Study: massive U.S. agriculture in the midwest has a climate cooling effect

From MIT: Intensive agriculture influences U.S. regional summer climate, study finds
An increase in corn and soybean production in the Midwest may have led to cooler, wetter summers there.
Scientists agree that changes in land use such as deforestation, and not just greenhouse gas emissions, can play a significant role altering the world’s climate systems. Now, a new study by researchers at MIT and Dartmouth College reveals how another type of land use, intensive agriculture, can impact regional climate.
The researchers show that in the last half of the 20th century, the midwestern U.S. went through an intensification of agricultural practices that led to dramatic increases in production of corn and soybeans. And, over the same period in that region, summers were significantly cooler and had greater rainfall than during the previous half-century. This effect, with regional cooling in a time of overall global warming, may have masked part of the warming effect that would have occurred over that period, and the new finding could help to refine global climate models by incorporating such regional effects.
The findings are being published this week in Geophysical Research Letters, in a paper by Ross Alter, a recent MIT postdoc; Elfatih Eltahir, the Breene M. Kerr Professor of Hydrology and Climate; and two others.
The team showed that there was a strong correlation, in both space and time, between the intensification of agriculture in the Midwest, the decrease in observed average daytime temperatures in the summer, and an increase in the observed local rainfall. In addition to this circumstantial evidence, they identified a mechanism that explains the association, suggesting that there was indeed a cause-and-effect link between the changes in vegetation and the climatic effects.
Eltahir explains that plants “breathe” in the carbon dioxide they require for photosynthesis by opening tiny pores, called stoma, but each time they do this they also lose moisture to the atmosphere. With the combination of improved seeds, fertilizers, and other practices, between 1950 and 2009 the annual yield of corn in the Midwest increased about fourfold and that of soybeans doubled. These changes were associated with denser plants with more leaf mass, which thus increased the amount of moisture released into the atmosphere. That extra moisture served to both cool the air and increase the amount of rainfall, the researchers suggest.
“For some time, we’ve been interested in how changes in land use can influence climate,” Eltahir says. “It’s an independent problem from carbon dioxide emissions,” which have been more intensively studied.
Eltahir, Alter, and their co-authors noticed that records showed that over the course of the 20th century, “there were substantial changes in regional patterns of temperature and rainfall. A region in the Midwest got colder, which was a surprise,” Eltahir says. Because weather records in the U.S are quite extensive, there is “a robust dataset that shows significant changes in temperature and precipitation” in the region.
Over the last half of the century, average summertime rainfall increased by about 15 percent compared to the previous half-century, and average summer temperatures decreased by about half a degree Celsius. The effects are “significant, but small,” Eltahir says.
By introducing into a regional U.S. climate model a factor to account for the more intensive agriculture that has made the Midwest one of the world’s most productive agricultural areas, the researchers found, “the models show a small increase in precipitation, a drop in temperature, and an increase in atmospheric humidity,” Eltahir says — exactly what the climate records actually show.
That distinctive “fingerprint,” he says, strongly suggests a causative association. “During the 20th century, the midwestern U.S. experienced regional climate change that’s more consistent with what we’d expect from land-use changes as opposed to other forcings,” he says.
This finding in no way contradicts the overall pattern of global warming, Eltahir stresses. But in order to refine the models and improve the accuracy of climate predictions, “we need to understand some of these regional and local processes taking place in the background.”
Unlike land-use changes such as deforestation, which can reduce the absorption of carbon dioxide by trees that can help to ameliorate emissions of the gas, the changes in this case did not reflect any significant increase in the area under cultivation, but rather a dramatic increase in yields from existing farmland. “The area of crops did not expand by a whole lot over that time, but crop production increased substantially, leading to large increases in crop yield,” Alter explains.
The findings suggest the possibility that at least on a small-scale regional or local level, intensification of agriculture on existing farmland could be a way of doing some local geoengineering to at least slightly lessen the impacts of global warming, Eltahir says. A recent paper from another group in Switzerland suggests just that.
But the findings could also portend some negative impacts because the kind of intensification of agricultural yields achieved in the Midwest are unlikely to be repeated, and some of global warming’s effects may “have been masked by these regional or local effects. But this was a 20th-century phenomenon, and we don’t expect anything similar in the 21st century,” Eltahir says. So warming in that region in the future “will not have the benefit of these regional moderators.”
“This is a really important, excellent study,” says Roger Pielke Sr., a senior research scientist at CIRES, at the University of Colorado at Boulder, who was not involved in this work. “The leadership of the climate science community has not yet accepted that human land management is at least as important on regional and local climate as the addition of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by human activities.”
Pielke adds that “Professor Eltahir has been one of the pioneers in the improvement of our knowledge on this scientifically and societally important issue.” This paper “is a significant contribution on this subject.”
The research team also included recent MIT graduate Hunter Douglas ’16 and Jonathan Winter at Dartmouth College. Lead author Alter, who carried out this research as an MIT postdoc, is now a research meteorologist for the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, part of the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The work was supported by a cooperative agreement between the Masdar Institute and MIT, and by USDA-NIFA.
19 thoughts on “Study: massive U.S. agriculture in the midwest has a climate cooling effect”
What was growing on these lands before crops? Interesting that the researchers overlooked the fact that vast tracts of forested land were cleared to make room for crops. Such a omission kind of detracts from the story. Seems all the was changed were the trees for corn or prairies for wheat.
Yup! Sounds like guesswork to me. They don’t really know what was going on when the land was in its natural state. They assume “climate change” and infer from there regardless of any evidence that points elsewhere.
Does this mean we have to pay corn farmers twice, once for growing the ethanol scam and again for direct climate modulating efforts? The non-lobbyists want to know and the non-voters in the Iowa caucuses.
Does this mean we can counteract the effects of global warming by increasing our use of intensive agriculture?
Correlation is causation! ;-)
As someone who worked in those corn and soybean fields in Illinois, I can assure everyone here that those crops DO NOT cool ANYTHING. Those fields were ALWAYS much watmer than the surrounding areas.
The above study is pure BS.
Actually I have similar experiences, but the difference is people measure relative heat, not temperature. The temperature in the corn fields is lower, but the humidity is high and therefore the total enthalpy (amount of heat) is higher then the surrounding areas. As a human we only can “feel” whether heat is flowing into our bodies (feels warm) or out (feels cold). A 80 °F day with low humidity feels far more comfortable than a humid day with the same temperature. Likewise a foggy 50 °F day will feel quite chilling.
Add to this the almost total lack of wind movement at ground level in the high corn and it will feel hugely oppressive.
All that water evaporating is absorbing heat from the air thereby cooling it, but if the humidity doesn’t get transported away the “heat” will not be going anywhere. But, of course we know the humidity is being transported up into the fluffy cloud forming where the thermal tops out above the field.
Do thermometers also “feel” warmer? Because ours showed definitively warmer temps in cultivated fields.
I was a climatlogy student before it was cool. ;-)
Can’t speak to the Upper Midwest portion of the study area, but Kansas and Oklahoma were primarily tall grass prairie prior to human agriculture.
This is a fire dependent ecosystem. We have cedar infestations in Kansas over the last 90 years as humans have built roads and plowed fields that act as firebreaks.
I suspect that the wheat crops in Kansas act similarly to the preexisting prairie, because they are both grasses.
The strongest effect in the study appears to closely match the corn belt.
Not familiar with “cedar infestations”. Are cedar trees infesting the prairies, or insects are infesting the non-native cedar trees?
It looks like the tree farmers had no input into this model/lobby campaign study. Tisk
I must have missed it. What do the black dots represent?
“…Scientists agree that changes in land use such as deforestation, and not just greenhouse gas emissions, can play a significant role altering the world’s climate systems…”
Whoa whoa whoa! They’ve always dismissed the idea that these impacts were “significant” and claimed they were almost inconsequential. Pielke Sr nailed it.
“…This effect, with regional cooling in a time of overall global warming, may have masked part of the warming effect that would have occurred over that period…”
Oh, so now I see why scientists would now be on the “land use impact” bandwagon.
Now, a new study by researchers at MIT and Dartmouth College reveals how another type of land use, intensive agriculture, can impact regional climate.
And they had to go to university to figure that one out?
“This finding in no way contradicts the overall pattern of global warming, Eltahir stresses.”
The genuflection to the alter of CAGW.
“…The researchers show that in the last half of the 20th century, the midwestern U.S. went through an intensification of agricultural practices that led to dramatic increases in production of corn and soybeans. And, over the same period in that region, summers were significantly cooler and had greater rainfall than during the previous half-century…”
Summers got significantly cooler? Higher rainfall was due to land use changes and not global warming? Lots of folks need to see this memo, such as some of the following…
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/21072016/sizzling-midwest-heat-wave-future-climate-change-global-warming-noaa
Sizzling Midwest Previews a Hotter Future Climate
https://www.ucsusa.org/global_warming/regional_information/midwestern-states.html#.WoM_E2cwuUk
“…The results from the analysis are clear: Hot summer weather and heat waves have been increasing in cities in the nation’s heartland over the last six decades on average…”
http://midwestenergynews.com/digests/dd-study-finds-midwest-summers-getting-hotter-stickier/
Study finds Midwest summers getting hotter, stickier
https://thinkprogress.org/the-impact-of-climate-change-on-the-midwest-more-heat-more-droughts-more-floods-fewer-crops-af7b033f1a7c/
The Impact Of Climate Change On The Midwest: More Heat, More Droughts, More Floods, Fewer Crops
Thanks for the UHI driven alarmism.
Simple question: CAN humans cause climate change? — just not in the way advertised?
Of course the obligatory, assumption that this finding is masking the warming that should have taken place.
This comes from a study by Muller of BEST from 2016
https://qph.ec.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-3b2c9539614011b51577cccaa0f88e77
The cooling in the US predates this current round of changes in agriculture, but could of course have been extended or intensified by it
tonyb