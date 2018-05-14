The ethanol gravy train rolls on

Opponents make compelling case but can’t derail or even slow this well-protected industry
Guest opinion by Paul Driessen
Like most people I’ve spoken with, I have no innate, inflexible antipathy to ethanol in gasoline. What upsets me are the deceptive claims used to justify adding mostly corn-based ethanol to this indispensable fuel; the way seriously harmful unintended consequences are brushed aside; and the insidious crony corporatist system the ethanol program has spawned between producers and members of Congress.
What angers me are the legislative and regulatory mandates that force us to buy gasoline that is 10% ethanol – even though it gets lower mileage than 100% gasoline, brings none of the proclaimed benefits (environmental or otherwise), drives up food prices, and damages small engines. In fact, in most areas, it’s almost impossible to find E-zero gasoline, and that problem will get worse as mandates increase.
My past articles lambasting ethanol (here, here, here and here) addressed these issues, and said ethanol epitomizes federal programs that taxpayers and voters never seem able to terminate, no matter how wasteful or harmful they become. That’s primarily because its beneficiaries are well funded, motivated, politically connected and determined to keep their gravy train rolling down the tracks – while opponents and victims have far less funding, focus, motivation and ability to reach the decision-making powers.
Ethanol got started because of assertions that even now are still trotted out, despite having outlived their time in the real-world sun. First, we were told, ethanol would be a bulwark against oil imports from unfriendly nations, especially as the USA depleted its rapidly dwindling petroleum reserves. Of course, the fracking (horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing) revolution has given America and the world at least a century of new reserves, and the US now exports more oil and refined products than it imports.
Second, renewable fuels would help prevent dangerous manmade climate change. However, with the 2015-16 El Niño temperature spike now gone, average global temperatures are continuing the 20-year no-increase trend that completely contradicts alarmist predictions and models. Harvey was the first major hurricane in a record twelve years to make US landfall. And overall, the evidence-based scientific case for “dangerous manmade climate change” has become weaker with every passing year.
Moreover, the claim that ethanol and other biofuels don’t emit as much allegedly climate-impacting (but certainly plant-fertilizing) carbon dioxide as gasoline has also been put out to pasture. In reality, over their full life cycle (from planting and harvesting crops, to converting them to fuel, to transporting them by truck, to blending and burning them), biofuels emit at least as much CO2 as their petroleum counterparts.
Ironically, the state that grows the most corn and produces the most ethanol – the state whose Republican senators had a fit when EPA proposed to reduce its 2018 non-ethanol biodiesel requirement by a measly 315 million gallons, out of 19.3 billion gallons in total renewable fuels – buys less ethanol-laced gasoline than do average consumers in the rest of the USA. That state is Iowa.
In fact, Iowans bought more ethanol-free gasoline in 2016 than what EPA projects the entire United States will be able to buy in just a few more years, as the E10 mandates ratchet higher and higher.
And so this past week, after months of battles, debates and negotiations, President Trump hosted a White House meeting with legislators The purpose was to address and compromise on at least some of the thorny issues that had put Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst and other politicians at loggerheads, as they sought to reform some aspects of the Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) system while protecting their constituents.
In an effort to expand the reform agenda, by making legislators and citizens better informed in advance of the meeting, 18 diverse organizations wrote a joint letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, underscoring why they believe broad and significant RFS reform is essential. Signatories included major national meat and poultry producers and processors, restaurants, marine manufacturers, small engine owners, consumer and taxpayer organizations, and conservation and environmental groups. They were especially worried about the prospect that the Congress and Administration might allow year-round sales of 15% (E15) ethanol blends in gasoline, but they raised other pressing concerns as well.
* As large shares of domestic corn and soy crops are now diverted from food use to fuel production, poultry, beef, pork and fish producers (and consumers) face volatile and increasing prices for animal feed.
* Ethanol wreaks havoc on the engines and fuel systems of boats, motorcycles and lawn equipment, as well as many automobiles, which are not capable or allowed to run on E15. Repair and replacement costs are a major issue for marine and small engine owners (as I personally discovered when I owned a boat).
* Consumers and taxpayers must pay increasing costs as biofuel mandates increase under the RFS.
* Millions of acres of native prairie and other ecosystems have been turned into large-scale agricultural developments, because the RFS encourages farmers to plow land, instead of preserving habitats. This endangers ecosystems and species, exacerbates agricultural run-off and degrades water quality.
* Biofuel demand promotes conversion of natural habitats to palm oil and other plantations overseas, as well as domestically. Their life-cycle carbon dioxide emissions rival or exceed those of oil and gas.
* Expanding markets for corn ethanol by increasing E15 sales ignores and exacerbates these problems – while benefiting a small subset of the US economy but negatively impacting far more sectors, including the general public and the industries and interests represented by signatories to the Pruitt letter.
Following the meeting, several signatories expanded on these concerns – and noted that the compromise did increase E15 sales, while reducing the RFS impact on small refineries that were being forced to buy paper biofuel certificates because they weren’t making enough gasoline to need mandated real biofuel.
Requiring every American to buy ethanol gasoline “isn’t good enough” for biofuel companies anymore, the National Council of Chain Restaurants remarked. “Now they want a waiver from federal clean air laws so they can sell high blends of ethanol, which pollutes the air in warm weather months, year round.”
“Arbitrarily waiving the E15 [ozone emissions] restriction and permitting year-round E15 sales, without comprehensive reform of the RFS,” merely boosts ethanol sales and justifies future government-imposed increases to the ethanol mandate, the National Taxpayers Union noted. These “hidden taxes,” damage to small engines, and lower gas mileage are “a direct hit” on family budgets, especially for poor families.
The new year-round E15 policy will “cause serious chaos for recreational boaters,” the National Marine Manufacturers Association stated. Over 60% of consumers falsely assume any gasoline sold at retail gas stations must be safe for their equipment. It is essential that EPA launch “a public awareness campaign, improved labeling standards, and new safeguards at the pump that protect American consumers.”
“Granting a Clean Air Act waiver for the corn ethanol industry … would mean doubling down on a policy that has already been a disaster for the environment,” the National Wildlife Federation said. Congress needs to … reform the ethanol mandate before it does more damage.”
“US farmers are in a severe crisis and millions of people around the world are forced to go without food,” ActionAid USA pointed out. “We need policies that guarantee everyone enough food to eat, fair prices for farmers, and protect our environment. Biofuels don’t do that.” In fact, they make the situation far worse.
Unfortunately, a deal was struck. The noisiest and best-connected warring factions got what they wanted. These other pressing concerns were ignored, as the can once again got kicked down the road.
Refiners will now save hundreds of millions of dollars a year, by not having to buy ethanol that they don’t need to blend into the smaller quantities of gasoline they are refining. Corn farmers and ethanol producers will rake in hundreds of millions more a year. All that is good for those industries, their workers and investors, and the politicians who get their campaign contributions.
But what about the rest of America? The Congress, White House and EPA need to address our environmental and pocketbook concerns, too. When will the next negotiating session be held?
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy and environmental policy.
start your calculations on how ‘great’ ethanol is with the energy density of the stuff and it quickly becomes apparent it’s a dud as a fuel – add the CO2 emitted during the fermentation process used to produce it and any argument for it’s use by those scared of CO2 is blown completely out of the water.
You left out Rain Forest damage. Corn for ethanol means less corn for food. So corn becomes a cash crop in South America. Land (once Rain Forest) becomes one and done cropland (very thin soil). More RF must be cutdown each year. Oops!
If you luv cars/trucks, as I do, you know that it kills fuel pumps, and rust out gas tanks when left sitting for long periods….
Interesting. Stumbled onto a similar commentary 15 minutes ago, same topic in Australian context with unique presentation style
Why her hair is upside down? (or his, you can’t know these days)
There are many supporters of E85, used in V8 SuperCar racing, here in Aus, although, thankfully, you cannot get it everywhere at the pump. E10 yes, I will never use that again.
There are two Aussies who do some real cool videos on YouTube in videos called “Mighty Car Mods”. I got on to these guys because of their Honda V-TEC engine swap in a Mini, yes, you read that right! You can barely get an A series engine in the engine bay of a Mini, but they did it. And it works, well thought out. But then they started going on about E85 blah blah blah! They do, however, recognise engines use more fuel to do the same work on E85 tho.
I really, really don’t like this assertion. It is not very far from being true, because 20-year trends are small when the decadal warming is in the order of 0.2K. On the other hand, it is just untrue. It is as untrue as alarmist positions in the middle of the last El Nino, telling about unprecedented (i.e., mild) warming, that most assuredly took all gain from a known very temporary spike.
I ask you and everybody not to exaggerate good news, like mild warming that maybe reaches 2K / 2xCO2. That’s not bad, it is most probably good, or even necessary! And it is definitely much much better than halving atmospheric CO2 and lowering temperature by 2K. We’d pile in a lot of dead bodies by removing 1/3 of the CO2 in the atmosphere. I mean, it would make national socialism look good in comparison. (autonomic godwin, pretty good eh?)
Don’t mess around with foodstuffs as long as there are children who have to go to bed hungry. This is NOT just a 3rd world problem, there is much hardship in the US, too.
https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/3531-u-s-corn-surplus-seen-at-1-63-billion-bushels-down-9-vs-december-estimate
“WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2014 – Unsold U.S. corn supplies before the 2014 harvest will total 1.631 billion bushels, the USDA said today in a report. That’s down 9 percent from the December estimate while almost double a year earlier, after farmers harvested the biggest crop ever.”
No shortage of food in America.
If people are hungry, it’s for other reasons than supply.
Not to mention the impact on beef prices. I still can’t believe how nearly impossible it is to find a ribeye for less than. $9-10 per pound. While drought in ranching country has probably played a part, I’m sure the diversion of corn to ethanol is also a driver of those, in my opinion, ridiculous prices.
I watched a YouTube vid “Joe Leno’s Garage” one w/e where her started up a restored Merlin V12 engine. One of the comments struck out to me as “Well informed”. He said something like “Ethanol is the worst fuel to use in an engine…”
I think Leno knows what he is talking about.
The ethanol in gasoline, and bio diesel are one giant disaster for the consumer. I only buy number one gasoline and diesel now that are free of corruption. I bought 25 litre can of number two diesel last year by mistake for my compact tractor, and end up having to throw most of it away. If it sat around for a little while the water in it pooled so badly it wouldn’t even run. It would just plug up the fuel filter.
Diesel, as well as brake fluids, is highly hygroscopic. I am not sure about gas, but don’t leave it around for long exposed to air.
I have yet to see a well-researched and honest study on whether burning ethanol produces less CO2 than burning fossil gasoline. When adding the fuel needed to plant, irrigate, and harvest the crop, then trucking the crop to the conversion plant, then the energy used in conversion (and CO2 production), trucking the ethanol to the refineries and energy needed to blend it, is it really CO2 neutral? Oh, yes, and be sure to include the greater amount of energy needed to deliver the gasoline from the refineries to the retailers because it weighs more than the equivalent energy content of gasoline.
Can anyone point me to such an analysis?
I was first turned off on Trump during the Iowa primary where he extolled the virtues of the ethanol farmers.
If the swamp drainer supports it ………………………..
Like wind and solar, energy production from ethanol is a function of Earth’s surface area. This means that like wind and solar, ethanol is not scalable.
Well it is, we just need a bigger planet, Al’s Uranus will do. Simples!
Kiss goodbye to the Orangutan. It’s rain forest habitats are being cut down to replant with palmoil groves. The Orangutan might well be “Climate Change’s” first extinction.