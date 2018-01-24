TAO Sea and Air Temperature Differences

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
The TAO buoy array is an array of moored buoys in the equatorial tropical Pacific ocean. Here’s a map showing their locations along with the average sea surface temperature.
Figure 1. Locations of all active and historical TAO buoy sites.
And here is what a typical buoy setup looks like:
Figure 2. Details of the TAO moored buoy and sensor arrays.
I like the TAO buoy data because we can be sure that it is free of urban heat islands, changes in location, instrumentation changes, and many of the other problems that plague land-based stations. It is also measured very frequently, typically every ten minutes. This lets us explore the daily cycles of air and sea temperature, solar radiation, longwave radiation, humidity, and the like.
The eight buoys located on the Equator between 165°E and 95°W have the most data covering the longest time, so I’ve looked most at those locations.
The coldest of these eight buoys is the one at 95° W longitude, near the Americas at the far right of the map above. Average sea surface temperature (SST) there is 23.8°C (75°F). The warmest is the buoy at the other side of the Pacific at 165° East longitude. Average SST there, near the warmest part of the Pacific, is 29.2°C (85°F).
Now, something that I like to look at and consider are the differences between the buoys. The buoys at the colder eastern edge of the Pacific are often different from the buoys at the warmer western edge of thePacific. Here are the daily air temperatures from each of the eight buoys:
Figure 3. Daily cycle of air temperatures at eight equatorial TAO buoys.
Next, here are the same eight buoy air temperature records, expressed as anomalies about their respective means.
Figure 4. Daily cycle of air temperature anomalies at eight equatorial TAO buoys.
Note that the daily air temperature cycles at the warmest buoys (reds) have a very different shape and amplitude than do the coolest buoys (blue), particularly during daylight hours.
I’ve mentioned before that what I like best about science is getting surprised by what I find. Here’s my surprise for today. I got to thinking about what is called “delta T”, usually written as “∆T”. The “delta” means “difference”, and the “T” means temperature. For example, winds on the ocean are often driven by temperature differences.
One of the important ∆T’s in the climate system is the difference between the surface temperature and the air temperature. Over the ocean, the air is generally cooler than the sea surface. When the difference between the surface and the air temperature (∆T) gets large enough, when the ocean gets significantly warmer than the air or the air cools significantly below the sea temperature, we start to see things like cumulus clouds and thunderstorms.
So let me start with the absolute values of the differences between sea surface temperature and air temperature at the eight TAO buoys. I’ve used the same color coding as above. Light blue is the coolest buoy at 95°W, and red is the warmest buoy at 165°E.
Figure 5. Daily cycle of differences between sea temperatures and air temperatures at eight equatorial TAO buoys.
This was the first surprise. The overall difference between the sea temperatures and the air temperatures was not in any order by temperature. The coolest and the warmest buoys had the widest differences between sea and air temperatures … odd.
But the real surprise came when I plotted the delta T values as anomalies around their respective means, as I’d done in Figure 4 above …
Figure 6. Daily cycle of anomalies of differences between sea temperatures and air temperatures at eight equatorial TAO buoys.
How interesting. All along the Equator across the Pacific, from the cold edge to the warm edge, the sea-to-air temperature difference anomaly is just the same in every location—lowest at eight AM, peak at one PM, trough at five PM, peak at six PM, trough at nine PM, highest point at about three in the morning.
Not only that, but the temperature swings have the same amplitudes, to within a few hundredths of a degree. Given that these are eight totally different results from sixteen independent temperature datasets (eight air temperature, eight sea temperature), this is an astounding degree of agreement.
I must say that I do not have any coherent explanation for the afternoon and evening peaks and troughs. All I can conclude from this is that all across the Equatorial Pacific, the daily temperature swings are strongly constrained by some unknown combination of natural phenomena, such that the average daily swings are identical in both timing and amplitude regardless of the average temperature of the location …
Go figure … the joys of settled science.
w.
14 thoughts on “TAO Sea and Air Temperature Differences”
Excellent detective work Willis. About your finding:
“the daily temperature swings are strongly constrained by some unknown combination of natural phenomena, such that the average daily swings are identical in both timing and amplitude regardless of the average temperature of the location …”
Maybe there’s some unnatural constraint to what these buoys are recording? This is so remarkable that one might wonder if these things are preprogrammed to get this result. Have no idea why that would be done but given what else has been and is being faked it would not surprise me.
Again, most informative Willis. I would guess that the pattern match of the average daily swings can be explained by heat transfer physics. ie the rate of heat transfer (by both radiative effects and state change (evaporation / condensation) do not vary from day to day and from time to time. Changes to temperature requires that heat moves, how much heat energy changes places and the thermal capacity factor or the materials (water, air, vapor) completely controls how much.
An excellent paper without a doubt. From this base if the same exercise was run over the same buoy set but say at one yearly intervals would the TAO buoys pick any mappable trends?
Great analysis. Strong inference of equatorial temperature hysteresis. No such thing in the CMIP5 climate models. Inferentially, another reason they produce a non-existant tropical troposphere hotspot.
A view from the frequency domain might be interesting. Somewhat resembles the ringing in a high Q lowpass filter.
I do not live on the ocean but when I spend extended periods in the outdoors I have noticed that winds tend to peak and subside at certain times of the day. Since the wind has an influence on evaporative cooling it would be interesting to compare typical wind speed throughout the day to that temperature plot.
I have been studying similar land-based data profiles and comparing hourly air and soil temperatures and solrad data, a current case being Lewistown MT with a 46 degree latitude.
During the day the sun warms the soil. The soil absorbs energy and after sunset the soil stays warmer than the air all night.
During January the 100 cm soil stays much warmer than the air almost all month. The 5 cm soil is warmer than the air 80% of those hours.
During July the 100 cm soil runs about 40% of the average air temperature throughout the month. The 5 cm soil heats up as fast as the air but cools much more slowly. Once the sun sets the air cools quickly while the warmer air cools slowly.
The temperature at 100 cm barely moves.
The top 100 cm of the soil acts as a thermal surge tank, soaking up solar gain and heating the air when the sun goes down. In January the soil is almost always warmer than the frigid air.
Most of all I see absolutely ZERO evidence of downwelling “back” radiation warming the surface.
288 K – 255 K = 33 C warmer with an atmosphere is completely bogus, there is no physical evidence of “back” radiation warming the surface. When these two scenarios collapse they take the entire RGHE theory with them.
“I must say that I do not have any coherent explanation for the afternoon and evening peaks and troughs. All I can conclude from this is that all across the Equatorial Pacific, the daily temperature swings are strongly constrained by some unknown combination of natural phenomena, such that the average daily swings are identical in both timing and amplitude regardless of the average temperature of the location …”
And people wonder how we can sparsely sample the ocean and be so confident.
Actually I wonder how one can be so confident if one only has measurements at the equator.
Greg F January 24, 2018 at 6:06 pm
Since I made no claims about anything but the equatorial Pacific, why would such even sampling and such similar results from independent datasets not inspire confidence about what’s happening at the Equator?
w.
“How interesting. All along the Equator across the Pacific, from the cold edge to the warm edge, the sea-to-air temperature difference anomaly is just the same in every location”
There is a reason for this. The sea absorbs, at some depth, about 160 W/m2 solar as a global average – it’s probably 200 or more at the Equator. All that heat has to exit via the surface. It’s a function of solar irradiation, so should be much the same along the equator.
Now heat flux generally follows, and is proportional to, a temperature gradient or differential. It’s a bit more complicated with radiation or evaporation , but still the case that if a body is gaining heat and has to get rid of it, it will get warmer. So the sea-air temperature differential is basically determined by the heat flux that has to cross. That of course has a daily cycle. But it doesn’t much depend on where you are or how warm the air is. The solar input is much the same, as its the daily cycle.
Aren’t we talking about the oceans, a large body of moving liquid, not a large hard body. Water in an around these buoys is not standing still either horizontally or vertically.
What would be really interesting is to see the variation of the curves in different seasons, different Enzo conditions, different points during the solar cycle, etc. you might stumble onto a lot of surprises.
Pretty easy to explain actually, the graph is the difference between sea surface and air temperature, during the afternoon from 1 to 6 pm the air temperature increases at a faster rate than the water temperature, mostly due to the enthalpy difference.