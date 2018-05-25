Illegal Immigration? Coyotes Move North, East, and South

Study review by Kip Hansen
This essay is about coyotes!
One of the odd things about this blog — WUWT — is the broad range of interests of the readers here. Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised by this as readers here tend to be better-than-average educated, well read, interested in all things Science, concerned about the environment and tend to have more open minds.
At least three times in the last couple of years, I have written about some topic, only to have the comments section overwhelmed by discussions of coyotes — their habitat, range and behaviors — with lots of interesting stories of personal sightings and experiences.
We hear and read so much news about the threat of species extinction and shrinking ranges of species that I though a modern success story was in order.
The publishing of a brand new study about North American coyotes and their historic ranges has presented this opportunity to write about coyotes and allow readers to share their stories — this time on topic!
The new study comes to us from James W. Hody (North Carolina State University) and Roland Kays (North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences) in a paper published in the open-access journal ZooKeys, titled Mapping the expansion of coyotes (Canis latrans) across North and Central America.
The paper is a major effort exploring this statement:
“The geographic distribution of coyotes (Canis latrans) has dramatically expanded since 1900, spreading across much of North America in a period when most other mammal species have been declining. Although this considerable expansion has been well documented at the state/provincial scale, continent-wide descriptions of coyote spread have portrayed conflicting distributions for coyotes prior to the 1900s, with popularly referenced anecdotal accounts showing them restricted to the great plains, and more obscure, but data-rich accounts suggesting they ranged across the arid west.”
Hody and Kays dug into biological history using “archaeological and fossil records, museum specimens, peer-reviewed reports, and records from wildlife management agencies” to determine the true historical range of the coyote as far back as 10,000 years before the present. What they found was that “coyotes have been present in the arid west and California throughout the Holocene, well before European colonization. Their range in the late 1800s was undistinguishable from earlier periods, and matched the distribution of non-forest habitat in the region.” Here’s the primary map they offer:
While we see that there are a few outliers, it is clear that, historically, coyotes have been mainly found in grasslands and arid lands of the North American west. The authors conclude:
“These data indicate that that coyotes’ range in the late-1800s reflected a longstanding geographic distribution that formed well before the 1700s, not a recent westward expansion. This contradicts widely-cited descriptions of the historical distribution of coyotes (Figure 1), which suggest that California and the Rocky Mountains as areas that were colonized by coyotes as recently as the 19th and 20th centuries ….. Instead, the historical distribution of coyotes matches areas where non-forested habitats (e.g., grassland, prairie, desert) dominate the climax vegetation, more closely corresponding to earlier range descriptions by Nowak … and Young and Jackson …. The Holocene distribution of coyotes in Mesoamerica remains unclear due to the relatively small number of published historical specimens available from this area.”
Using contemporary reports from the literature and various state wildlife agencies, Hody and Kays construct the following map of the expansion of the coyote’s range in North America to occupy all of the contiguous United States, all of Mexico as well was expansion into much of Canada, Alaska and Central America as far south as the Panama Canal.
This extensive colonization of new territory is hypothesized to have been facilitated by a variety of circumstances:
- The extirpation of other apex-level predators throughout North America, mainly the wolf and the cougar (mountain lion) in Eastern North America and the cougar and jaguar in Central America reducing predation of coyotes by these species and increasing available prey for the coyotes.
- The conversion of forested landscapes into agricultural landscapes opening up familiar ecosystems (similar to grasslands) to the coyotes and offering new prey — farm animals such as lambs, goats, chickens etc. This is believed to be the case in North America and in Central America.
- “Hybridization of coyotes with wolves and domestic dogs in eastern North America introduced new genotypes that may have promoted colonization and survival in eastern habitats” (see the story of the “Red Wolf”). In the southeastern United States and in Central America, hybridization is primarily with domestic dog breeds. (Oddly, hybridization with wolves and dogs does not appear to be happening on the northwestern front of the coyote’s expansion.)
All-in-all, this mid-level predator is gaining territory (and genetic content) through its incredible adaptability to modern conditions and the environmental changes being made by the continued and changing human influences on landscapes.
The paper’s authors express fears of what effects the coyote may have on South American ecosystems when the coyote manages to cross the barrier currently presented by the Panama Canal and the dense forests of the Darién Gap in southern Panama and northwestern Columbia. “If coyotes reach South America, it is likely that the grassland and agricultural habitats in Colombia and Venezuela could support viable populations, unless competition with native carnivores restricts them….. its potential effects on native wildlife is entirely unknown.”
The paper is available in pdf format from the publisher.
Author’s Comment Policy:
North American native cultures commonly contain myths and stories revolving around the coyote, where it is often portrayed as “The Trickster”. For the Navajo, “coyote is an irresponsible and trouble-making character and he is one of the most important and revered characters in Navajo mythology.”
I currently live at the foot of the Catskill Mountains in Central Hudson Valley of New York State. The Catskills comprise 1,120 square miles (716,800 acres or 290,000 hectares) of wooded hills and valleys with an average altitude of about 3,000 feet (~1000 meters). Coyotes live and breed here and are a pest species for ranchers and farmers — one of my sons hunted them for a local farmer. In the winter, the mountain population moves downslope into the Hudson Valley which is much more densely populated. It is believed that the presence of coyotes keeps down the feral cat population (a plus).
Throughout New York State, there is a long tradition of scary stories being spread about “coy-dogs” and “coy-wolves”, often used as a “boogeyman” to prevent children was straying too far from home after dark. “Don’t go too far from the house, the coy-dogs’ll get ya!”
The American coyote is the true winner in the competition for America’s Most Successful Predator (second to Man, of course).
I wonder how the people compiling the first map define “woodland”. The Hill Country of Texas, where I live, is open oak and mesquite woodland, or is it something else? Just how many trees, and how close together for it to be classified as “woodland”?
Tom ==> The term they use is “forest cover”. I have traveled through Texas and would not have ranked much of the Hill Country as having “forest cover”.
In middle Tennessee, they have been moving in along with the people. Lots of the typical reports of pets going missing. 30+ years ago when I moved in, I never thought about them. Now I hear them at night regularly.
If only the exploding coyote population would eat the exploding whitetail deer population.
Felix ==> Coyotes are thought to attack and kill fawns, but seldom full grown deer. Coyote hybrids (such as the “red wolf”) have been known to take deer.
Coyotes are replacing foxes…..foxes have a much higher density than coyotes….because of their higher density, foxes kill a lot more small prey…even though they both tend to eat the same prey
Studies are looking at what effect this will have on the spread of lyme disease and other diseases
These things amaze me….using the same criteria that’s used when they claim some animal is going extinct….coyotes would be considered an invasive species
They are thriving because they are too low to the ground to be chopped up by subsidized windmill blades or fried by subsidized solar CSP towers, and too smart to be run over by silent EVs.
Some 20 years ago, the coyote started to appear in residential areas in Vancouver. They have learned to live in the city. Over on the North Shore next to the local mountains, wild critter intrusions include black bears and the rare mountain lion.
So the plagues of city life now include:
Urban mountain lions, urban bears, urban coyotes, urban raccoons, urban skunks and urban socialists.
Bob Hoye
Urban Socialists are the nasty ones, the others are quite harmless in comparison.
Growing up in central Wisconsin during the late 1950s to 1970s, we never heard coyotes yipping or calling. Now, you can often get a response if you imitate a coyote howl around dusk.
Probably the late night calls of students in Wasau, calling your bluff.
That would be a ‘long distance call, from Green Lake County where I grew up!
Hey Kip, keep up the good work.
Too bad Andy Revkin stopped his blog. One of the few from MSM which tolerated dissenters, fomented some level of dialogue and attempted to call out the alarmists when the shark jump was too large even for the gullible. Other sites merely censor any dissent.
I still think a Dot Earth wine & cheese party on the banks of the Hudson someday would be a great idea.
P.S. A few coyotes can scare the bejeesus out of you when you’re lying in your sleeping bag under a starry night and the yelping increases in volume and proximity.
Kurt ==> The coyote sounds much scarier than it really is. They are very skittish and flee at the slightest movement under normal circumstances. There are reports of urban coyotes becoming much less shy — even bold.
We have seen coyotes in Pinellas county Fl, one of the most densly populated areas in the state. They travel in power line corridors which give them an undisturbed path through the county and good access to city and county parks. They have been frequently reported in my neighborhood, which is adjacent to a large transmission corridor. I saw my first one in the early 90s which corresponds nicely to the map shown. Very interesting, and thanks for the post.
Coyotes do well living at the edges (and sometimes in the middle of) human civilization
James ==> The study reports that highways (and this would include power transmission corridors) have provided the coyote with expansion routes through areas it otherwise would not have been able to pass through, especially in Central America.
I recall reading a long while ago that they are territorial and cover about 12,000 acres per pack. All I can tell you is when I hear them near my neighborhood (rural, but large), within a few days the lost cat signs go up from the irresponsible owners who let them out at night.
ossqss ==> The coyotes say “Thanks for the free meals. Keep those cats coming!”
Cats allowed to roam free are FAIR GAME for coyotes. People should keep their pets in their homes or at least confined to their own yards.
When I moved to north Florida in the 1990s there were still people, including some environmentalist, that refused to accept coyotes were here. They either didn’t notice or refuse to accept that the pointy nosed, reddish dog like carcass on the side of the road wasn’t a dog. Now the signs of coyote are obvious, especially when one’s cat or small dog goes missing shortly after letting them out in the evening. We live a half mile for a lake that regular goes down a sinkhole. When it disappeared altogether for a while in ca 1996 coyotes moved into a park along the shoreline of the lake. We would see fresh footprints crossing the exposed bottom of the lake along with white tail deer almost every morning. Now we have coyotes and white tail deer a mile away in the small park.
Kip, I would note, there was a paper discussing how coyote populations change when hunted and how they affect white tail deer populations and fawn survival. I don’t remember the reference and no longer have the paper. What I remember is that if the local dominate coyote that is predating fawns is killed several in the pecking order will actually end up taking more fawns than when the dominate coyote was still around. I don’t know what it would mean for sheep, goats and chickens. The paper also discussed changes in white tail deer populations and behavior. When coyotes first arrive in an area white tail fawn morality goes up. After the coyotes have been around a while the white tail fawn mortality declines. The authors honestly admitted that they didn’t understand the mechanism or what changed in deer behavior.
Not only coyotes eat pets. I remember once in Ocala forest when I was breaking camp at dawn in a Forest Service Campground a bobcat walked by quite calmly carrying a dead cat.
equal opportunity predatory carnivores.
Edwin are you describing Lake Jackson by chance in Tallahassee which often disappears and reappears?
Coyotes are common in Eastern Ontario where I live. In my immediate region they are forest animals, but seem capable of adapting to almost any environment. A few years ago we had deep snow that froze hard on the surface so that coyotes could run over it but the heavier deer broke through the surface and were fatally slowed down. For several weeks we heard coyote packs bringing down deer almost every night (a rhythmic yipping sound as they chased the deer, followed by a crescendo as the deer were brought down, and then abrupt silence since it’s difficult to yip with your mouth full). The coyote population exploded with all the available food. However, the following spring there were too many coyotes for the readily available food supply, so they migrated into suburban areas and fed from garbage, cats and small dogs. A very adaptable species.
They don’t compete for seats in the classroom, or beds in the hospital, or jobs in the economy. Although, they do share more than one native American species, individual and diverse, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
A similar development goes on in Germany, but it’s not coyotes but wolves…
https://www.thelocal.de/20180419/wolf-population-germany
Reminds me of a Siberian restroom: Two sticks. You lean on one and keep wolves away with the other.
Just don’t carry a red hood, and everything will be fine :=)
Here’s a likely Wolf-Dog hybrid shot in Montana recently. Biologists are waiting on DNA analysis to tell them what it was.
story at:
https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2018/05/24/wolf-dog-dogman-some-mysterious-creature-montanans-look-answers/634379002/
Kip, I used to live in Saugerties, Clintondale, and eventually graduated from Highland in 1973. I lived right on the Hudson for a while (I was almost a troll…our house was almost under the Mid-Hudson Bridge across from Poughkeepsie). Never saw a coyote there.
Now I live in a holler in Central Kentucky, on the edge of the Dripping Springs Escarpment. Lots of trees and springs. Karst region. Mammoth Caves is about a half hour drive south, Lincoln’s Birthplace is the next wide spot up the road 9 miles to the north, in Hodgenville. Just to give you an idea of where we are. Some open areas where there’s farms, but give it a chance and the trees will come back fast.
We moved here in 1983. Locals talked a lot about how they never had coyotes until about 5 years before that, so late 70’s, when the Ohio River froze over for a while and they moved across it and they are here to stay. This jives real nice to that map you provided. Solid red (1900) along the Mississippi, then the cold winters in the 70’s and there you are.
They seem to have adapted well to forests vs grasslands. I hear them now and then, moving through the trees, but not often. We have wild cats and black bears around here in these forests and the local wisdom is that they don’t hang around when there are wild cats and bears. Ever hear that?
Thanks. Good article.
We have them in nice suburbs north of Detroit; Rochester Hills Michigan.
Saw one today…about 10:00 AM ….it ran across the road , carrying its’ lunch …. a cat from the farmstead there on the edge of the road…. rural Ks .
In Kansas, and elsewhere in the Midwest, feral cats have decimated quail populations. Coyotes are their primary predator, but eradication programs aimed at coyotes are still being pushed at the state level. One those idiotic “catch -22 situations.”
Interesting article.
I don’t think that “Hody and Kays” spent enough time on the ground researching these sites.
I came across my first ex-coyote in the mid 1960s in Pennsylvania; it was a carcass. That was along the Delaware River just north of Trenton.
Over the decades, hunters regularly reported coyotes where coyotes were not supposed to live. Game Wardens were often frustrated by an inability to get reliable photographs and other evidence, to prove to their researchers that coyotes really did exist.
Since, moving to Virginia, back in the early 1990s; one often hears the coyotes roaming along the Rappahannock River; usually between 1:00 AM and dawn.
According to the “peer reviewed research” map above, those coyotes did not arrive till after 2000.
Coyotes are masters at keeping a low profile. “Hody and Kays” need to get out more.
One does wonder why “Hody and Kays” are worrying about coyotes in South America? Or is that worry, solely for alarmist effects?