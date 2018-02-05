Actual press release headline: ‘Changing weather patterns throwing ecosystems out of whack’

From the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA (USF HEALTH) and the whackadoodle department comes this press release that just screams “robust science”. I mean, just look at that poor butterfly in the photo included in the press release, can’t you tell just how “out of whack” it is?
Changing weather patterns throwing ecosystems out of whack
TAMPA, Fla (Feb. 5, 2018)- Day and night will soon align, marking the start of spring. But the timing of nature’s calendar is starting to fall out of sync.
In a study published in Nature Climate Change, a team of researchers from the University of South Florida in Tampa found that animal species are shifting the timing of their seasonal activities, also known as phenology, at different rates in response to changing seasonal temperatures and precipitation patterns.
“As species’ lifecycles grow out of alignment, it can affect the functioning of ecosystems with potential impacts on human food supplies and diseases,” said lead author Jeremy Cohen, PhD, postdoctoral researcher at the University of South Florida Department of Integrative Biology. “We rely on honeybees to pollinate seasonal crops and migratory birds to return in the spring to eat insects that are crop pests and vectors of human diseases. If the timing of these and other seasonal events are off, ecosystems can malfunction with potentially adverse effects on humans.”
Dr. Cohen and his team found that cold-blooded species and those with small body sizes are breeding or aggregating earlier than warm-blooded or large-bodied species in spring. They come to this conclusion after reviewing thousands of records of phenological shifts dating back to the 1950s.
“Our research elucidates the drivers of phenological responses and the traits of organisms that influence their ability to track changing climates,” said co-author Jason Rohr, PhD, professor at the University of South Florida. “We expect these findings to improve our ability to forecast the locations, systems and species that might be at the greatest risk from climate change and ideally mitigate any adverse effects that these changes might have on the services that ecosystems provide to humans.”
###
The study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0067-3
A global synthesis of animal phenological responses to climate change
Abstract
Shifts in phenology are already resulting in disruptions to the timing of migration and breeding, and asynchronies between interacting species1,2,3,4,5. Recent syntheses have concluded that trophic level1, latitude6 and how phenological responses are measured7 are key to determining the strength of phenological responses to climate change. However, researchers still lack a comprehensive framework that can predict responses to climate change globally and across diverse taxa. Here, we synthesize hundreds of published time series of animal phenology from across the planet to show that temperature primarily drives phenological responses at mid-latitudes, with precipitation becoming important at lower latitudes, probably reflecting factors that drive seasonality in each region. Phylogeny and body size are associated with the strength of phenological shifts, suggesting emerging asynchronies between interacting species that differ in body size, such as hosts and parasites and predators and prey. Finally, although there are many compelling biological explanations for spring phenological delays, some examples of delays are associated with short annual records that are prone to sampling error. Our findings arm biologists with predictions concerning which climatic variables and organismal traits drive phenological shifts.
Figures: (captions are theirs, yes, really.)
I notice Yamal has no study done, that a great place to go if you want to just study one animal and call it a proxy for world climate change. Just ask Mann and Briffa.
So in summary, it is a synthesis. “Here, we synthesize hundreds of published time series of animal phenology from across the planet to show that temperature primarily drives phenological responses at mid-latitudes, with precipitation becoming important at lower latitudes, probably reflecting factors that drive seasonality in each region. ”
There’s nothing like synthesized results to “settle the science”. Perhaps the undue worry is synthesized too. Meanwhile, the animals are adapting, just like they always have, while worried scientists go on with their hand-wringing.
And, they reference this horridly messed up paper:
Parmesan, C. & Yohe, G. A globally coherent fingerprint of climate change impacts across natural systems. Nature 421, 37–42 (2003).
Parmesan’s work is garbage, as biologist Jim Steele has told us time and again.
Fabricating Climate Doom – Part 1: Parmesan’s Butterfly Effect
How the American Meteorological Society Justified Publishing Half Truths
The Ultimate Irony: Camille Parmesan argues “Texas textbooks need to get the facts straight” on global warming
Fortunately, Parmesan has fled to France, where she can complain about the schools there.
30 thoughts on “Actual press release headline: ‘Changing weather patterns throwing ecosystems out of whack’”
If species adapt to climate change, we are doomed. On the other hand, if they don’t adapt, we are doomed.
If the human species doesn’t adapt to climate change (as it always has so far) then it is doomed. As to how well other species adapt (or not) will determine their doom, not ours.
And as I have postulated previously, humans, with their need for post natal education, will fare far better than those species with innate knowledge bases that have become obsolete.
If the weather patterns don’t change, will the ecosystems get ‘back in whack’?
Absolutely, just like it was in the Garden of Eden. You know…before humans sinned. Everything was completely in whack back then!
I think the proper terminology is ‘unwhack’…as in Mann was acting a bit whacky yesterday, but today he is feeling unwhacked….
How much whacking would be required to get Mann out of this state of unwhack?
How much whack would a Mannwhack have if a Mannwhack could whack Mann?
I have the perfect solution. If all warmists do not breathe out, it will reduce CO2 emissions dramatically.
They see CC in everything they look at, and I see it in nothing. They want a world like in 1984 the movie.
I don’t know about the ecosystems being out of whack, but “the science” sure seems to be.
Climate and weather stasis is the key to our survival. All things got here because in the past the weather and climate were static.
+100
It always amazes me that the term “climate change”, being redundant terminology, has its core meaning ignored by alarmists. No one should expect the climate to stay the same nor the sea level or anything. It’s called entropy, and we’re one of the only species who actively fights against it.
‘Changing weather patterns throwing ecosystems out of whack’
They’re absolutely correct. Florida should have been hit by a lot more hurricanes in the past 13 years than actually struck the state. They just neglected to say that “out of whack” is actually to our benefit.
Inter-annual variability of temperature in any given region is higher than any likely baseline shift, even assuming the warming models are correct. Plus, the southern hemisphere is empirically warming less than the northern hemisphere. Their conclusions are a mulligan’s stew of bits and pieces.
Just what is “whack” anyway? If ecosystems can figure out what “whack” is, maybe they can order some on Amazon.
I get out of whack
when I run out of crack.
So I’ll publish this hack
for a grant of more jack.
Whack is what yo do to informers, people who don’t pay their gambling losses and/or who are in a different family. Or so I’ve heard.
Universities are great places for mediocrity to hide.
I tend to use the bird migration and the frogs’ night-serenades as signs that the weather will be turning warm soon. This year I don’t expect that until late March. I don’t see any bud growth looking at my fruit trees this morning (at a sunrise temperature of 5F) even after the thaw.
As far as I can tell, nature’s about as out of whack as it was when I started taking notice of it back in the 60’s.
The fuchsias in my garden are usually the first sign of color in the spring, for some reason they flowered at the end of November!
I’m sure it would be very valuable to South Florida if a whole cadre of Nobel Prize winning scientists were to swoop down on us and straighten this whole mess out. But on the whole, I’d rather they all went to France to help THEM.
Let me guess. They studied small mammals and cold blooded animals in large cities with UHI and studied larger warm blooded animals on farms and in the wild.
It really does amaze me how most so called environmentalists seem to believe that prior to CO2, climate was perfectly static and never changed, even a tiny bit.
Its a problem for the tourist industry more than anything, if the Florida ecosystem gets out of whack whilst the French ecosystem get in-whack, people will go to France rather than the US.
I’ll go to both..as an observer
Here:
“If the timing of these and other seasonal events are off, ecosystems can malfunction with potentially adverse effects on humans.”
and here:
“We expect these findings to improve our ability to forecast the locations, systems and species that might be at the greatest risk from climate change and ideally mitigate any adverse effects that these changes might have on the services that ecosystems provide to humans.”
it clearly states what exactly they are worried about: THEMSELVES.
It’s always only about them. Glad they say so clearly, so I didn’t have to read the whole thing.
I have my own little ecological proxy at play. February is normally the hottest month in New Zealand. January just gone was officially a “hottest ever” based on a selection of weather stations. There has been a warm SST anomaly in the Tasman Sea pushing up LST. Man, has the media been shouting this record from the roof tops. If they cared to look at global SST they would see a huge cold anomaly in the equatorial Eastern Pacific – a indication that we are in a La Nina.
Rats and mice come into buildings in autumn. This normally occurs in mid-march. This year they are invading and hunkering down now, at least 6 weeks early. Animals do have uncanny instincts. Our cats are free to roam. Over and again I see them come into the house some hours before rain. Its not bunkum.
The first week of Feb has been cool. Lets see if the rats have it right.
Regards
Michael
Yes when it comes looking to see what the winter may have in store. Then l also turn to nature to look for a answer. l live in England and what l look at for clues is the timing of the falling of the leaves and what the weather is doing on 27th November.
Because l have noticed that when the leaves are late changing colour and remain on the trees for longer this is often a sign of a cold winter to come. But if they change colour and fall early then this is a sign of a mild winter to come. Over the years l have found this forecast comes good around 7 times out of 10.
Also l’ve found that if the weather on 27th November is cold then the following winter is likely to be cold. But if the temps are average or warm on that day then its likely that the winter will follow suit. Over the years this has been right around 8 times out of 10.
This has been going on for “ever” whenever the climate has changed how do they think all these things have survived and thrived adapt and/or move.
James Bull
Florida Universities have turned into…..don’t waste your money and send your kids there
Ah, yes – the fantasy of equilibrium.