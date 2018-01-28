President Trump Reiterates His Demand for a Renegotiated Paris Agreement

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Mainstream Media demonstrating their lack of listening skills.

President Trump’s Paris U-turn: I’d love to rejoin climate change accord

…

By Piers Morgan For The Mail On Sunday

PUBLISHED: 10:31 AEDT, 28 January 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 AEDT, 28 January 2018

President Trump caused outrage when he pulled America out of the Paris Accord on tackling climate change.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was impossible for any country, including the US, to now try to renegotiate the terms.

But Trump told me he’d ‘love’ to go back in, if the deal can be renegotiated. ‘For you, is it about the science or about the money?’ I asked. ‘I think it’s about everything,’ Trump replied. ‘I’m a believer in clean air and clean water. The Paris Accord, for us, would have been a disaster.’

…

‘Do you believe in climate change? Do you think it exists?’

‘There is a cooling and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.

‘The icecaps were going to melt, there were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, OK? They’re at a record level. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clean air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.

…