Aussie Climate Scientists Discover Natural Selection

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australian scientists have discovered that Damselflies which are better at surviving a warmer climate pass their genetic advantages on to their offspring. But they recommend more studies to determine whether other species are capable of adapting to changed conditions.
Are damselflies in distress?
How are insects responding to rapid climate change?
Damselflies are evolving rapidly as they expand their range in response to a warming climate, according to new research led by Macquarie University researchers in Sydney.
“Genes that influence heat tolerance, physiology, and even vision are giving them evolutionary options to help them cope with climate change. Other insects may not be so lucky,” says Dr Rachael Dudaniec, lead author of the paper.
The study, published in Molecular Ecology today, investigated the genetics of an insect’s capacity to adapt and survive in a changing world by looking at the blue-tailed damselfly (Ischnura elegans) in Sweden.
“Damselflies, like other aquatic insects, are faced with a dilemma given the current and unprecedented rate of global warming,” says Rachael.
“Either they perish, move elsewhere or adapt to the new environmental conditions. It’s a classic case of fight or flight.”
…
But, she warns, this is certainly not the case for all species.
“Our research highlights the need to further investigate how different species will cope with climate change,” says Rachael.
…
Read more: https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-04/sip-adi042918.php
The abstract of the study;
Signatures of local adaptation along environmental gradients in a range‐expanding damselfly (Ischnura elegans)
Rachael Y. Dudaniec Chuan Ji Yong Lesley T. Lancaster Erik I. Svensson Bengt Hansson
First published: 29 April 2018
Insect distributions are shifting rapidly in response to climate change and are undergoing rapid evolutionary change. We investigate the molecular signatures underlying local adaptation in the range‐expanding damselfly, Ischnura elegans. Using a landscape genomic approach combined with generalized dissimilarity modelling (GDM), we detect selection signatures on loci via allelic frequency change along environmental gradients. We analyse 13,612 Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), derived from Restriction site‐Associated DNA sequencing (RADseq), in 426 individuals from 25 sites spanning the I. elegans distribution in Sweden, including its expanding northern range edge. Environmental association analysis (EAA) and the magnitude of allele frequency change along the range expansion gradient revealed significant signatures of selection in relation to high maximum summer temperature, high mean annual precipitation, and low wind speeds at the range edge. SNP annotations with significant signatures of selection revealed gene functions associated with ongoing range expansion, including heat shock proteins (HSP40 and HSP70), ion transport (V‐ATPase) and visual processes (long wavelength‐sensitive opsin), which have implications for thermal stress response, salinity tolerance and mate discrimination, respectively. We also identified environmental thresholds where climate‐mediated selection is likely to be strong, and indicate that I. elegans is rapidly adapting to the climatic environment during its ongoing range expansion. Our findings empirically validate an integrative approach for detecting spatially explicit signatures of local adaptation along environmental gradients.
Read more: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/mec.14709
What a surprising development – who would have thought that species subject to selection pressure would simply evolve new survival strategies?
8 thoughts on “Aussie Climate Scientists Discover Natural Selection”
Just another example of how scientists of all types need to roll “climate change” into their work in order to get funded.
Even so, how did she get a species adapting paper published?
I forget which blog or vlog i saw it, but a scientist used this example: If a biologist wants to study how squirrels hide their nuts, he’ll never get funded. But, if he studies how climate change is affecting the way squirrels hide their nuts, he will find lots of funding. I did some googling to find this reference, but failed. I did find this though, which amplifies the point.
https://academic.oup.com/jmammal/article/94/3/683/839882
I would worry more about global cooling than warming…https://youtu.be/u081u7Wdf5M
“How are insects responding to rapid climate change?”
Assuming the use of ‘climate change’ refers to Global Warming, there hasn’t been any rapid warming.
Why would anyone read any further?
What rapid climate change?……so far there’s nothing out of the ordinary going on
Climate scientists see this……a hyper inflated graph made to look as scary as possible
“Damselflies, like other aquatic insects, are faced with a dilemma given the current and unprecedented rate of global warming,”
Total bullshit and you don’t need to read further to prove it.
If there is a single study, carried out over a sufficient amount of time (which must well exceed 30 years for reasons that readers of this site will understand) that proves that the population fluctuations, ranges etc of a single insect species are down to our “unprecedented” “changing climate”, I would love to see it. As ever with these studies, however, all we see is modelling and supposition based on very limited data and often ignoring all of the non-temperature environmental factors, such as habitat change.
Just for the record, the local nature group in the south east of England that I have been associated with for over 20 years does note the odonata populations and, as with butterflies and other insects, we see significant annual fluctuations in populations but no medium or long term trends where environmental factors remain the same. Short-term weather effects (such as created by the present cold spring), yes. Longer-term climate effects, not at all.