World Travel & Tourism Council Formally Joins Forces with the UNFCCC

/ 33 mins ago April 30, 2018
Buenos Aires Playa is an urban beach on the Río de la Plata mostly used in the summer in Buenos Aires.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The World Travel and Tourism Council meeting in Buenos Aires has announced a formal partnership with the UNFCCC to jointly tackle climate damage caused by global tourism.

WTTC AND UN CLIMATE CHANGE IN NEW PARTNERSHIP TO TACKLE GLOBAL WARMING

APRIL 26, 2018
ENVIRONMENT / TOURISM

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UN Climate Change) have agreed a common agenda for climate action in tourism.

Agreed at the WTTC Global Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week, the partnership backs goals set by the Paris Agreement to maintain temperature levels at 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and the economic importance of tourism to the world’s economy (10% of GDP and one in 10 jobs), the Common Agenda sets out a framework for the two organisations to recognise and address the linkages between tourism and climate change.

Announcing the agreement, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change advised “this is the first time the tourism sector has actively engaged on a global level with the UN Climate agenda.

“We recognise that tourism has a huge role to play in addressing climate change. While climate change itself poses significant risks to some tourism destinations, in many of the most high-risk areas, tourism can provide opportunities for communities to build resilience to its impacts. At the same time, as a fast-growing sector, tourism has a responsibility to ensure this growth is sustainable and sits within the parameters set by the Paris Agreement.

Read more: https://www.ausleisure.com.au/news/wttc-and-un-climate-change-in-new-partnership-to-tackle-global-warming/

The WTTC press release is available here

Sadly this partnership may add to the moral burden of climate scientists, who already accumulate substantial air miles attending conferences in exotic holiday destinations like Paris, Cancun and Davos.

Personal inspections of environmentally endangered eco-tourist hotspots will likely be required, maybe even a rota of permanent monitoring in the most sensitive locations, to ensure places of special ecological significance are properly preserved.

5 thoughts on “World Travel & Tourism Council Formally Joins Forces with the UNFCCC

  1. I suspect they’re following the principle that if you don’t have a seat at the table, then you’re on the menu.

    Reply

  2. Maybe the UNFCCC will employ biased staffers at each of the major tourist destinations to provide scary updates on the evil tourists contributing to GloBULL Warming.

    Reply

  3. Ah, Buenos Aires! Not far off being one of the four corners of the world, a very appropriate place to demonstrate virtue signaling.

    Reply

  4. WUWT is going to have to go some to come up with a funnier story this week!
    How can an industry that utterly depends upon fossil-fuel powered transport over vast distances even pretend to be concerned with CO2 emissions?
    I’d love to hear an explanation!

    Reply

