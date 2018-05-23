Are we headed for a deep solar minimum?

Have you been keeping an eye on Sol lately? One of the top astronomy stories for 2018 may be what’s not happening, and how inactive our host star has become.
The strange tale of Solar Cycle #24 is ending with an expected whimper: as of May 8th, the Earthward face of the Sun had been spotless for 73 out of 128 days thus far for 2018, or more than 57% of the time. This wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the solar minimum between solar cycle #23 and #24 saw 260 spotless days in 2009 – the most recorded in a single year since 1913.
Cycle #24 got off to a late and sputtering start, and though it produced some whopper sunspots reminiscent of the Sol we knew and loved on 20th century cycles past, it was a chronic under-performer overall. Mid-2018 may see the end of cycle #24 and the start of Cycle #25… or will it?
One nice surprise during Cycle #24 was the appearance of massive sunspot AR 2192, which popped up just in time for the partial solar eclipse of October 23rd, 2014. Several times the size of the Earth, the spot complex was actually the largest seen in a quarter century. But just as “one swallow does not a Summer make,” one large sunspot group couldn’t save Solar Cycle #24.
The Sun goes through an 11-year sunspot cycle, marked by the appearance of new spots at mid- solar latitudes, which then slowly progress to make subsequent appearances closer towards the solar equator, in a pattern governed by what’s known as Spörer’s Law. The hallmark of a new solar cycle is the appearance of those high latitude spots. The Sun actually flips overall polarity every cycle, so a proper Hale Cycle for the Sun is actually 11 x 2 = 22 years long.
A big gaseous fusion bomb, the Sun actually rotates once every 25 days near its equator, and 34 days at the poles. The Sun’s rotational axis is also tipped 7.25 degrees relative to the ecliptic, with the northern rotational pole tipped towards us in early September, while the southern pole nods towards us in early March.
What’s is store for Cycle #25? One thing’s for certain: if the current trend continues, with spotless days more the rule than the exception, we could be in for a deep profound solar minimum through the 2018 to 2020 season, the likes of which would be unprecedented in modern astronomy.
Fun fact: a similar dearth of sunspots was documented during the 1645-1715 period referred to as the Maunder Minimum. During this time, crops failed and the Thames River in London froze, making “frost fairs” along its frozen shores possible. Ironically, the Maunder Minimum also began just a few decades after the dawn of the age of telescopic astronomy. During this time, the idea of “spots on the Sun” was regulated to a controversial, and almost mythical status in mainstream astronomy.
at least it is a testable idea. If we go through 5 years with reduced solar activity and that correlates with 5 brutal winters the idea of AGW will probably be dead.
‘and that correlates with 5 brutal winters the idea of AGW will probably be dead.’ – along with the rest of us as we freeze because we can’t afford to heat our houses thanks to renewables!
@joegremlin – What you think causes brutal winters?
“the idea of AGW will probably be dead” – joegremlin
HAHAHAHAHA! The idea of AGW will NEVER be dead with the warmists – unless they all freeze to death (and even then I’m not sure).
Except that a return to facts-be-damned executive over reach before the five years is up gives hope to the advocacy forces of settled science and debate has ended monologue.
Let’s hope the minimum is deep enough to cool the overworked and high watts/synapse brains of the AGW alarmists: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/05/23/global-warming-makes-politicians-stupid/
Isn’t a longer term and more significant solar minimum cycle assessed to take place around 2050, of similar scale and duration as ‘The Little Ice Age’?
Imo, there is some probability that after the end of this cool trend in the early 3030s that we will then see a double dip second 30+ year cool trend. That would end around the mid 2060s, and that would mean a deeper cold for the interim. As for the likelihood of such an occurrence I would say 50/50. Looking back at the history of gsm’s it does look like they alternated between a single 30+ year period which is then doubled in the following occurrence. That is speculative.
I realize we had a Bray and Eddy minimum around 1350 yBP so we should not expect a grand minimum at this time. Possibly a Dalton minimum for Cycle 24 25 26. Is there a cycle longer than the 2450 year Bray cycle that could allow a grand minimum to start at this time?
Go here for perspective:
http://www.sidc.be/silso/spotless
Don’t which sunspot numbers they are using, the old or the revised.
Okay so the next logical set of questions would be, 1) Where are the science measurements of the shrinkage of the stratosphere in response?, 2) Where is the research and measurement of effects on the NH jet stream in response to that shrinkage?, and 3) How are the changes in the jet stream measured on summer temps and weather patterns and winters in the NH? These are important questions that go beyond the chart watching of solar minimum and do relate to actual observations of the 2009 solar minimum on summer temps and weather.
Something has caused the surface wind patterns to undergo an obvious shift in patterns around 24 months ago.
Since at least the summer of 2017 the jet stream has become more unstable.
With increased activity in the Eastern Pacific and now in the Arctic. lf this remains in place then the swings in weather we saw during the LIA could make a return.
This Summer cooler temps are most likely to be seen in northern central Russia and the NE corner of N America. Also expect an early start to the winter in these area’s as well.
Humm, I would have guessed the word stronger for jet stream not “more unstable.” And stronger would imply more winter-like storm fronts in the summer making for unseasonable weather patterns and temps.
lts not so much stronger, more a case of becoming more “busy” and spread over a wider area.
There been a increased in activity in areas of the globe that are normally quiet jet stream wise (eg) eastern Pacific and the Arctic. lts this change in the Arctic that is getting my interest.
Do you mean more meridional (I.e. loopy) vs zonal (straight west to east flow)? Meridional flow is responsible for extreme cold snaps and heat waves. Zonal flow is responsible for ‘boring’ weather.
Richard Patton
What l mostly mean is that its splitting and looping more and in general has been more messy looking.
Rather like its been spread over a wider area rather then in a single stream.
Yes we are getting looping but where the change has been is in the increase in branching and offshoots coming from the main jets. So in general just looking more unstable. This is causing increased activity within the Arctic, Which means its flushing more cold air out of the Arctic and largely over the same areas.
lts this change is what l think is most important.
The timing of this descent into solar minimum was correctly predicted by the planetary orbital resonance model we produced and published in 2013. Many said at the time that we were wrong because low cycles are long cycles, and anyway the planets can’t affect the Sun because they are too small and far away. While it’s not proof, correct forecasts are valid supporting evidence for a hypothesis.
I’ve added the 2013-2018 data to the 2013 plot/forecast below in faint red.
Full paper here:
http://www.pattern-recogn-phys.net/1/117/2013/prp-1-117-2013.pdf
That 4.5-year bump is going to be a hypothesis killer, I’m afraid. It already creates an alignment problem in figures 5-7 in the paper.
But if it does take place, I’m in. We haven’t seen anything remotely similar in 350 years.
I beg to disagree. The ‘missing cycle’ at the start of the Dalton minimum is comparable. See for example https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2002GL015640
Tallbloke, how about let’s settle this Julian Simon style. I will bet you $100 right now that there will be no 4.5 year sunspot cycle before 2035. Heck, I’ll bet $100 that there won’t be a sunspot cycle shorter than 6 years before then. Anthony can hold the stakes. Payable to your favorite charity if you wish … my favorite charity is WUWT.
You claim that you have great faith in that forecast … now’s your chance to prove it.
Or not … your choice.
w.
Willis. Look again at the plot. Do you see that in large black friendly letters, it says: “10.5yr or 15yr cycle” ?
Can you see that the black double ended arrow under the words covers that 4.5year blip? Are you aware that at the start of the Dalton minimum there was a 15 year long cycle which some eminent researchers say had a short cycle buried in the tail end of it?
Go and read the I. G. Usoskin K. Mursula and G. A. Kovaltsov paper and then return for sensible discussion.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2002GL015640
some eminent researchers say had a short cycle buried in the tail end of it?
The currently accepted view is that there was no such short cycle, your ’eminent’ researchers not withstanding.
In addition you got the amplitudes wrong [as well as the time of the previous minimum].
My comment of the many people trying to make fools of themselves turns out to be quite accurate, it seems.
Thanks for the link TB. It will be interesting to see if that “stunted” cycle happens. That type of prediction is in the “spooky action at a distance” category and we know how that one turned out :)
In the last sentence, should “regulated” be “relegated”?
The 2008-2009 solar minimum was a surprise to astrophysicists at it was deeper and longer than anything seen previously by modern scientists in the satellite era. The 2018-2019 solar minimum could also hold some surprises.
The number of spotless days correlates very well with solar activity.
Unless the correlation is to be broken, there are a lot more spotless days in store for current solar minimum.
I would guess somewhere between 600-800 more spotless days for current solar minimum. That’s over 2 more years of solar minimum.
With a WUWT article about the issue every couple of weeks, that’s about 50 more articles. Save some ammo, Leif.
So plenty of chances for people to make fools of themselves…
Already several in this very post.
By then we will all have post traumatic svalgaard disorder (ptsd… ☺), not just Javier!
Test…
My impression is — There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact. h/t Mark Twain
Here is the full quote from Mark Twain, as a geologist (by training) I dearly love this quote:
“In the space of one hundred and seventy-six years the Lower Mississippi has shortened itself two hundred and forty-two miles. That is an average of a trifle over one mile and a third per year. Therefore, any calm person, who is not blind or idiotic, can see that in the Old Oolitic Silurian Period, just a million years ago next November, the Lower Mississippi River was upwards of one million three hundred thousand miles long, and stuck out over the Gulf of Mexico like a fishing-rod. And by the same token any person can see that seven hundred and forty-two years from now the Lower Mississippi will be only a mile and three-quarters long, and Cairo and New Orleans will have joined their streets together, and be plodding comfortably along under a single mayor and a mutual board of aldermen. There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”
– Life on the Mississippi, Mark Twain
Instead of the length of the Mississippi, I can imagine substituting “global warming.”
Just 19,000 years ago, this past November, it was freezing cold and the ice over Manhattan was a mile thick. One can easily see that 72 years from now we will be broiling in heat as the oceans boil. Sea food will be dirt cheap as fully cooked fish pop out of the ocean onto your dinner plates.
There are a number of theories afoot, with just a few centered on mechanism while most others are centered on cyclomania. I hang my hat on mechanism, not references back to a previous low activity period. Given the way the Sun gets somewhat bound up and gives us hints about that based on surface activity, the previous cycle should tell us a bit about the coming cycle. The Maunder Minimum would not be able to inform us about our next cycle.
Pamela Gray – that’s right, if I look back at the old patterns and find a pattern similar to this one in the much-to-be-desired-old-data, it’s a great feeling.
A few years ago we had something similar going on here at the weather station. Farmers came in with reams of old records and tried to find patterns in the surface reflections of our 700 mb/height charts. They found quite a few. But when we actually looked at the causes of the patterns – all the causes (and lifecycles) were different. No two causes were the same, This was quite disappointing, but quite understandable.
Gee, it would be nice if we could just pop the sun into a nice little lab somewhere and try all our theories on it.
In 1949, Frankie Laine had a hit song with “That Lucky Old Sun” ( had to look it up).
The lines included “Nothing to do but roll around heaven all day”.
Now he is doing less of it.
CAGW has been fraudulent from the beginning. Can you imagine coming from a science background and confecting a theory with only one influence on climate change–CO2?
In this case, the passion to control people overwhelmed the need for probity. Also, there is the money side.
Medieval troubadours had it figured out “His bread I eat, his song I sing.”
In the early 1800s, Goethe made a pertinent observation that included that men of science would “worship error if it afforded them a living.” From memory, but it is close.
As Kepler was discovering that planetary orbits were elliptical, his government paid him for casting horoscopes. He needed to make some money.
When he was a student his tutor taught that the solar system rotated around the Earth. He had to make a living. Privately, he was a Copernican.
The only way for governments can be made to stop funding bogus science is to run out of money. Or by the will of the people as this popular uprising continues to become more influential.
The last such uprising turned astrology into astronomy and alchemy into chemistry. In the late 1500s, the biggest bank at the time published a newsletter and in one of them noted that only governments were foolish enough to fund alchemists.
Today’s form of alchemy also serves the state. Interventionist central banking whereby credit is confected out of “thin air”.
The state has employed in economic and “science” the only theories that will add to its power.
The next recession will take apart the notion that central banks with trillions of taxpayer money can prevent bad things from happening.
As solar activity continues to diminish, cooling will disprove that the state can set the “perfect” temperature of the nearest planet.
Another Great Reformation will be advanced. The last one began to become successful in the early 1600s. England had the best experience in it. Europe with the “Thirty Years War” had a bad time reforming unlimited government.
Bob Hoye
This is from the Zharkova press release 2015 …
A new model of the Sun’s solar cycle is producing unprecedentedly accurate predictions of irregularities within the Sun’s 11-year heartbeat. The model draws on dynamo effects in two layers of the Sun, one close to the surface and one deep within its convection zone.
Predictions from the model suggest that solar activity will fall by 60 per cent during the 2030s to conditions last seen during the ‘mini ice age’ that began in 1645. … Results will be presented today by Prof Valentina Zharkova at the National Astronomy Meeting in Llandudno. … Zharkova and her colleagues derived their model using a technique called ‘principal component analysis’ of the magnetic field observations from the Wilcox Solar Observatory in California. They examined three solar cycles-worth of magnetic field activity, covering the period from 1976-2008. In addition, they compared their predictions to average sunspot numbers, another strong marker of solar activity. All the predictions and observations were closely matched. “Combining both waves together and comparing to real data for the current solar cycle, we found that our predictions showed an accuracy of 97%,” said Zharkova. “Effectively, when the waves are approximately in phase, they can show strong interaction, or resonance, and we have strong solar activity. When they are out of phase, we have solar minimums. When there is full phase separation, we have the conditions last seen during the Maunder minimum, 370 years ago.
*So, a 60% reduction coming to a star near you.
Sandy, Minister of Future
Yes; and the Earth’s spin axis is tilted 23.5° with respect to its orbit around the Sun.
A third axis may be imagined perpendicular to the plane of the Earth’s orbit.
No two of these three axes need be colinear, nor are they.
Zharkova’s model has already been shown wrong by Usoskin. It doesn’t properly hindcast, so it is nearly impossible that it can properly forecast.
@Javier- could you give me a pointer to the Usoskin document that refutes the Zharkova model? Also the fact that we are moving into new solar regime suggest it would not be that important to hind cast accurately if the forecast was accurate.
Sandy, Minister of Future
Usoskin, I. G. (2017). Comment on the paper by Popova et al.“On a role of quadruple component of magnetic field in defining solar activity in grand cycles”. Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1710.05203
@Javier- Thanks for the link. The main complaints by Ilya Usoskin are they introduce ‘new stuff’ and they missed the Sporer min. However, the Zharkova hind cast does predict the Dalton, Maunder and Wolf minimum. It also covers the conventional LIA. It does not show the big Sporer minimum but it is possible the Sporer minimum might have been due to another cause.
All in all, to me, sounds like ‘sour grapes’ or NIH ( not invented here).
In 600CE a Zen Master said, “Dont let your ego prevent enlightenment.”
The progress of canonical science is often held back by torchbearers, until their torch goes out.
Sandy, Minister of Future
@ interzonkomizar… I would say very unlikely because this Warm Period is not over by any means. That will make the difference as to how deep the cool trend can go. When this cool trend finally ends the warming will resume through the next century from my outlook.
@Goldminor- what I have seen of Bob Weber’s Figure 10: F10.7cm flux shows ocean cooling since 2004, ond Ole Humlums chart showing North Atlantic cooling, I expect after the coming cold cycle, whether it’s 20 or 80 years long, the heat left in the ocean will not bring the air temperature back up to what it is now, 14.5 C. Mabe 13.0.
Sandy, Minister of Future
Based on models. We will see if this holds up any better than the CAGW models.
“The Sun’s rotational axis is also tipped 7.25 degrees relative to the ecliptic, with the northern rotational pole tipped towards us in early September, while the southern pole nods towards us in early March.”
WR: Is there anything known about an eventual precession or obliquity of the sun’s axis?
A good and pertinent question to which I too would like an answer. There is a 974 year cycle of angular momentum in the solar system, driven by the outer planets, which hold 98% of the system’s angular momentum. If the planets do have any effect on the Sun, we might expect its polar axial orientation to precess at that frequency or a resonant multiple of it.
@ tallbloke… never heard of that. Note how that could well fit with the 550 +/- warm followed by 400 +/- cool pattern which I see when looking at long term graphs.
The Earth’s poles are more ‘flat’ than the Earth is at the equator because of the centrifugal force. Being a gaseous object, the Sun must have a similar form, probably even more pronounced. We always think about the sun as radiating equally in all directions, perpendicular to its surface which is (was) supposed to be perfectly round. But what, if the Sun is not exactly ‘round’ and what if there is a certain precession of her axe? The sun will not shine equally in all directions and in case of obliquity or precession variations there might be a ‘wobble’ in radiation, for example into the direction of the Earth.
Is the Sun’s rotational axis REALLY tipped 7.25 degrees relative to the ecliptic? Or is the Earth’s orbit (and thus what we call the ecliptic) tipped 7.25 degrees?
~¿~
It’s tipped 7.25 degrees relative to the plane of invariance, not the ecliptic.
Yes; and the Earth’s spin axis is tilted 23.5° with respect to its orbit around the Sun.
A third axis may be imagined perpendicular to the plane of the Earth’s orbit.
No two of these three axes are colinear.
I have read article after article about sun spots. Honestly, it is one of the things that brought me here to this site a decade ago. From what I have seen, as much as I want there to be, there seems to be little correlation between sun spots and temperatures on earth.
This doesn’t come as a shock to me as it is a secondary driver, not a primary. What I mean by this is that, according to theory, less sunspots are indicative of lower solar activity, meaning more cosmic rays strike the earth. More cosmic rays are supposed to make for more clouds, which makes for less sunlight reaching the surface (read ocean) which slightly decrease the temperature of the earth.
That takes two steps, each one caused by the previous but not interrelated.
Meanwhile TSI is a primary driver. Now TSI does go down slightly in a minimum and up slightly at maximum. My personal theory, for which we have no data so it is only a guess, is that during the Maunder minimum the same forces causing such a long minimum also caused a further drop in TSI. It wouldn’t take much of a drop to greatly affect earth’s temperatures. But that is just a silly guess.
TSI is the primary driver of the baseline situation, but it is unlikely to be the primary driver of climate change, because it is nearly constant, with a change of only about 0.1%. If the Sun is responsible for a significant part of climate change, it is unlikely to be only through changes in TSI. Focusing only on TSI is like refusing to consider any other solar change that might affect climate.
@Javier- it is true that total TSI may only very 0.1% , that is for the total Spectrum from EUV to Far Infrared. The EUV up to Blue Light may vary 6% by itself which is more inclined to warm the oceans, since it penetrates much deeper and carries more energy. This is often overlooked and I don’t understand why.
Sandy, Minister of Future
Yes, spectral variation is quite different from TSI variation.
This is Natalie Krivova’s graph on solar spectral irradiation:
What changes with the solar cycle is the lower part of the spectrum. The higher part of the spectrum is actually anti-cyclic.
If you want to disregard a solar effect you choose TSI because that is what shows less variability.
I understand what you are saying Javier, but, as much as I want there to be, I have yet to see any real correlation between sun spots and temperature. Meanwhile, I see a lot of correlation between global temperatures and the ocean cycles, which are affected by changes in temperature of the water.
This is a bit of simplification, and I hope that we can find proof of sun spot activity influencing temperature but as much as I want it to be, we have yet to find the smoking gun.
~smoking gun courtesy of Javier
All I can do is stubbornly insist TSI doesn’t tell us everything there is to know about the Sun’s affect on the Earth’s climate. GSN doesn’t tell us everything there is to know about the Sun’s affect on the Earth’s climate. 10.7 cm flux doesn’t tell us everything there is to know about the Sun’s affect… But it has to be the Sun, there is no other source of energy available to our Earth, and you can’t get a change of temperature unless or until you change the amount of energy that reaches the temperature measuring location. And in this case I don’t care about the minor mild difference between a mythical average temperature of today and one calculated in 1930s, I’m talking about the difference between our current productive climate compared to an Ice Age climate that is not only cold but also with greatly reduced precipitation because so much of the moisture is locked up in Ice Sheets.
I like the basis of the Svensmark hypothesis… picture a sphere of solar output around the Sun, forming a sort of bubble (with no definitive boundary but a rapid drop off at its outer limits) of protection that drops off at about the distance of the Earth’s orbit. At higher levels the Earth is completely enveloped by the bubble and gets maximum protection. It would take only a minor decline, that is shrinkage of the bubble, to leave the Earth completely exposed receiving minimum protection. And that’s how a 0.1% reduction of the Sun’s output could produce a much larger swing in temperature (used as a proxy for climate). Now I don’t know what makes up that bubble nor what it protects the Earth from, I leave that to those of you who research such things. But that’s the kind of theory that could fit the facts.
But that’s the kind of theory that could fit the facts.
Except that there isa bubble, but with a boundary at 100 times the distance from the sun to the Earth.
So, your theory does not fit the facts.
Is there somewhere I can easily access solar data? I’m looking for things like sunspot and TSI data, on a monthly basis, as far back as possible. How is TSI known back to 1800? How consistent are these data? How reliable? Thanks… I’m a meteorologist and climatologist… still clueless about astronomy. When I went to school, it seemed mostly irrelevant to my fields of study. Now I wish I knew more.
You might try nasa solar physics which is where the sunspot graphic at the top of the page comes from. (not sure if that’s exactly what you’re looking for)…
If you run a search Silso should come for the sunspot data, and PMOD for TSI data.
http://www.sidc.be/silso/
https://climatedataguide.ucar.edu/climate-data/total-solar-irradiance-tsi-datasets-overview
Mary,
For an on-line starter kit I’ll recommend:
http://www.solen.info/solar/
http://www.sidc.be/silso/ssngraphics
You’ll find lots of charts and graphs. As you follow some of
the links down the rabbit hole, you’ll run into actual sunspot
counts, usually by month, back into the 1750’s.
There’s still a certain uncertainty in how reliable the past is
in predicting future solar activity.
Some folks treat the “old” data as little more than signs and
portents along with the reading of entrails as predictors of what’s
to come.
Good hunting.
Mary, despite the presence of plenty of self-proclaimed solar experts on this page, somehow none of them have the reference handy. Funny how that works … here is the data:
daily spots: http://sidc.be/silso/DATA/SN_d_tot_V2.0.txt
monthly spots: http://sidc.be/silso/DATA/SN_m_tot_V2.0.txt
yearly spots: http://sidc.be/silso/DATA/SN_y_tot_V2.0.txt
group spots: http://www.sidc.be/silso/DATA/GroupNumber/GNbb2_y.txt
TSI is NOT known back to 1800, it is only estimated. The most reliable estimate I know of is
TSI = 1360.5 + (0.0304 * yearly_spots^0.7 + 0.239 *group_spots^0.7)/2
Best regards,
w.
Can the 2 recent Cyclones in the Arabian Sea be attributed to climate cooling or ocean cooling due to a quiet sun?
Sandy, minister of future
Yes, they can. If it is a valid attribution or not is another question. ;-)
I thought Lief earlier had said we are already in cycle 25, based on the polarity of some of some the spots we have been seeing, and that there is usually an overlap of the cycles. Do I mis-remember?
my name is not pronounced as ‘leaf’, but as ‘life’.
We know that Svalgaard. i’m just trying to get ’em to spell it like leaf with the e coming first. (gotta start somewhere)…
No, you don’t ‘mis-remember’. solar cycles do, in fact overlap. Each lasting some 16-17 years. A new one starting some years before the old one slowly peters out. For convenience, an artificial ‘minimum’ can be calculated as the time where the sum of the number of sunspots for the overlapping cycles are at a minimum. One can ague that the influence of sunspots would depend on that sum, but for studying [and forecasting] solar activity each cycle must be treated as a unit.
“Are we headed for a deep solar minimum?” Short answer: certaintly not, the polar fields point to a SC25 similiar to SC24, not as strong as the average but no sign of “Maunder”.
Anthony stated in the article that the new cycle may start this year. (Can’t quote on my phone for some reason). Per another article here posted a couple of weeks ago I had gathered that the new solar cycle had already started as sun spot polarities had changed. Did I misunderstand the previous article? (Highly likely as a lot stuff here doesn’t simply go over my head but is at an altitude I can’t even see it)
I keep repeating: sunspot cycle started in March 2018…
http://gsjournal.net/Science-Journals/Research%20Papers-Astrophysics/Download/7246
The solar flux is again increasing and will keep doing it… We will know for sure in 2 months that march is indeed the low…
Thank you.
The solar flux in April was 70.5 against 70.0 in February
The solar flux in May will be at least 71 against 67.8 in January…
Hot linked Journal! Impact factor?
I have 4 (!) theories for the start of cylcle 25… The other 2 are at an official journal… Don’t say which one, because Leif will want to keep it unpublished!
4 theories… one hit would be enough…
His wrong expectations started with following Skeptical Science’s views. From the rest of David Dickinson’s article:
Many a climate change-denier will at least concede that the current climate of the Earth is indeed changing, though they’ll question human activity’s role in it. The rather ominous fact is, taking only current solar activity into account, we should be in a cooling trend right now, a signal in the data that anthropogenic climate change is working hard against.
He could have recognized the reality that earth has cooled going into the solar minimum. It’s hard to deny the cooling change so far from the 2016 El Nino peak:
He could have also recognized the cooling change was driven by the drop in TSI:
The problem is Dickinson doesn’t recognize reality.
Bob, I fear that a mere two years of data shows very little and in this case is actively misleading. Here is the scatterplot of UAH MSU (orange in your graph) vs. SORCE TSI (red in your graph):
As you can see, once we look at all the data the correlation falls apart. The TSI data is NOT related to the sea surface temperature.
The same is true for SORCE versus the HadSST sea surface temperature.
And finally, as we might expect, sea surface and lower tropospheric temperatures ARE well correlated, viz:
Sorry, but your claims about the solar connection to SST and lower troposphere temperatures fall apart with a deeper look …
w.
Willis, there is no accounting for the rise and fall of solar cycle TSI-driven ocean heat accumulation-depletion in your plots. SST is a function of TSI powered ocean absorbed solar energy accumulation/depletion over time.
The heat in the atmosphere is a function of heat released by the ocean, per your third figure. The heat in the equatorial ocean is modulated by solar cycle TSI, and overall SST is modulated by equatorial ocean heat content.
Figure 18 with data links from here gives the proper view of the solar cycle effect of TSI-insolation warming-cooling on OHC, SST, and other indices over the four most recent solar cycles. Equatorial ocean heat content accumulation/depletion follows solar cycle TSI-insolation, with the climate following the equatorial ocean:
Looks like I’ll have to make a set of TSI-UAH and OHC-UAH cross correlation plots, ie figures 18.1 & 18.2, to further make this point.
So, Willis, an honest question for clarification. Is the temperature of the lower troposphere a result of SST or is SST a result of lower troposphere temperature? It appears that the heating of the top ocean layer by the sun is what regulates our temperatures on this planet.
If SST is not related to TSI, then what heats up the ocean? Honestly? What other options are out there?
https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/2015/10/26/solar-activity-levels-vs-surface-temperature-variation/
Bob data that is supportive of what you propose which I am on board with.
It is happening now as we speak.
In March it was 67.58
Knock-out for Leif is approaching!
I’m only interested in how this low sunspot count will or may affect the weather, which affects crop and livestock production (chickens are livestock), and also affects my monthly household expenses.
These are practical matters, since our weather is a seasonal affair. You can argue solar physics all you want, but if you get down to the nitty gritty of it, it’s whether or not you will have to buy extras of everything because of early winters and late springs (weather), or how much it’s going to bump up your heating (gas) bill.
I’m still running the furnace, but to the areas 35 miles south of me, the weather is more close seasonal averages. However, in many areas crop planting is late owing to colder than ‘normal’ weather. The hardware store did not put out plants for sale until last week. Too cold.
I have yet to see anything much in the way of bugs, period. This has also happened repeatedly over the last five years, but it gets later every year.
These are symptoms of a change that is more subtle than a lack of sunspots. If it’s going to be for a very long time, we need to prepare for it now, not at the last minute.
(P.S.: it might just zip the lips of the ecohippies and CAGWers, etc., if we went into a LIA, so I’m not grumbling about it. Anything that takes them by surprise makes me happy.)
Sara
lf you live in the NE corner of the USA, then recent jet stream activity suggests cold and early starts to the winter along the spring snow lasting longer into the season. During the summer big swings in temps and the weather look likely.
taxed – the notable winters in your area and, for the same reason, the whole Eastern US have resulted from a shift in the storm track and even the high-level pattern. What caused this? It’s a very slight effect in the global Rossby wave pattern. A delayed effect of the warm sun? Insufficient outflow due to GHGs?
Your winters will probably continue to be like this. In a complicated sequence the decreasing temperature gradient toward the north has been allowing cold core low circulations with their very cold air to invade the Eastern US and Western Europe. This mechanism begins to develop after the December solstice and it becomes recognizable by the end of January. It doesn’t get washed out by the returning sun until late April. It’s very interesting if this is what’s really going on..
…It’s interesting for meteorologists, because it involves the Arctic Jet and Polar Jet and the role of high-pressure systems in the Arctic and SSWs.
l have taken a interest in the global jet stream and its role in climate change since about 2012.
As l have always believed it was a key factor in climate change and ice age formation.
lts now looking like that increased jet stream activity in the Arctic is a climate game changer for the NH.
Because with this increased activity in the Arctic there is a increase in Polar air pushing down across the land masses of N America and NW Russia. Just like what happened during the ice age.
Yes l agree changes in jet stream activity in the Arctic is a climate changer.
Because weather the jet stream is pushing up into the Arctic over the Atlantic ,Pacific or NE Russia.
Polar air most often gets pushed down across N America and/or NW area of Russia. Just like what seemed to happened during the ice age.
I’m in the upper Midwest, the Great Lakes region. Late spring, with snows up to 3rd week of April (photos recording this) and birds not finding food resources are weather signs in the short term. In the long term, they signify other responses.
Another sign that is telling me something is off kilter is that the robins, which are generally rather fat, are skinny this spring and having trouble finding food for their broods.
What we are getting up here is a dip of cold air from up North. When I’ve checked the MODIS images, e.g., last week, the snowfields showed no sign of meltback in northern Canada below Hudson’s Bay.
If we’re due for a Maunder Minimum – and I do recall NASA’s concerns re: that very thing, during the 18-month lapse of solar activity from 2005 to 2006 – it can also be punctuated by a return to “normal” solar activity that ends too soon.
I take nothing for granted any more.
But as I said, if it silences the ecohippies and their ilk, it’s fine with me.
Where the change that is taking place that will effect the Great Lakes area ls the increase in jet stream activity in the Arctic.lts the main reason for the cold in that area this spring.
This years weather has now convinced me that increased jet stream activity in the Arctic is a climate game changer for the NH. Because when this happens NE N America and NW Russia are the areas that get hit hardest by cold air pushing southwards. l now believe its this change in the jet stream patterning along with orbit change that is the trigger for ice age formation in the NH.
Sara, sunspot cycle 25 will rapidly increase in strength… I will write an extra paper on that one… So no Maunder minimum yet!
Okay, I will watch for that.
I checked the NASA SOHO website for the current spots this morning. There were two, VERY small in size, nearly invisible.
I will be watching the skies for ice dropping out of cirrus clouds in July and August. I’ve seen that before, every year going back to 2005 when this spotless cycles grouping started.
No one knows what the sun is going to do or not do.
No one knows how long solar cycle 24 is going to be and no one knows how deep this minimum will be, meaning how long will the solar flux stay at 90 or less. I do not care about sunspot numbers per say.
With that said, it seems like an uptick is taking place with solar cycle activity now which lends evidence that this cycle is not ending anytime soon.
I have maintained for years now which many have not paid attention to , that in order to have solar exert a climatic impact that is more significant two conditions must be present.
CONDITION NUMBER 10+ YEARS OF SUB – SOLAR ACTIVITY IN GENERAL.
Which is now satisfied since sub solar activity in general has been
occurring since late 2005. That proceeded by extremely active solar
conditions for several decades, the modern maximum.
CONDITION NUMBER 2 – Within the sub -solar activity in general low average value solar parameters
must be meant and sustained for a period of time. Those solar parameters having values equal to or lower than the solar values that take place in typical solar minimums within the so called 11 year sunspot cycle, and longer in duration.
It looks like this is now occurring. Year 2018 being the first year where it looks like my 2 conditions for global cooling due to solar activity is taking place. This is why I am confident to say this year is a transitional year in the climate and no further global warming is going to take place starting with this year and moving forward.
Thus far I would say the climatic trends are looking pretty good(this year) with global temperatures now running lower according to satellite data then a year ago thru this time, with overall sea surface temperatures cooling not to mention the North Atlantic in particular which is undergoing extensive cooling and is a very important area in the global climate picture. Also with the atmospheric circulation being less zonal.
The other area is what is happening with the geo magnetic field in regards to it’s strength and orientation which when in sync with solar activity will compound given solar effects. In this case they are both weakening.
The upshot of this is overall sea surface temperatures should drop and a slight uptick in albedo is probably going to happen due to an increase in global cloud coverage, snow coverage and an uptick in explosive major volcanic activity. My opinion.
If one looks at the climatic history objectively it is clear that every prolonged solar minimum results in global cooing without exception. THOSE ARE THE FACTS NOT MY OPINION.
Finally people are stuck on the false concept that the climate is going to change slowly and gradually which is false . That only being true when the climate is locked in a specific climate regime which had been the case after we came out of the Little Ice Age to present.
This may now be changing in my opinion.
@Goldminor said- Something has caused the surface wind patterns to undergo an obvious shift in patterns around 24 months ago.
Indeed it has. The last bottom was 1430 CE, 160 more yrs to peak. This excerpt from Javier …
https://judithcurry.com/2017/09/15/nature-unbound-v-the-elusive-1500-year-holocene-cycle/#more-23393
The 1500-year climate cycle is the millennial cycle whose peak effect is scheduled to take place next, at ~ 2180 AD. What should we reasonably expect from such cyclic occurrence?
If our knowledge of the cycle is correct we should see …
1. Bigger tides and an increase in storm flooding events.
2. There should be an increase in Arctic sea ice and iceberg activity.
3. We should also see an *increase in zonal wind circulation and associated precipitation changes.
Most of the effects could be smaller than in previous instances of the cycle if global temperatures continue at the current level or increase in the next 150 years.
( my note- if temps drop due to quiet sun, effects could be larger)
Any decrease in Northern Hemisphere surface temperatures caused by the cycle should be limited, and global average temperatures should not be reduced by much, probably not more than 0.2°C, as suggested by the standard deviation in a global reconstruction where its effect cannot be detected (Marcott et al., 2013; figure 37).
Sandy, Minister of Future
Sandy, Salvatore – On Accuweather’s “news” articles, they have determined that Arctic ice is going decrease due to global warming.
They aren’t very good at making weather forecasts beyond a 3-day period, so I view their prediction with a jaundiced eye.
I have photos of a late-day sundog with ice streaming eastward out of it, just souith of me, so I’m inclined to only record what actually happens. Any forecasts by other people will probably be more accurate.
Let me add solar irradiance plays a role in the sun’s ability to cool the climate but it is the secondary effects which are much more important.
Those secondary effects being in increase in global cloud/snow coverage(due to a decrease is EUV light which in turn leads to a more meridional atmospheric circulation) , an uptick in major explosive volcanic activity( due to an increase in galactic cosmic rays, low AP INDEX /SOLARWIND),overall ocean cooling (due to a decrease in UV/NEAR UV LIGHT), and again a more meridional atmospheric circulation (due to a decrease in EUV light).
All of this will result in cooling like it has each and every time in the past, and this time will be no different in my opinion.
The additional factor is the weakening geo magnetic field which at the very least is going to compound given solar effects.
QUICK NOTER ON AGW THEROY
AGW theory which is based on a house of cards.
Not one of the basic premises this theory was based on seeing the light of day from a more zonal atmospheric circulation, to a lower tropospheric hot spot , to a distinct lessening of OLR radiation, to the climate in no way being even close to being unique, to CO2 following the temperature, to CO2’S climatic effects lessening as concentrations increase.
Just some of the more notable problems with this theory among many others.
The next minimum (Leif’s artificial minimum) is not that close. Probably not before 2020.
At the “full story” 1 very relevant comment on Stradivarius who must have known Maunder Minimum was not funny.
“Stradivarius II” futures anyone?
I just hope we are collecting enough of the right kind of data that our descendants in 500 years can use it effectively. Somewhat pessimistic the scientific method will survive that long …
Spot on Anthony, spot on.
Re: The disparity between sunspots and Earthly surface climate; – an attempt to assess the factors involved are to be seen here :-
https://howtheatmosphereworks.wordpress.com/solar-activity-and-surface-climate/
The problem arises from the variation in output activity from the sun, as the article explains; the existence of a sunspot does not imply the existence of a geo-effective impact, more importantly the absence of a spot does not imply the absence of impact. That from non-spot related solar activity can be just as important to the response of earthly atmospheric profiles as a significant CME impact.
The article is rather ‘Euro –Centric’ principally because of available data.