Climate “Prisoner’s Dilemma” for Psychology Undergraduates

What would you think of a Psychology lecturer who every year plays a real life version Prisoner’s Dilemma with undergraduates, awarding course credits based on the outcome of a climate cooperation game?
What a Simple Psychological Test Reveals About Climate Change
If everyone’s success depended on it, would you share—or be selfish?
By Dylan Selterman
I teach undergraduate psychology courses at the University of Maryland, and my classes draw students with diverse interests. But every one of them perks up when I pose this question: Do you want two extra-credit points on your term paper, or six points?
I tell my students that the extra-credit offer is part of an exercise illustrating the interconnectedness of choices individuals make in communities. I explain that the exercise was inspired by an ecologist named Garrett Hardin and an address that he delivered 50 years ago this summer, describing what he called “the tragedy of the commons.” Hardin said that when many individuals act in their own self-interest without regard for society, the effects can be catastrophic. Hardin used the 19th-century convention of “the commons”—a cattle-grazing pasture that villagers shared—to warn against the overexploitation of communal resources.
A possible solution seems simple: If everyone just moderated their consumption, we’d have sustainability. As many of my students say, “If everyone chooses two points, we’ll all get the points.” And yet, for the first eight years I used this exercise, only one class—of the dozens I taught—stayed under the 10 percent threshold. All the other classes failed.
This exercise was developed more than 25 years ago. Professor Steve Drigotas of Johns Hopkins University had been using it for some time when he administered it to me and my classmates in 2005. My class failed too—and I, who had chosen two points, was incredibly frustrated with my peers who had chosen six.
In 2015 one of my students tweeted about the exercise—“WHAT KIND OF PROFESSOR DOES THIS”—and his lament went viral. People around the globe weighed in: Does so many people choosing six points mean it’s human nature to be greedy and selfish?
In 2016 I decided to change things up. In hopes of finding a way to increase cooperation, I drew from the scientific literature on social groups and introduced a third option: Students could choose two points, six points—or zero points. That’s right. Zero. Why would anyone do that? Well, for each student who chose zero points, one of the six-point choosers (selected randomly) would lose everything, reducing the total number of six-point choosers by one.
Prisoner’s dilemma is an interesting intellectual concept – unless you are one of the prisoners, or in this case students. In which case being one of the prisoners in a game of Prisoner’s Dilemma might be a nasty and humiliating experience, especially for a student who is struggling, a student who really needs those precious additional course credit points.
To be fair, in 2016 Lecturer Dylan Selterman improved the odds of at least some students winning additional class credits, by offering self sacrifice option, allowing students to deliberately choose zero class credits for themselves in return for pulling down one of their more ambitious fellows.
Why do all socialist always assume there is only one pie? Perhaps because socialist have no incentive to figure out how to bake more pies….
I think the professor completely misunderstood the “tragedy of the commons” theory. The solution specific solution to that problem is called private property, and more generally, a free enterprise system where economic actors bear both the risks and rewards of their ventures.
I had a prof who would survey business school students and ask: Would you rather that 1) your competitor earns a profit of $10 million, and you, $5 million, or 2) your competitor earns zero, and you, $1 million.
The overwhelming majority of these soon-to-be business geniuses choose #2.
None of the elitist professors who endorse socialism never expect to live under socialism; they intend to live on top of it.
Sorry, correction: None of the elitist professors who endorse socialism ever expect to live under socialism; they intend to live on top of it.
The response of any student to this exercise should have been to drop the course. Professors who award credit on anything other than merit aren’t good professors.
The Left loves the paradigm of the Village. It’s a communal place, like the Commons. Where nobody owns anything of real value and everything is supposed to be shared. Yet raw sewage runs down the middle of the village paths. Naked, filthy children run around in the garbage and sewage. Open pits of garbage. The men are off hiding in the bush, smokin’ something that isn’t tobacco. The women who trade partners like a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills wonder why the men don’t work and hide all day in the high grass just beyond the village. No one owns anything, its not their problem.
But then of course, human nature being human nature, and some animals are more equal than others, reality of human nature sets in. Village chiefs though are livin’ large.
Liberals try to deny this part of human nature. The outcome is always a Venezuela hyper-inflation-starvation or a Zimbabwe-land seizure and return to subsistence living. Enforced Equality of Outcome means a peasant’s life for the 98%. The 2% Elites are happy; the Elites like — the Bloomberg’s, the Soro’s, the Rockefeller’s, the Obama’s, the Bezos’s, the Gore’s, Bill Gates, Tom Steyer.
Capitalism, with all its faults, ensures everyone has economic opportunity. Not perfect. But it works.
The tragedy of the commons occurs exactly becasue there is no ownership. The masterful invention of Western Democracy and capitalism is the protection of property rights. Both Intellectual property and real property. With ownership comes stewardship.
The Left hates the Middle class having property rights. To wit: in the US the attempt by the EPA to impose the WOTUS rules on land-owners. The US FWS imposing the fake Sage Grouse as an endangered species act on land owners. Higher energy costs that only impact the the lower and middle class. All in the attempt to bring the Commons to everyone except the Elites.