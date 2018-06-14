The month-long Kilauea eruption as seen from orbit

/ 5 hours ago June 14, 2018

In early May 2018, an eruption on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began to unfold. Here’s what satellites saw in the first few weeks of the eruption. This video is a compendium of satellite views from NASA and other sources that tell the story of the eruption over the last month.

For more details about these images, read the full stories here:
Sulfur Spews from Kilauea
Probing Kilauea’s Plume
Kilauea Continues to Erupt
The Infrared Glow of Kilauea’s Lava Flows
Lava Consumes Vacationland and Kapoho Bay

Tom Halla

Interesting video.

June 14, 2018 8:17 pm
Poha

Aloha, Lava has been harsh, especially a couple weeks ago.
700 homes: all of Kapoho and Vacationland.
Drone video of Kapoho Kai, before lava obliterated the entire bay
https://www.facebook.com/jason.t.hills/videos/10209659704448590/
(audio is “Where Do We Go, From Here?” by Ruelle)
Poha

June 14, 2018 10:06 pm
Robertvd

Nature telling you that there are NO Safe Spaces on or near a volcano. So all those in shock should stop whining. You want to know your future ? It’s nextdoor. Mauna Loa,

June 15, 2018 12:36 am
fonzie

(here today, gone to maui… ☺️)

June 14, 2018 11:11 pm
ren

Why will the temperature in the North Eastern Pacific remain low?
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mimic-tpw/epac/anim/latest72hrs.gif
Northern jet stream slows down over the ocean.

June 15, 2018 12:23 am
