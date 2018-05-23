Wild claim: ‘Earth’s climate to increase by four degrees by 2084’

From the INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES and the “images of doom make it more sciency” department comes this load of alarmism that doubles down on the imagery, rather than the science.
A collaborative research team from China has published a new analysis that shows the Earth’s climate would increase by 4 °C, compared to pre-industrial levels, before the end of 21st century.
To understand the severity of this, consider the Paris Agreement (https://unfccc.int/process/the-paris-agreement/what-is-the-paris-agreement) of the United Nations. It’s a global effort to prevent an increase of 2°C. Nearly every country on the planet–the United States is the only country to withdraw–has agreed to work to prevent the catastrophic effects of two degrees of warming.
The researchers published their analysis projecting a doubling of that increase in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00376-018-7160-4 ) on May 18, 2018.
“A great many record-breaking heat events, heavy floods, and extreme droughts would occur if global warming crosses the 4 °C level, with respect to the preindustrial period,” said Dabang Jiang, a senior researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “The temperature increase would cause severe threats to ecosystems, human systems, and associated societies and economies.”
In the analysis, Jiang and his team used the parameters of scenario in which there was no mitigation of rising greenhouse gas emissions. They compared 39 coordinated climate model experiments from the fifth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (https://www.wcrp-climate.org/wgcm-cmip), which develops and reviews climate models to ensure the most accurate climate simulations possible.
They found that most of the models projected an increase of 4°C as early as 2064 and as late as 2095 in the 21st century, with 2084 appearing as the median year.
This increase translates to more annual and seasonal warming over land than over the ocean, with significant warming in the Arctic. The variability of temperature throughout one year would be lower in the tropics and higher in polar regions, while precipitation would most likely increase in the Arctic and in the Pacific. These are the same effects that would occur under 1.5°C or 2°C increases, but more severe.
“Such comparisons between the three levels of global warming imply that global and regional climate will undergo greater changes if higher levels of global warming are crossed in the 21st century,” wrote Jiang.
The researchers continue to investigate the changes associated with 4°C of global warming in extreme climates.
“Our ultimate goal is to provide a comprehensive picture of the mean and extreme climate changes associated with higher levels of global warming based on state-of-the art climate models, which is of high interest to the decision-makers and the public,” said Jiang.
Meanwhile, China (and much of the world) continues to build coal power plants at a frenetic pace. I’ll believe China’s crisis-mongering science when they act like there’s a crisis.
37 thoughts on “Wild claim: ‘Earth’s climate to increase by four degrees by 2084’”
My prediction is that predictions are going to start being more hysterical.
Hasn’t that already started?
Predictably.
“Hasn’t that already started?”
So it’s worse than we thought?
Doggone it!
I’ll be long gone before I can grow tomatoes at my mountain cabin, and even then it will be dicey and I may need a cold frame. Hell!! Sniff. Baaawhaaaaa.
Is that 4 degrees basic average all over? So my Florida nights will be 4 degrees warmer along with afternoon temperatures? Or maybe 8 degrees warmer at night and about the same as today at 3 PM.
It just can’t get any worse, folks. Start mixing that Kool-aid.
Gums rants…
A lot of “if”‘s in there. The world would freeze over if the temperature dropped several degrees C.
“…if global warming crosses the 4 °C level”, “…global and regional climate will undergo greater changes if higher levels of global warming are crossed in the 21st century.”
Pretty much cancels out their theories IMHO. Just as definite as the one with the weasle words “could” and “might”.
Right on. The pre-industrial temperature might refer to ice ages.
Did James Hansen move to the PRC?/snark
I thought he went to the DPRK
So they used useless models to make useless predictions. Climate scientists need to agree and publish the basic factors that impact the climate. After they have the basic science worked out then collaborate to make 1 model that matches the real data not all the adjusted data.
The cover of “Advances in Atmospheric Sciences” looks more like a Hollywood poster for the next Bruce Willis disaster film.
Four degrees above pre-industrial period? If one choses the middle of the Little Ice Age as your pre-industrial starting point then where is the problem? I also love it when people talk about “records.” My next question is always when was the first data point recorded. My second is did the instrumentation change? If you have never measured something before how does one know what came before. Or if one measured it imprecisely, don’t tell me something is a record if your instruments have changed over time.
Did the authors refute the claims that the climate models have the feedback equation wrong?
What they did was spout the latest garbage that Xi wants them to spout off. The Chinese aren’t dumb. They know that global warming is a hoax. However even though they are of course carrying on business as usual, they want the west to think that the situation is scarier than ever. Thus the more scare stories the more western leaders will tax carbon and ruin their economies. Then China can buy them up cheaply. Interestingly since China has 5 times the coal production of either India or the US (which are in 2nd place and 3rd place) and China is no 3 in coal reserves; they are not only building more coal plants in China, they are building them outside of China by financing them in dozens of small countries around the world. China wants to sell its huge coal reserves to the rest of the world. China increased its CO2 output last year by 4.1% and now produce 31% of the world’s total. This is actually a good thing because the world’s atmosphere needs more CO2 NOT less.
My thoughts exactly. China is effectively on the receiving end of UNFCCC climate reparations by being excluded from the giving end, moreover; their climate scientists are not beholden to progressive interests and must have already figured out the self evident scientific truth for themselves.
As we move from an economy where the value added to natural resources is transitioning from labor to energy, whoever has the lowest cost supplies of energy will win. China understands this, Trump understands this while the progressive left does not owing to emotionally charged arguments that blind them to the truth. This kind of opposition should be expected as this is the way the progressive left supports positions that otherwise defy logic and is the case in point for why politics and science should never intersect.
What usually gets me the most is when they leave the, “might,” “if,” and/or “are predicted to occu,” statements and go straight to, “will,” or “would.”
““A great many record-breaking heat events, heavy floods, and extreme droughts would occur if global warming crosses the 4 °C level, with respect to the preindustrial period,” said Dabang Jiang,”
. . . as if it’s an absolute finding.
“which develops and reviews climate models to ensure the most accurate climate simulations possible.
They found that most of the models projected an increase of 4°C as early as 2064”
well……………
I don’t think they realize…..they confirmed how bad the models really are
This would have nothing to do with Chinas geopolitical goals now would it. Particularly when they have no intent of controlling any of their own emissions
Why only 4 degres C?
I guess the 10 degres C will be for next year’s alarmist special.
That ridiculous cover invalidates the entire magazine and every article in it, in my opinion. That is not a scientific magazine.
I wonder whether these scientists have looked at the basic thermodynamics of water and its relationship with gravity.
The temperature at which water starts to evaporate is determined by the absolute pressure and the vapour pressure of water. The rate of evaporation is controlled by the Partial Pressure of water in the atmosphere.
Both absolute pressure and hence the vapour pressure are constant. Therefore, within constraints the mean or global temperature of the Earth will hunt about this resulting constant temperature being controlled by the resulting Partial Pressure/ humidity and the mechanism of the atmospheric Rankine Cycle. where some 680 WattHrs of energy are pumped up into the atmosphere and beyond for every Kilogram of water evaporated. This figure being much greater than any purported greenhouse effect input.
Evidence for this is demonstrated by the fact that a kettle at sea level boils at 100 C irrespective of the heat input. This being but one specific point on the trace involving the lapse rate.
Conclusion? Well be my guest. For my part it is global cooling that worries me , particularly as they are about to ration my means of keeping warm.
Do we forgive them for they know not what they do?
NO we don’t forgive them because of the climategate emails. All the top officials at GISS and NOAA should be brought up on treason charges for faking the data and all climate funding of computer models and any studies based on computer models should be stopped.
Tend to agree Alan; but I do think that there are some who have been so infected by the CO2 viral Meme that they genuinely “Know not what they do”. We need to nurture them back to health.
The new 1984 from the country that harbours Big Brother himself. There is even a Ministry of Truth.
https://chinadigitaltimes.net/china/directives-from-the-ministry-of-truth/
Im sure we will have trolls all over this today. China is highly admired by the тоталiтагуаи Champagne Soshulist Progressives because they have achieved the governance they seek and they look to China for guidance and inspiration.
If Chinese officials were really crafty, they’d parley this obvious proppaganda piece into something almost respectable by saying they’d changed their minds about postponing ‘cleanup’ til 2030 and were jumping into action immediately. But quickness of wit is patently absent in these ham-handed regimes. But am I wrong here? Can their vision of armaggeddon on the hundredth anniversary of the 1984 fiction be accidental? I’d like to think they are poking some fun at their sycophantic Eurocentric admirers. But surely no.
‘They compared 39 coordinated climate model experiments from the fifth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project’
The average of [prune trimmings] is . . . .
So if the models have over-predicted the actual temperature rise over the PAST 35 years by a factor of 3 or more, wouldn’t it be reasonable to predict that the future temperature rise would be about 1/3 of that predicted by the models, or 1.3 C? That would be less than the 2.0 C that the Paris signatories are worried about. Meaning that we could do nothing about climate change, and the world would be just fine!
Which doesn’t take into account the possible cooling impact of a volcanic eruption like the one in Hawaii.
One comment – WRONG!!!
China’s pledge to the Paris agreement is to continue emitting as usual and make no effort to reduce them.
Yet they publish this scary scenario.
They often talk about the dangers of global warming and urge western nations to take drastic action.
Seems like a contradiction?
It isn’t. The more we do to try and stop global warming, the more industry moves to “developing” nations, primarily China, and the more wealth the get. They’re almost as hypocritical as Al Gore, but the green fools just lap it up.
While I didn’t run down and read the entire paper I would note the conclusion printed here doesn’t really suggests any change in China’s policies. China has a long view of history not a two, four, six and eight year election cycle. Their recorded history goes back a long way. They learned a rich country can better prepare for change than a poor country. They have been through climate changes more than once in their history. So this paper is designed to give them more information on how to prepare for climate change, natural or anthropogenic in the future not how to do the impossible, stop greenhouse gas emissions.
bullcrap…..they want the rest of the world to believe this BS because it benefits China
2084!? Could this be more precise? What about June 2084?
“They found that most of the models projected an increase of 4°C as early as 2064 and as late as 2095 in the 21st century, with 2084 appearing as the median year.”
So 2084 is a median of two ‘precise’ dates that have been synthetically engineered? Brilliant.
As a person with somewhat of a penchant for graphic design, I must say that the cover could use some work to better express the reality of the situation. … something more along THESE lines:
Alternately, instead of a human brain, we might incorporate a steaming pile of … , well, … you know.
I’m torn.
Needs to be in a Jar with the label AB-Normal as a sticker on the glass and a plaque reading “Typical AGW Brain”
But they are acting like there is a crisis.
If temperatures are that sensitive to CO2 then it’s game over already.
Our only hope is to adapt. Adaptation needs resources. That means lots of money – a health economy.
Cheap energy is the basis of a healthy economy.
And coal is cheapest. Just what China is building.