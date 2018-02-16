Surprising: World’s First Floating Wind Farm Outperforms

The 30MW Hywind Scotland, the world’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm, performed better than expected in its first three full months in production, Statoil, the operator of the wind farm said.
The 30MW wind farm, operated by Statoil in partnership with Masdar, is located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and is powering approximately 20,000 UK households.
During the winter, when the wind is at its strongest, the typical capacity factor for an bottom fixed offshore wind farm is 45-60%. By comparison, Hywind Scotland achieved an average of approximately 65% during November, December and January, i.e that the wind farm was producing 65% of max theoretical capacity.
A capacity factor of 100 % means all wind turbines have generated at maximum output every second of the day.
“We have tested the Hywind technology in harsh weather conditions for many years and we know it works. But putting the world’s first floating wind farm into production comes with some excitement. Therefore, it is very encouraging to see how well the turbines have performed so far. Hywind Scotland’s high availability has ensured that the volume of electricity generated is substantially higher than expected. In addition, it has delivered without any HSE incidents,” says Beate Myking, senior vice president of offshore wind operations in Statoil.
Hywind Scotland’s first encounter with harsh weather conditions was the hurricane Ophelia in October when wind speed of 125 kilometers per hour (80mph) were recorded. These wind speeds were surpassed during Storm Caroline in early December when gusts in excess of 160 km/h (100 mph) and waves in excess of 8,2 meters were recorded.
Looking for new opportunities
“Knowing that up to 80% of the offshore wind resources globally are in deep waters (+60 meters) where traditional bottom fixed installations are not suitable, we see great potential for floating offshore wind, in Asia, on the west coast of North America and in Europe. We are actively looking for new opportunities for the Hywind technology,” says Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president for New Energy Solutions in Statoil.
Statoil and Masdar are having an ambition to reduce the costs of energy from the Hywind floating wind farm to 40-60 €/MWh by 2030, making it cost competitive with other renewable energy sources.
“This is an ambitious, but realistic target. Optimised design, larger and more efficient turbines, technology development and larger wind parks will drive down costs, improve infrastructure and logistics,” Rummelhoff says.
Source: Statoil Press Release h/t to Roger Sowell
Wind power engineering seems to be getting better. The key metric of success will be how well it holds up over the long-term to payback the costs of engineering, installation, and operation.
Windmills are part of a basket of energy conversion/production technologies with niche applications. That said, it should still be characterized as an artificial green blight (i.e. low-density environmental disrupter), and considered appropriately as suitable to purpose in context.
More polite than I would offer. Call me in 2030. This unit achieves 65% performance at less than 2% of design life. It’s not even broken in.
Storage? I still favor the eagles.
Sounds encouraging. IAre there and subsidies from any government being employed?
Does not include the cost of the backup, either the fossil it keeps on the grid to do this, or the hugely expensive battery or pumped storage necessary w.o fossil for times when wind output is close to zero during winter high pressure systems.
What was the actual cost of the electricity produced? Including the connections to shore. How does that compare to other new-build installations, including fuel costs?
“making it cost competitive with other renewable energy sources.”
….oh good grief….this is their bragging rights?….how about making it cost competitive with conventional energy sources….then they would have something to brag about
So in other words, the floating bird shredders suck about as much as any other greentarded energy “solution”. Why don’t we just burn cash, along with our food?
That’s the point. If fossile energy is phased out, the costs of renewable energy may skyrocket, so it is easy to be competitive. Let’s see how they perform after 5 years. ‘Before the court and on the high sea one is in God’s hands’. I hope he’ll stop that sort of renewable hubris.
[ Statoil and Masdar are having an ambition to reduce the costs of energy from the Hywind floating wind farm to 40-60 €/MWh by 2030, making it cost competitive with other renewable energy sources. ]
“having an amibition” … “by 2030” … leads me to believe that this power is not even comparable to other renewable energy sources today.
that’s a pretty wild and windy part of the UK. If it can operate there it can operate anywhere. The key question is its durability and costs, as UK guaranteed energy prices to the supplier for renewables is very high which impacts on the cost to the consumer..
Hopefully it can demonstrate that low prices and renewable can be mentioned in the same sentence.
We shall see.
tonyb
I loved this part:
Several things:
1) Nothing about current costs, just future hopes.
2) They’re not saying it’s as cheap as fossil power, just as cheap as renewable power.
3) “40-60 €/MWh” is 60 cents to 90 cents US per kilowatt hour … most of the US pays around 10 cents per Kw-hr, here in the People’s Republic of California the green lunacy has me up to 15 cents per Kw-hr.
If that’s all they are getting from fighting the weather and the waves and the hurricanes, they can all just go home now. That’s a green joke.
