Global Temperature Update for April, 2018

by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2018 was +0.21 deg. C, down a little from the March value of +0.24 deg. C:
Some regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2017 01 +0.33 +0.31 +0.34 +0.10 +0.27 +0.95 +1.22
2017 02 +0.38 +0.57 +0.19 +0.08 +2.15 +1.33 +0.21
2017 03 +0.23 +0.36 +0.09 +0.06 +1.21 +1.24 +0.98
2017 04 +0.27 +0.28 +0.26 +0.21 +0.89 +0.22 +0.40
2017 05 +0.44 +0.39 +0.49 +0.41 +0.10 +0.21 +0.06
2017 06 +0.21 +0.33 +0.10 +0.39 +0.50 +0.10 +0.34
2017 07 +0.29 +0.30 +0.27 +0.51 +0.60 -0.27 +1.03
2017 08 +0.41 +0.40 +0.42 +0.46 -0.55 +0.49 +0.77
2017 09 +0.54 +0.51 +0.57 +0.54 +0.29 +1.06 +0.60
2017 10 +0.63 +0.66 +0.59 +0.47 +1.20 +0.83 +0.86
2017 11 +0.36 +0.33 +0.38 +0.26 +1.35 +0.68 -0.12
2017 12 +0.41 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26 +0.44 +1.36 +0.36
2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.12 +0.58 +1.36 +0.42
2018 02 +0.20 +0.24 +0.16 +0.03 +0.91 +1.19 +0.18
2018 03 +0.24 +0.39 +0.10 +0.06 -0.33 -0.33 +0.59
2018 04 +0.21 +0.31 +0.10 -0.13 -0.01 +1.02 +0.68
The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through April 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.
The UAH LT global anomaly image for March, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.
The new Version 6 files should also be updated in the coming days, and are located here:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
In other news, Dr. Ryan Maue reports:
@ryan
April was abnormally cold for Europe as well.
You guys still have not got things right. It is globally cooling.
Big cold is coming for SH this winter due to various factors.
Four months in a row, and it has not moved a bit.
I had expected a fairly large drop, but it seems things are not cooling off that fast. Having four months so tightly clustered together is fairly uncommon in the UAH data set.
People who are expecting the Big Cooling have to wait another month.
It will never take place in any one month.
From the article: “Global temperatures for April 2018 continue above normal globally with very notable exception of North America.”
What is normal? If we drop two-tenths of a degree more, will that be normal (the zero line on the chart)?
Was that drop in temperature for April only for North America?
Some large areas across the Eurasian continent started warming early in April, and that warming increased after the second half of the month, according to my daily pics. Otherwise the SH was average looking, no noticeable above or below temps. So the Eurasian continent was the moderating influence. The oceans did cool a bit, and that likely explains the drop.
0.1 degree catastrophic global warming increase since … 1986-87-88.
0.1 degree catastrophic global warming increase since … 1990-91-92.
0.1 degree catastrophic global warming increase since … 2001-2007.
That would be your sensitivity of global temperature to CO2 – The rest is the usual 60 year short cycle (NO, I don’t what causes it) on top the long cycle 900-1000 year pattern we’ve seen since before the Romans.
If Earth was a patient and a doctor looked at those results he would conclude ‘within normal limits” not worry about it and move on.
The ocean temps are really the only thing that counts and precede land temps both up and down. The SH waters are overall warmer but going into winter. A weak El Niño is likely in the tropical Pacific later this year but the tropical Atlantic has cooled.
It’s a slow-motion dance here. My guess is we continue down a bit as the delayed effects of the La Niña are felt. After that hard to say. Of course if we get a volcano to go off all bets are off.
Since Climate Change means warming, have we won? ANOTHER Nobel for Trump?
Well that map also indicates below average for half of S America, most of Africa and much of Russia. And if anyone tells me the U.K. was warmer than average in April then I will send the men in white coats to go and get them.
It would be great to see this mapped onto a Peter’s Projection so one can compare areas. There’s an awful lot of tropical cooling to offset the exaggerated high latitude warmth.
Looks like the NCEP hot spots are Arctic and Antarctic where we have limited coverage, or am I wrong?
what has really caught my attention over the last couple years is how the variability has markedly decreased.
Come on Lord Monckton, bring your Pause calculation back to WUWT!
Literally ALL the anomaly is in the Arctic and Antarctic. Oh there is a few warmer pockets in Australia and Europe but they are not enough to offset the extreme cold in North America.
Sooooooo, I have some questions.
1. If not for that nice warm pocket in the Beaufort Sea and the warm pockets in the Ross Sea and the Weddell Sea, what would the anomaly be for the month of April?
2. Where did that warmer (not warm, this is anomaly after all) air over the arctic and Antarctic come from? Specifically?
3. Look at all that cool anomaly in Africa and South America at the equator. Does a cool anomaly equator and a warm anomaly poles have an explanation?
So will the heavy rain winter of 2016/17 lead to a temp spike over the next 3 to 4 months due to clear sky phenomenon, or is the only reason why global temps typically spike within approximately 20 months after West Coast heavy rain winters due to the solar cycle coming off of the minimum and moving to a first peak? In this case there is no way that solar can be involved as the minimum is just getting underway, and it is now 15 months since the winter of 2016/17.