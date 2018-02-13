Author: current environmentalism/climate alarmism has roots in Nazi tactics

From Climate Change dispatch, by Kerry Jackson

Generally speaking, the first person in a debate who compares their opponent to Hitler or the Nazis at that moment loses the argument.

When the Third Reich is invoked, it’s usually clear evidence that that person’s position is so weak that they have had to resort to a gross misrepresentation of the other’s position.

There are exceptions, of course, because sometimes the Nazi label fittingly applies. Sometimes the lineage of a movement, institution, or political figure can be traced right back to the German fascist regime.

This is the case with today’s environmentalism, according to a one-time British investment banker.

“If you look at what the Nazis were doing in the 1930s, in their environmental policies, virtually every theme you see in the modern environmental movement, the Nazis were doing,” said Rupert Darwall, author of “Green Tyranny,” in a recent interview with Encounter Books. “I think actually the most extraordinary thing that I came across was this quote from Adolf Hitler where he told an aide once, ‘I’m not interested in politics. I’m interested in changing people’s lifestyles.’ Well, that could be … that’s extraordinarily contemporary. That is what the modern environmental movement is all about. It’s about changing people’s lifestyles,” said Darwall, who is no crackpot on the fringe and whose background includes duties as a special advisor to the United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The Fuhrer’s interest in “changing people’s lifestyles” is, not at all shockingly, similar to the goals of today’s climate fanatics who want to destroy capitalism and replace it with an economic system — run by them, naturally — that would certainly change lifestyles in the West.

Darwall further notes in the interview that “the Nazis were the first political party in the world to have a wind power program,” and were also opposed to eating meat, a delightful and nutritious activity that the warming alarmists consider a sin.

Read the full report here

The book: Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex

is available on Amazon. Click image for more:

Advertisements