Surprising: World’s First Floating Wind Farm Outperforms

The 30MW wind farm, operated by Statoil in partnership with Masdar, is located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and is powering approximately 20,000 UK households.

During the winter, when the wind is at its strongest, the typical capacity factor for an bottom fixed offshore wind farm is 45-60%. By comparison, Hywind Scotland achieved an average of approximately 65% during November, December and January, i.e that the wind farm was producing 65% of max theoretical capacity.

A capacity factor of 100 % means all wind turbines have generated at maximum output every second of the day.