes in farmland. As long as the reactor plants are run properly, there should be no issues. It’s the disposal of exhausted fuel rods that is a real issue. The irrational fear of radioactive stuff was not helped at all by the 1997 Chernobyl meltdown or the quake-related damage to the Fukushima reactor.
Solar and wind energy may be fine for individual use, but on a large scale basis they do not seem to work at all. Period.
I would prefer the nuke solution myself, or (if they ever become available) the molten salt reactors, but when bad things happen they scare the uninformed and timid to pieces, and that is the real problem. The general public wants its electricity unimpaired. They just don’t want to know where it comes from or what the “bad stuff” about it may be, e.g., Chernobyl and that old chestnut, Three Mile Island.
One of the reasons they shut down coal fired units that still have a considerable service life is the source of coal. The stations require a good source of water and fuel. Many coal fired stations in states with coal mines were built close to the mines that supply the coal. But with new air quality regulations the plants near coal sources that produce high sulfur coal lost their cost effective coal supply and had to import low sulfur coal from sources further away. Stations that are not on or near navigable rivers have to have the coal brought in by train or in a few cases truck and are most effected by the transport costs of their coal fuel.
Some of the coal fired units using the old C&E Raymond coal mill exhausters and wet wall boilers have been converted to use NG.
As the Climate Campaign falters, then fails in the next few years, watch as the use of bamboozables declines.
The one thing missing in the renewable’s share of future energy production is the relatively short lifespan of the wind turbines and solar panels. In 2040 a lot of the units installed in 2018 will be or are at the end of their life and will need replacing.
I’m guessing a lot of the wind turbines will just be scrapped in the lower latitudes. Solar hopefully will have advanced to where the panels are much more efficient than those we have currently. Also metal-air batteries or another technology will be developed to actually provide enough storage to allow consistent power to the grid although it will be hard to envision fossil fuels to be eliminated entirely.
Then we have nuclear where a lot can happen in 20 years given the chance. The projections are nice to look at but really won’t represent where we will be.
According to a July 1, 2017 New York Times article, there are 1,600 coal power plants either being built or planned to be built, in 62 countries. (Those 62 countries all signed the Paris accord, pretending to promise to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. )
The crusade has transferred power and wealth to its leaders, and emotional satisfaction to its followers, so in that way it has been a success.
The only thing the climate fraud gang has succeeded in accomplishing is too extract billions of dollars from the world economy filling the pockets of the climate change criminals. A lynch mob would be an appropriate way to deal with the evil buggers.
All of these graphic projections make assumptions regarding issues such as prices, regulations, subsidies, etc which can and do change. Last I heard we have enough clean coal right here in WY to serve the electrical needs of the US for a few hundred years at present useage levels. When some of the above mentioned factors change, and they will, coal will come back even more than it already has. Add to that, if we can get a port and get rid of some of the ridiculous regulaions on transporting coal, export will go up. Not to dis gas, as we have quite a bit of that too, but our coal is just buried treasure waiting to be rediscovered to the benefit of all.
Coal, its whats for energy. Here in western PA coal mining companies are hiring every day. And gas pipeline contractors are replacing old, leaky gas lines at a rate comparable to the new lines they are installing, and both are competing for new hires. Wow, is there nothing DJT can’t make better?!?! 😉
I just finished a post on what garbage data and conclusion on which Climate Science is based. I’ll have to work this post into it somehow.
