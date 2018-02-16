Study: thanks to fracking, we don’t need Obama’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) to meet Paris climate target

From the “thanks to fracking, the biggest driver of lower carbon dioxide emissions has been declining natural gas prices” department.
Even without the clean power plan, US can achieve Paris Agreement emissions reductions
CMU researchers point out that there are many paths to compliance
Carnegie Mellon University researchers have calculated that the U.S. can meet–or even beat–the near-term carbon dioxide emission reductions required by the United Nations Paris Agreement, despite the Trump Administration’s withdrawal of the Clean Power Plan (CPP).
Published in an Environmental Science & Technology viewpoint, the CMU team used data from U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2017 Annual Energy Outlook to examine projected power sector carbon dioxide emissions to determine if the CPP emission targets for 2020, 2025 and 2030 can still be met. They found that emissions declined from 2.7 billion tons to an estimated 1.9 billion tons and revealed a strong link to natural gas prices as being a driving market force. The decrease puts U.S. emissions reduction at the CPP’s planned 2025 target this year.
“The U.S. has already come quite far in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The biggest driver of lower carbon dioxide emissions has been declining natural gas prices, which has allowed the industry to replace coal-fired power plants economically with cleaner natural gas power plants–and without a costly regulatory mandate,” said Jeffrey J. Anderson, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy.
Additional actions are needed to assure longer-term compliance with Paris Agreement objectives–and to safeguard against the impact of a rise in natural gas prices. For example, regulatory and legislative focuses should be on maintaining the trajectory that the market forces have created to sustain the current transition period into the intermediate future. To meet longer-term and deeper de-carbonization goals, there will be a need for proactive regulatory activity. In addition, incentivizing low or zero carbon dioxide-emitting sources, improving energy efficiency and encouraging repowering and retrofitting options are other important avenues to de-carbonizing the power sector.
“Our work shows that the U.S. power sector could meet the Paris Agreement goals even without the Clean Power Plan, and that the path to compliance can be a collection of politically feasible, minimally invasive actions–if we plan ahead and start now,” said David Rode, a recent Ph.D. graduate from the Department of Social and Decision Sciences.
In addition to Anderson and Rode, Paul Fischbeck, professor of social and decision sciences and engineering and public policy, and Haibo Zhai, associate research professor of engineering and public policy, worked on this research and article.
Read the viewpoint: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.8b00407
While the article doesn’t come right out and say it, we owe this independence from the CPP to shale gas fracking:
Modern day fracking didn’t begin until the 1990s. This originated when George P. Mitchell created a new technique, which took hydraulic fracturing, and combined it with horizontal drilling. The Shale Oil Boom. The technology known as hydraulic fracturing isn’t new, and has been around for 100 plus years. Source – Business Insider
Here’s more recent EIA data with the forecast production added:
In this report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they forecast even greater gains from shale gas production out to 2040.
The problem is that reducing CO2 emissions was only the means. The goal was to reduce the standard of living of the west and force us to accept more government control of our lives.
Indeed, the climate change hustle is merely a Trojan Horse packaging a the Left’s neo-Marxist ideology.
The goal of the CPP was to push “green energy”, not actually reduce pollution. That also begs the question of whether CO2 is “pollution”.
That would be NO!
+97,000,000
“Modern day fracking didn’t begin until the 1990s. This originated when George P. Mitchell created a new technique, which took hydraulic fracturing, and combined it with horizontal drilling.”
So, a Nobel Peace Prize for Mr. Mitchell? For saving the planet?
Mitchell, Aubrey McClendon and the other pioneers of the shale boom are certainly more deserving of Nobel prizes than Al Gore and the IPCC.
https://www.alec.org/article/while-you-were-regulating-the-market-was-busy-saving-the-planet/
Climate activists claim the world is endangered by higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and yet they fight nuclear, hydroelectric and natural gas which are the only methods of power production that can have a significant impact on lowering carbon dioxide levels. It seems apparent that they are not interested in a solution to the purported problem, they seem only interested in preserving the ‘problem’ and the political power it entails.
Yep.
If reducing greenhouse gas emissions is important, nuclear power is the obvious answer. If reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a reasonable cost is important, natural gas is the obvious answer.
If the goal is to exaggerate and perpetuate a minor problem as leverage for more socialism, wind and solar are the obvious answers.
Totally agree that hydraulic fracturing in shale has been the driver for the revolution in gas and light tight oil (LTO) production in the US. However, the article contains some misleading statements. Explosive fracturing is NOT the same as hydraulic fracturing – ithe former is much more dangerous and unpredictable than hydraulic fracturing. Acidizing (which is usually carried out below rock fracturing pressures) was first introduced in the late 1890s by Herbert Frasch in Lima, Ohio but then faded out due to inconsistent results & corrosion problems. It resurfaced when effective corrosion inhibitors became available in 1930.
True hydraulic fracturing began in 1947 in the Hugoton gas field in Kansas using surplus napalm to gel gasoline. Much safer water-based fracturing fluids were subsequently developed and are the most widely used today. These water-based fluids have very low toxicity and represent minimal risk despite all the adverse publicity from environmentalists and the MSM. George Mitchell is often cited in articles as the father of modern frac’ing but that’s not completely accurate. The technique of horizontal drilling along with multiple transverse hydraulic fracs was already being used in various places (eg Maersk’s Dan Field in the North Sea). Mitchell just had the foresight to apply that methodology to the Barnett Shale in the 1990s….and the rest, as they say, is history!!! Thanks to his efforts and his belief in the shale play, plus the work of many smart people in the oil & gas industry, we have access to vast amounts of hitherto inaccessible hydrocarbons. The US built LNG re-gas facilities to import LNG to avoid gas shortages – now, those same facilities are being used to EXPORT LNG! Isn’t technology amazing? Thank goodness!
Shutting down industry in CA, NY, and IL will also get us across the mark.
…and PA
Why would we want to meet the Paris Climate Target?
We wouldn’t – but I can’t help thinking it’d be fun to meet it purely by accident just so we can flip the bird to the Eco-Fascists in the EU. Tee-hee!
Because it makes Trump-haters look goofy. Though, of course, they’ll blame the emission reductions to economic recession or something.
Carbon dioxide is beneficial. Why limit it?
Just so!
From the article: “They found that emissions declined from 2.7 billion tons to an estimated 1.9 billion tons and revealed a strong link to natural gas prices as being a driving market force. The decrease puts U.S. emissions reduction at the CPP’s planned 2025 target this year.”
We don’t need no stinkin’ Paris Climate Agreement! We’ll do it another way. Our way puts us ahead of the game.
And Germany, the principal promoter and user of all this “renewable” energy nonsense can’t meet its CO2 reduction targets for this year.
This comment is total BS: “Modern day fracking didn’t begin until the 1990s. This originated when George P. Mitchell created a new technique, which took hydraulic fracturing, and combined it with horizontal drilling.”
By the 1970s, just about every well that was drilled onshore in the continental US was fracked or acid treated.
Pioneers like Earle P. Halliburton and partner Eddie Chiles (who later parted with Halliburton to form his own company) created the frack technology that eventually led to modern day fracking. Or their companies did. Once the concept of fracking was proven and found to work, money continued to be invested in the technology improving it all the time. With new companies created and going bankrupt all the time each adding something to the mix.
There was NEVER ANY question whatsoever that horizontal wells were going to be fracked! In fact, the idea that horizontal wells in tight formations WOULD NOT be fracked seems totally ludicrous and bizarre and would have prior to 1990 or even 1970.
The various technologies that led to inexpensive horizontal drilling are the key. And the technology that went into that came from many areas.
Many thousands of people had dreamed of drilling horizontally through the middle of formations to produce the oil there. Doing so in a conventional reservoir would allow fewer wells to produce the oil. Also, reduce coning and other problems. The idea of drilling through the middle of a reservoir too tight to produce oil conventionally was something that many thousands of the oil field professionals had also dreamed about. Basically, it was an obvious idea that if you have a horizontal through the center of a formation that is too tight to produce oil with vertical wells, then given there is more formation exposed with the horizontal, the hydrocarbons produced would be more. This idea can’t be attributed to one person or even as few as a 1000 people.
The tools, completion technology, drilling technologies, micro-seismic and etc., etc., that made modern horizontal drilling, fracking and completing of wells with long horizontals possible is NOT OWNED by one guy or invented by one guy or 100 guys. Once the technology was invented, it was used. As it became more common, the technology improved and the costs declined. This is something that is owned by an entire industry and many scientists and engineers who invented various parts of it.