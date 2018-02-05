An open letter and petition defending the American Museum of Natural History against irrational climate zealotry

The American Museum of Natural History has a long and honorable tradition of enlightening the world at large with outstanding scientific exhibits and public lectures. However, on January 25th, 2018, an open letter was submitted to the museum accusing them of being “anti-science” and promoting “climate science misinformation”, and in particular, vilifying a scientifically-engaged trustee of the museum, Rebekah Mercer.
The lead signatory on the letter was Dr. James Powell, a geochemist who has written extensively about his belief that there is a secretive cabal of vested interests “attacking science” and promoting “misinformation” about climate science for sinister reasons, e.g., his 2011 book, “The inquisition of climate science”. Powell and many of the other signatories have argued that those who disagree with them on any aspect of climate change are “anti-science” and that their opinions should be suppressed. Ironically, this idea of suppressing opposing scientific views is the very antithesis of scientific inquiry.
Yet, in this particular case, while the January 25th letter purports to be about an alleged example of “anti-science”, the letter’s vilification of the American Museum of Natural History, and of one of its trustees seems to be purely ideological. Powell and his co-signatories are complaining about two sentences on the label for a particular exhibit on the fourth floor of the museum.
The exhibit which was installed in 1993 summarised the scientific consensus at the time on “what caused the Ice Ages?”:
“The causes of the Ice Ages are not fully understood, but we know some factors that led to the first growth of the polar ice sheets. One was a decline in world temperatures over the previous 30 million years. Another was the formation, about 3 million years ago, of the Isthmus of Panama, which connected North and South America and diverted the oceans’ circulation to a more northward pattern. Since the first northern-hemisphere glaciers formed, 2.6 million years ago, the polar ice caps have expanded and contracted in response to variations in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, causing cold spells alternating with warmer periods, like the one we live in now.
There is no reason to believe that another Ice Age won’t come. In the past, warm cycles lasted about 10,000 years, and it’s been that long since last cool period. Human-made pollutants may also have an effect on the Earth’s climatic cycles.”
On January 6th, a visitor to the museum, Dr. Jonah Busch, objected on Twitter to the last paragraph and claimed that the museum was “promoting misinformation on climate change”. In particular, he objected to the use of the word “may” in the sentence “Human-made pollutants may also have an effect on the Earth’s climatic cycles” because the IPCC’s 5th Assessment Report (2014), concluded (predominantly on the basis of computer model studies) that “Greenhouse gases emissions are extremely likely to have been the dominant cause of observed warming since the mid-20th century”. However, when the exhibit had been installed in 1993, the IPCC was far more equivocal on the causes of recent warming, and in their 1st Assessment Report (1990) had concluded, “The size of the warming over the last century is broadly consistent with the predictions of climate models, but is also of the same magnitude as natural climate variability.”
It is true that, while the label is still correct, the IPCC’s perspective has changed over time. However, when the exhibit had been installed in 1993, the label accurately reflected the IPCC’s perspective.
Moreover, once the museum was alerted to the specific content of the label, they quickly responded (January 8th):
“Based on data, the content is not wrong – but it is showing its age (nearly 25 years). Were it written today, it would have different context and emphasis, and more recent scientific data, as current exhibitions/more recent halls do. In the more recent Hall of Planet Earth, for example, exhibits point to the rise of atmospheric CO2 due to human activities, and to evidence for increases in pollutants from human activity recorded in ice core layers.”
This bears no resemblance to the claims of “anti-science propaganda” or “climate science misinformation” which Powell and his co-signatories are accusing the museum of. The exhibit in question was just one of many, and although now quite old, accurately reflected the scientific opinions at the time it was installed. And, Powell and his co-signatories agree that the museum’s response was both prompt and reasonable.
More importantly, Rebekah Mercer did not join the museum’s board of trustees until 2013 – 20 years after that 1993 exhibit had been installed. We appreciate that Powell and many of his co- signatories might have different political views from Rebekah Mercer. But, they are not entitled to use the false claims of “anti-science propaganda” and “climate science misinformation” for their ideological campaigns.
In response to the January 25th letter, we commend the Museum and its trustees for their promotion of science, and their efforts in science education. The signers of this letter include many scientists and we are definitively “pro-science” and are opposed to “climate science misinformation”. However, the letter by Powell and his co-signatories is itself anti-science and ideologically-driven.
All of us urge the Museum trustees not to cave in to this pressure.
Here is the letter along with hundreds of signatories, sent to the museum officials and its trustees today. Some notable signatories include Freeman Dyson, Richard Lindzen, and Ivar Giaever.
AMNH18-Feb4-PetitionLetter (PDF)
The name calling in the open letter complaining about her is priceless proof of “anti-science”, by the way.
It appears that many people are of the ‘mob ‘mindset these days .but nothing is new .It was these sort of mindset/attitudes that led to the Spanish inquisition,witch hunts ,pogroms,the holocaust& many other similar happenings. .(Ihave heard that unpopular people in a neighbourhood are still’ denounced ‘to this day in parts of Spain)
Kendo2016 I think you do not know Spain, so you say you’ve heard that there are people who denounce others for being unpopular. It is the same as if I say that “I have heard that in Salem, witches are still being judged”. I know a little USA and I know that the one who says that is that he does not know this great country. I would suggest that you come to Spain so you can see how wrong you are.
The Physics simply don’t support CO2 being the cause of CAGW.
You could also ask if there is really such a thing as “greenhouse effect”?
Although this requires the usual eye roll reaction I just want to establish exactly what AR5 says. I’ll admit I can’t be bothered to look it up (I’m constantly digging in it to call out MIT, Climate Interactive, K Hayhoe etc and am having a bit of a rest from it). But from memory, I think it says that they have high confidence (90%) that more than 50% of the temperature rise since 1950 is due to global warming. That was 50% of 0.6C at the time of AR5, making them highly confident that human emissions account for temperature changes.
Of course, we’re always arguing over whether they have any business being so confident of a 0.3C human impact but from the perspective of the Museum and the use of the supposed last word on AGW, that is, AR5, it would seem that the word “may” is indeed no longer supportable.
So what would my reaction be to being told to spend $200+ on a change of plaque in order to correct one word?
“I think it says that they have high confidence (90%) that more than 50% of the temperature rise since 1950 is due to global warming.”
Well… du-u-uh… I would have said that there is a 100% chance that 100% of the increase in global temperatures is due to global warming; if not, there would be no warming! (To be fair, I think we should assume that that was just a typo by yourself in your haste in a busy schedule.)
Because it isn’t about truth, or honesty, or integrity.
It is about ideology and climate religion zealotry.
Correct. if a zealot objects to the qualifier “May” in an exhibit on the basis that some “official government agency” (IPCC) has deemed it to be wrong, on the basis of a computer model that estimates an opposing qualifier “extremely Likely” in the other direction, we are arguing semantics with faith based zealots which is nothing more than a childish exercise in futility. DR Jonah Busch needs a healthy response of STFU.
I think that semantics is important in distinguishing the precision in how we speak, especially where science is concerned. BUT we are not talking about scientific precision here, and THAT’s the difference that makes the semantic distinction here “extremely likely” to be a joke. It “may” even make those people demanding this distinction look like idiots, since they claim to be “scientists”.
The list of signatories is, in itself, impressive.
I’ve decided that I’m not going to hold my breath until a report on this story appears in the N.Y. Times or the WaPo or is broadcast on PBS or NPR or CBS or NBC et al.
Ask Powell et al., to produce the empirical evidence that human CO2 is causing global warming or climate change.
I have seen this argument thrown in a few times here.
It has plenty of problems.
First, it has been shown, using methods of hard sciences, that CO2 causes some global warming and climate change. No amount of going through that stuff will change the mind of dragon slayers.
Second, CO2 does not cause ‘the’ global warming. According to Gavin Schmidt of GISS, it has turned cooling to warming, but many others are content with ‘probably over half of the warming since 1950’. It is ‘probably’, so the IPCC accepts there is a possibility even this number is too large, but they consider it very small. The jury is still out (they’ve been out four decades) on how much 560ppm would do.
Third, the implicitly indicated idea that atmospheric CO2 is nonhuman because almost all anthropogenic CO2 has been exchanged with natural CO2 forms in seas and naturally occurring carbon in the biosphere, is creepily disingenious. Humans have emitted a large amount of carbon dioxide. It has gone somewhere so that the isotope ratio shows not much of it is in the atmosphere. It has disappeared into sinks in ocean and vegetation. Those, being fed some extra CO2, have been giving out their original carbon compounds (Henry’s law and analogs). The excess in atmosphere, 2ppm per year is much smaller than what humans are emitting. Thus we are not seeing natural CO2 increase, but are lucky enough to have sinks that take down roughly half of our emissions. Should we halve emissions for some odd reason and by some advanced new energy scheme, the atmospheric CO2 would stabilize.
Fourth, the argument is not at all intended to start discussion. It has an implicit rhetoric ‘you claim as if’ in it. In Finnish you have a terribly good general children’s quarrel word for this particular use, ‘muka’, which unfortunately is one of those concepts English has more specialized words for. I hate to see this kind of behaviour, which is common, at SkS, Tamino, Connolley’s etc. It is not any better here.
“Should we halve emissions for some odd reason and by some advanced new energy scheme, the atmospheric CO2 would stabilize.”
Can you be so sure…?
Human emissions of CO2 have risen exponentially, and are now many times more than they were in 1950, yet the rate of rise of CO2 is about the same.
Excellent petition letter – concise, solid, punchy.
One of the best summaries in a few words of the case against CO2 alarmism that I’ve seen – will keep for future reference.
Sorry – that placard is as true today as it was 25 years ago.
Your sentence could be taken to mean the opposite of your intended meaning.
I once told someone that she was just as lovely as she was twenty-five years ago. She took it as a compliment. The thing is that she wasn’t a great looker a quarter of a century ago. She’s not a great looker now either.
When asked “Does this make my bum look big ?”, I always reply “No”.
Perfectly logical.
These two statements are just as true today as they were in 1993:
The rate and the magnitude of warming over the last century is *broadly consistent* with the retro-cast models. They can take the assumed forcing components and crank out a model that looks similar to the historical data.
The rate and the magnitude of warming over the last century is also very consistent with well-understood patterns of quasi-periodic climate fluctuations (cycles in geology-eese).
The warming over the past century has been extremely unspectacular.
They *may* have an effect. They probably do have an effect. Carbon dioxide, even though it’s not a pollutant, probably even has an effect. The extreme lack of spectacular warming should serve as a pretty good clue that the effect is on the insignificant side.
To whom does one write to demand the termination of Dr. Powell’s employment due to his behaviour being inconsistent with scientific principles?
” In particular, he objected to the use of the word “may” in the sentence”
I know few that uses that word more than AGW proponents.
And they never ever report on anything that is “better than we thought”, which is very unscientific, epecially that they never tell what they thought in the first.
“Center for Bioinformatics & Computational Biology; Computer Science and Cognitive Science; Center for Native Pollinator Conservation; Ocean Acidification Technician, Bodega Marine Laboratory; Institute for Data, Systems, & Society.”
Not to pick on these associations in the open letter particularly, but I have to wonder how these ‘specialists’ know so much about the specific physics of carbon dioxide. Also there did seem to be a disproportionate number of biological sciences represented so as a minority biologist I seriously wonder if this is consistent with the incomplete teaching of population ecology suggested to be part of the problem. Also they missed proper ecology about “…related to fossil fuel financial interests….” or the misuse of defamatory rhetoric.
I was on the Ph.D. committee of one of these who should have known better.
Maybe these are all-knowing– “Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences and Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences or Center for Health and the Global Environment and International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.”
Outside of the medical and agricultural there seem to be few biology disciplines represented in the contradicting petition. The protestors might do better to check out the statue.
Naomi Oreskes signed this abomination. Last Monday I had dinner with Harvard’s major gifts solicitor for South Florida. Told her two years ago zip nada until Oreskes was gone. Told her this time wasn’t kidding last time. Wish has known about this letter, it would have made a perfect example beyond the Scripps 2012 RICO climate deniers and Exxon meeting Oreskes chaired.
Climate zealotry? . . I seriously doubt it . . same as I doubt ‘Antifa’ is really a manifestation of antifascism zealotry, and doubt that the Russia/Trump collusion saga is really a manifestation of election integrity zealotry (and doubt that protestations against releasing the ‘FISA memo” were manifestations of zealotry for protecting law enforcement methods and sources), and doubt the importation of millions of mostly military age men into Europe is refugee helping zealotry in action . . etc.
I suspect it’s controlled society zealotry (Elitism) that is manifesting in many ways, many forms of “astro turf” activism, and suggest that in the realm of science, many here already bit on the forbidden fruit of “suppressing opposing scientific views”, when they went along with the Evolution (grand origins story, not mere natural selection) only indoctrination of all the children. Pandora’s box is wide open, because “you” want to impose your views on others . . I mean along with your more zealous elitists ; )