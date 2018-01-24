NASA James Hansen, Gavin Schmidt Paper: 10 More Years of Global Warming Pause (Maybe)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Benny Peiser / GWPF – Former NASA GISS Director James Hansen and current director Gavin Schmidt think nature may conspire of the next ten years to produce the impression of an ongoing pause in global warming. Though of course it may not.
Global Temperature in 2017
18 January 2018
James Hansen, Makiko Sato, Reto Ruedy, Gavin A. Schmidt, Ken Lo, Avi Persin
Abstract. Global surface temperature in 2017 was the second highest in the period of instrumental measurements in the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) analysis. Relative to average temperature for 1880-1920, which we take as an appropriate estimate of “pre-industrial” temperature, 2017 was +1.17°C (~2.1°F) warmer than in the 1880-1920 base period. The high 2017 temperature, unlike the record 2016 temperature, was obtained without any boost from tropical El Niño warming.
…
Prospects for continued global temperature change are more interesting and important. The record 2016 temperature was abetted by the effects of both a strong El Niño and maximum warming from the solar irradiance cycle (Fig. 4). Because of the ocean thermal inertia and decadal irradiance change, the peak warming and cooling effects of solar maximum and minimum are delayed about two years after irradiance extrema. The amplitude of the solar irradiance variation is smaller than the planetary energy imbalance, which has grown to about +0.75 ± 0.25 W/m2 over the past several decades due to increasing atmospheric greenhouse gases.5,6 However, the solar variability is not negligible in comparison with the energy imbalance that drives global temperature change. Therefore, because of the combination of the strong 2016 El Niño and the phase of the solar cycle, it is plausible, if not likely, that the next 10 years of global temperature change will leave an impression of a ‘global warming hiatus’.
On the other hand, the 2017 global temperature remains stubbornly high, well above the trend line (Fig. 1), despite cooler than average temperature in the tropical Pacific Niño 3.4 region (Fig. 5), which usually provides an indication of the tropical Pacific effect on global temperature. Conceivably this continued temperature excursion above the trend line is not a statistical fluke, but rather is associated with climate forcings and/or feedbacks. The growth rate of greenhouse gas climate forcing has accelerated in the past decade. There is also concern that polar climate feedbacks may accelerate.
Therefore, temperature change during even the next few years is of interest, to determine whether a significant excursion above the trend line is underway.
…
Read more: http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2018/20180118_Temperature2017.pdf
Will temperatures rise or fall over the next decade? Temperatures could rise, stagnate or even fall (if solar factors prove a little stronger than expected) according to Schmidt and Hansen’s each way bet. Though they claim that real global warming, the planetary “energy imbalance”, will still be occurring under the cover of whatever happens to global temperature.
The latest prediction does extend the period in which Hansen and Schmidt’s theories cannot be falsified by temperature observations. Up, down or sideways, this paper covers their butts.
This isn’t the first time Hansen has slipped in a prediction that global temperatures will be forced down, despite CO2 driven warming. The diagram at the top of the page is from a previous Hansen paper J. Hansen et al.: Ice melt, sea level rise and superstorms, in which Hansen predicted a possible abrupt drop in global temperature in the near future, caused by ice melt shutting down global ocean currents.
Is this paper really what passes for “settled science” these days? If I was a Congressman the question I would be asking, is a “settled science” prediction that temperatures could go up, down or sideways really good value for taxpayer’s money?
Why doesn’t the US Government save some taxpayer’s money, ask Punxsutawney Phil for his climate predictions, instead of continuing to pay NASA GISS for their each way bets? Punxsutawney Phil might get it wrong sometimes, but at least the theory that Punxsutawney Phil makes good predictions is falsifiable – Phil’s predictions can be compared to temperature observations.
Nothing like using the contrary evidence of your position as evidence for your position…wow.
Those darn cargo planes will be landing any day now!!
So, that null hypothesis is now retired, eh? Are there any others left standing?
As I understand it the notion of an El Nino event requires 5 consecutive months, and by all accounts there were 3 months in 2017 that were within the El Nino period, but can’t be called an El Nino event on their own. So the use of the phrase “without any boost” is a fabrication. Is this an accurate read of Hanscmidt’s work?
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/plot/hadcrut4nh/from:2000/plot/hadcrut4sh/from:2000
Obviously, Mark, the temperature got a boost from the el nino, because temps started high from the el nino. As of this point, the southern hemisphere temps are among the coolest that have been since the year 2000. The northern hemisphere is still anomolously high. It should be noted that southern temps are generally more stable than the north. And it should also be noted that northern and southern temps oft join each other at some point. (seeing how southern temps are the more stable of the two, if they do join up again soon it will be the north joining the south) Hard to say what exactly will happen, this el nino being such an unusual event with such a great separation between the two data sets. At any rate, 2018 should shape up to be a very interesting year…
Their definition, their words, — others may say and do otherwise, and do.
NOAA Climate Prediction Center From the CPC site:
El Niño: characterized by a positive ONI greater than or equal to +0.5ºC.
La Niña: characterized by a negative ONI less than or equal to -0.5ºC.
By historical standards, to be classified as a full-fledged El Niño or La Niña episode, these thresholds must be exceeded for a period of at least 5 consecutive overlapping 3-month seasons.
CPC considers El Niño or La Niña conditions to occur when the monthly Niño3.4 OISST departures meet or exceed +/- 0.5ºC along with consistent atmospheric features. These anomalies must also be forecasted to persist for 3 consecutive months.
This is a bit like Nostradamus saying ‘I have a new and truly incredible prophecy. The world may not end in the next 10 years’.
Hi Eric, I would agree except that we are 20 years into the thirty year heating cooling solar cycle and climate muggins knows full well that we will have another 10 years of cooling…and then back to thirty years of “Global warming” again.
Unless of course…as you all say…we don’t. Because the way the sun is behaving we may very well begin to slip into another mini ice age, or worse, so pump out that CO2 guys, when the ice age resumes, and we are overdue, we will be needing every little bit of CO2 we can get, because at a measly 400PPM we are in big trouble when glaciation resumes.
that’s some awesome conspiratorial ideation there…
Don’t elevate pretentious weathermen to these positions….and you won’t continue to get weather forecasts
When does Schmidt plan to retire? 10 years from now?
So- just looking at that- its pretty much a paper to say “Something is going to happen, not sure what yet”…
Damn! Wish I had thought of that when I was going for my PhD!
Always useful to get your excuses in beforehand.
Exactly. Total and deliberate mush.
I’ve got to the point now where these ‘new studies’ from the CAGW gang are becoming white noise or dogs barking in the far distance.
The only thing interesting about them is watching how the weasels are maneuvering.
Huh? If they say its going to rise it is dishonest alarmism, if they say not sure it is dishonest excuses?
Can’t win. That is like arguing with creationists. If there is no warming in the next ten years will you congratulate them?
I love it when alarmists pretend the world started yesterday.
They are being ridiculed because they are so late to the party. The rest of us have noticed the pause 20 years ago and have been predicting that it will continue.
For that sin, you and your heros have been attacking us for years.
Now they proclaim that there may well be a pause for the next ten years but don’t worry, CO2 is still in control.
Za, don’t look at the people (and what they’re saying) rather look at the models. Ten more years of no warming will put temps well below the range of the models. This will mean an epic fail for those models which are already overperforming. (that’s the test for agw theory)…
Speaking of excuses … I believe I should be able to use this extennnnnnnded pause in Warming as an excuse to STOP paying Jerry Brown’s increased gasoline taxes, and carbon trading taxes, vehicle registration increases … and the ADDED $3.00 bridge fares making it $10.00 to cross the Bay Bridge during heavy commute hours !!! No NEED Jerry!! Give me my $$$ back!!!
Well, after 10 more years of “Pause”, and when the temperatures have started to trend DOWN, perhaps the Warmies will finally be ready to admit the truth; that we’re going into a “Dalton Minimum” style mini-ice age.
They’ll call it a “Hansen Hiatus”.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t one or both of them previously say there never was “a pause”?
I guess Man’s greatest impact on Nature is in reporting what Nature is doing.
Hanson’s note is on the cutting edge of climate research. Warming is not a smooth curve but “stair steps”. Two recent papers document this and propose a mechanism for it (a “store and release” of ocean heat).
Understanding how this works might allow more accurate temperature forecasts over 5-10 year time horizons.
Details here: https://fabiusmaximus.com/2018/01/20/global-warming-in-2017-and-beyond/
Hansen can’t even get a 1999 U.S. surface temperature chart right. Apparently he got it so wrong in 1999, he had to later turn it into a Hockey Stick chart with a completely different temperature profile than the 1999 chart.
This comparison shows how wrong Hansen got it. The black is the original Hansen; the red is what it had to be changed into to “correct” it.:
It does not look like anything controversial except that for the names on it. Big red rags.
I don’t think focus on personalities is helpful.
After 30 years of nothing but personal attacks against anyone who doesn’t accept the global warming dogma, you are now complaining that we aren’t being nice to your heroes.
Your whines would be a lot more convincing if you had spoken up years ago about the sins of your side.
Got to love the delicate handling of fact by Hansen et al in this paper!
What does an “impression” mean here? Either GMST does not increase for some period, or it increases. It’s physical data, not like interpreting signals from your date on the dance floor.
I want to make sure that I understand this proposal by Mr. Hansen.
This pearl-clutching announcement is in regard to a statistical estimate, not an actual temperature rise, of three-quarters of a degree worldwide, a “rise” which not one of us will be able to feel, sense or detect in any way at all. And it is offered with the 10-year warranty option, too.
However, it overrides Mr. Hansen’s previous statistical guesstimates because it does take into account that the planned/proposed/prophesied warming statistic did not come into effect.
Normally, I would say Mr. Hansen is grasping at straws, that he is trying to stay relevant and trying to keep his job (does he even have one?) but it appears to me that this is more of an ego trip which will result in our being told ‘It is if I say it is!” by Mr. Hansen because our own senses and instruments and other useful observations tell a different story.
I do wish Mr. Hansen would find something else to do besides annoy me. Perhaps he could take up needlepoint. I understand that Rosie Grier, the football player, did needlepoint to relax and focus his mind. It seems to me that Mr. Hansen and Mr. Schmidt need to find a new direction to follow.
Frankly, I don’t believe anything they say. I have read science fiction that was more believable than this nonsense.
We agree there’s been no global warming for 20 years (except for adjustments).
We now think there’ll be no global warming for another 10 years.
But it’s gonna happen!
But the adjustments will increase!
If 30 years the records will only be paperless.
Your kids and grand-kids won’t know what paper is. They won’t know just how wrong today’s Climate Heroes were.
(And their Notepads and Smartphones will be starving for a recharge. … If the cagwer’s get their way.)
I just love the idea of Nature “conspiring” against former NASA GISS Director James Hansen and current director Gavin Schmidt in their noble task of advancing the fictional Global warming theory. Nature may even go further and produce the strong impression of an actual decrease in World temperatures over the next ten years. I am sure however, that the stalwarts of NASA can draw on their past expertise at NASA to fake up something for us to look at.
So not worry, as we go into the solar minimum next two cycles, they will blame the sun for the reason AGW is not occurring, that or say that policies to limit CO2 worked and that they saved the world from AWG.
Hansen, and the protege Schmidt use the outlandish scare mongering on AGW as an excuse to bloat NASA’s budget for ESD and GISS. When it did not happen as forecasted, then Schmidt started tweaking all the land station measurements with [political] adjustments and made up data where no thermometers exist cooling the past before the satellite record, but the gig is up. Outside the taxpayer funded propaganda, scientific understanding overall accumulates and they know that cannot fool people forever, even with $115 million marketing budget spent there to “educate” the public akin to what North Koreans are told about Kim. A lot of federal agencies used AGW to bloat their budgets, politicians for votes, or afraid to question the same, but for NASA the AGW hype had worked best as excuse for more finding, some at sacrifice of actual space stuff, NASA’s Earth Science Division which hosts GISS extracted $ millions from taxpayers on made-up stuff supported by made-up stuff. If things change and we have global cooling in a decade, GISS will just change tune to study AGC morphed from “climate change” which replaced AGW. The only thing correlated with CO2 is more green plants, and money in NASA’s GISS budget, and Mann made hot air by Schmidt rising above Tom’s Restaurant the corner of W 112th St. and Broadway and Greenbelt, anything else is a spurious correlation at best. But when you have experts and religion basing everything on some forecast which keeps not coming true, who needs the truth?
JP, they won’t be able to run (and hide) from AGW theory. They’ve been saying catastrophic warming for thirty years now. If AGW theory collapses completely, it will be deemed the biggest false paradigm since the flat earth. (no way that they’ll be able to walk away from that)…
Prediction – the temperature will go up; or it will go down; or it will stay the same. Got it! All the rest is technobabble.
A few years ago they were assuring us that CO2 was so powerful that it had completely swamped all natural cycles.
They’ve hedged so much, they’ve covered their “buts.”
This appears to be a complete acceptance of Professor’s Akasofu’s 2010 prediction. I do hope they will acknowledge his foresight and apologise for their “denial” of his insight. Imagine where climate science could be now if they had all followed the science instead of the grants.
Might be a “hiatus”? What will they say if the some of the cyclical folks are correct and we get 20 years of cold and temperatures dropping 2 C? “We predicted that too and it is CO2” probably.
Probably not. Gore and Mann played that sort of game with the recent cold snaps and got hammered by their own colleagues. (ain’t gonna happen)…
If CO2 drives climate… And atmospheric CO2 concentration continues to rise faster and faster… And CO2 drives the climate by warming it… Um? How exactly is CO2 driving ANYTHING if it could get warmer, or colder, or do absolutely nothing over 10 years?
It could contribute. It could complicate. It could do very little… BUT IT CAN’T BE ***DRIVING*** CLIMATE CHANGE!!!
There. I feel better now. Thank you.
“it is plausible, if not likely, that the next 10 years of global temperature change will leave an impression of a ‘global warming hiatus’.”
What a ridiculous statement. There is no such thing as “an impression of a global warming hiatus.” Either there is a hiatus or there is none. Impression is for interpreting artwork. Science uses statistics, Their use of nonsensical language is to coverup their failure to predict past hiatus before 2016 El Nino and inability to predict what will happen in next 10 years. “We don’t know what we’re talking about” would be a more sensible and honest statement.
Let me try to restate what they said in that same paragraph in clearer language. They are saying despite the 0.75 W/m^2 energy imbalance over the past several decades due to greenhouse gases, it is plausible or likely that temperature will stop rising in next 10 years due to solar variabllity. The logical conclusion here is solar variability has a stronger forcing than greenhouse gases. Or an alternative hypothesis is Trenberth’s missing heat went to the deep ocean and we don’t know when it will resurface to cause global warming. Maybe in next 10 years, maybe next decades or next century or few centuries. Therefore, the science is settled – climate is chaotic and inherently unpredictable.