Remember when ‘climate change’ was the reason for the Syrian war? Never mind…

I remember laughing to myself when I first read about this in The Guardian. I thought it was junk science then, turns out I was right.
There is a new study from the University of Melbourne, the Georg Eckert Institute and Freie Universität which has found several problems with research related to assessing the propensity for war amid environmental changes due to ‘global warming’.
The paper, just published in Nature Climate Change, demonstrates that much of current research on the topic (such as what was pushed by the Guardian article) suffers from a multitude of flaws and bias. The study points out that making predictions regarding future conflicts must be based on unbiased research efforts, and this is something that has not been done very well so far.
The researchers examined over 100 papers published from 1990 to 2017 claiming a link between global warming and warfare, and they found substantial bias. For example, much of the research was focused on headline-making conflicts rather than small-scale affairs.
They also noted that most of the conflicts occurred in areas where people spoke English, making it easier for the researchers (the low hanging fruit problem), but leaving out many areas that they likely should have studied but did not. They also found that many of the studies focused on areas that were already experiencing conflict, such as Syria and Sudan.
Here’s the kicker; they found that areas of study were often not even those that have been deemed more likely to be affected by global warming in the first place.
This is the second study in the last year debunking claims of the Syrian war being started by climate change, I reported on the first back in Sept, 2017: Sorry alarmists: New research disputes claims that climate change helped spark the Syrian civil war
Here is the new study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0068-2
Sampling bias in climate–conflict research, Nature Climate Change (2018).
Abstract
Critics have argued that the evidence of an association between climate change and conflict is flawed because the research relies on a dependent variable sampling strategy. Similarly, it has been hypothesized that convenience of access biases the sample of cases studied (the ‘streetlight effect’). This also gives rise to claims that the climate–conflict literature stigmatizes some places as being more ‘naturally’ violent. Yet there has been no proof of such sampling patterns. Here we test whether climate–conflict research is based on such a biased sample through a systematic review of the literature. We demonstrate that research on climate change and violent conflict suffers from a streetlight effect. Further, studies which focus on a small number of cases in particular are strongly informed by cases where there has been conflict, do not sample on the independent variables (climate impact or risk), and hence tend to find some association between these two variables. These biases mean that research on climate change and conflict primarily focuses on a few accessible regions, overstates the links between both phenomena and cannot explain peaceful outcomes from climate change. This could result in maladaptive responses in those places that are stigmatized as being inherently more prone to climate-induced violence.
The streetlight effect indeed biases all of climate science. Most notably when missing data is homogenized into existence.
Looking out of the window at the frost covering the windscreen of his car, and the people walking across the village pond, George said “It’s a cold day today”.
“No it isn’t” said his wife Miranda, “It will is warm and sunny due to global warming”
“How do you know that dear?”
“I read it in the Guardian.”
“They also noted that most of the conflicts (studied?) occurred in areas where people spoke English,”
Have you ever seen CNN-likes actually interview somebody who doesn’t speak English? Even bad English is OK, but it must be English. And in case it is absolutely impossible to get it in English, some shole will dub the interview with deliberate bad English. Holy cow! What a bias comes from interviewing only English-speakers in remote places!
“I’ll never have to look out the window again” …
a quote from Marge Simpson after Lisa tells her about the Weather Channel App
Victor Hansen has an excellent book on world war II. The first two chapters of the book deal with the geo political influences that have been the root cause of most every war since the 5th century BC.
Its as if the warmists have zero sense of history – or that everything is natural until 1850 when everything suddenly switch to being caused by Man (MANN).
Skeptical science has pushed this meme relentlessly – that wars will be caused by climate change in the future. Pointing out the real history gets you banned as anti science.
As a side note – Mediabiasfactcheck.com labels skeptical science as solid science based while Wattsupwiththat is labeled as pseudo based/quackery – I guess pointing out Sci-Fi at a supposedly science based website is pseudo science
I believe you mean Victor Hanson, the farmer/Stanford History Prof
yes Victor Hanson – (my bad on the typo)
btw – very good book – heavy focus on the geo political influences in the war vs the tactical events/battles, even broader overhead view of the strategic events. Very different perspective of WW2.
A few tidbits from the book –
The survival rate of tank crews on both sides of the eastern front was around 20%
Few germans objected to becoming guards at the death camps, possibly because the survival rate on the eastern front was so dismal.
MacArthur liberating the Philipines was a near complete waste since the philipines had near zero strategic value – it only got a lot of american gi’s and filipino civilians killed. It did chew up a large chuck on the remaining japenese fleet at leyte gulf.
Sadly it doesn’t matter because now we have a sourced ‘fact’ telling the Syrian war was caused by carbon emissions. Some topics of Wikipedia, like global warming ‘art,’, are full of this shit.
You have that right, once the narrative has been established no matter how credible or incredible, it cannot be erased. It’s persistent, like an incurable disease.
The tribal wars continuing in Sub-Saharan Africa (remember those tens of thousands killed by machetes and AK-47’s) in just a few years past ?
Thought so – We forget those because those deaths were not politically “correct” for the national US and EU media to continually publicize.)
“Climate refugees” began as a “problem” back in the final years of the Roman Republic/early years of the Roman Empire as the world cooled from the Roman Warming Period. Huns, Goths, Magyars, Visagoths, Vandals, Franks …. They all moved south into Italy, Spain, even North Africa as tribal nations seeking to leave the increasingly cold nothern Europe homelands they previously survived in.
No need to appeal to climate to explain why people would rather move (with weapons, if need be) to Gaul (current France + Belgium + Northern Italy ) than stay anywhere else in Europe (or even pretty much the whole world, it can be argued).
And they have been doing this for millennia whether the Earth was cooling or warming. Just for instance:
During MWP, Northmen didn’t just settled to Greenland, they also settled in … part of the old Gaul. Part of France is still named form them (“Nor-man-dy” = North-men-ia)
In RWP, Cesar himself used some Helvetic move into Gaul as excuse to do the very same; be aware that HE was the barbarian, here.
Caused by the “Arab Spring”, youth dissatisfied with government rule and economic future. HMMM, where have we heard that before, or now…………..
” This also gives rise to claims that the climate–conflict literature stigmatizes some places as being more ‘naturally’ violent”….
Maybe…but what they are really saying is some places are so backward and primitive….a 1/2 degree change in temperature pushes them over the edge
Another crack in the CAGW foundations. The interesting thing is not that this meta analysis got published, but where. Nature Climate Change is as warmunist as it gets.
you think it’s the Trump effect?…kicking them in that old revenue stream
When has the Guardian ever got anything correct?
MediaBias / Fact check comment on the Guardian –
LEFT-CENTER BIAS These media sources have a slight to moderate liberal bias. They often publish factual information that utilizes loaded words (wording that attempts to […]
Slight to moderate bias
often publish factual information
Anyone that gave that claim any credibility in the first place is an idiot or a liar.
Kudos to “Nature Climate Change” journal for publishing this. Many such journals ignore contrary articles.
Trump, Trump, Trump….There were no precedents for the Global Warming stalwarts to criticize even the most ridiculous papers that supported the meme before now. This has been the strongest evidence of agenda science. How often has it been asked, where are the the critical voices among the Team when such a laughable paper is published. I thought this when wacky Wadhams was making impossibly early predictions of ice free Arctic that simple calorimetry would yell at
you its deranged. Later Wadhams tipped his hand further by his paranoyic belief that sceptics were about to do him in, when I’m sure his own side were more likely to do so.
The critiques have been growing since November 2016. The number of these papers is growing, in part because the sceptic side has been empowered, but more important, it is that the stress of the long Pause (and signs of its imminent return), the widening disagreement between forecasts and observarions and the shock of the election of Trump and the drying up of funds has made it prudent to temper and reverse position on Global Warming from CO2 increases.
Most know the battle has been lost since Climategate and the Pause, but many of the previously strident promoters feel captive. They want to get out. Their gradual swing and more reluctant genuflections toward the meme are obvious. Soon throwing each other under the bus will be next.
This is all a political exercise by people who fully udnerstand the point of what they are doing.
As Matt Ridley has so eloquently and persuasively argued, the near term effects of Climate Change are net beneficial, with the change to net detrimental many decades away, even under the science the IPCC, Met Office etc believe. But that “truth” simply would not work in terms of getting everybody/anybody to act now. So what is needed is (i) near term, serious problems caused by Climate Change and (ii) Tipping Points that mean that we cannot wait to see what happens.
Both push immediate action and both are not in any way supported by the IPCC science or any evidence whatsoever. These are political claims, made for the clear purpose of ensuring governments act now rather than in the future. Now whether that is because the people pushing these claims sincerely believe we have to act now, or worry that if we don’t act and adopt a wait-and-see approach, they may be wrong, I don’t know.
“This could result in maladaptive responses”
Applies to politicized climate science in general.
One thing is becoming clear, human caused global warming is causing research to dig holes and then fill them in. The policy influences on the digging exercise needs to be examined next.
You could also simply turn all this around and claim that many conflicts were avoided because the temps rose a degree (!!) – this because the would-be combatants didn’t have AC and got lethargic and too unenergetic to start throwing spears, etc.
There seem to be an awful lot of Emily Litella moments in the climate biz.
Human caused climate change enhances all bad things…………human conflict/wars, viruses, bacteria, ticks, fleas, weeds, rats, maybe it even provides a more favorable environment for demons from hell that thrive in the heat (-:
However, all the good forms of life preferred it 1 deg. C colder with dangerously low levels of atmospheric CO2 around 300 parts per million at the beginning of the Industrial revolution. Polar Bears, bunny rabbits, butterflies, humans, weather systems, crops, ocean life/coral reefs……….despite the planet greening up since then, along with the bin busting, record crop yields and most life flourishing.
Computer models used by really smart scientists that can represent the world with precision, using mathematical equations and science that is settled to project it for the next 100 years should get most of the weighting.
…………….and the assumption that CO2 is carbon pollution, along with warmer is bad.
Skeptical Science disseminates such delusional arguments about impact of global warming on the refugee crisis.
