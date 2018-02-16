Friday Funny – ‘Passing the Sniff Test’ over Los Angeles smog

Environmentalism shows why ‘mental’ is part of the word. Josh is on the case. This story appeared in The Times:
Shampoo ‘as bad a health risk as car fumes’
Shampoo, oven cleaner, deodorant and other household products are as significant a source of the most dangerous form of air pollution as cars, research has found.
Scientists studying air pollution in Los Angeles found that up to half of particles known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) came from domestic products, which also include paint, pesticides, bleach and perfumes.
These compounds degrade into particles known as PM2.5, which cause respiratory problems and are implicated in 29,000 premature deaths each year in the UK. Traffic had been assumed to be the biggest source of air pollution. The new findings, published in the journal Science, led to warnings that countries may struggle to hit pollution targets, with most tackling vehicle emissions.
Josh has his take:
Mavbe there’s another explanation? Studying history always helps.
Why Did a 1542 Spanish Voyage Refer to San Pedro Bay as the ‘Bay of the Smoke’?
In 1542, a tiny armada of two ships sailed up the California coast, flying the flag of Spain. On board were two-to-three-hundred men, including seamen, soldiers, merchants, and Indian and African slaves.
Disappointment was the expedition’s destiny. The viceroy of New Spain had dispatched the ships north in search of legends that had little basis in reality: the mythical Seven Cities of Gold and the elusive Strait of Anián (Northwest Passage). Failing that, Spanish authorities hoped the armada might discover a coastal route west to China and the Spice Islands; little was known then about the shape or size of the Pacific Ocean, and some speculated that North America’s western coastline curved round to meet with Asia.
Still, the voyage — commanded by a onetime conquistador named Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo — produced the first written observations of the Los Angeles area. They also bestowed on it one of the region’s first European names: Baya de los Fumos, or Bay of the Smoke.
…
Some sources suggest that Baya de los Fumos may be Santa Monica Bay, but most point to San Pedro Bay. In either case, the land described here is the same: the Los Angeles Basin. It is worth noting that, despite the persistent misconception of Los Angeles as a desert, the region’s first European visitors described it as “good” country. From their ships, the sailors likely saw a well-watered, lushly vegetated plain teeming with animal life.
The smoke’s origin remains a mystery. It may have been cooking fires burning in the many Tongva villages that dotted the Los Angeles coastal plain and interior valleys; in the sixteenth century, Southern California was one of the most densely populated regions in North America, and the area’s inversion layer would have trapped campfire smoke then just as it traps automobile exhaust today.
Much of the native vegetation in LA produces VOCs, like ceanothus and sagebrush. The imported eucalyptus do so, too. The principle is that if you can smell the bush/tree, it is producing VOCs, and VOCs are the California Air Resources Board’s bete noir. Claims were made in a painting trade publication that the VOC levels set by CARB would be exceeded by the production by foliage (leaving no margin for industry).
Tom……..The BBC is carrying the same hyped story with the usual scaremongering from their “Environmental Analyst”. It’s pretty sad! As you mention, natural VOCs from plants are well-known “contaminants” in the air – the same kind of contaminants that people love to escape to the countryside and wilderness to experience and call “fresh air”. The Blue Mountains in NSW, Australia and the Great Smoky Mountains in the Appalachians are specifically named for the VOCs, mainly terpenes, that are emitted by the trees and other vegetation.
That would be Cardinal Harrabin, who knows nothing about anything to do with science or the environment, but who ensures that the BBC propaganda is always in the headlines.
Tom Halla
Welcome to the Atlanta Regional Air Quality problem: The trillions of pine trees in the forest that IS Atlanta region emmit the same “polutants” (NOx, haze, etc) that the EPA/Washington establishment condemns. Thus, the Atlanta region is forced to use the specially-blended (higher-priced) gasolines in the summer required in CA.) But it is the pine trees and the static no-wind Bermuda high hanging overhead, not the traffic here nor the LA Basin mountains that trap the stagnant air for days. Same NOx readings and high VOC’s are measured in the Blue Ridge and Smokey Mountains.
Note the names: Blue Ridge and Smokey Mountains had that same hazy, blue, smokey colors back when the Indians women were pulling travois across dirt trails.
The greens and the regulators doing their thing consider artificial “pollution” somehow worse than natural pollution. The minor little fact that they set standards that cannot be met, despite what industry does, never seems to bother them.
…and CO2 is feeding this vicious cycle of plant emitters. Better shut down Hollywood to be safe and out of the abundance of caution.
Well, I can certainly understand the shampoo part. After all, it does say “wash, rinse, repeat” without instructions for when to stop.
They probably are a bigger contributor to a diminishingly small problem as car exhaust is getting cleaner and cleaner. About all that comes out of my tailpipe is water vapor and CO2, neither of which is harmful to either the climate or the biosphere.
I’ve read in several sources, that in places like LA, thanks to all the pollution control equipment, the air out the exhaust is cleaner than the air coming in.
The VOCs produced by shampoo, paint, cleaners, etc. would be highly localized and usually confined to home interiors. The exhaust from automobiles, including CO and O3, are spread all over. Heaviest by the roadways, but still spread over much of the exterior atmosphere. They are two very different exposure scenarios, so how it will affect people are also different. This press release sounds like they are equating oranges and apples.
Air inside gets exchanged with air outside on a regular basis. If it didn’t we’d suffocate in our sleep.
CO and O3 output from cars is barely measurable.
Cars haven’t been a significant source of VOCs since they started putting catalytic converters on them decades ago.
Even refueling hasn’t been an issue since they started putting boots on pump nozels about the same time.
How do VOCs create PM2.5?
They should produce mostly CO2 and H2O.
From Business Insider, “The 85-and-over population is projected to increase 351% between 2010 and 2050.”. Here they also chart life expectancy since 1840: http://www.businessinsider.com/how-has-life-expectancy-changed-throughout-history-2015-6
Do we not have oil and natural gas, along with their numerous benefits, including shampoo distribution, for the greatest, and improving, living condition in the history of mankind?
Right on! Whenever people try to claim that things are getting worse, I always try to get them to think in historic terms. We currently have the best living conditions anyone has ever had. EVER!
“29,000 premature deaths each year “…they just make this crap up
If PM2.5 is so dangerous, how did anyone survive when homes were heated by a wood stove, or an open wood fire? Its all BS to help maintain their ‘usefulness’.
There is no such thing as a “premature death”. Let’s start with that.
Yes. Here in the U.K. the figure is 40,000.
I read once how they calculated this but have lost the post. Goes something like: If you inconveniently die a week or so before the designated date the computer has predicted you are deemed to be a premature death.
Judging by my past breathing records I should definitely be dead; but still ticking at 82.
I am amazed that VOCs in the California atmosphere “are implicated in 29,000 premature deaths each year in the UK”. Does anyone ever read this stuff before they publish?