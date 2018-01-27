Rare January Event in California: Tornado evolves from waterspout

Video follows. The National Weather Service in Eureka writes:

A waterspout developed over Humboldt Bay Thursday, January 25th around 4:40 pm and moved through the Woodley Island Marina, dissipating only a minute or so later. Security cameras on the island captured the waterspout moving through the marina onto the island. Thankfully, the damage reported was minor. However, because the waterspout moved onto land, it technically became a tornado. This is the first confirmed tornado in the NWS Eureka forecasting area (Mendocino, Trinity, Del Norte, and Humboldt counties) since the Fort Bragg tornado on December 5th, 1998.

Of course, I’m sure some alarmist will jump at the chance to say it happened because of “climate change”.

10 thoughts on “Rare January Event in California: Tornado evolves from waterspout

  3. What a load of ………….

    You get dozens of waterspouts/mini-tornadoes all year round every time a trough or a squall line moves through. Simply rarely seen because they are so brief and if damage occurs it’s a few tiles one shed roof and 3 deck chairs downed. Simply not news worthy.

    Even happens in England!

  7. So funny haha, I have seen dust devils in Nevada that are 10 times that big, are we to now believe they were really tornados?

