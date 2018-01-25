2017 was warm. The next few years will be more important.

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website.
Summary: The world’s temperature is in the news again, showing that 2017 was another warm year. Now that it is in the record books, let’s look at the more important question — about future warming, if a new pause has begun — and what might be the political implications.
One of the most important datasets of our time.
Another warm year!
The world has been warming for two centuries, since the Little Ice Age ended. “It is extremely likely (95 – 100% certain) that human activities caused more than half of the observed increase in global mean surface temperature from 1951 to 2010” {from AR5, the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report). See the above graph. So we have had a lot of headlines like this: “For the globe, 2017 was the third warmest year on record and the warmest year without an El Niño present.”
Look at the numbers (from NOAA’s Climate at a Glance interactive graph).
- The total 18 year increase from the 1998 El Niño to the 2016 El Niño was 0.31°C (0.56°F).
- That is 0.18°C (0.32°F) per decade.
- That is faster than the warming of 0.11°C (0.20°F) per decade during 1950 – 1998.
- That is 4x faster than the warming of 0.04°C (0.07°F) per decade from 1880-1950.
We did not get these headlines during the “pause” (aka “hiatus”) from 1999 through 2014. The global surface temperature did not exceed the 1998 high (by more than the ~0.1°F margin of error) until the 2015-2016 El Niño. Scores of papers discussed the pause; scores explored its causes.
Climate activists responded by denying the science and concealing these papers from the public (examples here and here). For good reason. Frequent stories about warming are the core of their messaging. The long pause disrupted that program. They had to rely on scary but false predictions (more & bigger hurricanes after Katrina) and falsely blaming most extreme weather on global warming (e.g., 2017’s hurricanes).
What comes next?
“Mr. President, if that’s what you want there is only one way to get it. That is to …scare the hell out of the country.”
— Senator Arthur Vandenberg’s advice to Truman about starting the Cold War. Truman did so in his famous speech on 12 March 1947. From Put yourself in Marshall’s place by James Warburg (he helped develop the US WWII propaganda programs).
Unfortunately, motivating America to action is more easily done using fear than reason. Fears ‘R us (it makes us easy to rule). So our news is presented as a series of hysteric fits. That is why we live in the crisis crisis. Hence the misuse of the worst-scenario in the IPCC’s AR5 (RCP8.5), ubiquitously described by activists as the “business as usual” scenario (which it is not; it is unlikely — and becoming more so).
That’s why the pause had such a large political effect, disproportionate to its significance to scientists — it interrupted the flow of scary stories about global temperature records.
What happens if we get another plateau, a step up only one or two tenths of a degree C (0.2 or 0.3°F) higher than the previous plateau? A pause perhaps lasting 10 or 15 years. Can the climate policy campaign continue without new record highs in temperature? A post by James Hanson et al. describes why this is “plausible, if not likely” — “Global Temperature in 2017.” Excerpt…
“The record 2016 temperature was abetted by the effects of both a strong El Niño and maximum warming from the solar irradiance cycle. …Therefore, because of the combination of the strong 2016 El Niño and the phase of the solar cycle, it is plausible, if not likely, that the next 10 years of global temperature change will leave an impression of a ‘global warming hiatus’. …Therefore, temperature change during even the next few years is of interest, to determine whether a significant excursion above the trend line is underway.”
A new pause might already have begun. To see tentative signs of a new plateau, watch the YoY seasonal temperature changes in temperature. Like the following graph showing the average temperature per year for October to December. The September – December and August – December graphs are similar, but weaker. The passage of time will tell the answer.
What do Activists have without new temperature records? Thirty years of blaming extreme cold and warm, drought and floods, on CO2 has accomplished little (details here). Activists’ favorite tactic of focusing on worst case climate futures doesn’t work. It shouldn’t work.
Activists could try science instead. Stop exaggerating the research, stick with reports from the IPCC and major climate agencies, and accurately describe the large uncertainty of climate forecasts. Of course, that is not as scary as their usual tactics.
Why the (possible) stair steps in warming? (updated)
Where did the heat come from in the massive warming during the 2014-2016 El Nino period? A new paper proposes an answer: “Big Jump of Record Warm Global Mean Surface Temperature in 2014-2016 Related to Unusually Large Oceanic Heat Releases” by Jianjun Yin et al. in Geophysical Research Letters (in press).
A recent paper give an explanation of this pattern: “Reconciling the signal and noise of atmospheric warming on decadal timescales“ by Roger N. Jones and James H. Ricketts in Earth System Dynamics, 8 (1), 2017 — Abstract…
“Interactions between externally forced and internally generated climate variations on decadal timescales is a major determinant of changing climate risk. Severe testing is applied to observed global and regional surface and satellite temperatures and modelled surface temperatures to determine whether these interactions are independent, as in the traditional signal-to-noise model, or whether they interact, resulting in step-like warming.
“This model indicates that in situ warming of the atmosphere does not occur; instead, a store-and-release mechanism from the ocean to the atmosphere is proposed. It is physically plausible and theoretically sound. The presence of step-like – rather than gradual – warming is important information for characterising and managing future climate risk.”
This paper points us to another perspective on climate change. Ocean heat content (OHC) is in many ways the best metric of warming. This was controversial when Roger Pielke Sr. first said it in 2003 (despite his eminent record, Skeptical Science called him a “climate misinformer” – for bogus reasons). Some scientists point to changes in the ocean’s heat content as an explanation for the pause.
Graphs of OHC should convert any remaining deniers of global warming (there are some out there). This shows the increasing temperature of the top 700 meters of the oceans, from NOAA’s OHC page. See here for more information about the increase in OHC. It is in a sense the clearest metric of global warming. Why do we not see this graph more often? Probably because it is not scary.
That’s all a sideshow. Here’s the center ring.
Information about past and present warming is important. But for making public policy decisions, we need to know about future warming. What are the odds of severe warming during the 21st century? There is no easy answer, and no consensus of climate scientists about it. So climate activists either ignore the research (e.g., the 4 scenarios described in AR5) or focus on the worst of these (the truly horrific RCP8.5) while ignoring its unlikely assumptions.
So far the weather has sided with the skeptics, with little of the extreme weather activists predicted. No surge of hurricanes after Katrina (despite the predictions). No sign of the methane monster. Northern hemisphere snow extent has risen since in both the Fall and the Winter. There is little evidence that we have passed one of the often declared “tipping points”.
The smart way to bet is on inaction, as both sides continue their food fight while climate scientists make incremental progress (insufficient to affect the public policy debate. America will not prepare for the repeat of past extreme weather, let alone what we can reasonably expect in the future.
There are ways to break this deadlock, but neither climate scientists nor the US government will push for them. So we hope for pleasant weather. Hope is not a plan.
It is always joyful to read these posts from Kummer. They are the voice of reason at the time of a climate war.
Where’s the reason? Sounds like a solution looking for a problem.
adapt and overcome.
It is highly doubtful that 2017, or any time since temperature measurement started at pretty much the coldest period in 10,000 years, is warmer than the Medieval Warm Period, and certainly nowhere near as warm as the RWP and the Holocene optimum.
By VERY thankful that we are no longer back in the LIA
Be VERY thankful we live in the Modern SLIGHTLY warm Period.
Be VERY thankful that fossil fuels have enable mankind to develop to the stage where he can control the local environment to some small degree
If you don’t like it…… go back and live in a hand built bark hovel with no power, and no modern conveniences.
The forecast for January 28 is very winter for North America. High pressure in the center will pull arctic air, and low in the east means snow.
i am lately watching a lot of the temperature records, but i realise that the early 1900’s were mostly more “volatile” on year to year basis then it is now.
For me it’s very simple: the latest El nino did push the last 18 years of the El nino/la nina running sum in favor of El nino. That means another “step up”.
A process that is entirely natural as the MWP has seen this same signature. during the LIA the balance was more La nina so the running sum was going negative.
If you take away “man made global warming” from the actual temperature, Where would we be and would it be better than we have? I think we would be heading into another little ice age? Past predictions against observed!
The graph does not show warming from 1950, it shows warming from perhaps 1977. So what happend in the mid-late 1970s?
…..adjustments
Plus station drop-out (mostly rural, i.e. cooler), plus increasing UHI.
So the atmosphere is not heated ‘in situ’ but the oceans store and release heat.
Now can someone define the mechanism by which downwelling (sic) infrared radiation from Carbon Dioxide heats the oceans. Ideally, this should be supported by experiments showing that 4 watts per square meter result in heating oceans at depth with sufficient kilojoules to heat the atmosphere when that energy is released. Note that all experiments I have seen show that such small quantities of infrared do not penetrate more than a micron or two and result in a cooling of the ocean surface due to enhanced evaporation and the loss of latent heat.
No hand-waving – real experimental evidence. It is extremely simple to set up such an experiment.
The truth is of course that the heat in the oceans comes from the Sun and shortwave radiation that penetrates deeper into the waters that covers >70% of the surface of the Earth. An increase in solar radiation or a reduction in cloud cover results in the increased heating of the oceans. This is the mechanism claimed for the El Nino/La Nina oscillations. Carbon Dioxide has no apparent part in this oscillation that drives the heating of the atmosphere.
“define the mechanism by which downwelling (sic) infrared radiation from Carbon Dioxide heats the oceans”
….. but wait, there’s more. To be anthropogenic, it has to be the downwelling (sic) infrared radiation from carbon dioxide at ~405 ppm on a background of 30 – 40,000 ppm water vapor versus the downwelling (sic) infrared radiation from carbon dioxide at ~280 ppm on a background of 30 – 40,000 ppm water vapor.
I wonder why we can’t find the results of such an empirical study?
To add a little to Ian W (ha they all think)4
The Ocean is the greenhouse around here. It meets all the definitions of one..
a) It absorbs and retains (heat) energy throughout its volume
b) It is warmer at the top than the bottom
c) It can only lose (heat) energy through its surface
The atmosphere does not satisfy conditions b & c
The atmosphere is therefore not a greenhouse.
Serious question…
If you got in a plane, took it up to where the atmosphere might be described as ‘stratosphere’ and flew it, at constant height around a ‘parallel’ – at a constant latitude.Stratosphere being where the air is ‘stratified’ (no weather worth talking about) and where radiation (alone) does the heat transport.
How would the temperature vary as you flew around the globe?
How would the temps you see change if you took that plane down to treetop level and did another circuit?
IOW, if ‘radiation’ controls temperatures, why is there such a thing as ‘weather’ or, in other other words, which came first, longwave radiation or temperature. What actually causes what?
Why are continental interiors subject to greater variation in weather than either coasts or islands far off-shore?
Maybe even ask all the people who obviously prefer living near large volumes of water.
Why do they do that? Are they (how many billions) are quite effectively saying, by where they prefer to live, that The Green House Gas Effect is a Total Crock of Shyte.
If there is anything serious to worry about in all this, it is *why* so many supposedly intelligent and educated folk have been taken in by it.
As someone is supposed to have, “Beware stupid people, especially in large numbers”
Who are the ‘stupid people’ – is it the billions of coast-dwellers or the (climate) scientists?
“So the atmosphere is not heated ‘in situ’ but the oceans store and release heat”.
Now can someone define the mechanism by which downwelling (sic) infrared radiation from Carbon Dioxide heats the oceans.”
DWLWIR is extra energy directed at the ocean surface.
No thermodynamical process is 100% efficient.
It is not all redirected into greater evaporation.
There is turbulence present at the surface (unless you are proposing a glass-like surface over the entirety of oceans).
The extra heat is mixed down a few mill, which then reduces the deltaT between the warmer waters below by which the oceans heat escapes to space (as LWIR cannot be emitted by the body only at the surface via radiation and sensible/LH exchange). So the flux being reduced (2nd LoT ) less energy is available to escape.
This from Nick Stokes
https://moyhu.blogspot.co.uk/2010/10/can-downwelling-infrared-warm-ocean.html
and
http://home.earthlink.net/~drdrapp/ocean.heating.v3.pdf
and
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2008JC004825/pdf
In short the effect works (as does the atmospheric GHE) by the reduction in cooling.
“Calling the slight warming of 2014-2016 “massive” is silly.”
https://phys.org/news/2018-01-global-temperatures-largest.html?utm_source=menu&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=item-menu
“Abstract
A 0.24°C jump of record warm global mean surface temperature (GMST) over the past three consecutive record-breaking years (2014-2016) was highly unusual and largely a consequence of an El Niño that released unusually large amounts of ocean heat from the subsurface layer of the northwestern tropical Pacific (NWP). This heat had built up since the 1990s mainly due to greenhouse-gas (GHG) forcing and possible remote oceanic effects. Model simulations and projections suggest that the fundamental cause, and robust predictor of large record-breaking events of GMST in the 21st century is GHG forcing rather than internal climate variability alone. Such events will increase in frequency, magnitude and duration, as well as impact, in the future unless GHG forcing is reduced.”
Calling the slight warming of 2014-2016 “massive” is silly.
One of the most important points you make is that the error bars and unknowns are what is massive…and are denied by the climate fanatics. This deception by the climate community is ongoing and includes the data you used in your essay. The most likely outcome of this social mania, like most other social manias, will be that it was a huge amount of huffing and puffing about very little.
Otherwise a pretty good essay.
Keep a ‘weather eye’ on what Ron Clutz is following:-
‘Oceans Cool Off Previous 3 Years’
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/01/18/oceans-cool-off-previous-3-years/
” …. stick with reports from the IPCC and the major climate agencies … ”
Since when was an IPCC report regarded as science? I thought it was political.
I want to know what happens to methane.Will it explode?Many scientists are already pessimistic.
Or is nothing like the last few tens of thousands of years?
“Graphs of OHC should convert any remaining deniers of global warming (there are some out there).”
Wow, fancy seeing that published on these pages.
Straw man alert.
2017 was a cool summer for us and December was brutal cold. I guess those other months must have been warmer. 1998 was a hot year for us.
Eyeballing that ocean temperature graph, it looks like the trend is +0.45 C per century LOL That’s lower than the official +0.6 to +0.7 C in the 20th century. Lindzen said we expect temperature difference between the poles and the tropics to decrease in a warming world. That means less storminess, generally less extreme weather. But that is not alarming so we are told the opposite
My biggest fear is hysterical communists
Please stop using the broken and terribly mishandled land temperature record. The world isn’t 30% of its surface, and it certainly isn’t the part covered in concrete.
As for that ocean temperature product, get real. You can’t have a graph that all resides in the margin of error.
“As for that ocean temperature product, get real. You can’t have a graph that all resides in the margin of error.”
http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/3/e1601545.full
“Abstract
Earth’s energy imbalance (EEI) drives the ongoing global warming and can best be assessed across the historical record (that is, since 1960) from ocean heat content (OHC) changes. An accurate assessment of OHC is a challenge, mainly because of insufficient and irregular data coverage. We provide updated OHC estimates with the goal of minimizing associated sampling error. We performed a subsample test, in which subsets of data during the data-rich Argo era are colocated with locations of earlier ocean observations, to quantify this error. Our results provide a new OHC estimate with an unbiased mean sampling error and with variability on decadal and multidecadal time scales (signal) that can be reliably distinguished from sampling error (noise) with signal-to-noise ratios higher than 3. The inferred integrated EEI is greater than that reported in previous assessments and is consistent with a reconstruction of the radiative imbalance at the top of atmosphere starting in 1985. We found that changes in OHC are relatively small before about 1980; since then, OHC has increased fairly steadily and, since 1990, has increasingly involved deeper layers of the ocean. In addition, OHC changes in six major oceans are reliable on decadal time scales. All ocean basins examined have experienced significant warming since 1998, with the greatest warming in the southern oceans, the tropical/subtropical Pacific Ocean, and the tropical/subtropical Atlantic Ocean. This new look at OHC and EEI changes over time provides greater confidence than previously possible, and the data sets produced are a valuable resource for further study.”