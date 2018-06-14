The month-long Kilauea eruption as seen from orbit

In early May 2018, an eruption on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began to unfold. Here’s what satellites saw in the first few weeks of the eruption. This video is a compendium of satellite views from NASA and other sources that tell the story of the eruption over the last month.
For more details about these images, read the full stories here:
Interesting video.
Aloha, Lava has been harsh, especially a couple weeks ago.
700 homes: all of Kapoho and Vacationland.
Drone video of Kapoho Kai, before lava obliterated the entire bay
https://www.facebook.com/jason.t.hills/videos/10209659704448590/
(audio is “Where Do We Go, From Here?” by Ruelle)
Poha
Nature telling you that there are NO Safe Spaces on or near a volcano. So all those in shock should stop whining. You want to know your future ? It’s nextdoor. Mauna Loa,
(here today, gone to maui… ☺️)
