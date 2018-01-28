President Trump Reiterates His Demand for a Renegotiated Paris Agreement

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Mainstream Media demonstrating their lack of listening skills.
President Trump’s Paris U-turn: I’d love to rejoin climate change accord
By Piers Morgan For The Mail On Sunday
PUBLISHED: 10:31 AEDT, 28 January 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 AEDT, 28 January 2018
President Trump caused outrage when he pulled America out of the Paris Accord on tackling climate change.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was impossible for any country, including the US, to now try to renegotiate the terms.
But Trump told me he’d ‘love’ to go back in, if the deal can be renegotiated. ‘For you, is it about the science or about the money?’ I asked. ‘I think it’s about everything,’ Trump replied. ‘I’m a believer in clean air and clean water. The Paris Accord, for us, would have been a disaster.’
‘Do you believe in climate change? Do you think it exists?’
‘There is a cooling and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.
‘The icecaps were going to melt, there were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, OK? They’re at a record level. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clean air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.
How can Trump’s Paris renegotiation demand possibly be considered a “u-turn”? Trump has said since he announced the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement that he would consider re-entering the agreement on renegotiated terms.
Obviously it would be more satisfying for climate skeptics to see President Trump make a clean and final break with the Paris Agreement. However a re-entry on say the terms agreed by China and India (no action before 2030) would likely satisfy President Trump’s requirement, that international agreements do not put the USA at a competitive disadvantage.
9 thoughts on “President Trump Reiterates His Demand for a Renegotiated Paris Agreement”
Eric, you are right that this is not a U-turn. Re China and India, they are doing two things: 1 they are kicking the can down the road and utilizing the opportunity to get in some sound bite hits against the USA, and 2. they have no intention of ever doing anything that hurts their economy as both are low profit margin, but huge quantity, economies. Getting back into the Paris Agreement would give President Trump an opportunity to engineer a clean environment agreement, pass it by Congress, and let everyone else lose some talking points.
Maybe by 2030 the sheeple will have seen sense and binned this nonsense once and for all.
Read between the lines. Nothing Trump said above indicates he buys the theory that human-emitted CO2 is driving any warming. Nothing. He evaded, he swerved, he ducked and dived. True Believers come right out and say it…’settled science’…’the debate is over’…’97%’…and so on.
Trump doesn’t buy it even for one single second.
Notice he made the extremely important point about “Global Warming” morphing in to Climate Change.
Nobody can possibly refute “climate change”, because it is always doing so.
But he made the distinction on what started the whole IPCC onslaught, ie CAGW.
It is a president playing politics. I don’t believe the POTUS will do a thing to intentionally harm the US economy and any meaningful concession on the Paris Accord would do just that. What he says must always be taken in the context of what else he has said. And he could not have made it clearer that the economic growth, in part founded on the energy independence of the United States is priority 1 in his address.
I would add that the POTUS in his invitation to the rest to come along and join the economic renewal based on capitalist principles, was not really an invitation. It was a warning. He was really saying, get your ducks and order and come along or suffer the consequences and be left behind. The more I hear this president the more it becomes obvious that his mastery at making deals has also made him a master of understanding how to use the iron fist of power encased in the velvet glove of diplomacy.
the terms agreed by China and India, which in effect require them to do nothing after 2030 expect think about if they may do something .
Frankly these two countries are simply not buying into AGW, accept as a means to extract guilt cash out the west or a means to drive their competitors out of business. That China as a become an ‘co’ of the greens is merely a reflection of their often water mellow nature.
2030 that’s a lot of water under the bridge, and maybe a near double body count ! Lets hope that they do not breathe, a personnel “carry with you ” re-breathing system ?
Mr. Trump is making sense: Focus on REAL pollution, NOT on increasing atmospheric CO2, which is entirely beneficial.
Demonizing atmospheric CO2, the basis of life on Earth, is the obsession of scoundrels and imbeciles.
I published this in 2002:
“Instead of Kyoto, a new global anti-pollution initiative should be drafted by people who have a much better understanding of science, industry and the environment. It should focus, not on global warming and CO2, but on real atmospheric pollutants such as SO2, NOx and particulates as well as pollutants in the water and soil — and no country should be exempt.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/01/10/polar-sea-ice-changes-are-having-a-net-cooling-effect-on-the-climate/#comment-74283
[excerpts]
Europeans are freezing from cold temperatures and the results of incompetent energy policies, since they have relied on intermittent wind power when they really needed fossil fuels or nuclear power to survive.
Here is one of my newspaper articles from 2002. It is a much more accurate indicator of recent climatic events than the IPCC reports, and includes a prediction of global cooling.
My predictions on energy are proving correct. If I were to make any changes, I would be more negative on wind power and corn ethanol than in this article – based on further research on the very low “Substitution Factor” of wind power, and the very low energy efficiency of corn ethanol. In general, I do not support energy technologies that require ongoing operating subsidies, that mask the fact that these technologies are wasteful and uneconomic.
It is deeply regrettable that politicians worldwide have been so badly advised on this critical issue for the survival of our societies.
Best regards, Allan
Kyoto hot air can’t replace fossil fuels
Allan M.R. MacRae
Calgary Herald
September 1, 2002
The Kyoto Accord on climate change is probably the most poorly crafted piece of legislative incompetence in recent times.
Instead of Kyoto, a new global anti-pollution initiative should be drafted by people who have a much better understanding of science, industry and the environment. It should focus, not on global warming and CO2, but on real atmospheric pollutants such as SO2, NOx and particulates as well as pollutants in the water and soil — and no country should be exempt.
Then there might be a chance to actually improve the environment, rather than making it worse and wasting billions on the fatally flawed Kyoto Accord.
