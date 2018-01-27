VOX Attacks the Sierra Club for their Anti-Nuclear, Anti-hydro Stance

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
VOX author David Roberts worries the Sierra Club are not being practical, with their opposition to any low carbon power generation technology other than solar or wind.
Reckoning with climate change will demand ugly tradeoffs from environmentalists — and everyone else
Being a climate hawk is not easy for anyone.
By David Roberts@drvoxdavid@vox.com Jan 27, 2018, 8:30am EST
Climate change is a crisis. Serious damages are already underway, there’s enough carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to ensure more damages to come, and if carbon emissions continue unchecked, species-threatening damages become a non-trivial risk.
Lots of people acknowledge this. But it’s one think to acknowledge it and another to really take it on board, to follow all the implications wherever they lead. Very few people have let the reality of the situation sink in deep enough that it reshapes their values and priorities. Being a consistent climate hawk, it turns out, is extremely difficult.
Let’s take a look at an example of what I’m talking about, and then pull back to ponder the broader problem.
Zero-carbon energy vs. environmentalists in New England
The operators of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, the only remaining nuclear plant in Massachusetts, recently announced that they would close the plant no later than June 2019. It has long been plagued with maintenance and safety issues, and nuclear is having a hard time competing in wholesale energy markets.
Pilgrim is a 690 megawatt plant that has been producing 5.12 terrawatt hours of energy per year — around 4.1 percent of the New England region’s energy. (These numbers are courtesy of Jesse Jenkins, an energy analyst and MIT PhD candidate, whose tweet thread got me thinking.)
That represents an enormous amount of carbon-free energy about to vanish from the grid, which any climate hawk must surely view with alarm.
Take the Massachusetts chapter of the Sierra Club (SCM). It proclaims that “climate change is an existential threat.” But it is not fighting to find new ownership or better safety procedures for the Pilgrim plant, or ways for the plant to be compensated for the lack of CO2 it produces (as in New York). It advocates that Pilgrim be closed immediately.
OK, well, Pilgrim is a pretty poor performer, safety-wise, so maybe it’s best to replace it as quickly as possible with clean energy.
So how about this idea? As part of an effort to clean the grid, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has proposed the Northern Pass transmission line, which would bring around 9.45 TWh/year of hydroelectric energy down from dams in Quebec. That would replace the lost Pilgrim energy and add more carbon-free energy to boot.
SCM … opposes that too. “Not only will we be contributing to ecological destruction on a massive scale,” it writes, “we will be furthering the exploitation of the indigenous people of Canada.”
This growing war between greens who believe in the climate emergency but want nuclear power, and radical groups like the Sierra Club, seems to be about whether we get to keep the conveniences of modern civilisation.
A new generation of greens is worried about climate change, but they don’t want to give up their cell phones, lattes, cheap power, convenient travel and warm homes in winter.
How do Sierra Club reconcile their concerns about the destruction of habitat which large scale hydro causes, with their advocacy of renewables? Replacing existing energy systems with renewables, if it could be done at all, would require clearing millions of acres of land.
The answer to this dilemma in my opinion is the Sierra Club have no intention of allowing the replacement of existing energy systems.
In my opinion radical greens like the Sierra Club leapt onto the climate bandwagon because they thought the climate cause would help them achieve the social changes they wanted – large scale abandonment of modern civilisation, a return to more natural ways of life. But Sierra Club’s precious climate cause is rapidly morphing into a demand for more nuclear power, which if successful will ultimately lead to a massive increase in global energy use, an expansion of the modern way of life which groups like Sierra Club appear to despise.
“Progressives” will not be happy until we are living in mud huts, eating bugs, and drinking recycled pee.
I really find it difficult to call such regressive progressive. Stone Age here we come.
Oh but they won’t be living in those huts, the rest of us will. “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others”. -Animal Farm
… which would require the greatest mass murder of people of all time — billions would have to die.
Wind, Solar & Bio-fuels only? The Sierra Club should ask the people of Chatham-Kent, Ontario how they feel about wind turbines!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/turbines-municipal-wind-concerns-ontario
https://www.cbc.ca…/windsor/frustrated-chatham-kent-residents-stage-blockade-at-wind-turbin…
I hear that the EU has discovered that the pollution levels have increased with the increas in use of wood for power. It is also aggravated by the increase in homes using wood for heating – and they are using low emission wood stoves.
Massachusets Sierra Club wants New England headed toward South Australia conditions. Only difference is people will not die in SA summer blackouts but surely will in New England winter blackouts. Whether heated by gas or fuel oil, all modern residential furnaces depend on electricity to function: fans, pumps, ignition.
Come now,Sierra Club lawyers are so toxic,even Polar Bears can’t stomach them.
These people are another example of Red cloaked in Green.
What they are is a false flag,as pseudo charity to protect their dollars as they meddle in other peoples lives.
Time these corrupt organizations are stripped of their “charitable status” and criminally investigated.
Named and Shamed only works on ethical persons.
The Sierra Club is no more and no less than a hard core Marxist organization with no other purpose in life, Any environmental work they may pretend to do is incidental.
“…large scale abandonment of modern civilisation, a return to more natural ways of life.” I think you mean more primitive, not more natural.
And perhaps we must depend on the Audubon Society for the birds since the Sierra Club seems to have abandoned that issue.
“perhaps we must depend on the Audubon Society for the birds”
Too late. They’ve gone full tilt Climate Crisis now too… for the money. No longer trustworthy, at all.
“Audubon strongly supports properly sited wind power as a renewable energy source that helps reduce the threats posed to birds and people by climate change…
Audubon encourages wind developers and permitting agencies to consult with wildlife experts, including Audubon staff and chapters, to help inform study and siting decisions and to support efforts to improve wind siting and technological solutions to reduce harm to birds.”
http://www.audubon.org/conservation/audubons-position-wind-power
In this link they also make this claim about their supposed efforts:
“we stood in strong opposition to a 2013 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule that offered 30-year permits for wind farms to kill and injure Bald and Golden eagles. A federal judge later overturned this rule, and USFWS dropped its appeal in 2016.”
They are LYING by omission. After that Obama changed the rules again.
“On January 17, 2017, the number of bald eagles that can be killed by wind farm permit holders will increase from the current legal number of 1,100 to 4,200—almost a quadrupling. The Fish and Wildlife Service is issuing new 30-year permits that allow the additional eagles to be killed or injured without prosecution under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The fee for a long-term permit is $36,000…
The new “30-year” rule takes effect 3 days before inauguration day. President-elect Trump could change the rule or do away with it, but the process could take months or years.”
http://instituteforenergyresearch.org/analysis/obama-allows-wind-turbines-legally-kill-eagles/
I wonder if any of the envirowhacos demanding 100% Solar and Wind and these mythical “Micro Grids” have calculated the expenditure on rebuilding the present grid to support their pie in the sky dreams? The present electrical distribution system is designed for one way transmission – from the multimegawatt generators to the user. The present substations have protection systems that ensure that that electricity flows in one direction and one direction only. It would be near impossible to get power generated from your rooftop PV system on 4th street over to the homes on 100th street when a winter storm, tornado, etc knocks out the line feeding the 100th St neighborhood. The substation(s) between you will prevent that. Essentially all of them (may be a few that will work both ways but will require switching) will need to be rebuilt. In many cases most of the present protection breakers and control circuits will need to be replaced also. You are talking $Trillions! It is going to take more than a “Smart Grid” it will take a “Genius Grid.”
‘large scale abandonment of modern civilisation, a return to more natural ways of life’
That’s what Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge wanted too, and look how that turned out. I doubt members of the Sierra Club would behave any differently if they ended up in charge.
“nuclear is having a hard time competing in wholesale energy markets.”
One big reason for that is that the deck has been stacked against it, not unlike coal, in favor of “renewables”.
I had issues with David Roberts’ rant; but why get in the way when such folks are attacking each other?
…In my opinion radical greens like the Sierra Club leapt onto the climate bandwagon because they thought the climate cause would help them achieve the social changes they wanted – large scale abandonment of modern civilisation, a return to more natural ways of life…
Personally I don’t think they wanted any of that stuff. That wanted to -advocate- for it in order to collect donations and public funding because that’s where the “profits” were being made in the BushObama neo-Socialist society that was emerging prior to President Trump showing up and kicking all that crap out of the way.
leave that hydro power in canada.
we need it for bitcoin
It’s a proven fact that perceived standards of living increase with leaving poverty behind, and at slightly higher levels, birth rates start falling. All IMPROVED by better access to reliable, low-cost energy. The green groups would drive civilization in the reverse direction, towards starvation, death, and tribal warfare.
Nuclear, especially the molten salt reactor, is an acceptable intermediate step for now.
Catch-22
The Sierra Club should be re-named the Sahara Club, to emphasize how devoid of fertile ideas they really are.
How much property taxes will be collected on a cave?
Total greenwash.
“9.45 TWh/year of hydroelectric energy down from dams in Quebec. That would replace the lost Pilgrim energy and add more carbon-free energy to boot…”
So where does it come from? Here’s the sanitized Wiki version.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Bay_Project
Lots more better info on line but even Wiki cannot conceal what it really is, and did, including to the “indigenous people” they now claim to be concerned about:
“SCM … opposes that too. “Not only will we be contributing to ecological destruction on a massive scale,” it writes, “we will be furthering the exploitation of the indigenous people of Canada.”
It already HAS caused “ecological destruction on a massive scale.” But now that the UN has made things even worse on the “indigenous’ front, the so called Greens are playing this card more than ever. They have been since the ‘Crying (Italian) Indian” campaign of the 1970s but it is now institutionalized – and all based on fake history about these people living in harmony with Nature and all that.
“Environmental law and philosophy assume the existence of a fundamental state of nature: Before the arrival of Columbus, the Americas were a wilderness untouched by human hand, teeming with wildlife and almost void of native peoples. In Wilderness and Political Ecology Charles Kay and Randy Simmons state that this “natural” view of pre-European America is scientifically unsupportable. This volume brings together scholars from a variety of fields as they seek to demonstrate that native people were originally more numerous than once thought and that they were not conservationists in the current sense of the term. Rather, native peoples took an active part in managing their surroundings and wrought changes so extensive that the anthropogenic environment has long been viewed as the natural state of the American ecosystem.”
http://www.e-bookdownload.net/search/wilderness-and-political-ecology