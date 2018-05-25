Climate scientist: air pollution cleanup may be major driver of global warming

Observations during lunar eclipses show how Earth’s atmosphere has cleared, letting in more sunlight
Strange but true: You can learn a lot about Earth’s climate by watching a lunar eclipse. This week at the 46th Global Monitoring Annual Conference (GMAC) in Boulder, CO, climate scientist Richard Keen of the University of Colorado announced new results from decades of lunar eclipse monitoring.
“Based on the color and brightness of recent eclipses, we can say that Earth’s stratosphere is as clear as it has been in decades. There are very few volcanic aerosols up there,” he explains.
This is important, climatologically, because a clear stratosphere “lets the sunshine in” to warm the Earth below.
To illustrate the effect that volcanic aerosols have on eclipses, Keen prepared a side-by-side comparison (above) of a lunar eclipse observed in 1992 after the Philippine volcano Pinatubo spewed millions of tons of gas and ash into the atmosphere vs. the latest “all-clear” eclipse in January 2018.
“Compared to the murky decades of the el Chichon and Pinatubo, the clear stratosphere since 1995 has allowed the intensity of sunlight reaching the ground to increase by about 0.6 Watts per square meter,” says Keen. “That’s equivalent to a warming of 1 or 2 tenths of a degree C (0.1 C to 0.2 C).”
“In other words,” he adds, “over the past 40 years, the decrease of volcanic aerosols and the increase of greenhouse gases have contributed equally to the total warming (~0.3 C) observed in global satellite temperature records.”
Total lunar eclipses happen somewhere on Earth typically once or twice a year. Keen is looking forward to the next one on July 27, 2018, which will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century. The Moon will pass almost directly through the middle of Earth’s shadow, remaining inside for 1 hour and 43 minutes. That’s just a few minutes shy of the theoretical maximum.
“This will give us plenty of time to measure the color and brightness of Earth’s shadow and, thus, the aerosol content of the stratosphere,” says Keen.
For more information about lunar eclipses and climate change, check out Keen’s poster from the GMAC.
17 thoughts on “Climate scientist: air pollution cleanup may be major driver of global warming”
It seems the idea of explaining that CO2 causes all temperature changes has been eclipsed.
Groan.
Crispin,
I don’t mean to cast a shade on your assertion but CO2 induced global warming has been accepted in totality (well….. 97% anyway).
97% of the theory has been accepted? 97% of the people accept it? 97% of all scientists accept it? 97% of all donkeys accept it?
Oh which oh which could it be? Maybe it is 97% of all window lickers accept it. It’s just so maddening. I am at a loss. The vagueness and lack of details make me feel all tingly.
…and Keen just said they were all wrong…..1/2 of it was from dirt
Keen discusses volcanic activity but I wonder just how much change has take place since WWII from the decline in anthropogenic particulates and pollutants. Few people appreciate how much money and effort have gone into reducing and removing anthropogenic particulates from the air beginning in the late 1950s. I wonder just how much more solar energy reaches the surface in the United Kingdom after their ban on soft coal for domestic use, where there had been no control over particulates.
“Few people appreciate how much money and effort have gone into reducing and removing anthropogenic particulates from the air beginning in the late 1950s.”
When one considers China, India and the third world, I wonder just how much our atmosphere has been cleaned up.
Trust them. Aerosols were the favored explanation for any logical holes in the global warming models, until the simpler method of just adjusting the temperatures to fit the model was used.
Finally an argument that makes sense.
Major volcanic activity has been nil this century thus far.
This of course does contribute to warming.
I expect this to change moving forward, that is an increase in major volcanic activity.
From the article: “In other words,” he adds, “over the past 40 years, the decrease of volcanic aerosols and the increase of greenhouse gases have contributed equally to the total warming (~0.3 C) observed in global satellite temperature records.”
They had to get the obligatory “greenhouse gas” plug in.
What does this mean for the ECS estimate since CO2 seems to have some help?
Solar brightening and less clouds is well known.
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/BAMS-D-11-00074.1
Due to clean air act.
Maybe we will talk about moon brightening, just to avoid the obvious temperature connection.
Now how about the various clean air acts in the western world in the 60s and 70s that saw us cut particulate emissions. How much warming did that cause?
He appears to only consider one aspect of the role of particulates in the atmosphere, namely the passage of sunlight in to the atmosphere to heat the surface. There is also the effect of direct absorption and direct heating of the atmosphere by the particles. There is the absorption of heat (long wave) radiating from the surface and that warming the atmosphere. He also ignores the importance of particulates as condensation nuclei allowing for more or less condensation and water droplet formation and resulting cloud percentage changes.
He apparently ignores the fact that different particulates create different water droplets that in turn affect different wavelengths of light. For example, decreased voclanic activity means fewer suldur particles, which produce sulphuric acid droplets that block a higher percentage of yellow sunlight.
Finally, I am unaware of any reasonably accurate measures of the total nature and volume of particulates in the atmosphere or how it varies over time. What are the variations in percentage of particle sizes over time.? Particulate size is crucial in how it affects radiation, altering whether it absorbs, reflects or scatters the light. For example, it could be that the recently claimed reduction in global wind speed reduced the number of larger particulates in the atmosphere, it could be the reduction of summer fallowing in fields across North America and adoption of Zero and Minimum till to reduce soil erosion. Without most of the facts and lack of understanding of most of the mechanisms al this is speculative hand waving by people looking at one small part of a very complex system. Much of this focus and distortion is created by the obsessive and arrogant desire to consider or blame human activities for every change measured.
Was climate scientist Richard Keen‘s paper relegated to a poster session at the conference rather than a podium presentation because it detracted from the CO2 warming narrative??
How is this different from the Mauna Loa Apparent Transmission https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/webdata/grad/mloapt/mlo_transmission.gif ?
But surely we knew all this? Painters used to come to London in the 19th century in order to paint the famously atmospheric landscapes caused by pollution. The temperatures taken at Kew near London were often many degree lower than 20 miles away that was outside of the pollution and therefore received more sun.
This comment by Anthony was interesting;
“This is important, climatologically, because a clear stratosphere “lets the sunshine in” to warm the Earth below.”
More specifically it warms the sea. I did some experiments a few years ago, that I reported here, to test the warming effects of the sun on the sea, which involved buckets, a rowing boat and very strange looks by people on the shore.
There is little doubt that sunshine has a strong warming effect on the oceans, especially at high latitudes such as here in the UK. The cold and sunless late winter/early spring meant the sea temperature locally was only about 10degress Centigrade-50 Fahrenheit just a few weeks ago. The hot sunshine has given it a real boost over the last few weeks, although it still remains chilly. In a very warm summer it might reach 19 degree C -around 66 Fahrenheit
tonyb
“Strange but true: You can learn a lot about Earth’s climate by watching a lunar eclipse.” True, but not strange. As with a solar eclipse, the Earth is ideally situated for observational science. Ref. The Privileged Planet.